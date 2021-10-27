Pasta Tools

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Specialty
Pasta
Pasta Tools
Share
Pasta Tools
Cuisinox Round Ravioli Cutter, 65mm
featured
Cuisinox Round Ravioli Cutter, 65mm
$8.36
amazon
ExcelSteel Professional Kitchen Tools Spaghetti Server, 13 1/2", Stainless Steel
featured
ExcelSteel Professional Kitchen Tools Spaghetti Server, 13 1/2", Stainless Steel
$11.51
amazon
DII Kitchen Millennium, 4-Piece, Heat Resistant, Seamless, Non Stick, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, Silicone Kitchen Tool Set, Includes 1 Slotted Turner, 1 Slotted Spoon, 1 Spoon & 1 Spaghetti Spoon- Red
featured
DII Kitchen Millennium, 4-Piece, Heat Resistant, Seamless, Non Stick, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free, Silicone Kitchen Tool Set, Includes 1 Slotted Turner, 1 Slotted Spoon, 1 Spoon & 1 Spaghetti Spoon- Red
$17.89
($20.99
save 15%)
amazon
Fixturedisplays® Stainless Steel Pastry Blender Dough Cutter Flour Mixer - Pasta Pie Crust Cake 15015
Fixturedisplays® Stainless Steel Pastry Blender Dough Cutter Flour Mixer - Pasta Pie Crust Cake 15015
$7.99
wayfairnorthamerica
55442 Straight Ravioli Cutter, Stainless Steel/Wood
55442 Straight Ravioli Cutter, Stainless Steel/Wood
$14.60
newegg
BergHOFF Leo Collection Ravioli Stamp - Mint
BergHOFF Leo Collection Ravioli Stamp - Mint
$9.99
($20.00
save 50%)
macy's
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter, Makes Veggie Pasta
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter, Makes Veggie Pasta
$9.99
($14.99
save 33%)
amazon
Mercer Culinary M18604GR Pizza Cutter, 4", Green
Mercer Culinary M18604GR Pizza Cutter, 4", Green
$12.49
amazon
Mercer Culinary Millennia Pizza Cutter with Purple Handle, 2.75 Inch Wheel
Mercer Culinary Millennia Pizza Cutter with Purple Handle, 2.75 Inch Wheel
$8.50
amazon
Mercer Culinary Millennia Pizza Cutter with White Handle, 2-3/4 Inch, Stainless Steel
Mercer Culinary Millennia Pizza Cutter with White Handle, 2-3/4 Inch, Stainless Steel
$12.89
amazon
JGZ Manual Aluminum Alloy Meat Grinder w/ Tabletop Clamp Sausage Pasta Maker Pepper Spice Grinding Kitchen Home Tools in Gray | Wayfair JGZe00dce1
JGZ Manual Aluminum Alloy Meat Grinder w/ Tabletop Clamp Sausage Pasta Maker Pepper Spice Grinding Kitchen Home Tools in Gray | Wayfair JGZe00dce1
$88.99
($92.99
save 4%)
wayfair
LloydPans Kitchenware 14 inch Pizza Cutter Rocker Knife, Made in the USA
LloydPans Kitchenware 14 inch Pizza Cutter Rocker Knife, Made in the USA
$34.96
amazon
Met Lux 9.5 x 2.25 Inch 6 Wheel Pastry Cutter, 1 Expandable Accordion Cutter - Corrosion-Resistant, Dishwasher-Safe, Stainless Steel Multi-Blade Pizza Cutter, For Cutting Pasta Dough
Met Lux 9.5 x 2.25 Inch 6 Wheel Pastry Cutter, 1 Expandable Accordion Cutter - Corrosion-Resistant, Dishwasher-Safe, Stainless Steel Multi-Blade Pizza Cutter, For Cutting Pasta Dough
$47.71
amazon
Smeg Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
Smeg Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
$284.99
bloomingdale's
Love Pizza Cutter Party Favor - 3.5" x 3.5" x 0.75" | White | 1 Pc.
Love Pizza Cutter Party Favor - 3.5" x 3.5" x 0.75" | White | 1 Pc.
