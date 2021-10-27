Kitchen Scales

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Mix & Measuring
Scales
Kitchen Scales
Share
Kitchen Scales
Cuisinart CBK-110 Automatic Bread Maker w/ Digital Food Kitchen Scale - 10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches
featured
Cuisinart CBK-110 Automatic Bread Maker w/ Digital Food Kitchen Scale - 10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches
$149.95
overstock
Bentgo Lunch Bags and Lunch Boxes Mermaid - Aqua & Pink Mermaid Scale Insulated Backpack
featured
Bentgo Lunch Bags and Lunch Boxes Mermaid - Aqua & Pink Mermaid Scale Insulated Backpack
$34.79
($44.99
save 23%)
zulily
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
featured
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
$21.93
amazon
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
$37.99
overstock
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
$31.99
overstock
ATS Digital Food Scale, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair ATS9aea768
ATS Digital Food Scale, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair ATS9aea768
$63.99
wayfair
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
$17.15
newegg
Amrican Weigh Scales Vintage 11Lbdual Display Digital & Anlog Kitchen Scale
Amrican Weigh Scales Vintage 11Lbdual Display Digital & Anlog Kitchen Scale
$44.41
($46.14
save 4%)
walmartusa
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATS0d33920
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATS0d33920
$69.99
wayfair
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures in Grams and Ounces (Ash Grey)
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures in Grams and Ounces (Ash Grey)
$14.58
newegg
Glass Top Food Scale With Touch Control Buttons, 11 Pounds
Glass Top Food Scale With Touch Control Buttons, 11 Pounds
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Escali Arti 15 lbs Digital Kitchen Scale, Size 0.75 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair 157FW
Escali Arti 15 lbs Digital Kitchen Scale, Size 0.75 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair 157FW
$34.95
wayfair
Advertisement
Escali Primo Digital Scale, Red
Escali Primo Digital Scale, Red
$44.99
kohl's
EatSmart Precision Elite Scale-15 lb. Capacity, UltraBright Display and Stai Digital Kitchen Scale, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Silver
EatSmart Precision Elite Scale-15 lb. Capacity, UltraBright Display and Stai Digital Kitchen Scale, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Silver
$34.34
($39.99
save 14%)
amazon
Etekcity Digital Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Scale With Timer And Detachable Bowl
Etekcity Digital Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Scale With Timer And Detachable Bowl
$24.99
bedbath&beyond
Escali Vera PR2000S Compact High Precision Kitchen/Baking/Herb Scale, Measures Liquid and Dry Ingredients, LCD Digital Display, 4.4lb Capacy, Silver
Escali Vera PR2000S Compact High Precision Kitchen/Baking/Herb Scale, Measures Liquid and Dry Ingredients, LCD Digital Display, 4.4lb Capacy, Silver
$25.22
($49.95
save 50%)
walmartusa
Escali Pico Digital Scale Silver Gray
Escali Pico Digital Scale Silver Gray
$29.95
qvc
Escali Pico Hi Precision 500 Gram Food Scale Metallic
Escali Pico Hi Precision 500 Gram Food Scale Metallic
$49.99
buybuybaby
Small Digital Food Scale Ounce/OZ And Gram Scale, Kitchen Scale 3000G/0.1G High Precision For Baking, Soap Making, Jewelry, Includes 2 Trays And Batte
Small Digital Food Scale Ounce/OZ And Gram Scale, Kitchen Scale 3000G/0.1G High Precision For Baking, Soap Making, Jewelry, Includes 2 Trays And Batte
$49.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures In Grams And Ounces(Ash Grey)
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures In Grams And Ounces(Ash Grey)
$56.21
wayfairnorthamerica
1 X Precision LCD Screen Digital Kitchen Scale ，Food Scale Grams And Ounces 3Kg/ 6Lbs Max With 2 X Digital Food Meat Thermometer For Kitchen Cooking I
1 X Precision LCD Screen Digital Kitchen Scale ，Food Scale Grams And Ounces 3Kg/ 6Lbs Max With 2 X Digital Food Meat Thermometer For Kitchen Cooking I
$53.01
wayfairnorthamerica
25KG/1G Kitchen Essential Mail LCD Digital Scale Food Scale
25KG/1G Kitchen Essential Mail LCD Digital Scale Food Scale
$42.49
overstock
Digital Food Scale With Bowl,11Lb/5Kg Kitchen Scales Digital Weight Grams And Ounces For Cooking And Baking,Kitchen Scale With Bowl (Batteries Include
Digital Food Scale With Bowl,11Lb/5Kg Kitchen Scales Digital Weight Grams And Ounces For Cooking And Baking,Kitchen Scale With Bowl (Batteries Include
