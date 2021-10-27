Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Pastry & Baking
Pastry Tools
Pastry Tools
Share
Pastry Tools
Adjustable Silicone Pastry Mat for Baking Pizza Dough Pie Pastries Cookies Pasta Kitchen Utensils Kitchen Gadgets
featured
Adjustable Silicone Pastry Mat for Baking Pizza Dough Pie Pastries Cookies Pasta Kitchen Utensils Kitchen Gadgets
$23.18
newegg
GARDEN BLOSSOMS 3 small size embossed rolling pin set. Wooden laser engraved embossing dough roller for embossed cookies gift for, birthday, Easter, Christmas
featured
GARDEN BLOSSOMS 3 small size embossed rolling pin set. Wooden laser engraved embossing dough roller for embossed cookies gift for, birthday, Easter, Christmas
$37.90
amazon
Martha Stewart Collection Batter Dispenser, Created for Macy's - Gray
featured
Martha Stewart Collection Batter Dispenser, Created for Macy's - Gray
$10.50
($15.00
save 30%)
macy's
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Batter Dispenser, 4-Cup Capacity
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Batter Dispenser, 4-Cup Capacity
$13.85
amazon
Norpro Batter Dispenser & Grip-EZ Flexible Pancake Spatula
Norpro Batter Dispenser & Grip-EZ Flexible Pancake Spatula
$26.79
amazon
Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel
Cookie Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop,3 PCS Ice Cream Scoops Include Large-Medium-Small Size,Selected 18/8 Stainless Steel
$63.02
wayfairnorthamerica
Küchenprofi Pastry Cutter, 7.5", Silver
Küchenprofi Pastry Cutter, 7.5", Silver
$15.95
amazon
Hi.FANCY non-stick BBQ grill mat,reusable baking non-stick pad,heat-resistant pastry mat,outdoor cooking sheet,BBQ mat
Hi.FANCY non-stick BBQ grill mat,reusable baking non-stick pad,heat-resistant pastry mat,outdoor cooking sheet,BBQ mat
$7.49
walmart
Cake Slicer Cutter, Stainless Steel Cake Cutter Slicer Pie Cake Server Cake Cutting Knife Cake Lifter Tools, Kitchen Slicing Utensils For Cakes Pastri
Cake Slicer Cutter, Stainless Steel Cake Cutter Slicer Pie Cake Server Cake Cutting Knife Cake Lifter Tools, Kitchen Slicing Utensils For Cakes Pastri
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Martha Stewart Collection Large Cookie Scoop, Created for Macy's,
Martha Stewart Collection Large Cookie Scoop, Created for Macy's,
$19.99
($30.00
save 33%)
macy's
300pcs Disposable Piping Bag Icing Cake Cream Decorating Pastry Tool 6.5" x 13"
300pcs Disposable Piping Bag Icing Cake Cream Decorating Pastry Tool 6.5" x 13"
$19.39
overstock
Met Lux 3.75 Ounce Portion Scoop, 1 Durable Cookie Scoop - #10, With Ivory Handle, Stainless Steel Disher, For Portion Control, Scoop Cookie Dough, Cupcake Batter, or Ice Cream - Restaurantware
Met Lux 3.75 Ounce Portion Scoop, 1 Durable Cookie Scoop - #10, With Ivory Handle, Stainless Steel Disher, For Portion Control, Scoop Cookie Dough, Cupcake Batter, or Ice Cream - Restaurantware
$11.80
($13.85
save 15%)
amazon
Nordic Ware PASTRY BLENDER in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 02129M
Nordic Ware PASTRY BLENDER in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 02129M
$11.47
wayfair
Nordic Ware Adjustable Pie Shield, Metal
Nordic Ware Adjustable Pie Shield, Metal
$13.00
amazon
18 Piece Set Cookie Cutter Set Christmas 3D Stainless Steel Cake Biscuit Cookie Cutter Mold DIY Baking Pastry Tool Gingerbread House Kit Baking Mold
18 Piece Set Cookie Cutter Set Christmas 3D Stainless Steel Cake Biscuit Cookie Cutter Mold DIY Baking Pastry Tool Gingerbread House Kit Baking Mold
$19.83
walmart
OXO Good Grips Cookie Scoop, Medium
OXO Good Grips Cookie Scoop, Medium
$15.99
amazon
Linden Sweden Pastry Mat Silicone | Wayfair 2271020
Linden Sweden Pastry Mat Silicone | Wayfair 2271020
$17.99
wayfair
O'Creme Silver-Top Scalloped Round Cake and Pastry Board 3/32 Inch Thick, 9 Inch Diameter - Pack of 10
O'Creme Silver-Top Scalloped Round Cake and Pastry Board 3/32 Inch Thick, 9 Inch Diameter - Pack of 10
$10.08
walmart
Labell L16220 Pastry Board, 16Wx22L, Maple
Labell L16220 Pastry Board, 16Wx22L, Maple
$43.91
amazon
Fixturedisplays® Stainless Steel Pastry Blender Dough Cutter Flour Mixer - Pasta Pie Crust Cake 15015
Fixturedisplays® Stainless Steel Pastry Blender Dough Cutter Flour Mixer - Pasta Pie Crust Cake 15015