$3.68
amazon
Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine, Stainless Steel, Includes Pasta Cutter, Hand Crank, and Instructions & Norpro Ravioli Maker With Press
Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine, Stainless Steel, Includes Pasta Cutter, Hand Crank, and Instructions & Norpro Ravioli Maker With Press
$99.66
amazon
Ravioli Cutter 1.75" x 1.75"
Ravioli Cutter 1.75" x 1.75"
$6.90
amazon
KitchenAid® Refurbished Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
KitchenAid® Refurbished Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
$99.99
shopkitchenaid
JGZ Kitchen Tool Manual Mincer Meat Grinder Pasta Maker Hand Operated Beef Sausage Maker Cast Iron Hand Meat Grinder Manual Meat Grinder Stainless Steel K
JGZ Kitchen Tool Manual Mincer Meat Grinder Pasta Maker Hand Operated Beef Sausage Maker Cast Iron Hand Meat Grinder Manual Meat Grinder Stainless Steel K
$73.78
($99.99
save 26%)
wayfair
Mercer Culinary M18604RD Pizza Cutter, 4", Red
Mercer Culinary M18604RD Pizza Cutter, 4", Red
$12.49
amazon
Portable Manual Pasta Maker,Stainless Steel Noodle Maker Machine Noodle Press Machine Spaghetti Making Tool With 4 Mould Cutter Heads For For Kitchen,
Portable Manual Pasta Maker,Stainless Steel Noodle Maker Machine Noodle Press Machine Spaghetti Making Tool With 4 Mould Cutter Heads For For Kitchen,
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made in Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, and Instructions, 150 mm, Stainless Steel
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made in Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, and Instructions, 150 mm, Stainless Steel
$82.95
amazon
Instant Pot Official Mesh Steamer Basket, Set of 2, Stainless Steel & Official Kitchen Tools, One Size, Red
Instant Pot Official Mesh Steamer Basket, Set of 2, Stainless Steel & Official Kitchen Tools, One Size, Red
$35.62
($45.98
save 23%)
amazon
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Stand Mixer Accessory - 3 Piece
KitchenAid KSMPRA Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Stand Mixer Accessory - 3 Piece
$215.49
overstock
Kenwood Spaghetti Metal Pasta Cutter, Silver
Kenwood Spaghetti Metal Pasta Cutter, Silver
$51.75
($64.92
save 20%)
amazon
Party Essentials Hard Plastic Pizza Cutter/Server, White
Party Essentials Hard Plastic Pizza Cutter/Server, White
$2.98
amazon
Michael Graves Design MG51645, Pizza Cutter, Indigo
Michael Graves Design MG51645, Pizza Cutter, Indigo
$9.24
amazon
Napoleon 55209 Rocking Pizza Cutter Grill Accessory, Multi
Napoleon 55209 Rocking Pizza Cutter Grill Accessory, Multi
$26.20
($31.95
save 18%)
amazon
OXO SteeL Pizza Wheel and Cutter & SteeL Ice Cream Scoop
OXO SteeL Pizza Wheel and Cutter & SteeL Ice Cream Scoop
$27.94
amazon
Famure Noodle ruler-Stainless Steel Pasta Ruler Spaghetti Measurer Noodles Limiter Measuring Tool
Famure Noodle ruler-Stainless Steel Pasta Ruler Spaghetti Measurer Noodles Limiter Measuring Tool
$7.76
walmart
Denfer Manual Pasta Maker w/ 4 Mould Cutter Heads in White, Size 17.72 H x 9.84 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair WFJ033
Denfer Manual Pasta Maker w/ 4 Mould Cutter Heads in White, Size 17.72 H x 9.84 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair WFJ033
$69.99
wayfair
Everyday Kitchenware Pizza Cutter with Rubber Handle
Everyday Kitchenware Pizza Cutter with Rubber Handle
$22.85
amazon
Bread Tongs Stainless Steel Serving Tongs Metal Server Tongs For Pasta BBQ Meat Appetizers Pastries Steak Cooking Tool
Bread Tongs Stainless Steel Serving Tongs Metal Server Tongs For Pasta BBQ Meat Appetizers Pastries Steak Cooking Tool
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 4-In-1 Stainless Steel Pasta Tool
Cuisinart 4-In-1 Stainless Steel Pasta Tool
$14.99
buybuybaby
CybrTrayd R&M Pizza Cutter (Bucket of 18), Multicolor
CybrTrayd R&M Pizza Cutter (Bucket of 18), Multicolor
$84.97
amazon
57670 Ravioli Cutter Stamps, Round & Square, Set of 2
57670 Ravioli Cutter Stamps, Round & Square, Set of 2
$13.37
newegg
BergHOFF International Leo Mini Ravioli Stamp Wood in Brown/Yellow | Wayfair 3950010
BergHOFF International Leo Mini Ravioli Stamp Wood in Brown/Yellow | Wayfair 3950010
$16.34
($22.00
save 26%)
wayfair
Simply Ample Spiral Vegetable Slicer Complete Bundle Vegetable Cutter Zucchini Pasta Noodle, Clear
