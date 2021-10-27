Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Local Services
Outdoor & Garden
Outdoor & Garden Supplies
Outdoor & Garden Supplies
Patio Furniture
Storage
Lawn & Garden
Cooking & Dining
Lighting
Shades & Structures
Decor
Heating
pool spa
Unique Loom Jill Zarin Outdoor Collection Modern Geometric Beige Area Rug, Beige/Light Brown, 2 feet 2 inch x 3 feet
featured
Unique Loom Jill Zarin Outdoor Collection Modern Geometric Beige Area Rug, Beige/Light Brown, 2 feet 2 inch x 3 feet
$34.27
amazon
Northeast Lantern Heal 25 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Heal - 3353-VG-CIM-SMG - Williamsburg
featured
Northeast Lantern Heal 25 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Heal - 3353-VG-CIM-SMG - Williamsburg
$898.89
1800lighting
AMONIDA Solar 6xSquare Ground Spot Outdoor Lighting
featured
AMONIDA Solar 6xSquare Ground Spot Outdoor Lighting
$47.55
walmart
Solar Ground Lights Colorful LED Waterproof Light Outdoor Wireless Solar Powered Landscape Light W/ 3 Modes Auto on / off for Garden Yard Patio Walkway
Solar Ground Lights Colorful LED Waterproof Light Outdoor Wireless Solar Powered Landscape Light W/ 3 Modes Auto on / off for Garden Yard Patio Walkway
$10.59
walmart
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Blue, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Blue, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,231.00
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,594.00
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,231.00
wayfair
Blazing Needles Corded Microsuede Throw Pillows (Set of 4), Saddle Brown
Blazing Needles Corded Microsuede Throw Pillows (Set of 4), Saddle Brown
$60.83
amazon
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Black, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Black, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,299.00
wayfair
CACAGOO 2 Pack LED Solar Garden Stake Light Multi Color-Changing Butterfly, Dragonfly Garden Decor Figurines Lights Outdoor Landscape Lighting for , Yard, Lawn, Patio
CACAGOO 2 Pack LED Solar Garden Stake Light Multi Color-Changing Butterfly, Dragonfly Garden Decor Figurines Lights Outdoor Landscape Lighting for , Yard, Lawn, Patio
$23.79
walmart
Aibecy 7W COB LED Lawn Lamp DC12V Outdoor Landscape Light Spot Light IP65 Water Resistance for Garden Patio Yard Courtyard Warm White
Aibecy 7W COB LED Lawn Lamp DC12V Outdoor Landscape Light Spot Light IP65 Water Resistance for Garden Patio Yard Courtyard Warm White
$15.70
walmart
Solar Garden Lights Outdoor Stone Shaped Waterproof Rock Lght White LED Landscape Lighting Pathway Stairway Lawn Lamp For Lawn, Patio, Yard Walkway, Driveway
Solar Garden Lights Outdoor Stone Shaped Waterproof Rock Lght White LED Landscape Lighting Pathway Stairway Lawn Lamp For Lawn, Patio, Yard Walkway, Driveway
$48.82
walmart
Solar Powered Energy Sensitive Light Sensor Control Lawn Light Outdoor Landscape Lamp Snowman Design IP55 Water Resistance Built-in 400mAh High Capacity Rechargeable Cell for Patio Garden Ya
Solar Powered Energy Sensitive Light Sensor Control Lawn Light Outdoor Landscape Lamp Snowman Design IP55 Water Resistance Built-in 400mAh High Capacity Rechargeable Cell for Patio Garden Ya
$15.64
walmart
Atralife Floodlight Garden Solar Lights Outdoor Solar Powered Stake Lights Metal OWL LED Decorative Garden Lights for Walkway Pathway Yard Lawn
