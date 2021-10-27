Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Prep
Peelers
Peelers
Share
Peelers
Adjustable Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
featured
Adjustable Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinox Zucchini Peeler
featured
Cuisinox Zucchini Peeler
$13.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef's Secret Maxam Apple Peeler, Corer & Slicer in Red, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair KTAPPLE
featured
Chef's Secret Maxam Apple Peeler, Corer & Slicer in Red, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair KTAPPLE
$22.95
wayfair
1 Piece Of Stainless Steel Garlic Press Set, Anti-Rust, Easy To Squeeze (Garlic Press + Brush + Garlic Peeler Set)7.67Inch
1 Piece Of Stainless Steel Garlic Press Set, Anti-Rust, Easy To Squeeze (Garlic Press + Brush + Garlic Peeler Set)7.67Inch
$33.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Barfly Y Swiss Peeler, Red
Barfly Y Swiss Peeler, Red
$4.00
amazon
DALELEE Automatic Electric Potato Peeler Apple Quick Pear Fruit Cutter Slicer Peel Tool. Plastic in Black, Size 11.6 H x 5.6 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
DALELEE Automatic Electric Potato Peeler Apple Quick Pear Fruit Cutter Slicer Peel Tool. Plastic in Black, Size 11.6 H x 5.6 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$28.99
wayfair
Titan Peeler And Julienne Tool With Garnishing Feature Stainless Steel
Titan Peeler And Julienne Tool With Garnishing Feature Stainless Steel
$14.99
buybuybaby
Silver Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer Peeler Stem Remover Blades for Diced Fruit Rings All in One Pineapple Tool Peeler Slicer
Silver Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer Peeler Stem Remover Blades for Diced Fruit Rings All in One Pineapple Tool Peeler Slicer
$11.79
newegg
Axis Sourcing Group Inc Moboo® Peeler
Axis Sourcing Group Inc Moboo® Peeler
$13.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Perfect Peel Apple Peeler - Easy Clean Removable Blade
Perfect Peel Apple Peeler - Easy Clean Removable Blade
$22.01
($27.42
save 20%)
overstock
BergHOFF International Leo Straight Peeler
BergHOFF International Leo Straight Peeler
$16.01
wayfairnorthamerica
OXO Good Grips Asparagus Prep Peeler
OXO Good Grips Asparagus Prep Peeler
$8.95
amazon
Advertisement
Monkey Business Peelers Green - Green Karoto Sharpener & Peeler
Monkey Business Peelers Green - Green Karoto Sharpener & Peeler
$8.99
($12.00
save 25%)
zulily
Norpro 110 Grip-EZ Peeler Bow Shape, Black
Norpro 110 Grip-EZ Peeler Bow Shape, Black
$16.08
overstock
Norpro White Peeler PVC Handle, Pack of 1
Norpro White Peeler PVC Handle, Pack of 1
$5.75
amazon
2-Tier Fruit Bowl With Peeler, Fruit Basket For Kitchen, Vegetable Baskets For Counter, Fruit Stand For Countertop, Metal Fruit Holder, Storage Basket
2-Tier Fruit Bowl With Peeler, Fruit Basket For Kitchen, Vegetable Baskets For Counter, Fruit Stand For Countertop, Metal Fruit Holder, Storage Basket
$70.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosle Crosswise Swivel Peeler
Rosle Crosswise Swivel Peeler
$28.00
bloomingdale's
Swivel Peeler Crosswise
Swivel Peeler Crosswise
$28.00
verishop
OXO Good Grips I-Series Y Peeler In Black/stainless Steel
OXO Good Grips I-Series Y Peeler In Black/stainless Steel
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
PL8 Handheld Mandoline Slicer and Peeler Set - Black
PL8 Handheld Mandoline Slicer and Peeler Set - Black
$30.99
($40.55
save 24%)
hsn
Starfrit® Plastic Apple Peeler; Red
Starfrit® Plastic Apple Peeler; Red
$15.63
staples
Symple Stuff Tandy Zinc Vertical Vegetable Peeler in Black, Size 0.76 H x 0.85 W x 6.67 D in | Wayfair F3F41D11EE5D479AA4B1A615D5F7E430