Simply Ample Spiral Vegetable Slicer Complete Bundle Vegetable Cutter Zucchini Pasta Noodle, Clear
$19.99
amazon
Rösle Stainless Steel Round-Handle Pizza Cutter
Rösle Stainless Steel Round-Handle Pizza Cutter
$26.00
amazon
Rada Cutlery Pizza Cutter 3 Inch Stainless Steel Wheel With Aluminum Made in the USA, Silver Handle
Rada Cutlery Pizza Cutter 3 Inch Stainless Steel Wheel With Aluminum Made in the USA, Silver Handle
$14.90
amazon
Norpro Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools - Ravioli Maker & Press
Norpro Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools - Ravioli Maker & Press
$14.99
($21.99
save 32%)
zulily
OXO SteeL Pizza Wheel and Cutter,Silver & SteeL Pie Server,Silver,1 EA
OXO SteeL Pizza Wheel and Cutter,Silver & SteeL Pie Server,Silver,1 EA
$24.94
amazon
Winco 6 Slices Pie Cutter, 10-Inch
Winco 6 Slices Pie Cutter, 10-Inch
$11.62
amazon
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made In Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, And Instructions, 150 Mm, Stainless Steel
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made In Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, And Instructions, 150 Mm, Stainless Steel
$82.89
wayfairnorthamerica
JGZ Manual Meat Grinder & Sausage Noodle Dishes Handheld Making Gadgets Mincer Pasta Maker Crank Home Kitchen Cooking Tools in Gray | Wayfair
JGZ Manual Meat Grinder & Sausage Noodle Dishes Handheld Making Gadgets Mincer Pasta Maker Crank Home Kitchen Cooking Tools in Gray | Wayfair
$72.84
($109.99
save 34%)
wayfair
LK-AHLSEN 150 Roller Pasta Maker, Roller Cutter Noodles Maker w/ Washable Aluminum Alloy Rollers & Cutter,Perfect For Spaghetti, Fettuccini in Gray
LK-AHLSEN 150 Roller Pasta Maker, Roller Cutter Noodles Maker w/ Washable Aluminum Alloy Rollers & Cutter,Perfect For Spaghetti, Fettuccini in Gray
$118.84
wayfair
Cooking Utensil Set 8 Piece, Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set With Stand,Cooking Utensils, Slotted Tuner, Ladle, Skimmer, Serving Spoon, Pasta Server,
Cooking Utensil Set 8 Piece, Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set With Stand,Cooking Utensils, Slotted Tuner, Ladle, Skimmer, Serving Spoon, Pasta Server,
$67.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Brass ravioli mold, stamp, tigerstriped maple, custom anolini
Brass ravioli mold, stamp, tigerstriped maple, custom anolini
$74.00
amazon
Ateco 12 Wheel Stainless Steel Cutter, 2 1/8 Inch Wheels
Ateco 12 Wheel Stainless Steel Cutter, 2 1/8 Inch Wheels
$55.49
amazon
Curtis Stone Magnetic Attraction Pizza Cutter
Curtis Stone Magnetic Attraction Pizza Cutter
$12.99
amazon
Flirty Kitchens Pizza Cutter
Flirty Kitchens Pizza Cutter
$9.42
amazon
Farberware Pro pizza cutter one size Aqua
Farberware Pro pizza cutter one size Aqua
$10.89
amazon
BIA Cordon Bleu Spätzle Maker Kitchen Tool, One Size, Stainless Steel
BIA Cordon Bleu Spätzle Maker Kitchen Tool, One Size, Stainless Steel
$22.16
amazon
Better Houseware Pizza Cutter
Better Houseware Pizza Cutter
$6.84
amazon
Cute Tools Pizza Cutter - Culinary Chef Tested For Daily Use, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Sharp Wheel Blade To Cut And Slice Your Very Own Gourmet Pizza, Hand Painted Wooden Handle In The USA By CuteTools! - Art For A Cause, Zebra
Cute Tools Pizza Cutter - Culinary Chef Tested For Daily Use, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Sharp Wheel Blade To Cut And Slice Your Very Own Gourmet Pizza, Hand Painted Wooden Handle In The USA By CuteTools! - Art For A Cause, Zebra
$4.91
amazon
BergHOFF International Leo Ravioli Stamp
BergHOFF International Leo Ravioli Stamp
$15.63
wayfairnorthamerica
Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Accessory - KSMPRA
Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Accessory - KSMPRA
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cooks Tools™ Silicone Pasta Server -
Cooks Tools™ Silicone Pasta Server -
$1.75
belk
Dreamfarm Scizza | Non-Stick, Stainless-Steel Pizza Cutter Scissors with Protective Server | Red
Dreamfarm Scizza | Non-Stick, Stainless-Steel Pizza Cutter Scissors with Protective Server | Red
$29.95
amazon
Fox Run Small Wavy Ravioli Cutter, Stainless Steel/Wood
Fox Run Small Wavy Ravioli Cutter, Stainless Steel/Wood
$6.99
amazon
Pasta Tools
