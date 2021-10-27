Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Prep
Salt & Pepper Mills
Salt & Pepper Mills
Share
Salt & Pepper Mills
Cole and Mason Â® Marlow Pepper Mill
featured
Cole and Mason Â® Marlow Pepper Mill
$29.99
crate&barrel
de Buyer Java Pepper Mill - Matte White Beechwood - French Stainless Steel Mechanism - Black Pepper or Spice Grinder - Adjustable Grind - 2.25" x 8.25"
featured
de Buyer Java Pepper Mill - Matte White Beechwood - French Stainless Steel Mechanism - Black Pepper or Spice Grinder - Adjustable Grind - 2.25" x 8.25"
$41.30
amazon
Duo Manual Salt and Pepper Mill
featured
Duo Manual Salt and Pepper Mill
$39.95
crate&barrel
Chef Specialties 19th Hole Salt Mill Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 2.38 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 10522
Chef Specialties 19th Hole Salt Mill Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 2.38 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 10522
$40.99
wayfair
Chef Specialties Cubic 2-in-1 Salt & Pepper Combination Mill
Chef Specialties Cubic 2-in-1 Salt & Pepper Combination Mill
$14.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Specialties Windsor Pepper Mill Wood in Red, Size 8.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8651
Chef Specialties Windsor Pepper Mill Wood in Red, Size 8.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 8651
$44.40
wayfair
Chef Specialties Soccer Salt Mill, Size 6.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 62052
Chef Specialties Soccer Salt Mill, Size 6.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 62052
$15.50
wayfair
Chef Specialties Professional Vanguard Pepper Mill
Chef Specialties Professional Vanguard Pepper Mill
$36.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloomingville Vintage Inspired Black Acacia Wood Pepper Mill, 3.5"
Bloomingville Vintage Inspired Black Acacia Wood Pepper Mill, 3.5"
$19.07
amazon
Chef Specialties Professional Vanguard Salt Mill
Chef Specialties Professional Vanguard Salt Mill
$36.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Cole & Mason Inverta Chrome Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set, 6"
Cole & Mason Inverta Chrome Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set, 6"
$49.99
amazon
COLE & MASON Capstan Wood Pepper Grinder - Wooden Mill Includes Precision Mechanism, 6.5 inch
COLE & MASON Capstan Wood Pepper Grinder - Wooden Mill Includes Precision Mechanism, 6.5 inch
$23.28
amazon
Everyday Salt and Pepper Mill Set
Everyday Salt and Pepper Mill Set
$33.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Specialties Baseball Salt Mill, Size 6.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 61052
Chef Specialties Baseball Salt Mill, Size 6.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair 61052
$10.00
wayfair
Olive Wood Pepper Mill
Olive Wood Pepper Mill
$111.00
neimanmarcus
Olive Wood Salt Mill
Olive Wood Salt Mill
$111.00
neimanmarcus
Cole & Mason Gourmet Precision Derwent Forest Wood Pepper Mill, medium
Cole & Mason Gourmet Precision Derwent Forest Wood Pepper Mill, medium
$44.99
amazon
Crystalia USA Black Pepper Grinder, Manual Spice Mill w/ Handle, Spice Grinder Metal w/ Hand Crank in Yellow | Wayfair CRY-134
Crystalia USA Black Pepper Grinder, Manual Spice Mill w/ Handle, Spice Grinder Metal w/ Hand Crank in Yellow | Wayfair CRY-134