Symple Stuff Tandy Zinc Vertical Vegetable Peeler in Black, Size 0.76 H x 0.85 W x 6.67 D in | Wayfair F3F41D11EE5D479AA4B1A615D5F7E430
$13.12
wayfair
1 Set/6pcs Kitchen Gadget Stainless Steel Kitchen Long Handle Vegetable Julienne Tool Vegetable Peeler Fruit Peeling Tool Fish Scale Remover
1 Set/6pcs Kitchen Gadget Stainless Steel Kitchen Long Handle Vegetable Julienne Tool Vegetable Peeler Fruit Peeling Tool Fish Scale Remover
$11.81
newegg
Simpli-Magic 79319 Trio Set – Julienne Vegetable Stainless Steel Cabbage Carrot Potato Multifunctional Veggie Fruit Peeler Set of 3, Large, Stainless
Simpli-Magic 79319 Trio Set – Julienne Vegetable Stainless Steel Cabbage Carrot Potato Multifunctional Veggie Fruit Peeler Set of 3, Large, Stainless
$4.99
amazon
Advertisement
SE Ceramic Knife and Peeler Set with Cutting Board (3 PC.) - KKC11313
SE Ceramic Knife and Peeler Set with Cutting Board (3 PC.) - KKC11313
$9.39
amazon
PROGRESS INT Dual Peeler
PROGRESS INT Dual Peeler
$14.62
amazon
Apple Peeler
Apple Peeler
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OXO Good Grips Prep Julienne Y-Peeler
OXO Good Grips Prep Julienne Y-Peeler
$8.99
amazon
OXINGO Garlic Mincer, Stainless Steel Grinder Garlic Press Crusher w/ Silicone Garlic Peeler & Clean Brush in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 1.7 W in | Wayfair
OXINGO Garlic Mincer, Stainless Steel Grinder Garlic Press Crusher w/ Silicone Garlic Peeler & Clean Brush in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 1.7 W in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Victorinox 7.6074 Kitchen Vegetable Peeler
Victorinox 7.6074 Kitchen Vegetable Peeler
$14.99
amazon
Silicone Garlic Peeler Garlic Skin Remover Manual Peeling Tool Kitchen Cooking Useful Gadget
Silicone Garlic Peeler Garlic Skin Remover Manual Peeling Tool Kitchen Cooking Useful Gadget
$19.45
newegg
YJ Daily Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools Silver - Stainless Steel Shrimp Peeler - Set of Two
YJ Daily Miscellaneous Kitchen Tools Silver - Stainless Steel Shrimp Peeler - Set of Two
$1.00
($10.99
save 91%)
zulily
12 In 1 Vegetable Chopper, Heavy Duty Mandoline Slicer Potato Onion Chopper Food Chopper Veggie Chopper With Vegetable Peeler, Hand Guard And Containe
12 In 1 Vegetable Chopper, Heavy Duty Mandoline Slicer Potato Onion Chopper Food Chopper Veggie Chopper With Vegetable Peeler, Hand Guard And Containe
$70.31
wayfairnorthamerica
ZISURE Stainless Steel Pineapple Cutter Peeler Stem Remover, Size 4.1 H x 9.2 W x 1.2 D in | Wayfair ZISURE571
ZISURE Stainless Steel Pineapple Cutter Peeler Stem Remover, Size 4.1 H x 9.2 W x 1.2 D in | Wayfair ZISURE571
$66.99
wayfair
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle Set - Beautiful Polished & Grey Veined Marble Mortar & Pestle Set w/ Garlic Peeler & Anti Scratch, Anti Skid Pr
WORTHSPARK Marble Mortar & Pestle Set - Beautiful Polished & Grey Veined Marble Mortar & Pestle Set w/ Garlic Peeler & Anti Scratch, Anti Skid Pr
$83.99
wayfair
Swissmar Swisscurve Straight Peeler In Black/green
Swissmar Swisscurve Straight Peeler In Black/green
$11.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Art and Cook Y Peeler Chrome Dreams Collection, Charcoal
Art and Cook Y Peeler Chrome Dreams Collection, Charcoal
$8.65
amazon
CybrTrayd R&M Citrus Peeler (Bucket of 96), Multicolor
CybrTrayd R&M Citrus Peeler (Bucket of 96), Multicolor
$124.20
amazon
HOU Garlic Press, 2 In 1 Garlic Mince & Garlic Slice w/ Garlic Cleaner Brush & Silicone Tube Peeler Set. Easy Squeeze, Rust Proof, Dishwasher Safe
HOU Garlic Press, 2 In 1 Garlic Mince & Garlic Slice w/ Garlic Cleaner Brush & Silicone Tube Peeler Set. Easy Squeeze, Rust Proof, Dishwasher Safe
$59.99
wayfair
Grand Fusion Housewares, Inc. Peelers White/Yellow - Corn Peeler
