Measuring Cups & Spoons

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Mix & Measuring
Cups & Spoons
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Share
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Mixing Bowl Set
featured
Mixing Bowl Set
$59.78
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid Measuring Cups - Black Gourmet Measuring Jug - Set of Three
featured
KitchenAid Measuring Cups - Black Gourmet Measuring Jug - Set of Three
$13.59
($19.99
save 32%)
zulily
KitchenArt Measuring Spoons - Red Adjustable Tablespoon & Teaspoon Set
featured
KitchenArt Measuring Spoons - Red Adjustable Tablespoon & Teaspoon Set
$6.99
($8.19
save 15%)
zulily
Kate Aspen® Ceramic Whale Shaped Measuring Spoon Set, 4ct. | Michaels®
Kate Aspen® Ceramic Whale Shaped Measuring Spoon Set, 4ct. | Michaels®
$24.49
($34.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Measuring Cup, BPA-Free Measuring Cup Set With Handle Grip
Measuring Cup, BPA-Free Measuring Cup Set With Handle Grip
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Measuring Cups,Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Food Grade Measuring Cup For Kitchen Cooking And Baking (Set Of 7)
Measuring Cups,Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Food Grade Measuring Cup For Kitchen Cooking And Baking (Set Of 7)
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Joseph Joseph Nest Measure Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set, Multicolored
Joseph Joseph Nest Measure Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set, Multicolored
$9.15
amazon
Joseph Joseph Multi-Color Nest Measuring Cup Set
Joseph Joseph Multi-Color Nest Measuring Cup Set
$9.99
abtelectronics
Hydrofarm HGMB Measuring Beaker, Cups, milliliters, Pints and Ounces
Hydrofarm HGMB Measuring Beaker, Cups, milliliters, Pints and Ounces
$16.56
amazon
Stainless Steel Deep Mixing Bowls Sets With Stainless Lids, Salad Bowls, Size 4/3 QT, Measuring Spoons And Egg Whisk Brush Kitchen Utensils For Mixing
Stainless Steel Deep Mixing Bowls Sets With Stainless Lids, Salad Bowls, Size 4/3 QT, Measuring Spoons And Egg Whisk Brush Kitchen Utensils For Mixing
$64.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check 7 Cup Measuring Cup
Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check 7 Cup Measuring Cup
$82.00
wayfairnorthamerica
12-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Great For Baking And Cooking
12-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Great For Baking And Cooking
$47.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
LINYI FLY Melamine Mixing Bowl Set w/ Lids & Measuring Cups, 12-Piece Nesting Bowls Set For Pasta Baking Salad Mixing, Set Of 4 Melamine in Blue
LINYI FLY Melamine Mixing Bowl Set w/ Lids & Measuring Cups, 12-Piece Nesting Bowls Set For Pasta Baking Salad Mixing, Set Of 4 Melamine in Blue
$109.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Of 9-Piece, 4 Cups And 5 Spoons Stackable Measuring Set Measurement Weighing Tool For Kitchen Cooking Ba
Stainless Steel Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Of 9-Piece, 4 Cups And 5 Spoons Stackable Measuring Set Measurement Weighing Tool For Kitchen Cooking Ba
$47.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons, Created for Macy's
$9.09
($19.00
save 52%)
macy's
MegaChef Stackable Mixing Bowl and Measuring Cup Set
MegaChef Stackable Mixing Bowl and Measuring Cup Set
$20.90
walmartusa
OXINGO Measuring Spoons Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Set Of 11 For Measuring Dry in Gray | Wayfair OPR15633k
OXINGO Measuring Spoons Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Set Of 11 For Measuring Dry in Gray | Wayfair OPR15633k
$56.66
wayfair
New Star Food Service 4-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 3.2 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 43150
