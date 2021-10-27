Colanders & Strainers

featured

Gibson Home Rembrant 5.7 Inch Stainless Steel Mini Colander in Copper, Copper

$33.99
($104.99 save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
featured

Copper Colander 9" With Brass Handles Amoretti Brothers

$390.00
wolf&badgerus
featured

Mastrad 3-Quart Silicone Colander/Steam Basket, Green

$18.10
amazon

OXO Colanders - Good Grips Colander

$10.94
($10.99 save 0%)
zulily

Norpro KRONA Stainless Steel Double Mesh Strainer, 7"

$18.75
amazon

Kraus Kore Round Stainless Steel Wood 4 Piece Colander Set

$79.95
wayfairnorthamerica

PEDIA Sieve Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers Fine Mesh Food Strainers w/ Hollow Long Handle in Gray, Size 0.0 H x 6.3 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair

$64.99
wayfair

Old Dutch Stainless Steel Colander in Gold | 870HC

$22.55
lowes

Mainstays 3 Quart Stainless Steel Colander

$4.88
walmartusa

Now Designs Colander Set/2 Matte Carmine Item_Type_keyword:colanders, Red

$38.18
amazon

Norpro 2152 Stainless Steel, 4" KRONA Double Mesh Strainer, 4"

$9.84
amazon

Joyce Chen 30-0037 Strainer With Bamboo Handle, Stainless Steel, 7"

$17.49
overstock
Advertisement

Koziol PALSBY Bowl and Colander Set One Size Cool Gray/White

$24.95
amazon

Joseph Joseph Scoop Plus Large Colander In Black

$6.99
buybuybaby

Prepworks by Progressive CC-7CDP Collapsible Berry Colander, Pack of 12, Red & Purple

$39.95
overstock

PEDIA Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers, Set Of 3 Graduated Sizes w/ Comfortable Non Slip Handles, Size 3.0 H x 7.5 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair

$59.99
wayfair

Pfaltzgraff Mountain Shadow Metal Colander

$33.99
($39.99 save 15%)
replacementsltd

Oster Metaline 3 Pack Round Asian Colander - Red

$25.99
($60.00 save 57%)
macy's

Prep & Savour Adame Colander in Red, Size 5.0 H x 11.25 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 9352CC9FC3964B32BD3A457DC1C6A591

$33.15
wayfair

3 PACK Gray Colander Bins, Produce Saver Storage Containers With Vents, Fridge Organizer, Keep Vegetables Fresh, Easy To Clean Produce (4.0Lx1, 0.48Lx

$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Oneida Stainless Steel Colander Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 4.6 H x 14.4 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair 57151

$15.99
wayfair

MacKenzie-Childs - Courtly Check Enamel Colander - Small

$80.00
amaraus

Norpro, 8" KRONA Stainless Steel Double Mesh Strainer, 8", as shown

$15.75
($17.62 save 11%)
amazon

PEDIA Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Skimmer, Strainer, Small, Ladle Style Heat Resistant Handle, Hanging Hook, Size 9.5 H x 4.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair

$57.99
wayfair
Advertisement

NU Stainless Steel Colander

$13.92
wayfairnorthamerica

Magenta Easter Patch Ceramic Colander

$29.99
replacementsltd

Kraus Kore Square Stainless Steel Wood 7 Piece Colander Set Stainless Steel/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 0.75 H x 15.75 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair

$99.95
wayfair

Kraus Stainless Steel Colander | CS-4

$59.95
lowes

JFAMIEE Plastic 5 Quart Colander Plastic in Gray, Size 11.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 34243565478

$20.99
wayfair

8 QT Stainless Steel Deep Colander, Silver

$23.79
($27.99 save 15%)
overstock

Ivy Bronx Bamboo Mixing Bowl & Colander Set in Black, Size 5.5" H x 11.5" W x 11.5" D | Wayfair 097D67BAC0034A419ED8D093760C7CE5

$31.54
wayfair

Fox Run Brands Potside Stainless Steel Sieve Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 13.25 H x 5.375 W x 0.375 D in | Wayfair 19230

$15.49
wayfair

Home Basics 3 Piece Mesh Stainless Steel Strainer Set, Silver

$12.50
walmartusa

Gibson Home Plaza Cafe Stainless Steel 4 Quart Colander Stainless Steel/Enamel/Metal in Blue, Size 6.0 H x 12.25 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 950115545M

$29.99
wayfair

Kohler Indio Stainless Steel Colander Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray, Size 4.375 H x 8.44 W x 14.375 D in | Wayfair K-6166-ST

$75.94
wayfair

KitchenAid SS 5-qt Colander, Black

$41.49
overstock
Advertisement

Oggi .0 Perforated 11-inch Stainless Steel Colander with Soft-Grip Handles

$19.67
amazon

Amann Stainless Steel Colander

$27.46
wayfairnorthamerica

PEDIA Steel Fine Mesh Cocktail Strainer, 3-Inch,Stainless Steel, Size 2.4 H x 3.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair PEDIAbaec85f

$58.99
wayfair

Starcraft Deep Stainless Steel Colander

$11.01
wayfairnorthamerica

Reston Lloyd Calypso Basics Powder Coated Enameled Colander, 3-Quart, Turquoise

$29.12
amazon

Byers Stainless Steel Precision Pierced Colander

$25.95
wayfairnorthamerica

PEDIA 9" Kitchen Fine Mesh Strainer w/ Sturdy Handle & Wider Hook - Perfect For Quinoa, Size 0.0 H x 9.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair PEDIA160f8cb

$64.99
wayfair

Calypso Basics, , 1 Quart powder coated Colander, Pink

$17.50
amazon

Polmedia Floral Peacock Polish Pottery Colander

$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Prep & Savour Adame Colander in Blue, Size 6.5 H x 13.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 0D366FFAB3AE464BAF06D143BFAAA009

$29.41
wayfair

Rosle 4.75" Round Handle Strainer - Silver

$36.99
($62.00 save 40%)
macy's

88821 2-3/4-Inch Tub Mesh Strainer

$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Cook Pro Stainless Steel Colander Stainless Steel/Mesh/Metal in Green/Blue, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 458

$9.49
wayfair

Crestware 12-Inch Coarse Mesh Strainer, Stainless Steel, China Cap

$29.47
amazon

Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer with Storage Case, White & Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers

$92.69
($101.95 save 9%)
amazon

Cuisinart Colanders SS - Stainless Steel Hard Mesh Colander

$14.99
($32.00 save 53%)
zulily

Cook Pro Stainless Steel Colander, 5 Quart

$16.40
($24.57 save 33%)
walmartusa

BergHOFF Geminis 8-in. Mesh Strainer, Multicolor

$41.99
kohl's

Stainless Steel Colander with Pipe Handles (3 Quarts)

$10.90
amazon

BergHOFF International Essential Round Mesh 18/10 Stainless Steel Colander

$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Set of 2 Mesh Colanders

$21.95
crate&barrel

PRECISION PIERCED BERRY COLANDER

$18.29
wayfairnorthamerica

Dexas POP Collapsible Silicone Colander, 10 inch diameter, Solid Red

$28.10
amazon

Cuisinox Stainless Steel Strainer Stainless Steel/Mesh/Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 6.0 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair GAD-STR-6

$12.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com