The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Pastry & Baking
Sifters
Sifters
Share
Sifters
Battery Operated Flour Sifter, Flour Sifter, Baking Sifter with 20 Mesh Stainless Steel Sieve, 4 cup Flour Sieve Easy to Cleanfor Baking Almond Flour.
featured
Battery Operated Flour Sifter, Flour Sifter, Baking Sifter with 20 Mesh Stainless Steel Sieve, 4 cup Flour Sieve Easy to Cleanfor Baking Almond Flour.
$21.99
newegg
Design Imports TRIPLE MESH FLOUR SIFTER - 5 CUP Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair SIFT-5TM
featured
Design Imports TRIPLE MESH FLOUR SIFTER - 5 CUP Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair SIFT-5TM
$15.95
wayfair
Cuisipro Scoop and Sift Flour Sifter
featured
Cuisipro Scoop and Sift Flour Sifter
$12.67
($16.95
save 25%)
amazon
18/8 Stainless Steel Mini Sifters by the everyday gourmet, Set of 2
18/8 Stainless Steel Mini Sifters by the everyday gourmet, Set of 2
$14.10
newegg
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Flour Sifter, Stainless Steel, 4-Cup Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.25 H in | Wayfair 4654
Fox Run Brands Fox Run Flour Sifter, Stainless Steel, 4-Cup Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.25 H in | Wayfair 4654
$17.99
wayfair
PEDIA Small Fine Mesh Strainers Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Sieve,Metal Extra Fine Sieve Mesh Strainer w/ Handle, Food Sifter Strainer Set For Kitchen
PEDIA Small Fine Mesh Strainers Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Sieve,Metal Extra Fine Sieve Mesh Strainer w/ Handle, Food Sifter Strainer Set For Kitchen
$57.99
wayfair
RSVP 5 Cup Crank Style Flour Sifter
RSVP 5 Cup Crank Style Flour Sifter
$21.61
qvc
PEDIA Food Strainer Colanders Sieve Sifter Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Skimmers 3 Packs Kitchen Utensils For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Filter Rinse Vegetabl
PEDIA Food Strainer Colanders Sieve Sifter Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Skimmers 3 Packs Kitchen Utensils For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Filter Rinse Vegetabl
$57.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers With Handle,Kitchen Strainer Colanders Sifter For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Vegetable Fruit
Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers With Handle,Kitchen Strainer Colanders Sifter For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Vegetable Fruit
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
YIP Mixing Bowls & Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander & 1 Sifter Plastic in Blue | Wayfair LPTDD801244
YIP Mixing Bowls & Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander & 1 Sifter Plastic in Blue | Wayfair LPTDD801244
$66.81
wayfair
Norpro 3-Cup Stainless Steel Rotary Hand Crank Flour Sifter With 2 Wire Agitator
Norpro 3-Cup Stainless Steel Rotary Hand Crank Flour Sifter With 2 Wire Agitator
$8.30
($9.78
save 15%)
amazon
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers 4.92"，6.3"，7.87" Strainer Wire Sieve Sifter For Kitchen Tools Gadgets | Wayfair PEDIA098c92c
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers 4.92"，6.3"，7.87" Strainer Wire Sieve Sifter For Kitchen Tools Gadgets | Wayfair PEDIA098c92c
$66.99
wayfair
Kamenstein Glass Jars with Removable Sifter Metal Caps, 24-Count, Amber
Kamenstein Glass Jars with Removable Sifter Metal Caps, 24-Count, Amber
$45.93
amazon
Fox Run Brands Crank 3 Cups Sifter
Fox Run Brands Crank 3 Cups Sifter
$17.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Flour Sifter - Made By Design
Stainless Steel Flour Sifter - Made By Design
$9.00
target
PEDIA 4 Set Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers,3 Piece Wire Strainer(3.15", 5.55", 7.08")+1 Kitchen Food Strainer,Colander Sifters For Baking,Drain
PEDIA 4 Set Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers,3 Piece Wire Strainer(3.15", 5.55", 7.08")+1 Kitchen Food Strainer,Colander Sifters For Baking,Drain
$57.99
wayfair
Powdered Sugar Shaker Duster With Lid Sugar Flour Sifter Mini Whisk For Baking Powder Sifters For Baking Tools
Powdered Sugar Shaker Duster With Lid Sugar Flour Sifter Mini Whisk For Baking Powder Sifters For Baking Tools
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Dumplings Mesh Net Strainer Colander Sieve Sifter 5Pcs - Silver,Red - 8.9" x 3" x 1.6"(L*Max.D*Depth)
Stainless Steel Dumplings Mesh Net Strainer Colander Sieve Sifter 5Pcs - Silver,Red - 8.9" x 3" x 1.6"(L*Max.D*Depth)
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
overstock
Design Imports VINTAGE SIFTER - 1 CUP Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.31 H in | Wayfair V-SIFT
Design Imports VINTAGE SIFTER - 1 CUP Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.31 H in | Wayfair V-SIFT