$31.99
wayfair
Cole & Mason Plastic 2-Piece 505 Salt/pepper Mill Set In Clear
Cole & Mason Plastic 2-Piece 505 Salt/pepper Mill Set In Clear
$22.49
($24.99
save 10%)
bedbath&beyond
Chef Specialties 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Combination Mill
Chef Specialties 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Combination Mill
$35.91
wayfairnorthamerica
COLE & MASON 505 Pepper Grinder- Acrylic Mill Includes Precision Mechanism and Premium Peppercorns
COLE & MASON 505 Pepper Grinder- Acrylic Mill Includes Precision Mechanism and Premium Peppercorns
$12.99
amazon
Cole & Mason Everyday Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set - Sliver
Cole & Mason Everyday Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set - Sliver
$39.99
($65.00
save 38%)
macy's
Cole & Mason 8" Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Mill Set
Cole & Mason 8" Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Mill Set
$39.99
target
Cole & Mason Oldbury Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set, Dark Brown
Cole & Mason Oldbury Salt & Pepper Mill Gift Set, Dark Brown
$89.99
kohl's
Fletcher’s Mill Pump and Grind Salt Pepper Mill
Fletcher’s Mill Pump and Grind Salt Pepper Mill
$26.95
surlatable
Peugeot Bali 3 Inch Salt Mill, White
Peugeot Bali 3 Inch Salt Mill, White
$31.95
($38.00
save 16%)
amazon
Peugeot Paris Olivier Salt Mill 22cm - 9in Olive Wood
Peugeot Paris Olivier Salt Mill 22cm - 9in Olive Wood
$89.95
amazon
Peugeot Metz 4-Inch Pepper Mill
Peugeot Metz 4-Inch Pepper Mill
$22.88
amazon
Peugeot 30964 Paris Classic Collection Antique Salt Mill, 18cm/7", Natural
Peugeot 30964 Paris Classic Collection Antique Salt Mill, 18cm/7", Natural
$44.95
overstock
Peugeot Peugot Paris Icone, Wild Cherry 7 inch Salt Mill
Peugeot Peugot Paris Icone, Wild Cherry 7 inch Salt Mill
$69.95
amazon
Peugeot Madras Salt Mill, 16 cm, Graphite
Peugeot Madras Salt Mill, 16 cm, Graphite
$58.65
amazon
Peugeot Paris Antique Pepper Mill Wood in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 30957
Peugeot Paris Antique Pepper Mill Wood in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 30957
$50.00
wayfair
Peugeot Auberge 10-3/4-Inch Pepper Mill, Chocolate
Peugeot Auberge 10-3/4-Inch Pepper Mill, Chocolate
$41.68
amazon
Peugeot 34948 Paris Icone Manual Salt Mill, 8-3/4", Walnut Wood & Stainless Steel - Walnut Wood
Peugeot 34948 Paris Icone Manual Salt Mill, 8-3/4", Walnut Wood & Stainless Steel - Walnut Wood
$79.95
overstock
Peugeot 23584 Paris U'Select 7-Inch Pepper Mill, Red Lacquer
Peugeot 23584 Paris U'Select 7-Inch Pepper Mill, Red Lacquer
$38.25
($46.09
save 17%)
amazon
Peugeot Paris 7" Natural Pepper Mill
Peugeot Paris 7" Natural Pepper Mill
$45.00
crate&barrel
Peugeot 23645 Paris U'Select 12-Inch Pepper Mill, Red Lacquer
Peugeot 23645 Paris U'Select 12-Inch Pepper Mill, Red Lacquer
$71.95
overstock
Peugeot 23775 Paris U'Select 12-Inch Salt Mill, Black Lacquer
Peugeot 23775 Paris U'Select 12-Inch Salt Mill, Black Lacquer
$69.95
overstock
Peugeot Madras U'Select Shaftless 8-Inch Pepper Mill, Chocolate
Peugeot Madras U'Select Shaftless 8-Inch Pepper Mill, Chocolate
$68.50
amazon
Paris Beechwood Salt Mill - ONE SIZE FITS ALL
Paris Beechwood Salt Mill - ONE SIZE FITS ALL
$37.80
($42.00
save 10%)
verishop
Peugeot Mignonnette Salt Mill Gold Plated 10cm-4in.
Peugeot Mignonnette Salt Mill Gold Plated 10cm-4in.