Atralife Floodlight Garden Solar Lights Outdoor Solar Powered Stake Lights Metal OWL LED Decorative Garden Lights for Walkway Pathway Yard Lawn
$89.27
walmart
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$14.26
walmart
Atralife Floodlight LED Solar Colorful Garden Light Simulated Butterfly Bird Lawn Light
Atralife Floodlight LED Solar Colorful Garden Light Simulated Butterfly Bird Lawn Light
$20.35
walmart
Solar Lights Pathway Garden Stake Light Cat LED Landscape Lights
Solar Lights Pathway Garden Stake Light Cat LED Landscape Lights
$39.01
walmart
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
$950.00
walmart
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,299.00
wayfair
Solar Lights Outdoor, 3 Pack Waterproof Solar Garden Lights, Multi-Color Changing Solar Butterfly Lights for Outdoor Path, Yard, Lawn
Solar Lights Outdoor, 3 Pack Waterproof Solar Garden Lights, Multi-Color Changing Solar Butterfly Lights for Outdoor Path, Yard, Lawn
$20.99
walmart
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham 76" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Velvet in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 76.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,231.00
wayfair
Bonsai Boy d1374 Variegated Baby Jade Bonsai Tree - Portulacaria Afra Variegata - Medium
Bonsai Boy d1374 Variegated Baby Jade Bonsai Tree - Portulacaria Afra Variegata - Medium
$52.28
walmart
Garden Solar Light Outdoor Multi-Color Changing LEDs Butterfly-Lights Decorative Lamp
Garden Solar Light Outdoor Multi-Color Changing LEDs Butterfly-Lights Decorative Lamp
$46.99
walmart
Solar Rotating Color Projection Lamp Outdoor Solar Lawn Light Garden Light Solar Light
Solar Rotating Color Projection Lamp Outdoor Solar Lawn Light Garden Light Solar Light
$28.85
walmart
DRASHOME 2Pcs Solar Light Hexagonal LED Lawn Lamp Waterproof Outdoor Landscape Lighting for Garden Yard, White Light
DRASHOME 2Pcs Solar Light Hexagonal LED Lawn Lamp Waterproof Outdoor Landscape Lighting for Garden Yard, White Light
$22.99
walmart
Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor, 30pcs White Phragmites Communis Natural Dried Plant for Home Wedding Photographing Flower Bunch Decoration Tall 17.7 in (45cm) (White)
Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor, 30pcs White Phragmites Communis Natural Dried Plant for Home Wedding Photographing Flower Bunch Decoration Tall 17.7 in (45cm) (White)
$22.59
walmart
Chinatera Solar Lamp Lawn Light LED Outdoor Waterproof Garden Spike Light (Green)
Chinatera Solar Lamp Lawn Light LED Outdoor Waterproof Garden Spike Light (Green)
$36.90
walmart
Kaplan Collection KO60007BZ-MI Armchair in Mist
Kaplan Collection KO60007BZ-MI Armchair in Mist
$382.99
appliancesconnection
Outdoor Solar Pathway Disk Lights (8-Pack) 8 White LED, Waterproof Decorative Landscape Lighting for Yard, Garden, Patio, Lawn, Deck, Pathway, Driveway - Dusk to Dawn(White)
Outdoor Solar Pathway Disk Lights (8-Pack) 8 White LED, Waterproof Decorative Landscape Lighting for Yard, Garden, Patio, Lawn, Deck, Pathway, Driveway - Dusk to Dawn(White)
$49.99
walmart
Dilwe Outdoor Path Garden Solar Lamp Solar Ball Light LED 19.7" 1pcs with Ground Spike
Dilwe Outdoor Path Garden Solar Lamp Solar Ball Light LED 19.7" 1pcs with Ground Spike
$104.77
walmart
2pcs Ground Lamp Waterproof Solar Power Outdoor LED Lamp Tree Shape Decoration Path Garden Light
2pcs Ground Lamp Waterproof Solar Power Outdoor LED Lamp Tree Shape Decoration Path Garden Light
$36.11
walmart
East Urban Home Sharon Turner Aziza Shakal Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue | Wayfair
