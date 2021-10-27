Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Specialty
Ice Cream Scoops
Ice Cream Scoops
Share
Ice Cream Scoops
Midnight Scoop-One Piece Durable Solid Aluminum Ice Cream Scoop 3oz - Signature Kitchen Creation
featured
Midnight Scoop-One Piece Durable Solid Aluminum Ice Cream Scoop 3oz - Signature Kitchen Creation
$30.81
($35.00
save 12%)
amazon
OXO Ice Cream Scoops - Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
featured
OXO Ice Cream Scoops - Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
$14.12
($15.99
save 12%)
zulily
Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel
featured
Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel
$63.02
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchenaid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop In Black
Kitchenaid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop In Black
$11.99
bedbath&beyond
3 Pack Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set With Trigger Cookie Dough And Water Melon Scoops Cup Cake Muffin Scoopers Small Medium Large Size Included
3 Pack Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set With Trigger Cookie Dough And Water Melon Scoops Cup Cake Muffin Scoopers Small Medium Large Size Included
$47.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Michael Graves Design Comfortable Grip Stainless Steel Rounded Ice Cream Scoop
Michael Graves Design Comfortable Grip Stainless Steel Rounded Ice Cream Scoop
$10.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Norpro Anti-Freeze Ice Cream Scoop
Norpro Anti-Freeze Ice Cream Scoop
$4.24
($4.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Norpro, Silver Ice Cream Scoop, 7-Inch
Norpro, Silver Ice Cream Scoop, 7-Inch
$6.21
($8.31
save 25%)
amazon
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Ice Cream Scoop, 18/8 Stainless Steel, 1.38-Inch in Gray | Wayfair 7453
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Ice Cream Scoop, 18/8 Stainless Steel, 1.38-Inch in Gray | Wayfair 7453
$15.62
wayfair
HaoxueTech Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop Set,Cookie Scoop Set in Gray | Wayfair 04225N08CDMSFCJ
HaoxueTech Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop Set,Cookie Scoop Set in Gray | Wayfair 04225N08CDMSFCJ
$58.32
wayfair
Joseph Joseph Ice Cream Scoops - Gray & Green Large Scoop
Joseph Joseph Ice Cream Scoops - Gray & Green Large Scoop
$8.75
($12.00
save 27%)
zulily
KitchenAid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop, One Size, Matte Pistachio
KitchenAid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop, One Size, Matte Pistachio
$11.90
amazon
MingshanAncient Cookie Scoop Set For Baking-18/8 Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop-Cookie Dough Scoop Heavy Duty Dishwasher Safe Include 1.5 Tbsp/2.8 Tbsp/5.4 Tbsp
MingshanAncient Cookie Scoop Set For Baking-18/8 Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop-Cookie Dough Scoop Heavy Duty Dishwasher Safe Include 1.5 Tbsp/2.8 Tbsp/5.4 Tbsp
$57.43
wayfair
Restaurantware Met Lux 3.2 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #8 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 2.4 oz | Wayfair RWT0118
Restaurantware Met Lux 3.2 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #8 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 2.4 oz | Wayfair RWT0118
$22.68
wayfair
Restaurantware Met Lux 0.6 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #60 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box in Gray | Wayfair RWT0124
Restaurantware Met Lux 0.6 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #60 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box in Gray | Wayfair RWT0124
$21.75
wayfair
Rsvp Vintage Ice Cream Scoop Silver
Rsvp Vintage Ice Cream Scoop Silver
$15.99
bedbath&beyond
#60 (0.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
#60 (0.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
$17.37
amazon
