Peelers

featured

Adjustable Vegetable Mandoline Slicer

$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Cuisinox Zucchini Peeler

$13.49
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Chef's Secret Maxam Apple Peeler, Corer & Slicer in Red, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair KTAPPLE

$22.95
wayfair

1 Piece Of Stainless Steel Garlic Press Set, Anti-Rust, Easy To Squeeze (Garlic Press + Brush + Garlic Peeler Set)7.67Inch

$33.27
wayfairnorthamerica

Barfly Y Swiss Peeler, Red

$4.00
amazon

DALELEE Automatic Electric Potato Peeler Apple Quick Pear Fruit Cutter Slicer Peel Tool. Plastic in Black, Size 11.6 H x 5.6 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair

$28.99
wayfair

Titan Peeler And Julienne Tool With Garnishing Feature Stainless Steel

$14.99
buybuybaby

Silver Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer Peeler Stem Remover Blades for Diced Fruit Rings All in One Pineapple Tool Peeler Slicer

$11.79
newegg

Axis Sourcing Group Inc Moboo® Peeler

$13.43
wayfairnorthamerica

Perfect Peel Apple Peeler - Easy Clean Removable Blade

$22.01
($27.42 save 20%)
overstock

BergHOFF International Leo Straight Peeler

$16.01
wayfairnorthamerica

OXO Good Grips Asparagus Prep Peeler

$8.95
amazon
Advertisement

Monkey Business Peelers Green - Green Karoto Sharpener & Peeler

$8.99
($12.00 save 25%)
zulily

Norpro 110 Grip-EZ Peeler Bow Shape, Black

$16.08
overstock

Norpro White Peeler PVC Handle, Pack of 1

$5.75
amazon

2-Tier Fruit Bowl With Peeler, Fruit Basket For Kitchen, Vegetable Baskets For Counter, Fruit Stand For Countertop, Metal Fruit Holder, Storage Basket

$70.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Rosle Crosswise Swivel Peeler

$28.00
bloomingdale's

Swivel Peeler Crosswise

$28.00
verishop

OXO Good Grips I-Series Y Peeler In Black/stainless Steel

$14.99
bedbath&beyond

PL8 Handheld Mandoline Slicer and Peeler Set - Black

$30.99
($40.55 save 24%)
hsn

Starfrit® Plastic Apple Peeler; Red

$15.63
staples

Symple Stuff Tandy Zinc Vertical Vegetable Peeler in Black, Size 0.76 H x 0.85 W x 6.67 D in | Wayfair F3F41D11EE5D479AA4B1A615D5F7E430

$13.12
wayfair

1 Set/6pcs Kitchen Gadget Stainless Steel Kitchen Long Handle Vegetable Julienne Tool Vegetable Peeler Fruit Peeling Tool Fish Scale Remover

$11.81
newegg

Simpli-Magic 79319 Trio Set – Julienne Vegetable Stainless Steel Cabbage Carrot Potato Multifunctional Veggie Fruit Peeler Set of 3, Large, Stainless

$4.99
amazon
Advertisement

SE Ceramic Knife and Peeler Set with Cutting Board (3 PC.) - KKC11313

$9.39
amazon

PROGRESS INT Dual Peeler

$14.62
amazon

Apple Peeler

$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica

OXO Good Grips Prep Julienne Y-Peeler

$8.99
amazon

OXINGO Garlic Mincer, Stainless Steel Grinder Garlic Press Crusher w/ Silicone Garlic Peeler & Clean Brush in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 1.7 W in | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair

Victorinox 7.6074 Kitchen Vegetable Peeler

$14.99
amazon

Silicone Garlic Peeler Garlic Skin Remover Manual Peeling Tool Kitchen Cooking Useful Gadget

$19.45
newegg

YJ Daily Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools Silver - Stainless Steel Shrimp Peeler - Set of Two

$1.00
($10.99 save 91%)
zulily

12 In 1 Vegetable Chopper, Heavy Duty Mandoline Slicer Potato Onion Chopper Food Chopper Veggie Chopper With Vegetable Peeler, Hand Guard And Containe

$70.31
wayfairnorthamerica

ZISURE Stainless Steel Pineapple Cutter Peeler Stem Remover, Size 4.1 H x 9.2 W x 1.2 D in | Wayfair ZISURE571

$66.99
wayfair

WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle Set - Beautiful Polished & Grey Veined Marble Mortar & Pestle Set w/ Garlic Peeler & Anti Scratch, Anti Skid Pr

$83.99
wayfair

Swissmar Swisscurve Straight Peeler In Black/green

$11.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement

Art and Cook Y Peeler Chrome Dreams Collection, Charcoal

$8.65
amazon

CybrTrayd R&M Citrus Peeler (Bucket of 96), Multicolor

$124.20
amazon

HOU Garlic Press, 2 In 1 Garlic Mince & Garlic Slice w/ Garlic Cleaner Brush & Silicone Tube Peeler Set. Easy Squeeze, Rust Proof, Dishwasher Safe

$59.99
wayfair

Grand Fusion Housewares, Inc. Peelers White/Yellow - Corn Peeler

$6.49
($6.99 save 7%)
zulily

Household Essentials Potato Peeler - Black

$19.99
($34.00 save 41%)
macy's

Gefu by Unimet Pomodoro Tomato Peeler Stainless Steel/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 13640

$19.95
wayfair

LIGHTSMAX 4-in-1 Corn Stripper and and Multifunction Kitchen Peeler

$11.60
homedepot

Mr&Mrs White Vegetable Peeler Set – Julienne Potato Peeler in Green | Wayfair 4

$24.99
wayfair

3 In 1 Stainless Steel Peeler Fruit Vegetable Julienne Carrot Potato Grater Tool

$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mifxin Home Kitchen Automatic Peeler

$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Multifunctional 8PCS Slicer Cutter Chopper Pulp Fruit Vegetable Veg Peeler Dicer -

$25.19
newegg

Carrot Cucumber Curler Vegetable Julienne Maker Peeler Garnishing Kitchen Tool - Light green

$9.06
newegg
Advertisement

Garlic Press Mincer - 304 Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher & Peeler Set, Detachable, Heavy-Duty, Rust Proof Garlic Mincer Design For Extracts More Garli

$53.45
wayfairnorthamerica

HG HGROPE Original Swiss Y Set Pre Peeler, Black

$19.99
amazon

Mortar and Pestle Set with Lid 2 Cup Capacity, Include Silicone Lid, Garlic Peeler, Stick-on Anti-Slip Pad for Base, Unpolished Granite Mortar and.

$26.35
newegg

J.A. Henckels International Vegetable Peeler

$11.87
($14.00 save 15%)
amazon

Greenco Heavy Duty Solid Stainless Steel Garlic Press, Crusher, Mincer, Including 2 Free Bonuses Inside, Silicone Garlic Peeler and a Cleaning Brush

$19.77
amazon

Joseph Joseph Tri-Peeler 3-in-1 Peeler with Rotating Head, Orange

$9.99
amazon

Kitchen&Co. 4pc Knife Set with Shears, peeler, paring knife, utility knife & cutting board

$20.29
overstock

KitchenAid Euro Peeler Black

$7.99
target

Ktaxon Stainless Steel Hand-Cranking Peeler

$16.98
wayfairnorthamerica

Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Horizontal Y Peeler, Pink

$9.95
amazon

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack Red/Green/Yellow

$14.29
amazon

Norpro Red, Grip-Ez Peeler, 1 EA

$5.99
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com