East Urban Home Sharon Turner Aziza Shakal Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue | Wayfair
$48.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Sharon Turner Dog Party Oblong Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue/Green | Wayfair
East Urban Home Sharon Turner Dog Party Oblong Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue/Green | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
Discount.Home 2Pcs Solar Light Hexagonal LED Lawn Lamp Waterproof Outdoor Landscape Lighting for Garden Yard, Colorful Light
Discount.Home 2Pcs Solar Light Hexagonal LED Lawn Lamp Waterproof Outdoor Landscape Lighting for Garden Yard, Colorful Light
$22.99
walmart
Enkeeo 1Pcs Outdoor Solar Lawn Light 90LED Firework Starburst Fairy Lights Stake, IP65 Waterproof ,2 Lighting Modes ,Light Control ,White
Enkeeo 1Pcs Outdoor Solar Lawn Light 90LED Firework Starburst Fairy Lights Stake, IP65 Waterproof ,2 Lighting Modes ,Light Control ,White
$16.99
walmart
Solar Paw Print Lights, Solar Lights Outdoor Dog Paw Lights (Set of 4),Cat Puppy Animal Garden Lights Path Paw Lamp Walkway Lighting for Patio,Yard,Any Pet Lover
Solar Paw Print Lights, Solar Lights Outdoor Dog Paw Lights (Set of 4),Cat Puppy Animal Garden Lights Path Paw Lamp Walkway Lighting for Patio,Yard,Any Pet Lover
$22.33
walmart
JosLiki Solar Lights Outdoor Fireworks Solar Garden Lights Ground Stick Lights for Garden Pathway Yard Landscape Decoration
JosLiki Solar Lights Outdoor Fireworks Solar Garden Lights Ground Stick Lights for Garden Pathway Yard Landscape Decoration
$22.89
walmart
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
$137.99
walmart
Homegeek 7W COB LED Lawn Lamp with Base DC12V Outdoor Landscape Light Light IP65 Water Resistance for Garden Patio Yard Courtyard Warm White
Homegeek 7W COB LED Lawn Lamp with Base DC12V Outdoor Landscape Light Light IP65 Water Resistance for Garden Patio Yard Courtyard Warm White
$12.99
walmart
Hinkley Lighting - Shelter - 22.5 Inch 1.5W 1 LED Path Light Buckeye Bronze
Hinkley Lighting - Shelter - 22.5 Inch 1.5W 1 LED Path Light Buckeye Bronze
$149.00
walmart
Solar Ground Lights 4 Pack - 8 Led Solar Garden Lights Decoration Warterproof for Pathway Patio Walkway Lawn Outdoor Lights
Solar Ground Lights 4 Pack - 8 Led Solar Garden Lights Decoration Warterproof for Pathway Patio Walkway Lawn Outdoor Lights
$24.99
walmart
Highland Dunes Yerkes Striped Brown Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 24.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS1653 39070934
Highland Dunes Yerkes Striped Brown Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 24.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS1653 39070934
$74.99
wayfair
Ground Lamp Solar Power Square Garden Lamp Outdoor LED Night Light for Path Walkway, Warm Light by Hi.FANCY
Ground Lamp Solar Power Square Garden Lamp Outdoor LED Night Light for Path Walkway, Warm Light by Hi.FANCY
$10.24
walmart
GreenLighting 6 Pack Upscale Solar Pathway Light (Stainless Steel)
GreenLighting 6 Pack Upscale Solar Pathway Light (Stainless Steel)
$29.99
walmart
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
$91.50
walmart
Hi.FANCY 4 Lily Flower Style Outdoor Solar Powered Stake Lights Changing LED Decorative Lights for Garden/Backyard
Hi.FANCY 4 Lily Flower Style Outdoor Solar Powered Stake Lights Changing LED Decorative Lights for Garden/Backyard
$15.61
walmart
HEVIRGO LED Solar Light Outdoor, Solar Pathway Lights Color Changing Waterproof Lamp for Pathway Lights for Lawn, Back Yard and Walkway
