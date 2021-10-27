Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Prep
Cheese Slicers
Cheese Slicers
Share
Cheese Slicers
Mandoline Slicer
featured
Mandoline Slicer
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
featured
Rotary Cheese Grater Shredder Chopper Round Tumbling Box Mandoline Slicer Nut Grinder Vegetable Slicer, Hash Brown, Potato With Strong Suction Base
$72.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Boska Holland Mini Cheese Slicer and Plane w. Rose Wood Handle, Flex Steel Blade, Taste Collection
featured
Boska Holland Mini Cheese Slicer and Plane w. Rose Wood Handle, Flex Steel Blade, Taste Collection
$8.95
amazon
Nutrichef Slicing Bamboo Cheese Board Platter-4 Stainless Steel Knives and Magnet Holder-Modern Wood Snack Serving Tray w/Stone Slate Slab, Slicer Blade for Cutting Food, Fruit, Meat
Nutrichef Slicing Bamboo Cheese Board Platter-4 Stainless Steel Knives and Magnet Holder-Modern Wood Snack Serving Tray w/Stone Slate Slab, Slicer Blade for Cutting Food, Fruit, Meat
$31.59
amazon
Kitchenaid Gourmet Cheese Slicer In Black
Kitchenaid Gourmet Cheese Slicer In Black
$12.99
bedbath&beyond
4 Pieces Set Cheese Knives With Wood Handle Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter - Cheese Knife, Shaver, Fork And Spreader
4 Pieces Set Cheese Knives With Wood Handle Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter - Cheese Knife, Shaver, Fork And Spreader
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Cheese Dessert Knives, Set Of 6, Breakfast Butter Knife, Slicer Sandwich Spreader
Stainless Steel Cheese Dessert Knives, Set Of 6, Breakfast Butter Knife, Slicer Sandwich Spreader
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wood Meridian Cheese Slicer Board - Picnic Time
Wood Meridian Cheese Slicer Board - Picnic Time
$24.99
target
4 Pieces Set Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Knives With Wood Handle
4 Pieces Set Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Knives With Wood Handle
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gefu by Unimet Pama Cheese Slicer
Gefu by Unimet Pama Cheese Slicer
$25.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Set Of 12, Wood Handle Cheese Knives With Cheese Markers And Soapstone Chalks, Findtop 4 Pieces Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter, 6 Pieces Natural Slate Ch
Set Of 12, Wood Handle Cheese Knives With Cheese Markers And Soapstone Chalks, Findtop 4 Pieces Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter, 6 Pieces Natural Slate Ch
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ironwood Acacia Wood Cheese Slicer, 9.25" x 14.75"
Ironwood Acacia Wood Cheese Slicer, 9.25" x 14.75"
$34.99
($47.99
save 27%)
amazon
Lipper Acacia Bark Slab Cheese Slicer
Lipper Acacia Bark Slab Cheese Slicer
$26.99
qvc
4 Piece Cheese Knife Set, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Knife And Fork, 4 Sizes Of Cheese Spatula, Butter Knife, Cheese Knife And Fork, Suitable For H
4 Piece Cheese Knife Set, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Knife And Fork, 4 Sizes Of Cheese Spatula, Butter Knife, Cheese Knife And Fork, Suitable For H
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cheese Knife Set 7Pcs With Wood Handle Stainless Steel Cheese Knife,Cheese Knife Set For Charcuterie, Include Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Fork,
Cheese Knife Set 7Pcs With Wood Handle Stainless Steel Cheese Knife,Cheese Knife Set For Charcuterie, Include Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Fork,
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cheese Knives Set 4Pcs, Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Fork Cheese Knife Spreader With Wood Handle Cheese Utensil Set Cheese Tool
Cheese Knives Set 4Pcs, Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter Cheese Fork Cheese Knife Spreader With Wood Handle Cheese Utensil Set Cheese Tool
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RSVP International Endurance Stainless Steel Modern Cheese Slicer | 4" Blade with Non-Skid Grip | Decorative & Functional for Your Kitchen | Cuts Cheeses, Meats, Herbs & More
RSVP International Endurance Stainless Steel Modern Cheese Slicer | 4" Blade with Non-Skid Grip | Decorative & Functional for Your Kitchen | Cuts Cheeses, Meats, Herbs & More
$17.94
($22.95
save 22%)
amazon
NutriChef Natural Bamboo Cheese Board Set with Bonus Condiment Cup-Extra Large Size 100% Home Organic Wooden Plate and Charcuterie Tray with 4 pcs Cutting Knife Slicer
