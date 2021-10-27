Spice & Nut Tools

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Prep
spice grinder nutcracker
Spice & Nut Tools
Share
Spice & Nut Tools
Cole & Mason 5.5" Granite Mortar & Pestle Stoneware in Black, Size 6.69 H in | Wayfair H100279USA
featured
Cole & Mason 5.5" Granite Mortar & Pestle Stoneware in Black, Size 6.69 H in | Wayfair H100279USA
$45.58
wayfair
DII Jolly Tree Kitchen Collection, Table Runner, 14x72, Nutcracker Plaid
featured
DII Jolly Tree Kitchen Collection, Table Runner, 14x72, Nutcracker Plaid
$7.14
($10.99
save 35%)
amazon
Cooler Kitchen Silicone & Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone in Red, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair X002IIW6MN
featured
Cooler Kitchen Silicone & Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone in Red, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair X002IIW6MN
$22.99
wayfair
COSORI Coffee Grinder Electric, Spice Grinder, Coffee Beans Grinder, Coffee Mill with 1 Removable Stainless Steel Bowl, Small Coffee Grinder, ETL Listed, 200W
COSORI Coffee Grinder Electric, Spice Grinder, Coffee Beans Grinder, Coffee Mill with 1 Removable Stainless Steel Bowl, Small Coffee Grinder, ETL Listed, 200W
$29.75
amazon
Brentwood Stainless Steel Electric Spice Grinder
Brentwood Stainless Steel Electric Spice Grinder
$19.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef'N Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone/Granite in Gray, Size 6.45 H in | Wayfair 103-988-354
Chef'N Mortar & Pestle Set Silicone/Granite in Gray, Size 6.45 H in | Wayfair 103-988-354
$33.14
wayfair
Berard Olive Wood Mortar And Pestle Set - REGULAR
Berard Olive Wood Mortar And Pestle Set - REGULAR
$31.00
verishop
Dexas Mortar and Pestle
Dexas Mortar and Pestle
$14.99
amazon
Stunning"NUTCRACKERS" Handmade Cotton Pillowcase
Stunning"NUTCRACKERS" Handmade Cotton Pillowcase
$26.00
amazon
Bene Casa Granite Mortar & Pestle Set Granite in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair BC-42205
Bene Casa Granite Mortar & Pestle Set Granite in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair BC-42205
$33.99
wayfair
Chef'n Mortar and Pestle (Marble/Anthracite Silicone)
Chef'n Mortar and Pestle (Marble/Anthracite Silicone)
$33.14
($38.99
save 15%)
amazon
Cuisinox Mortar and Pestle
Cuisinox Mortar and Pestle
$22.99
amazon
Advertisement
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
$72.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi - Grind Salt, Pepper & Spice Grinder - Black
Alessi - Grind Salt, Pepper & Spice Grinder - Black
$138.00
amaraus
Ancient Cookware Stoneware Mortar and Pestle Set
Ancient Cookware Stoneware Mortar and Pestle Set
$46.38
wayfairnorthamerica
Beldi Nest Olive Wood Mortar & Pestle Set Wood in Brown, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair BN-RSC2-MRT-05
Beldi Nest Olive Wood Mortar & Pestle Set Wood in Brown, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair BN-RSC2-MRT-05
$39.95
wayfair
Crystalia USA Black Pepper Grinder, Manual Spice Mill w/ Handle, Spice Grinder Metal w/ Hand Crank in Yellow | Wayfair CRY-134
Crystalia USA Black Pepper Grinder, Manual Spice Mill w/ Handle, Spice Grinder Metal w/ Hand Crank in Yellow | Wayfair CRY-134
$31.99
wayfair
Capresso Cool Grind Pro Coffee And Spice Grinder In Stainless Steel
Capresso Cool Grind Pro Coffee And Spice Grinder In Stainless Steel
$29.99
bedbath&beyond
Cooler Kitchen Ez-Grip Ceramic & Silicone Mortar & Pestle Set in Black/White, Size 3.25 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair COOLMPSTLBLK
Cooler Kitchen Ez-Grip Ceramic & Silicone Mortar & Pestle Set in Black/White, Size 3.25 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair COOLMPSTLBLK
$22.99
wayfair
VIEWKA VK-7446A Electric Dried Spice and Coffee Grinder Grinder and chopperdetachable cup OK for clean it with water Blade & cup made with.
VIEWKA VK-7446A Electric Dried Spice and Coffee Grinder Grinder and chopperdetachable cup OK for clean it with water Blade & cup made with.