New Star Food Service 4-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set Stainless Steel in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 3.2 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 43150
$44.12
wayfair
Nutrichef 6-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set - Stainless Steel Stackable Dual Sided Nesting Teaspoon to Tablespoon For Dry & Liquid Ingredients, Stylish, 6 Sizes, Black
Nutrichef 6-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set - Stainless Steel Stackable Dual Sided Nesting Teaspoon to Tablespoon For Dry & Liquid Ingredients, Stylish, 6 Sizes, Black
$14.99
amazon
LINYI FLY 2.5 LB Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid
LINYI FLY 2.5 LB Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid
$79.99
wayfair
Kamenstein Glass Jars with Removable Sprinkle/Pour Discs, Silicone Funnel, Set of 3 Measuring Spoons, and 450 Labels and Chalk Marker, Set of 24, 4-Ounce, Clear
Kamenstein Glass Jars with Removable Sprinkle/Pour Discs, Silicone Funnel, Set of 3 Measuring Spoons, and 450 Labels and Chalk Marker, Set of 24, 4-Ounce, Clear
$32.99
amazon
KitchenAid Measuring Spoons Aqua Sky
KitchenAid Measuring Spoons Aqua Sky
$6.19
target
Cool Grip Measuring Cup Set, 3 Piece - BPA Free Plastic Measuring Cup With Bold Markings
Cool Grip Measuring Cup Set, 3 Piece - BPA Free Plastic Measuring Cup With Bold Markings
$68.92
wayfairnorthamerica
Le Creuset 5 Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Le Creuset 5 Piece Measuring Spoon Set
$20.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Joytable Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl, Measuring Cups, and Spoon Set
Joytable Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl, Measuring Cups, and Spoon Set
$40.49
overstock
MingshanAncient Measuring Cups & Spoons Set Of 12 Piece, Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons w/ Level. Includes 5 Nesting Measuring Cups in Gray
MingshanAncient Measuring Cups & Spoons Set Of 12 Piece, Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons w/ Level. Includes 5 Nesting Measuring Cups in Gray
$72.99
wayfair
MingshanAncient Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons Set Of 9-Piece in Gray, Size 10.24 H x 7.8 W x 2.7 D in | Wayfair L2HF1258B08RB3KHLS
MingshanAncient Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons Set Of 9-Piece in Gray, Size 10.24 H x 7.8 W x 2.7 D in | Wayfair L2HF1258B08RB3KHLS
$47.78
wayfair
Norpro Measuring Cups, Set of 5, White
Norpro Measuring Cups, Set of 5, White
$7.78
amazon
Molly Hatch Sheep 4-Cup Measuring Cup
Molly Hatch Sheep 4-Cup Measuring Cup
$19.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Supply - 16 Oz (500 Ml) Plastic Graduated Measuring Cups
Kitchen Supply - 16 Oz (500 Ml) Plastic Graduated Measuring Cups
$52.41
wayfairnorthamerica
LINYI FLY Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid | Wayfair
LINYI FLY Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid | Wayfair
$84.99
wayfair
Mason Craft & More 4-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Mason Craft & More 4-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NutriChef 2 Pieces Measuring Cups - BPA-Free Premium Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Measuring Cups w/ Handle, Precise Measurement w/ Oz & Ml Scale in 500ml & 1000ml, Microwave & Oven Safe
NutriChef 2 Pieces Measuring Cups - BPA-Free Premium Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass Measuring Cups w/ Handle, Precise Measurement w/ Oz & Ml Scale in 500ml & 1000ml, Microwave & Oven Safe
$24.99
amazon
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Harmony Set of 4 Measuring Spoons - Multi
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Harmony Set of 4 Measuring Spoons - Multi
$29.99
overstock
Prep & Savour Large Airtight Food Storage Container Bin, 20-Lb Dry Food Rice Container w/ Lid-Lock Handle & Measuring Cup. Cereal in White | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Large Airtight Food Storage Container Bin, 20-Lb Dry Food Rice Container w/ Lid-Lock Handle & Measuring Cup. Cereal in White | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