$7.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Foreside Home & Garden Mango Wood Oversized Pastry Board
Foreside Home & Garden Mango Wood Oversized Pastry Board
$74.03
wayfairnorthamerica
HaoxueTech Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop Set,Cookie Scoop Set in Gray | Wayfair 04225N08CDMSFCJ
HaoxueTech Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Ice Cream Scoop Set,Cookie Scoop Set in Gray | Wayfair 04225N08CDMSFCJ
$58.32
wayfair
Cuisinart 4cm Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop - CTG-00-CS
Cuisinart 4cm Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop - CTG-00-CS
$12.99
target
LNKOO Cake Decorating Supplies Kit with Cake Turntable for Beginners, Set of 73, Baking Pastry Tools, 1 Turntable stand-48 Numbered Icing Tips with Pattern Chart, Angled Spatula
LNKOO Cake Decorating Supplies Kit with Cake Turntable for Beginners, Set of 73, Baking Pastry Tools, 1 Turntable stand-48 Numbered Icing Tips with Pattern Chart, Angled Spatula
$23.89
walmart
KitchenAid Pastry Blender with Handle Masher - KO043
KitchenAid Pastry Blender with Handle Masher - KO043
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Norpro Stainless Steel Pastry Cutter and Dough Blender
Norpro Stainless Steel Pastry Cutter and Dough Blender
$15.39
overstock
MingshanAncient Cookie Scoop Set For Baking-18/8 Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop-Cookie Dough Scoop Heavy Duty Dishwasher Safe Include 1.5 Tbsp/2.8 Tbsp/5.4 Tbsp
MingshanAncient Cookie Scoop Set For Baking-18/8 Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop-Cookie Dough Scoop Heavy Duty Dishwasher Safe Include 1.5 Tbsp/2.8 Tbsp/5.4 Tbsp
$57.43
wayfair
Met Lux 9.5 x 2.25 Inch 6 Wheel Pastry Cutter, 1 Expandable Accordion Cutter - Corrosion-Resistant, Dishwasher-Safe, Stainless Steel Multi-Blade Pizza Cutter, For Cutting Pasta Dough
Met Lux 9.5 x 2.25 Inch 6 Wheel Pastry Cutter, 1 Expandable Accordion Cutter - Corrosion-Resistant, Dishwasher-Safe, Stainless Steel Multi-Blade Pizza Cutter, For Cutting Pasta Dough
$47.71
amazon
#60 (0.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
#60 (0.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
$17.37
amazon
#24 (1.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
#24 (1.67 oz) Ice Cream Scoop, Cookie Scoop, Portion Control Scoop - Squeeze Handle for Food Release - Stainless Steel - Met Lux - 1ct Box - Restaurantware
$17.90
amazon
Betty Bossi Grissini Roller from Dough Cutter for Making Home-Made grissini, Pastry Sticks, Bread Sticks or Nibbles
Betty Bossi Grissini Roller from Dough Cutter for Making Home-Made grissini, Pastry Sticks, Bread Sticks or Nibbles
$10.00
amazon
Catskill Craftsmen, Inc. Wood Perfect Pastry Board Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 13921
Catskill Craftsmen, Inc. Wood Perfect Pastry Board Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 13921
$34.99
wayfair
CROSTER Chocolate Candy Icing Funnel Mold Adjustable Hand-Held Plastic Pancake Cream Batter Dispenser in White | Wayfair CROSTERcd87bfd
CROSTER Chocolate Candy Icing Funnel Mold Adjustable Hand-Held Plastic Pancake Cream Batter Dispenser in White | Wayfair CROSTERcd87bfd
$58.99
wayfair
Kitchen Plastic Dough Roller Knife Pie Pizza Cookie Cutter Pastry Baking Tools
Kitchen Plastic Dough Roller Knife Pie Pizza Cookie Cutter Pastry Baking Tools
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chicago Metallic 4-Cup Silicone Batter Dispenser
Chicago Metallic 4-Cup Silicone Batter Dispenser
$35.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef Buddy 4-Cup Plastic Batter Dispenser Plastic, Size 7.5 H x 4.25 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 82-1634
Chef Buddy 4-Cup Plastic Batter Dispenser Plastic, Size 7.5 H x 4.25 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 82-1634
$15.99
wayfair
Cutting Board
Cutting Board
$122.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Cookie Scoop Set, 3 Pieces Ice Cream Scoop Set, Large-Medium-Small Size Disher Scoop, Portion Scoop, Cookie Scoops For Baking For Cookie Dough, Cupcak
Cookie Scoop Set, 3 Pieces Ice Cream Scoop Set, Large-Medium-Small Size Disher Scoop, Portion Scoop, Cookie Scoops For Baking For Cookie Dough, Cupcak
$64.14
wayfairnorthamerica
Adjustable Rolling Pin With Thickness Rings And Silicone Baking Pastry Mat Set,Stainless Steel Dough Roller With Fondant Tools And Dough Cutter For Ba