$51.07
newegg
Fresco FMP115 Granite Mortar and Pestle, Black, Small
Fresco FMP115 Granite Mortar and Pestle, Black, Small
$24.86
amazon
Frieling Cilio Goliath Granite Mortar & Pestle
Frieling Cilio Goliath Granite Mortar & Pestle
$69.95
abtelectronics
Fox Run Brands Granite Mortar and Pestle Set with Flange
Fox Run Brands Granite Mortar and Pestle Set with Flange
$26.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Hand Operated Corn Grain Mill Grinder Useful Kitchen Tool with Big Hopper â€“ Adjustable for Corn, Coffee. Food, Wheat, Oats, Nut, Herbs, Spices, Seeds Grinder
Hand Operated Corn Grain Mill Grinder Useful Kitchen Tool with Big Hopper â€“ Adjustable for Corn, Coffee. Food, Wheat, Oats, Nut, Herbs, Spices, Seeds Grinder
$27.59
walmart
Advertisement
Healthsmart By Maxam Granite Mortar & Pestle in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair KTHERBGRAY
Healthsmart By Maxam Granite Mortar & Pestle in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair KTHERBGRAY
$31.66
wayfair
RSVP International Grey Marble Mortar & Pestle, 6 Ounce | Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design
RSVP International Grey Marble Mortar & Pestle, 6 Ounce | Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design
$21.95
amazon
Puroast Low Acid Whole Bean Coffee, Nutcracker Sweet Blend, 2.5 Pound Bag
Puroast Low Acid Whole Bean Coffee, Nutcracker Sweet Blend, 2.5 Pound Bag
$19.95
amazon
Norpro Nut and Hard Spice Grinder for Nutmeg Ginger Rock Salt and Peppercorn
Norpro Nut and Hard Spice Grinder for Nutmeg Ginger Rock Salt and Peppercorn
$12.06
amazon
Temp-tations Old World Mortar and Pestle
Temp-tations Old World Mortar and Pestle
$18.41
qvc
Electric Coffee Grinder, Small Coffee Bean Grinder With Stainless Steel Blade, Cleaning Brush For Beans, Spices, Nuts, Herbs
Electric Coffee Grinder, Small Coffee Bean Grinder With Stainless Steel Blade, Cleaning Brush For Beans, Spices, Nuts, Herbs
$58.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Peyan Electric Garlic Chopper Wireless Food Processor Garlic Masher Mincer Crusher Small Food Grinder For Chop Onion Meat Nut Veggie Baby Food Stainless Steel
Peyan Electric Garlic Chopper Wireless Food Processor Garlic Masher Mincer Crusher Small Food Grinder For Chop Onion Meat Nut Veggie Baby Food Stainless Steel
$34.99
wayfair
Pillow Perfect Velvet Nutcrackers 16.5-inch Throw Pillow, 16.5" x 16.5", Grey
Pillow Perfect Velvet Nutcrackers 16.5-inch Throw Pillow, 16.5" x 16.5", Grey
$36.99
amazon
Stainless Steel Mortar And Pestle Set,Herb Bowl,Spice Grinder For Cooking (Stainless Steel)
Stainless Steel Mortar And Pestle Set,Herb Bowl,Spice Grinder For Cooking (Stainless Steel)
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Herb Spice Grinder 2 Inch 4-Piece Zinc Alloy Grinder With Pollen Scraper Black
Herb Spice Grinder 2 Inch 4-Piece Zinc Alloy Grinder With Pollen Scraper Black
$10.31
wayfairnorthamerica
Mortar And Pestle Set Granite Pestle Bowl And Mortar With Copper Base And Anti-Scratch Pad, Large Stone Grinder For Guacamole Herb Spice Garlic Ginger
Mortar And Pestle Set Granite Pestle Bowl And Mortar With Copper Base And Anti-Scratch Pad, Large Stone Grinder For Guacamole Herb Spice Garlic Ginger
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Velaze Lacro Granite Mortar & Pestle Set in Black, Size 3.3 H x 6.3 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair VLZ-MP02
Velaze Lacro Granite Mortar & Pestle Set in Black, Size 3.3 H x 6.3 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair VLZ-MP02
$27.99
wayfair
Advertisement
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle,Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design | Wayfair WORTHSPARK46fbf8e
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle,Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design | Wayfair WORTHSPARK46fbf8e
$77.99
wayfair
Niem Pre-Seasoned Oil Cast Iron Mortar And Pestle
Niem Pre-Seasoned Oil Cast Iron Mortar And Pestle
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WORTHSPARK Mortar & Pestle Set Guacamole Bowl - Molcajete Stone Grinder w/ Pouring Lip Spout & Anti-Scratch Pad - 2 Cups Capacity Granite in Gray
WORTHSPARK Mortar & Pestle Set Guacamole Bowl - Molcajete Stone Grinder w/ Pouring Lip Spout & Anti-Scratch Pad - 2 Cups Capacity Granite in Gray
$72.99
wayfair