HEVIRGO LED Solar Light Outdoor, Solar Pathway Lights Color Changing Waterproof Lamp for Pathway Lights for Lawn, Back Yard and Walkway
$15.44
walmart
Outdoor Pathway Fish Tank Solar Power Light Artificial Floating Lotus
Outdoor Pathway Fish Tank Solar Power Light Artificial Floating Lotus
$11.93
walmart
Corp 50Watt Light with Trans for use in water only
Corp 50Watt Light with Trans for use in water only
$43.85
walmart
(8 Pack) MELLCO 3W LED Landscape Lights Low Voltage Garden Pathway Lights Super Warm White 12V IP65 water & dust resistant Outdoor Spotlights for Driveway Walkway Yard Patio Porch Grass Trees
(8 Pack) MELLCO 3W LED Landscape Lights Low Voltage Garden Pathway Lights Super Warm White 12V IP65 water & dust resistant Outdoor Spotlights for Driveway Walkway Yard Patio Porch Grass Trees
$79.89
walmart
MABOTO 2 Pack Solar Garden Lights Outdoor White LED Pathway Lamp Garden Decoration Landscape Lighting for Patio, Lawn, Yard Walkway
MABOTO 2 Pack Solar Garden Lights Outdoor White LED Pathway Lamp Garden Decoration Landscape Lighting for Patio, Lawn, Yard Walkway
$33.70
walmart
Maxim 89966BRZ CounterMax MX-L120-EL 40" Under Cabinet, Anodized Bronze Finish, Glass, PCB LED Bulb , 60W Max., Dry Safety Rating, Standard Dimmable, Shade Material, Rated Lumens
Maxim 89966BRZ CounterMax MX-L120-EL 40" Under Cabinet, Anodized Bronze Finish, Glass, PCB LED Bulb , 60W Max., Dry Safety Rating, Standard Dimmable, Shade Material, Rated Lumens
$53.32
amazon
Minka Lavery Peale Street 21 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - 73238-738
Minka Lavery Peale Street 21 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - 73238-738
$279.95
1800lighting
Solar Lawn Lights Stainless Steel Outdoor Warm White LED Pathway Stairway Lamp Garden Decoration Landscape Lighting for Patio, Lawn, Yard Walkway
Solar Lawn Lights Stainless Steel Outdoor Warm White LED Pathway Stairway Lamp Garden Decoration Landscape Lighting for Patio, Lawn, Yard Walkway
$55.69
walmart
Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, 7 Color Solar Path Lights Outdoor Powered Lights Landscape Lighting Weatherproof Auto On/Off for Garden Lawn Patio Yard Walkway Sidewalk Driveway(4PCS)
Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, 7 Color Solar Path Lights Outdoor Powered Lights Landscape Lighting Weatherproof Auto On/Off for Garden Lawn Patio Yard Walkway Sidewalk Driveway(4PCS)
$56.98
walmart
Solar Lights Outdoor - New Upgraded Solar Garden Lights, Multi-Color Changing Lily Solar Flower Lights for Patio,Yard Decoration, Bigger Flower and Wider Solar Panel (2 Pack,Blue and White)
Solar Lights Outdoor - New Upgraded Solar Garden Lights, Multi-Color Changing Lily Solar Flower Lights for Patio,Yard Decoration, Bigger Flower and Wider Solar Panel (2 Pack,Blue and White)
$47.50
walmart
Solar Ground Lights 8 pcs LED Lights Warm White
Solar Ground Lights 8 pcs LED Lights Warm White
$53.99
walmart
Dree Outdoor Throw Pillow
Dree Outdoor Throw Pillow
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MAGAZINE 1 Pc Water Level Indicator Gauge Display Water Shortage Reminder For All House Plants Flowers Herbs Succulents Indoor Potted Plants
MAGAZINE 1 Pc Water Level Indicator Gauge Display Water Shortage Reminder For All House Plants Flowers Herbs Succulents Indoor Potted Plants
$6.92
walmart
Liora Manne Illusions Dragonflies Indoor Outdoor Mat, Blue, 23X35
Liora Manne Illusions Dragonflies Indoor Outdoor Mat, Blue, 23X35
$47.99
($99.99
save 52%)
kohl's
Outdoor & Garden Supplies