Adjustable Rolling Pin With Thickness Rings And Silicone Baking Pastry Mat Set,Stainless Steel Dough Roller With Fondant Tools And Dough Cutter For Ba
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gefu by Unimet Piatto Pastry Roller
Gefu by Unimet Piatto Pastry Roller
$34.95
wayfairnorthamerica
HaoxueTech Ice Cream Scoop,3 Pcs Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Cookie Scoop,Fruit Scoop Small Size in Black | Wayfair 04225N08735PL4G-02
HaoxueTech Ice Cream Scoop,3 Pcs Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop,Cookie Scoop,Fruit Scoop Small Size in Black | Wayfair 04225N08735PL4G-02
$68.82
wayfair
OXO Stainless Steel Small Cookie Scoop
OXO Stainless Steel Small Cookie Scoop
$14.99
target
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Scoop
$58.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Cookie Scoop
Cookie Scoop
$4.99
hobbylobby
Taykoo Christmas Pastry Roller w/ Handle, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHW-XOD021C
Taykoo Christmas Pastry Roller w/ Handle, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHW-XOD021C
$17.99
wayfair
Extra Thick Silicone Pastry Mat Non-Slip With Measurements For Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Large, Dough Rolling, Pie Crust, Cookies, Kneading Mats,
Extra Thick Silicone Pastry Mat Non-Slip With Measurements For Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Large, Dough Rolling, Pie Crust, Cookies, Kneading Mats,
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Waring Batter Cereal Dispenser Stainless Steel in Blue/Gray, Size 19.0 H x 12.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair WBD2G
Waring Batter Cereal Dispenser Stainless Steel in Blue/Gray, Size 19.0 H x 12.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair WBD2G
$185.00
wayfair
Tovolo Silicone Pastry Mat
Tovolo Silicone Pastry Mat
$18.99
crate&barrel
Trudeau Pie Shield - Red, slicers, graters and peelers
Trudeau Pie Shield - Red, slicers, graters and peelers
$4.99
target
Tovolo Easy-Flow Pancake Pen 2.0 w/ Removable Cap, 3- Cup Capacity Pancake Batter Dispenser in Red | Wayfair 10000-400
Tovolo Easy-Flow Pancake Pen 2.0 w/ Removable Cap, 3- Cup Capacity Pancake Batter Dispenser in Red | Wayfair 10000-400
$21.34
wayfair
Angled Spatula - 12 1/2"
Angled Spatula - 12 1/2"
$5.99
hobbylobby
Rolling Pin And Pastry Baking Mat Set, Rolling Pins With Adjustable Thickness Rings, Stainless Steel Dough Roller For Baking Fondant, Pizza, Pie, Past
Rolling Pin And Pastry Baking Mat Set, Rolling Pins With Adjustable Thickness Rings, Stainless Steel Dough Roller For Baking Fondant, Pizza, Pie, Past
$40.22
wayfairnorthamerica
Update International 3 Oz. Batter Dispenser (PCD-STD)
Update International 3 Oz. Batter Dispenser (PCD-STD)
$6.99
staples
Extra Thick Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large With Measurements For Silicone Baking Mat, Counter Mat, Dough Rolling Mat,Fondant/Pie Crust Ma
Extra Thick Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large With Measurements For Silicone Baking Mat, Counter Mat, Dough Rolling Mat,Fondant/Pie Crust Ma
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Dough Lattice Roller Cutter 5.12" Wood Handle Roller Cutter Pastry
Stainless Steel Dough Lattice Roller Cutter 5.12" Wood Handle Roller Cutter Pastry
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WORTHSPARK Non-Slip Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large w/ Measurements 28"By 20" For Silicone Baking Mat, Counter Mat, Size 28.0 W in | Wayfair
WORTHSPARK Non-Slip Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large w/ Measurements 28"By 20" For Silicone Baking Mat, Counter Mat, Size 28.0 W in | Wayfair
$66.99
wayfair
Wilton Large Folding Cake Leveler, Cake Decorating Supplies
Wilton Large Folding Cake Leveler, Cake Decorating Supplies
$33.14
newegg
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Scoop
$51.61
wayfairnorthamerica
Taykoo Christmas Pastry Roller w/ Handle, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHW-XOD021E
Taykoo Christmas Pastry Roller w/ Handle, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CHW-XOD021E
$17.99
wayfair
Tovolo Truebake Sil Pastry Mat w/ Reference Marks For Baking Silicone, Size 0.19 H x 18.0 W in | Wayfair 13077-200
Tovolo Truebake Sil Pastry Mat w/ Reference Marks For Baking Silicone, Size 0.19 H x 18.0 W in | Wayfair 13077-200
$25.64
wayfair