$199.95
amazon
Restaurantware Classic French Wood Pepper Mill - High Gloss - 2" X 2" X 6" - 1 Count Box Wood in Red, Size 6" H x 2" W x 2" D | Wayfair RWT0315R
Restaurantware Classic French Wood Pepper Mill - High Gloss - 2" X 2" X 6" - 1 Count Box Wood in Red, Size 6" H x 2" W x 2" D | Wayfair RWT0315R
$31.15
wayfair
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Wood Accent Salt & Pepper Mill
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Wood Accent Salt & Pepper Mill
$119.95
replacementsltd
Peugeot Nancy 12 Inch Pepper Mill, Acrylic
Peugeot Nancy 12 Inch Pepper Mill, Acrylic
$48.95
amazon
Peugeot Fidji Aubergine Salt Mill, 6-Inch
Peugeot Fidji Aubergine Salt Mill, 6-Inch
$37.42
amazon
Pepper Mill Imports Thumb Pepper or Salt Mill
Pepper Mill Imports Thumb Pepper or Salt Mill
$15.50
amazon
Peugeot Hostellerie Pepper Mill
Peugeot Hostellerie Pepper Mill
$45.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Peugeot 30957 Paris Classic Collection Antique Pepper Mill, 7", Natural
Peugeot 30957 Paris Classic Collection Antique Pepper Mill, 7", Natural
$44.95
overstock
Peugeot Fidji Aubergine Pepper Mill, 6-Inch
Peugeot Fidji Aubergine Pepper Mill, 6-Inch
$37.35
amazon
Peugeot Paris Chef u'Select Stainless Steel 8.75-inch Pepper Mill
Peugeot Paris Chef u'Select Stainless Steel 8.75-inch Pepper Mill
$64.95
overstock
Peugeot Rotisserie 7 Inch Salt Mill, Natural
Peugeot Rotisserie 7 Inch Salt Mill, Natural
$37.81
amazon
Peugeot Paris Antique Pepper Mill Wood in Brown, Size 8.75 H x 2.25 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair 30971
Peugeot Paris Antique Pepper Mill Wood in Brown, Size 8.75 H x 2.25 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair 30971
$45.28
($50.00
save 9%)
wayfair
Origin Salt or Pepper Grinder Mill
Origin Salt or Pepper Grinder Mill
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Peugeot 2/24291 Bistro 4 Inch Black Matte Pepper Mill and 4 Inch White Matte Salt Mill Set - Black Matte & White Matte
Peugeot 2/24291 Bistro 4 Inch Black Matte Pepper Mill and 4 Inch White Matte Salt Mill Set - Black Matte & White Matte
$56.95
overstock
Portmeirion Pomona Salt & Pepper Mill Set
Portmeirion Pomona Salt & Pepper Mill Set
$159.95
replacementsltd
Peugeot Auberge U'Select 10.75 Inch Pepper Mill, Natural
Peugeot Auberge U'Select 10.75 Inch Pepper Mill, Natural
$50.49
amazon
Peterson Housewares 5" Bishop Olive Wood Pepper Mill In Natural
Peterson Housewares 5" Bishop Olive Wood Pepper Mill In Natural
$27.99
bedbath&beyond
Peugeot Daman Pepper Mill Stainless Steel/Metal/Acrylic in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 2.55 W x 2.55 D in | Wayfair 25441
Peugeot Daman Pepper Mill Stainless Steel/Metal/Acrylic in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 2.55 W x 2.55 D in | Wayfair 25441
$65.00
wayfair
Peugeot Mignonnette Silver-Plated Pepper Mill, 10cm/4-Inch (816-1)
Peugeot Mignonnette Silver-Plated Pepper Mill, 10cm/4-Inch (816-1)
$110.20
($163.90
save 33%)
amazon
Peugeot Malaga 5-1/2-Inch Salt Mill, Orange
Peugeot Malaga 5-1/2-Inch Salt Mill, Orange
$24.53
amazon
Salt & Pepper Mills