Grand Fusion Housewares, Inc. Peelers White/Yellow - Corn Peeler
$6.49
($6.99
save 7%)
zulily
Household Essentials Potato Peeler - Black
Household Essentials Potato Peeler - Black
$19.99
($34.00
save 41%)
macy's
Gefu by Unimet Pomodoro Tomato Peeler Stainless Steel/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 13640
Gefu by Unimet Pomodoro Tomato Peeler Stainless Steel/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 13640
$19.95
wayfair
LIGHTSMAX 4-in-1 Corn Stripper and and Multifunction Kitchen Peeler
LIGHTSMAX 4-in-1 Corn Stripper and and Multifunction Kitchen Peeler
$11.60
homedepot
Mr&Mrs White Vegetable Peeler Set – Julienne Potato Peeler in Green | Wayfair 4
Mr&Mrs White Vegetable Peeler Set – Julienne Potato Peeler in Green | Wayfair 4
$24.99
wayfair
3 In 1 Stainless Steel Peeler Fruit Vegetable Julienne Carrot Potato Grater Tool
3 In 1 Stainless Steel Peeler Fruit Vegetable Julienne Carrot Potato Grater Tool
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mifxin Home Kitchen Automatic Peeler
Mifxin Home Kitchen Automatic Peeler
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Multifunctional 8PCS Slicer Cutter Chopper Pulp Fruit Vegetable Veg Peeler Dicer -
Multifunctional 8PCS Slicer Cutter Chopper Pulp Fruit Vegetable Veg Peeler Dicer -
$25.19
newegg
Carrot Cucumber Curler Vegetable Julienne Maker Peeler Garnishing Kitchen Tool - Light green
Carrot Cucumber Curler Vegetable Julienne Maker Peeler Garnishing Kitchen Tool - Light green
$9.06
newegg
Advertisement
Garlic Press Mincer - 304 Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher & Peeler Set, Detachable, Heavy-Duty, Rust Proof Garlic Mincer Design For Extracts More Garli
Garlic Press Mincer - 304 Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher & Peeler Set, Detachable, Heavy-Duty, Rust Proof Garlic Mincer Design For Extracts More Garli
$53.45
wayfairnorthamerica
HG HGROPE Original Swiss Y Set Pre Peeler, Black
HG HGROPE Original Swiss Y Set Pre Peeler, Black
$19.99
amazon
Mortar and Pestle Set with Lid 2 Cup Capacity, Include Silicone Lid, Garlic Peeler, Stick-on Anti-Slip Pad for Base, Unpolished Granite Mortar and.
Mortar and Pestle Set with Lid 2 Cup Capacity, Include Silicone Lid, Garlic Peeler, Stick-on Anti-Slip Pad for Base, Unpolished Granite Mortar and.
$26.35
newegg
J.A. Henckels International Vegetable Peeler
J.A. Henckels International Vegetable Peeler
$11.87
($14.00
save 15%)
amazon
Greenco Heavy Duty Solid Stainless Steel Garlic Press, Crusher, Mincer, Including 2 Free Bonuses Inside, Silicone Garlic Peeler and a Cleaning Brush
Greenco Heavy Duty Solid Stainless Steel Garlic Press, Crusher, Mincer, Including 2 Free Bonuses Inside, Silicone Garlic Peeler and a Cleaning Brush
$19.77
amazon
Joseph Joseph Tri-Peeler 3-in-1 Peeler with Rotating Head, Orange
Joseph Joseph Tri-Peeler 3-in-1 Peeler with Rotating Head, Orange
$9.99
amazon
Kitchen&Co. 4pc Knife Set with Shears, peeler, paring knife, utility knife & cutting board
Kitchen&Co. 4pc Knife Set with Shears, peeler, paring knife, utility knife & cutting board
$20.29
overstock
KitchenAid Euro Peeler Black
KitchenAid Euro Peeler Black
$7.99
target
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Hand-Cranking Peeler
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Hand-Cranking Peeler
$16.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Horizontal Y Peeler, Pink
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Horizontal Y Peeler, Pink
$9.95
amazon
Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack Red/Green/Yellow
Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack Red/Green/Yellow
$14.29
amazon
Norpro Red, Grip-Ez Peeler, 1 EA
Norpro Red, Grip-Ez Peeler, 1 EA
$5.99
amazon
Load More
Peelers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.