$11.21
wayfair
ChefGiant All Purpose 8 Cup Rotary Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CGK6056
ChefGiant All Purpose 8 Cup Rotary Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CGK6056
$14.93
wayfair
ChefGiant All Purpose 5 Cup Rotary Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CGK6001
ChefGiant All Purpose 5 Cup Rotary Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair CGK6001
$14.99
($25.99
save 42%)
wayfair
ChefGiant All Purpose 2.5 Cup Semi-Automatic Sifter
ChefGiant All Purpose 2.5 Cup Semi-Automatic Sifter
$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Craft Classic 3-Cup Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
Chef Craft Classic 3-Cup Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
$6.99
amazon
Fox Run Flour Sifter, Stainless Steel, 3-Cup
Fox Run Flour Sifter, Stainless Steel, 3-Cup
$11.42
amazon
HB Large 3 Cup Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
HB Large 3 Cup Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
$15.00
walmartusa
Evelots Oil Storage Can Sifter
Evelots Oil Storage Can Sifter
$19.96
wayfairnorthamerica
PEDIA Sieve Slotted Spoon Food Strainer Colander Sifter Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel Mesh Filter Skimmer For Noodles Deep-Fried Strong Long Handle Grease Se
PEDIA Sieve Slotted Spoon Food Strainer Colander Sifter Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel Mesh Filter Skimmer For Noodles Deep-Fried Strong Long Handle Grease Se
$57.99
wayfair
PEDIA Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers w/ Handle,Kitchen Strainer Colanders Sifter For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Vegetable Fruit | Wayfair
PEDIA Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers w/ Handle,Kitchen Strainer Colanders Sifter For Juice Egg Tea Coffee Flour Vegetable Fruit | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Fine Mesh Strainers, Premium Stainless Steel Colanders And Sifters, With Reinforced Frame And Sturdy Handle, Perfect For Sift, Strain, Drain And Rinse
Fine Mesh Strainers, Premium Stainless Steel Colanders And Sifters, With Reinforced Frame And Sturdy Handle, Perfect For Sift, Strain, Drain And Rinse
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainer, Colander Sieve Sifters w/ Long Handle For Kitchen Food in Gray, Size 0.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.1 D in
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainer, Colander Sieve Sifters w/ Long Handle For Kitchen Food in Gray, Size 0.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.1 D in
$57.99
wayfair
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainer 3 Pieces Set, Black Flour Sifter For Baking, Stainless Steel Clander, Black Matcha Tea Strainer, Gravy Separator in Gray
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainer 3 Pieces Set, Black Flour Sifter For Baking, Stainless Steel Clander, Black Matcha Tea Strainer, Gravy Separator in Gray
$54.99
wayfair
Nordic Ware FLOUR SIFTER in Gray | Wayfair 02125M
Nordic Ware FLOUR SIFTER in Gray | Wayfair 02125M
$14.13
wayfair
Sieve Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers Fine Mesh Food Strainers With Hollow Long Handle, Small Medium Large Size Metal Sifter Strainer For Kitchen
Sieve Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers Fine Mesh Food Strainers With Hollow Long Handle, Small Medium Large Size Metal Sifter Strainer For Kitchen
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Norpro Sugar, Spice Sifter Spoon, 3.75in/12cm, as shown
Norpro Sugar, Spice Sifter Spoon, 3.75in/12cm, as shown
$5.59
amazon
Small Fine Mesh Strainers Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Sieve,Metal Extra Fine Sieve Mesh Strainer With Handle, Food Sifter Strainer Set For Kitchen, Baki
Small Fine Mesh Strainers Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Sieve,Metal Extra Fine Sieve Mesh Strainer With Handle, Food Sifter Strainer Set For Kitchen, Baki
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Pack Stainless Steel 18/8 Extra Fine Double Mesh Strainers, Large, Medium & Small Sifters With Comfortable & Non Slip Handles, Ideal For Pasta, Rice
3 Pack Stainless Steel 18/8 Extra Fine Double Mesh Strainers, Large, Medium & Small Sifters With Comfortable & Non Slip Handles, Ideal For Pasta, Rice
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prepworks by Progressive Measuring Flour Sifter
Prepworks by Progressive Measuring Flour Sifter
$12.99
($14.99
save 13%)
amazon
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainers, Stainless Steel Sifter For Kitchen,Tea,Juice,Noodle,Eggs,Vegetables,Fruits, Cocktails 1 Pc in Gray | Wayfair
