Seafood Tools

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Specialty
Seafood
Seafood Tools
Share
Seafood Tools
AMITY SUN Cut Resistant Gloves Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN222ed08
featured
AMITY SUN Cut Resistant Gloves Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN222ed08
$59.99
wayfair
Oyster Seafood Tool
featured
Oyster Seafood Tool
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUNff90dca
featured
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUNff90dca
$269.99
wayfair
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN2b27656
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN2b27656
$269.99
wayfair
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN85312f6
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN85312f6
$339.99
wayfair
Maine Man 4pc 18/8 Stainless Steel / Silicone 8" Seafood Picks Set
Maine Man 4pc 18/8 Stainless Steel / Silicone 8" Seafood Picks Set
$14.39
overstock
Nantucket Seafood Oyster Knife, 1 x 1.25 x 7.5 inches
Nantucket Seafood Oyster Knife, 1 x 1.25 x 7.5 inches
$8.44
amazon
Loftin Oysters Loftin Oyster Grilling Tong Tool
Loftin Oysters Loftin Oyster Grilling Tong Tool
$16.99
bbqguys
OXO Lobster Crackers - Good Grips Nut & Seafood Cracker
OXO Lobster Crackers - Good Grips Nut & Seafood Cracker
$14.94
($14.99
save 0%)
zulily
Traditional 23 2-3/8" Providence Pattern Oyster Knife with Wood Handle
Traditional 23 2-3/8" Providence Pattern Oyster Knife with Wood Handle
$12.27
amazon
Dexter Russell Clam Shucking Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Riveted Handle, 3-Inch, Made in USA
Dexter Russell Clam Shucking Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Riveted Handle, 3-Inch, Made in USA
$13.64
($15.46
save 12%)
amazon
Cuisinox Lobster Cracker Claw Seafood Tool
Cuisinox Lobster Cracker Claw Seafood Tool
$9.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Htovila BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
Htovila BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
$71.98
walmart
Goodcook Seafood and Nut Cracker, Assorted, Silver
Goodcook Seafood and Nut Cracker, Assorted, Silver
$10.45
amazon
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
$12.99
walmart
Rosle Stainless Steel Oyster And Mussle Knife
Rosle Stainless Steel Oyster And Mussle Knife
$27.99
buybuybaby
Victorinox Swiss Army Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 7.6399.7
Victorinox Swiss Army Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 7.6399.7
$15.65
wayfair
kepptory 4Pcs Stainless Steel Coconut Shaver Kitchen Gadgets Fruit Tool Seafood Accessories Multifunction Fish Clean Scales Tool Stainless Steel
kepptory 4Pcs Stainless Steel Coconut Shaver Kitchen Gadgets Fruit Tool Seafood Accessories Multifunction Fish Clean Scales Tool Stainless Steel
$14.99
wayfair
BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
$63.30
walmart
Cuisinox Oyster Knife, 3 in.
Cuisinox Oyster Knife, 3 in.
$11.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
$9.99
walmart
Global Knives Fish Bone Tweezer Seafood Tool
Global Knives Fish Bone Tweezer Seafood Tool
$26.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware Seafood Clam Knife
Farberware Seafood Clam Knife
$5.89
amazon
18 Pieces Wooden Crab Lobster Mallets Seafood Shellfish Crab Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer for Cracking Seafood Tool
18 Pieces Wooden Crab Lobster Mallets Seafood Shellfish Crab Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer for Cracking Seafood Tool
$14.88
walmart
MORTY THE KNIFE MAN Clam Knife With Poly Handle, 1 EA
MORTY THE KNIFE MAN Clam Knife With Poly Handle, 1 EA
$6.08
amazon
Horizontal Oyster Shucker, Oyster Clam Opener Tool And Knife Set For Hotel And Family Buffet
Horizontal Oyster Shucker, Oyster Clam Opener Tool And Knife Set For Hotel And Family Buffet
$47.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Nantucket Seafood 5972 Oyster Knife, Stainless Steel
Nantucket Seafood 5972 Oyster Knife, Stainless Steel
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Colombina Fish Shellfish Cracker Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair FM23/42
Alessi Colombina Fish Shellfish Cracker Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair FM23/42
$110.00
wayfair
10 Pieces Wood Mallet Mini Wooden Hammers Natural Hardwood Lobster Hammers For Cracking Shellfish Seafood Tools Kids Toys For Boys Girls
10 Pieces Wood Mallet Mini Wooden Hammers Natural Hardwood Lobster Hammers For Cracking Shellfish Seafood Tools Kids Toys For Boys Girls
$9.68
walmart
Andoer BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
Andoer BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
$85.89
walmart
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN9f00bc9
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN9f00bc9
$64.99
wayfair
AMITY SUN Oyster Shucker Stainless Steel Commerical Standard Oyster Opener Clam Opener, Long Handle Bar For Easy Operation w/ 2 Knifes in Gray
AMITY SUN Oyster Shucker Stainless Steel Commerical Standard Oyster Opener Clam Opener, Long Handle Bar For Easy Operation w/ 2 Knifes in Gray
$173.99
wayfair
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate
$10.99
walmart