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ozeri Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.7 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ZK011
Ozeri Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.7 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ZK011
$18.50
wayfair
Advertisement
Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale, 0.05 oz / 1 g to 12 lbs / 5.4 kg - Silver
Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale, 0.05 oz / 1 g to 12 lbs / 5.4 kg - Silver
$15.99
($20.00
save 20%)
macy's
Food Vacuum Sealer Machine System With 10 Sealer Bags And Electronic Scale
Food Vacuum Sealer Machine System With 10 Sealer Bags And Electronic Scale
$64.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Soehnle Page Digital Kitchen Scale, White
Soehnle Page Digital Kitchen Scale, White
$32.98
amazon
Soehnle Limited Edition Page Digital Kitchen Scale, Highway
Soehnle Limited Edition Page Digital Kitchen Scale, Highway
$33.12
amazon
ZK14-R Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, Red
ZK14-R Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, Red
$14.42
newegg
Suck UK Cook's Book Kitchen Food Scale | Digital Weight Scales | Weight Scale Kitchen | Hidden Weighing Scales in a Book | Metric & Imperial | Baking Accessories
Suck UK Cook's Book Kitchen Food Scale | Digital Weight Scales | Weight Scale Kitchen | Hidden Weighing Scales in a Book | Metric & Imperial | Baking Accessories
$30.00
amazon
Taylor Precision Products Digital Kitchen Scale Black
Taylor Precision Products Digital Kitchen Scale Black
$15.85
amazon
Simple & Co. Nutri-Kitchen Glass Digital Scale with Bluetooth Function - 9.25x6.5 inches
Simple & Co. Nutri-Kitchen Glass Digital Scale with Bluetooth Function - 9.25x6.5 inches
$36.35
overstock
Starfrit® 093765-006-0000 Electronic Kitchen Scale
Starfrit® 093765-006-0000 Electronic Kitchen Scale
$21.15
($24.52
save 14%)
walmartusa
1 Set/6pcs Kitchen Gadget Stainless Steel Kitchen Long Handle Vegetable Julienne Tool Vegetable Peeler Fruit Peeling Tool Fish Scale Remover
1 Set/6pcs Kitchen Gadget Stainless Steel Kitchen Long Handle Vegetable Julienne Tool Vegetable Peeler Fruit Peeling Tool Fish Scale Remover
$11.81
newegg
Taylor Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale
Taylor Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale
$18.69
($21.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Starfrit Black Electronic Kitchen Scale
Starfrit Black Electronic Kitchen Scale
$21.60
($54.00
save 60%)
belk
Advertisement
Ozeri Twist & Go Kinetic Digital Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 2.16 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair LS1-GR
Ozeri Twist & Go Kinetic Digital Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 2.16 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair LS1-GR
$15.37
wayfair
NutriChef 2 Pieces Measuring Cups - BPA-Free Premium Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Measuring Cups w/ Handle, Precise Measurement w/ Oz & Ml Scale in 500ml & 1000ml, Microwave & Oven Safe
NutriChef 2 Pieces Measuring Cups - BPA-Free Premium Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Measuring Cups w/ Handle, Precise Measurement w/ Oz & Ml Scale in 500ml & 1000ml, Microwave & Oven Safe
$24.99
amazon
The Stupell Home Décor Collection Blessed Beyond Measure Kitchen Scale Subtle Birch Typography Wall Plaque Art, 13 x 19, Multi-Color
The Stupell Home Décor Collection Blessed Beyond Measure Kitchen Scale Subtle Birch Typography Wall Plaque Art, 13 x 19, Multi-Color
$22.11
($34.99
save 37%)
amazon
Symple Stuff Chauncey Sleek Glass Digital Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 0.65 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair WYF52205
Symple Stuff Chauncey Sleek Glass Digital Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 0.65 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair WYF52205
$24.90
wayfair
The Stupell Home Décor Collection Blessed Beyond Measure Kitchen Scale Subtle Birch Typography Stretched Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, Multi-Color
The Stupell Home Décor Collection Blessed Beyond Measure Kitchen Scale Subtle Birch Typography Stretched Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, Multi-Color
$40.50
amazon
kepptory 4Pcs Stainless Steel Coconut Shaver Kitchen Gadgets Fruit Tool Seafood Accessories Multifunction Fish Clean Scales Tool Stainless Steel
kepptory 4Pcs Stainless Steel Coconut Shaver Kitchen Gadgets Fruit Tool Seafood Accessories Multifunction Fish Clean Scales Tool Stainless Steel