Restaurantware Met Lux 3.2 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #8 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 1.2 oz | Wayfair RWT0121
Restaurantware Met Lux 3.2 Oz Silver Stainless Steel #8 Ice Cream Scoop - 1 Count Box Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 1.2 oz | Wayfair RWT0121
$22.68
wayfair
#24 (1.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
#24 (1.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
$17.90
amazon
Ice Cream Scoop, Retro Green Kitchen Accessories Handmade of Stainless Steel And Polymer Clay, Perfect Hostess Gift
Ice Cream Scoop, Retro Green Kitchen Accessories Handmade of Stainless Steel And Polymer Clay, Perfect Hostess Gift
$32.00
amazon
Ice Cream Scoop Kitchen Accessories Hostess and New Home Gift, Handmade Artisan Retro Scoop serving utensil
Ice Cream Scoop Kitchen Accessories Hostess and New Home Gift, Handmade Artisan Retro Scoop serving utensil
$32.00
amazon
Cuisinart Primary Collection Ice Cream Scoop Trigger, One Size, Not Available
Cuisinart Primary Collection Ice Cream Scoop Trigger, One Size, Not Available
$13.38
amazon
Cuisinox Disher Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.7" H x 2.9" W x 9" D | Wayfair DIS8G
Cuisinox Disher Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 1.7" H x 2.9" W x 9" D | Wayfair DIS8G
$11.21
wayfair
Cuisinart Ice Cream Scoop Black/chrome
Cuisinart Ice Cream Scoop Black/chrome
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Ice Cream Scoop, 18/8 Stainless Steel, 2.60-Inch Stainless Steel in Gray/Green/White | Wayfair 7458
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Ice Cream Scoop, 18/8 Stainless Steel, 2.60-Inch Stainless Steel in Gray/Green/White | Wayfair 7458
$16.41
wayfair
Farberware Soft Grips Ice Cream Scoop with Black Handle and Red Accents
Farberware Soft Grips Ice Cream Scoop with Black Handle and Red Accents
$8.77
($8.99
save 2%)
walmartusa
Cookie Scoop Set, 3 Pieces Ice Cream Scoop Set, Large-Medium-Small Size Disher Scoop, Portion Scoop, Cookie Scoops For Baking For Cookie Dough, Cupcak
Cookie Scoop Set, 3 Pieces Ice Cream Scoop Set, Large-Medium-Small Size Disher Scoop, Portion Scoop, Cookie Scoops For Baking For Cookie Dough, Cupcak
$64.14
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware Professional Aluminum Ice Cream Scoop, 7.4-Inch, Silver
Farberware Professional Aluminum Ice Cream Scoop, 7.4-Inch, Silver
$9.39
amazon
HaoxueTech Ice Cream Scoop,3 Pcs Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Cookie Scoop,Fruit Scoop Small Size in Black | Wayfair 04225N08735PL4G-02
HaoxueTech Ice Cream Scoop,3 Pcs Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Cookie Scoop,Fruit Scoop Small Size in Black | Wayfair 04225N08735PL4G-02
$68.82
wayfair
Goodcook Ice Cream Scoop In Black
Goodcook Ice Cream Scoop In Black
$4.99
buybuybaby
Tovolo Tilt Up Ice Cream Scoop, Ergonomically Balanced Handle, Chrome Plated, Dishwasher Safe, White
Tovolo Tilt Up Ice Cream Scoop, Ergonomically Balanced Handle, Chrome Plated, Dishwasher Safe, White
$11.39
($12.00
save 5%)
amazon
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Scoop
$58.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Joseph Joseph Dimple Ice Cream Scoop, Multicolor
Joseph Joseph Dimple Ice Cream Scoop, Multicolor
$12.74
($16.99
save 25%)
kohl's
TableCraft Coca-Cola CC308 Ice Cream Scoop with Contour Bottle Handle and Chrome Plated Metal, Red
TableCraft Coca-Cola CC308 Ice Cream Scoop with Contour Bottle Handle and Chrome Plated Metal, Red
$18.95
amazon
Westmark Germany Heavy Duty Ice Cream Scoop (Red/Black) in Black/Red, Size 8.46 H x 1.73 W x 1.34 D in | Wayfair 29582270
Westmark Germany Heavy Duty Ice Cream Scoop (Red/Black) in Black/Red, Size 8.46 H x 1.73 W x 1.34 D in | Wayfair 29582270
$15.90
wayfair
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Scoop
$51.61
wayfairnorthamerica
Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop w/ Non-slip Rubber Grip in Yellow | Wayfair Z-STNLSS-STL-ICE-CRM-SCP-YLLW
Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop w/ Non-slip Rubber Grip in Yellow | Wayfair Z-STNLSS-STL-ICE-CRM-SCP-YLLW
$21.23
wayfair