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainers, Stainless Steel Sifter For Kitchen,Tea,Juice,Noodle,Eggs,Vegetables,Fruits, Cocktails 1 Pc in Gray | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Tovolo Sifters - Gray 1 Cup Scoop & Sift
Tovolo Sifters - Gray 1 Cup Scoop & Sift
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
zulily
Flour Sifter
Flour Sifter
$4.99
hobbylobby
Sweet Creations Sifter and Measuring Cup
Sweet Creations Sifter and Measuring Cup
$9.97
walmartusa
Mixing Bowls And Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander And 1 Sifter
Mixing Bowls And Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander And 1 Sifter
$66.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Dumplings Mesh Net Strainer Colander Sieve Sifter 5Pcs - Silver,Red - 8.9" x 3" x 1.6"(L*Max.D*Depth)
Stainless Steel Dumplings Mesh Net Strainer Colander Sieve Sifter 5Pcs - Silver,Red - 8.9" x 3" x 1.6"(L*Max.D*Depth)
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
overstock
Awesome Hobby Archeology Bone Puns Cute & Funny Do You Even Sift Bro Archaeology Sifter Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Awesome Hobby Archeology Bone Puns Cute & Funny Do You Even Sift Bro Archaeology Sifter Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
OXO 6" Strainer, sifters, strainers and separators
OXO 6" Strainer, sifters, strainers and separators
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
target
Mrs. Anderson's Baking 5-Cup Stainless Steel Squeeze Sifter
Mrs. Anderson's Baking 5-Cup Stainless Steel Squeeze Sifter
$12.99
bedbath&beyond
Norpro Polished 3-Cup Stainless Steel Hand Crank Sifter, 24 ounces, As Shown
Norpro Polished 3-Cup Stainless Steel Hand Crank Sifter, 24 ounces, As Shown
$16.99
amazon
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainers - Premium Stainless Steel Colander Sieve Sifters, w/ Durable Mesh & Sturdy Handle, Excellent For Sifting Dry Ingredients
PEDIA Fine Mesh Strainers - Premium Stainless Steel Colander Sieve Sifters, w/ Durable Mesh & Sturdy Handle, Excellent For Sifting Dry Ingredients
$53.99
wayfair
Skimmer Spoon Stainless Steel Juice Sifter,Spider Strainer,Filter Spoon Strainer,Fine Mesh Skimmer Spoons For Cooking Frying Skimming Grease(12Inch)
Skimmer Spoon Stainless Steel Juice Sifter,Spider Strainer,Filter Spoon Strainer,Fine Mesh Skimmer Spoons For Cooking Frying Skimming Grease(12Inch)
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers,Food Strainer Colander Sieve Sifters w/ Long Handle For Kitchen Cooking, Tea, Coffee Powder
PEDIA Set Of 3 Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers,Food Strainer Colander Sieve Sifters w/ Long Handle For Kitchen Cooking, Tea, Coffee Powder
$54.99
wayfair
Norpro Battery Operated Flour Sifter In White
Norpro Battery Operated Flour Sifter In White
$16.99
bedbath&beyond
Fine Mesh Strainers, Stainless Steel Sifter For Kitchen,Tea,Juice,Noodle,Eggs,Vegetables,Fruits, Cocktails 1 Pc
Fine Mesh Strainers, Stainless Steel Sifter For Kitchen,Tea,Juice,Noodle,Eggs,Vegetables,Fruits, Cocktails 1 Pc
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Progressive International 5 Cup Triple Screen Flour Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair GFS-5
Progressive International 5 Cup Triple Screen Flour Sifter Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair GFS-5
$33.05
wayfair
Progressive International 5 Cup Triple Screen Flour Sifter
Progressive International 5 Cup Triple Screen Flour Sifter
$33.05
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics Silver Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
Home Basics Silver Stainless Steel Flour Sifter
$21.09
overstock
LINYI FLY Mixing Bowls & Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander & 1 Sifter Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 10.0 W in
LINYI FLY Mixing Bowls & Measuring Cup Nesting Set, 8 Pieces, 2 Mixing Bowls 4 Measuring Cups 1 Colander & 1 Sifter Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 10.0 W in
$87.99
wayfair
Products Turbo Super Sifter Case Separator
Products Turbo Super Sifter Case Separator
$19.70
newegg
JingJiuTrade Flour Sieve Mixing Bowl Set Plastic Nesting Bowls Stackable Storage Bowls Fine Mesh Strainer Sifter w/ Dough Scraper Egg White Separator Measuring S Plastic
JingJiuTrade Flour Sieve Mixing Bowl Set Plastic Nesting Bowls Stackable Storage Bowls Fine Mesh Strainer Sifter w/ Dough Scraper Egg White Separator Measuring S Plastic
$70.44
wayfair
RSVP 5 Cup Triple Mesh Flour Sifter
RSVP 5 Cup Triple Mesh Flour Sifter
$20.76
qvc
PEDIA 3 Pack Stainless Steel 18/8 Extra Fine Double Mesh Strainers, Large, Medium & Small Sifters w/ Comfortable & Non Slip Handles, Ideal For Pasta
PEDIA 3 Pack Stainless Steel 18/8 Extra Fine Double Mesh Strainers, Large, Medium & Small Sifters w/ Comfortable & Non Slip Handles, Ideal For Pasta
$58.99
wayfair
Load More
Sifters