$14.99
wayfair
ZWILLINGÂ® Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Max weight 22lbs, Grams & Ounces, .1-gram Accuracy, Black
ZWILLINGÂ® Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Max weight 22lbs, Grams & Ounces, .1-gram Accuracy, Black
$49.99
thezwillinggroupcutlery&cookware
Kitchen Vintage Brass Measuring Spoons And Cups Tool Set 8 Piece, Dual Scale Unit, Walnut Handle, Mirror Polished For Dry And Liquid Ingredients Kitch
Kitchen Vintage Brass Measuring Spoons And Cups Tool Set 8 Piece, Dual Scale Unit, Walnut Handle, Mirror Polished For Dry And Liquid Ingredients Kitch
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Top Ozeri Food Scale Rollbacks Up to 50% Off
Top Ozeri Food Scale Rollbacks Up to 50% Off
$7.97
walmartusa
Weston Digital Kitchen Scale
Weston Digital Kitchen Scale
$67.89
wayfairnorthamerica
ATS Food Scale Digital Kitchen Scales 33Lb Weight 1Gram/0.05Ounce Measuring Precision 5 Units Accurate Tare Large LCD Display Easy Clean Stainless Tempere
ATS Food Scale Digital Kitchen Scales 33Lb Weight 1Gram/0.05Ounce Measuring Precision 5 Units Accurate Tare Large LCD Display Easy Clean Stainless Tempere
$69.99
wayfair
ATS Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Big Food Scale, Weight Grams & Oz For Cooking Baking, 1G/0.1Oz Precise Graduation | Wayfair
ATS Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Big Food Scale, Weight Grams & Oz For Cooking Baking, 1G/0.1Oz Precise Graduation | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Advertisement
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale,22LB/10KG Professional Household Electronic Food Scales For Baking Cooking, Size 8.7 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair ATS0c59eb6
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale,22LB/10KG Professional Household Electronic Food Scales For Baking Cooking, Size 8.7 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair ATS0c59eb6
$81.99
wayfair
BONYOUN 1600Ml Transparent Double Scale Pump Bottle Sanitary Coffee Syrup Graduated Bottle For Kitchen, Size 9.25 H x 1.38 W in | Wayfair
BONYOUN 1600Ml Transparent Double Scale Pump Bottle Sanitary Coffee Syrup Graduated Bottle For Kitchen, Size 9.25 H x 1.38 W in | Wayfair
$25.99
wayfair
Allieroo Food Scale Kitchen Aid with Pronto LCD Display Stainless Steel Platform 11lb Silver
Allieroo Food Scale Kitchen Aid with Pronto LCD Display Stainless Steel Platform 11lb Silver
$14.50
($21.98
save 34%)
walmartusa
Bluetooth Kitchen Scale
Bluetooth Kitchen Scale
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Taylor 11Lb Ultra Thin Digital Kitchen Scale, 11 Pounds,The Measurement Is Very Accurate
Taylor 11Lb Ultra Thin Digital Kitchen Scale, 11 Pounds,The Measurement Is Very Accurate
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATSd344f57
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATSd344f57
$69.99
wayfair
Digital Kitchen Scale, Highly Accurate Multifunction Food Scale 13 Lbs 6Kgs Max, Clean Modern Black With Premium Stainless Steel Finish.Very Accurate,
Digital Kitchen Scale, Highly Accurate Multifunction Food Scale 13 Lbs 6Kgs Max, Clean Modern Black With Premium Stainless Steel Finish.Very Accurate,
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hongville 5kg/1g Digital Lcd Electronic Kitchen Scales Diet Food Compact (scale With Bowl)
Hongville 5kg/1g Digital Lcd Electronic Kitchen Scales Diet Food Compact (scale With Bowl)
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Portable Mini Digital Scale Ultra Slim Multifunction Easy To Clean Large Display Electronic Platform Scale For Tea Leaf Kitchen Food Jewelry
Portable Mini Digital Scale Ultra Slim Multifunction Easy To Clean Large Display Electronic Platform Scale For Tea Leaf Kitchen Food Jewelry
$14.59
wayfairnorthamerica
Myfuncorp Digital Kitchen Scale
Myfuncorp Digital Kitchen Scale
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vacuum Sealer, Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine For Food Prep With Kitchen Food Scale, LCD Display, Dry Moist Food Modes, Cutter, Touch Control, Vacuum
Vacuum Sealer, Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine For Food Prep With Kitchen Food Scale, LCD Display, Dry Moist Food Modes, Cutter, Touch Control, Vacuum
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kalorik Digital Precision Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 7.88 H x 7.38 W in | Wayfair EKS 42428 S
Kalorik Digital Precision Kitchen Scale Plastic, Size 7.88 H x 7.38 W in | Wayfair EKS 42428 S
$19.00
wayfair
Load More
Kitchen Scales
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.