ZYLISS Right Scoop - Balanced Metal Ice Cream Scoop Set - Ergonomic Handle - Red
ZYLISS Right Scoop - Balanced Metal Ice Cream Scoop Set - Ergonomic Handle - Red
$11.99
amazon
qizhongtrade Small Size Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop in Gray | Wayfair I1TU8Q07PCM8PQN
qizhongtrade Small Size Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop in Gray | Wayfair I1TU8Q07PCM8PQN
$50.70
wayfair
Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Soft Ice Cream Scoop, 8.46-Inch, Gray
Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Soft Ice Cream Scoop, 8.46-Inch, Gray
$11.99
amazon
Goodcook Gourmet Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop, 1 EA, Silver
Goodcook Gourmet Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop, 1 EA, Silver
$8.99
amazon
Home Basics Zinc Nova Ice Cream Scoop
Home Basics Zinc Nova Ice Cream Scoop
$22.34
($23.52
save 5%)
overstock
HaoxueTech Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
HaoxueTech Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
$63.02
wayfair
KitchenAid Ice Cream Scoops - Pistachio Ice Cream Scoop
KitchenAid Ice Cream Scoops - Pistachio Ice Cream Scoop
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
zulily
International Silver Grande Regency (Sterling, 1969) Ice Cream Scoop with Stainless Bowl
International Silver Grande Regency (Sterling, 1969) Ice Cream Scoop with Stainless Bowl
$39.99
replacementsltd
Ice Cream Scoop Of Stainless Steel With Soft Rubber Handle, Perfect Ergonomic Design For Easy Grip, Heavy Duty Scooper Of Kitchen Gadgets For Cookie D
Ice Cream Scoop Of Stainless Steel With Soft Rubber Handle, Perfect Ergonomic Design For Easy Grip, Heavy Duty Scooper Of Kitchen Gadgets For Cookie D
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HaoxueTech Premium Zinc Alloy Ice Cream Scoop w/ 2 Bonus Dessert Spoons Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle Ice Cream Scooper For Hard Ice Cream Dishwasher Safe Ice Crea
HaoxueTech Premium Zinc Alloy Ice Cream Scoop w/ 2 Bonus Dessert Spoons Ergonomic Non-Slip Handle Ice Cream Scooper For Hard Ice Cream Dishwasher Safe Ice Crea
$51.30
wayfair
Premium Heavy Duty Solid Stainless Steel Non-Silp Rubber Handle Ice Cream Scoop, Black
Premium Heavy Duty Solid Stainless Steel Non-Silp Rubber Handle Ice Cream Scoop, Black
$50.18
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinox Spring Action Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 1.38" | Wayfair ICE35
Cuisinox Spring Action Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 1.38" | Wayfair ICE35
$15.99
wayfair
goodcook Classic Ice Cream Scoop
goodcook Classic Ice Cream Scoop
$7.93
walmartusa
Belle-V Kitchen Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray/White | Wayfair 851609001154
Belle-V Kitchen Ice Cream Scoop Stainless Steel in Gray/White | Wayfair 851609001154
$39.99
wayfair
Chef Craft 3-Piece Ice Cream Scoop Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 42038
Chef Craft 3-Piece Ice Cream Scoop Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 42038
$27.75
wayfair
Cuisinart Ice Cream Scoop, One Size , Silver
Cuisinart Ice Cream Scoop, One Size , Silver
$17.00
($20.00
save 15%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Creative Co-Op Ice Cream Scoops Copper - Coppertone & Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
Creative Co-Op Ice Cream Scoops Copper - Coppertone & Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
$14.99
($23.99
save 38%)
zulily
Cuisinart Barrell Handle Ice Cream Scoop,Black,Stainless Steel
Cuisinart Barrell Handle Ice Cream Scoop,Black,Stainless Steel
$9.99
amazon
Norpro, Black Ice Cream Scoop, One Size
Norpro, Black Ice Cream Scoop, One Size
$9.15
amazon
LOAZRE 121 Digging Ball Ice Cream Scoop Cake Muffin Spoon Fruit Spoon
LOAZRE 121 Digging Ball Ice Cream Scoop Cake Muffin Spoon Fruit Spoon
$13.43
amazon
Wooden Handled Ice Cream Scoop
Wooden Handled Ice Cream Scoop
$25.00
amazon
OXO Good Grips Squeeze Ice Cream Scoop
OXO Good Grips Squeeze Ice Cream Scoop
$13.95
amazon
OXO SoftWorks Ice Cream Scoop
OXO SoftWorks Ice Cream Scoop
$9.99
blainfarm&fleet
Ice Cream Scoops