Bayou Classic 300-201 Seafood Cracker Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
Bayou Classic 300-201 Seafood Cracker Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
$18.88
wayfair
Crestware 5-1/4-Inch Double Jaw Lobster Cracker
Crestware 5-1/4-Inch Double Jaw Lobster Cracker
$6.36
amazon
Trudeau Seafood Picks In Blue (Set Of 2)
Trudeau Seafood Picks In Blue (Set Of 2)
$2.79
($3.99
save 30%)
buybuybaby
ZDMATHE 1PC Beech Wood Metal Hammer Meat Mallet Tenderizer Steak Beef Pork Chicken Crab Hammer Manual Seafood Tools Kitchen Tool
ZDMATHE 1PC Beech Wood Metal Hammer Meat Mallet Tenderizer Steak Beef Pork Chicken Crab Hammer Manual Seafood Tools Kitchen Tool
$14.99
walmart
Zyliss Oyster Tool Red/white
Zyliss Oyster Tool Red/white
$15.99
buybuybaby
mono Marisco Seafood Tool
mono Marisco Seafood Tool
$285.00
wayfairnorthamerica
HIC 7.75-inch Wooded Crab Mallet - Easily Crack Open Crab and Lobster Shells - Brown
HIC 7.75-inch Wooded Crab Mallet - Easily Crack Open Crab and Lobster Shells - Brown
$9.29
overstock
Tomshoo BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
Tomshoo BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
$62.99
walmart
10 Pcs Little Wooden Hammer Kids Pounding Toy Multi-Role Natural Seafood Mallets for Cracking Crab Lobster Shellfish and Heart Chocolate
10 Pcs Little Wooden Hammer Kids Pounding Toy Multi-Role Natural Seafood Mallets for Cracking Crab Lobster Shellfish and Heart Chocolate
$10.93
walmart
New Star Foodservice 24142 Chrome Plated Zinc Alloy Lobster Cracker, 6.25-Inch, Set of 6
New Star Foodservice 24142 Chrome Plated Zinc Alloy Lobster Cracker, 6.25-Inch, Set of 6
$14.97
amazon
Prep & Savour Met Lux Zinc-plated Steel Lobster Cracker - Single-jaw - 1 Count Box | Wayfair 9E8D377CD13047B299C63658865E8CD2
Prep & Savour Met Lux Zinc-plated Steel Lobster Cracker - Single-jaw - 1 Count Box | Wayfair 9E8D377CD13047B299C63658865E8CD2
$17.86
wayfair
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate (10)
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate (10)
$9.99
walmart
MORTY THE KNIFE MAN Knife Oyster, 1 EA
MORTY THE KNIFE MAN Knife Oyster, 1 EA
$7.06
amazon
OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife
OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife
$15.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate (48)
Mini Wooden Crab Lobster Seafood Hammers Mallet Solid Natural Hardwood Crab Hammer Crab Mallets Hammers Martillo De Madera for Cracking Chocolate (48)
$59.99
walmart
Oyster Shucker Seafood Tools Oyster Clam Opener Machine Oyster Opener Tool Set With Knives, Glove And G-Clip
Oyster Shucker Seafood Tools Oyster Clam Opener Machine Oyster Opener Tool Set With Knives, Glove And G-Clip
$142.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN2cbc24f
AMITY SUN Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN2cbc24f
$159.99
wayfair
RSVP International Endurance Collection Stainless Steel Seafood Prep Accessories, 8.5" x 2" x 1.5", Oyster Knife
RSVP International Endurance Collection Stainless Steel Seafood Prep Accessories, 8.5" x 2" x 1.5", Oyster Knife
$9.00
amazon
Nantucket Seafood Red Lobster Claw Cracker, Seafood Tool & Nutcracker, Cast Aluminum, 5.5 x 2.25 Inches Aluminum in Gray/Red | Wayfair 5994
Nantucket Seafood Red Lobster Claw Cracker, Seafood Tool & Nutcracker, Cast Aluminum, 5.5 x 2.25 Inches Aluminum in Gray/Red | Wayfair 5994
$15.12
wayfair
Norpro Oyster Knife, Stainless Steel, 7-1/2 in L x 1-1/2 in W x 1-3/4 in H, Silver
Norpro Oyster Knife, Stainless Steel, 7-1/2 in L x 1-1/2 in W x 1-3/4 in H, Silver
$10.69
($11.45
save 7%)
amazon
Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife with Poly Handle, 4 Inch, White
Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife with Poly Handle, 4 Inch, White
$9.00
amazon
10Pcs Wooden Hammer For Chocolate, Solid Natural Hardwood Lobster Crab Mallets For Cracking Seafood Tool, Shellfish, Craft Kids Toys
10Pcs Wooden Hammer For Chocolate, Solid Natural Hardwood Lobster Crab Mallets For Cracking Seafood Tool, Shellfish, Craft Kids Toys
$9.38
walmart
CACAGOO BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
CACAGOO BBQ Grill Pan Non-stick Stainless Steel Barbecue Trays Portable Camping Grill with Handle BBQ Tools Wooden Spatula for Meats Fish Vegetables Steak Seafood
$85.79
walmart
VEVOR Stainless Steel Oyster Shucker Tool Set, Long Handle Bar with C Clamp for Easy Operation,Solid Option for Hotel Buffets or Gift
VEVOR Stainless Steel Oyster Shucker Tool Set, Long Handle Bar with C Clamp for Easy Operation,Solid Option for Hotel Buffets or Gift
$62.99
amazon
Circulon Solutions 4-Piece Nylon Tool Set In Oyster Grey
Circulon Solutions 4-Piece Nylon Tool Set In Oyster Grey
$19.99
bedbath&beyond
Oyster Knife Shucker Set, Wood Handle Oyster Shucking Knife And Cut-Resistant Gloves, Clam Shellfish Seafood Opener Kit Tools(2 Knives+1 Pair Gloves M
Oyster Knife Shucker Set, Wood Handle Oyster Shucking Knife And Cut-Resistant Gloves, Clam Shellfish Seafood Opener Kit Tools(2 Knives+1 Pair Gloves M
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN8e2cea7
AMITY SUN Oyster Seafood Tool Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair AMITYSUN8e2cea7
$247.99
wayfair
Seafood Tools