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle,Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design in Gray | Wayfair WORTHSPARK3cd3454
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle,Grind Spices, Powder Pesto, Mash Herbs, Crush Pills | Unique Marble Design in Gray | Wayfair WORTHSPARK3cd3454
$78.99
wayfair
WORTHSPARK Mortar & Pestle Set Marble, 5 Inch Large Natural Stone Mortar For Grinding Spices, Seasonings, Pastes, Pestos & Medicinal Materials
WORTHSPARK Mortar & Pestle Set Marble, 5 Inch Large Natural Stone Mortar For Grinding Spices, Seasonings, Pastes, Pestos & Medicinal Materials
$87.99
wayfair
Zassenhaus Oval Cast Iron Mortar & Pestle with Pouring Spout, 7", black
Zassenhaus Oval Cast Iron Mortar & Pestle with Pouring Spout, 7", black
$44.95
amazon
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans Spices and More Stainless Steel Blades Black
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans Spices and More Stainless Steel Blades Black
$26.50
newegg
Mortar And Pestle Set 2 Cup Easy To Clean Made For Lifetime, With Bamboo Brush Inside, Unpolished Granite Stone, Large And Heavy, Guacamole And Spice
Mortar And Pestle Set 2 Cup Easy To Clean Made For Lifetime, With Bamboo Brush Inside, Unpolished Granite Stone, Large And Heavy, Guacamole And Spice
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WORTHSPARK Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set, 4.5 Inch For Guacamole Spice Salads, Nonporous, Dishwasher Safe, Molcajete Mexicano Grinder in White
WORTHSPARK Porcelain Mortar & Pestle Set, 4.5 Inch For Guacamole Spice Salads, Nonporous, Dishwasher Safe, Molcajete Mexicano Grinder in White
$65.99
wayfair
Granite Mortar And Pestle Set- With Silicone Mat & Scraper
Granite Mortar And Pestle Set- With Silicone Mat & Scraper
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Zassenhaus Manu Cast Iron Mortar & Pestle, 4" x 3", Black
Zassenhaus Manu Cast Iron Mortar & Pestle, 4" x 3", Black
$40.91
amazon
110V Electric Coffee Spice Beans Grinder Maker With Stainless Steel Blades For Home Kitchen Grinding Supplies With US Plug
110V Electric Coffee Spice Beans Grinder Maker With Stainless Steel Blades For Home Kitchen Grinding Supplies With US Plug
$28.39
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
BOBORA Electric Blade Coffee & Spice Grinder in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 5.9 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair NBAWF0565A-888
BOBORA Electric Blade Coffee & Spice Grinder in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 5.9 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair NBAWF0565A-888
$38.88
wayfair
Apothecary Products Mortar and Pestle Bowl | Mixer and Grinder for Medicine | Glass | 2 Oz
Apothecary Products Mortar and Pestle Bowl | Mixer and Grinder for Medicine | Glass | 2 Oz
$13.99
amazon
Millwood Pines Delano Mortar and Pestle Set
Millwood Pines Delano Mortar and Pestle Set
$27.10
wayfairnorthamerica
HealthSmart By MAXAM Gray Granite Mortar and Pestle - 5.5
HealthSmart By MAXAM Gray Granite Mortar and Pestle - 5.5
$43.99
overstock
Marble Mortar and Pestle, White
Marble Mortar and Pestle, White
$29.49
overstock
Latitude Run Lillard 6x3 Olive Wood Pestle & Mortar
Latitude Run Lillard 6x3 Olive Wood Pestle & Mortar
$36.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Mini Garlic Chopper Food Chopper Portable Small Food Processor for Pepper Garlic Chili Vegetable Nuts Mincer/Grinder, Baby Food Maker
Electric Mini Garlic Chopper Food Chopper Portable Small Food Processor for Pepper Garlic Chili Vegetable Nuts Mincer/Grinder, Baby Food Maker
$16.06
walmart
Mortar and Pestle
Mortar and Pestle
$200.00
amazon
Olive Wood Mortar and Pestle
Olive Wood Mortar and Pestle
$28.50
amazon
Maxam Healthsmart Granite Mortar & Pestle Set Granite in Black, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair KTGMP4
Maxam Healthsmart Granite Mortar & Pestle Set Granite in Black, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair KTGMP4
$66.54
wayfair
KitchenAid BCG211OB Onyx Black Coffee and Spice Grinder Kit
KitchenAid BCG211OB Onyx Black Coffee and Spice Grinder Kit
$71.49
overstock
Le Creuset 10 Fl. Oz. White Mortar & Pestle
Le Creuset 10 Fl. Oz. White Mortar & Pestle
$41.95
abtelectronics
Load More
Spice & Nut Tools
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.