NutriChef Natural Bamboo Cheese Board Set with Bonus Condiment Cup-Extra Large Size 100% Home Organic Wooden Plate and Charcuterie Tray with 4 pcs Cutting Knife Slicer
$23.49
($29.99
save 22%)
amazon
Boska - Oslo Soft Cheese Slicer
Boska - Oslo Soft Cheese Slicer
$16.00
amaraus
BOSKA Copenhagen Cheese Slicer, Full Size, Stainless
BOSKA Copenhagen Cheese Slicer, Full Size, Stainless
$9.95
amazon
French Kitchen Marble Cheese Board with Slicer
French Kitchen Marble Cheese Board with Slicer
$24.95
crate&barrel
Creative Home Genuine Green Marble Stone 2 Piece Serving Set, Stainless Steel Cutter Slicer and Cheese Knife
Creative Home Genuine Green Marble Stone 2 Piece Serving Set, Stainless Steel Cutter Slicer and Cheese Knife
$16.04
amazon
7-In-1 Chopper Mandolin Slicer-Chop, Slice, Julienne, Grating Blades for Veggies, Fruit, Cheese-Meal Prep Kitchen Accessories by Classic Cuisine
7-In-1 Chopper Mandolin Slicer-Chop, Slice, Julienne, Grating Blades for Veggies, Fruit, Cheese-Meal Prep Kitchen Accessories by Classic Cuisine
$22.13
($43.99
save 50%)
walmartusa
Boska - Monaco Cheese Slicer - Black Edition
Boska - Monaco Cheese Slicer - Black Edition
$35.00
amaraus
Bugatti Italy Country Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel in Black, Size 9.5 H x 2.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair COC1M-04155
Bugatti Italy Country Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel in Black, Size 9.5 H x 2.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair COC1M-04155
$47.99
wayfair
Cheese Slicer Reclaimed Solid Surface (I.e. Corian)
Cheese Slicer Reclaimed Solid Surface (I.e. Corian)
$45.00
amazon
Fox Run 3824 Marble Cheese Slicer, Green, 8 x 8.75 x 2 inches
Fox Run 3824 Marble Cheese Slicer, Green, 8 x 8.75 x 2 inches
$20.09
($24.34
save 17%)
amazon
Norpro Grip-EZ Adjustable Stainless Steel Blade Cheese Plane Slicer & Grater
Norpro Grip-EZ Adjustable Stainless Steel Blade Cheese Plane Slicer & Grater
$20.69
overstock
Norpro Tomato and Soft Cheese Slicer
Norpro Tomato and Soft Cheese Slicer
$14.89
amazon
Norpro Stainless Steel Cheese Plane/Slicer
Norpro Stainless Steel Cheese Plane/Slicer
$8.95
($9.49
save 6%)
amazon
Twine Mandolines and Slicers - Acacia Wood & Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer
Twine Mandolines and Slicers - Acacia Wood & Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
zulily
honer Butter Knife 420 Stainless Steel Cheese Jam Spreader Slicer Spatula | Wayfair honer8d577dc
honer Butter Knife 420 Stainless Steel Cheese Jam Spreader Slicer Spatula | Wayfair honer8d577dc
$55.99
wayfair
yuzhuoyongchi Container Vegetable Mandoline Slicer in Green, Size 9.4 H x 4.1 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchic1223c2
yuzhuoyongchi Container Vegetable Mandoline Slicer in Green, Size 9.4 H x 4.1 W x 4.1 D in | Wayfair yuzhuoyongchic1223c2
$62.99
wayfair
Zwilling Pro Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel
Zwilling Pro Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel
$16.99
buybuybaby
Fox Run Cheese Slicer - Marble - White
Fox Run Cheese Slicer - Marble - White
$25.51
newegg
3 Pack Stainless Steel Butter Knife, 3 In 1 Butter Curler Slicer Spreader With Serrated Edge For Butter Cheese Jam, Easy To Hold For Bread Butter Chee
3 Pack Stainless Steel Butter Knife, 3 In 1 Butter Curler Slicer Spreader With Serrated Edge For Butter Cheese Jam, Easy To Hold For Bread Butter Chee
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fante's Uncle Paolo's Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer
Fante's Uncle Paolo's Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer
$4.99
bedbath&beyond
4 Pieces Cheese Knife Cutlery Set With Original Bamboo Wood Handle(Cheese Knife,Shaver,Fork,Spreader),Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter For
4 Pieces Cheese Knife Cutlery Set With Original Bamboo Wood Handle(Cheese Knife,Shaver,Fork,Spreader),Steel Stainless Cheese Slicer Cheese Cutter For
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chopper Vegetable Cutter Food Slicer Dicer 11 In 1 With Multi-Blades And Storage Container For Onion Veggie Potato Tomato Cheese Fruit Salad
Chopper Vegetable Cutter Food Slicer Dicer 11 In 1 With Multi-Blades And Storage Container For Onion Veggie Potato Tomato Cheese Fruit Salad
$57.17
wayfairnorthamerica
Professional Mandoline Slicer Stainless Steel Adjustable Blade,Food Cutter For Vegetable Fruit Cheese,Kitchen Food Blade Onion Cutter With Food Holder
Professional Mandoline Slicer Stainless Steel Adjustable Blade,Food Cutter For Vegetable Fruit Cheese,Kitchen Food Blade Onion Cutter With Food Holder
$90.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Rösle Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer, 9.8-inch
Rösle Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer, 9.8-inch
$29.95
amazon
14 Pieces Cheese Butter Spreader Knives Set Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Butter Spreader Knives With Wooden Handles Mini Serving Tongs Spoons And For
14 Pieces Cheese Butter Spreader Knives Set Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Butter Spreader Knives With Wooden Handles Mini Serving Tongs Spoons And For
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-Piece Cheese Knife Set With Wood Stand, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer, Cheese Knife Shaver, Spreader And Fork With Wooden Handle
3-Piece Cheese Knife Set With Wood Stand, Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer, Cheese Knife Shaver, Spreader And Fork With Wooden Handle
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RSVP Cheese Slicer with Blade
RSVP Cheese Slicer with Blade
$26.99
qvc
Rosle Replacement Wire w/ Eyelet For Wire Cheese Slicer
Rosle Replacement Wire w/ Eyelet For Wire Cheese Slicer
$8.00
abtelectronics
Prep & Savour Premium Wood & Marble Cheese Slicer w/ 5 Spare, Cheese Cutting Board, Cheese Board, Charcuterie Boards, Cheese Cutter | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Premium Wood & Marble Cheese Slicer w/ 5 Spare, Cheese Cutting Board, Cheese Board, Charcuterie Boards, Cheese Cutter | Wayfair
$74.32
wayfair
Southern Homewares 2 in 1 Hand Crank Rotary Drum Grater Shredder Slicer Kitchen Gadget Tool Cheese Fruit Vegetables Chocolate
Southern Homewares 2 in 1 Hand Crank Rotary Drum Grater Shredder Slicer Kitchen Gadget Tool Cheese Fruit Vegetables Chocolate
$14.99
amazon
Osti Original (PINK) OSTI-622-US1 Cheese slicer Double wire Stainless steel cutter for thin and thick slices, for semi-hard and semi-soft block cheese Dishwasher safe Danish design, one unit of 9 IN
Osti Original (PINK) OSTI-622-US1 Cheese slicer Double wire Stainless steel cutter for thin and thick slices, for semi-hard and semi-soft block cheese Dishwasher safe Danish design, one unit of 9 IN
$11.92
amazon
Iittala Collective Tools Cheese Slicer
Iittala Collective Tools Cheese Slicer
$60.00
macys
Norpro Heavy Duty Adjustable Cheese Slicer
Norpro Heavy Duty Adjustable Cheese Slicer
$10.30
amazon
Mind Reader Rotary Drum Cheese Grater Vegetable Shredder, Food Slicer and Chopper with Interchangeable Blades, Large, Red
Mind Reader Rotary Drum Cheese Grater Vegetable Shredder, Food Slicer and Chopper with Interchangeable Blades, Large, Red
$22.54
($23.99
save 6%)
amazon
Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chopper Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
Chopper Vegetable Mandoline Slicer
$76.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Handheld Mandoline Slicer Vegetable Julienne Grater - 6 Changeable Blades Cheese Cutter Perfect For Salad, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, Fruit, And All V
Handheld Mandoline Slicer Vegetable Julienne Grater - 6 Changeable Blades Cheese Cutter Perfect For Salad, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, Fruit, And All V
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bugatti Italy Arianna Cheese Slicer
Bugatti Italy Arianna Cheese Slicer
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DALELEE Adjustable Cheese Cutter,Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Board w/ Wire( 0.394Inch Slicer,0.788Inch Slicer) For Cutting Cheese,Butter,Fruits
DALELEE Adjustable Cheese Cutter,Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer Board w/ Wire( 0.394Inch Slicer,0.788Inch Slicer) For Cutting Cheese,Butter,Fruits
$98.00
wayfair
8 Pieces Cheese Knives With Wooden Handles, Cheese Slicer & Cutter Set
8 Pieces Cheese Knives With Wooden Handles, Cheese Slicer & Cutter Set
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ZWILLING Pro Cheese Slicer
ZWILLING Pro Cheese Slicer
$16.99
thezwillinggroupcutlery&cookware
Cuisinart Dual Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel
Cuisinart Dual Cheese Slicer Stainless Steel
$8.99
buybuybaby
Meat Slicer Electric Deli Food Slicer With Removable Stainless Steel Blade, Adjustable Thickness Black Food Slicer Machine For Meat,Cheese ,Vegetables
Meat Slicer Electric Deli Food Slicer With Removable Stainless Steel Blade, Adjustable Thickness Black Food Slicer Machine For Meat,Cheese ,Vegetables
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cheese Slicers