9pc Silicone Baking Mat and Measuring Spoon Set - Last Confection - 2 Half Sheet + 1 Quarter Sheet
9pc Silicone Baking Mat and Measuring Spoon Set - Last Confection - 2 Half Sheet + 1 Quarter Sheet
$16.49
overstock
Advertisement
Portmeirion Measuring Spoons WHITE - Botanic Garden Four-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
Portmeirion Measuring Spoons WHITE - Botanic Garden Four-Piece Measuring Spoon Set
$18.99
($25.00
save 24%)
zulily
KitchenAid Universal Measuring Spoon Set, 5-Piece, Lavender
KitchenAid Universal Measuring Spoon Set, 5-Piece, Lavender
$5.99
amazon
Kate Rui Measuring Spoons Multi-Color - Magnetic Measuring Spoons - Set of Six
Kate Rui Measuring Spoons Multi-Color - Magnetic Measuring Spoons - Set of Six
$1.00
($13.99
save 93%)
zulily
Measuring Cups and Spoons, 16 Piece Stainless Steel
Measuring Cups and Spoons, 16 Piece Stainless Steel
$34.99
overstock
KitchenAid 3-Pieces Plastic Measuring Cup Set
KitchenAid 3-Pieces Plastic Measuring Cup Set
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Martha Stewart Collection Peppermint Measuring Cups, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Peppermint Measuring Cups, Created for Macy's
$6.99
($20.00
save 65%)
macys
Kate Aspen Measuring Spoons Baby Shower Favor
Kate Aspen Measuring Spoons Baby Shower Favor
$7.41
($7.99
save 7%)
amazon
LSHUIGEN Stainless Steel 21 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair hun85682k
LSHUIGEN Stainless Steel 21 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair hun85682k
$68.11
wayfair
Livliga LivSpoon 2-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair WSAA243
Livliga LivSpoon 2-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair WSAA243
$25.99
($34.99
save 26%)
wayfair
Martha Stewart Collection Self-Leveling Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Self-Leveling Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, Created for Macy's
$5.59
($12.00
save 53%)
macys
Kitchenaid 9-piece BPA-Free Plastic Measuring Cups and Spoons Set in Pistachio
Kitchenaid 9-piece BPA-Free Plastic Measuring Cups and Spoons Set in Pistachio
$12.99
walmartusa
3 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
3 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
KATIER Set Of 11 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons Set 18/8(304)Steel Material Heavy Duty 5 Measuring Cups & 6 Measuring Spoons Color Silver
KATIER Set Of 11 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons Set 18/8(304)Steel Material Heavy Duty 5 Measuring Cups & 6 Measuring Spoons Color Silver
$99.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Measuring Spoons - Pistachio Measuring Spoons
KitchenAid Measuring Spoons - Pistachio Measuring Spoons
$4.29
($4.99
save 14%)
zulily
Lenox Assorted Naomi Bay Set of 4 Measuring Cup Set
Lenox Assorted Naomi Bay Set of 4 Measuring Cup Set
$40.00
($50.00
save 20%)
belk
OXO Good Grips 6-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups- White & 7 Piece Good Grips Measuring Spoons Set,White
OXO Good Grips 6-Piece Plastic Measuring Cups- White & 7 Piece Good Grips Measuring Spoons Set,White
$14.94
amazon
Endurance Oval Measuring Scoop, 1/4 cup
Endurance Oval Measuring Scoop, 1/4 cup
$7.97
($10.00
save 20%)
amazon
Our Table 8-Piece Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Silver
Our Table 8-Piece Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Silver
$17.00
bedbath&beyond
Progressive International Prepworks by Progressive Measuring 2.5 Cup Capacity, 1 Piece, Clear
Progressive International Prepworks by Progressive Measuring 2.5 Cup Capacity, 1 Piece, Clear
$10.28
amazon
Prepworks by Progressive BA-545 Collapsible Measuring Cups - Set of 5, Space Saving Collapsible, Great For Narrow Containers
Prepworks by Progressive BA-545 Collapsible Measuring Cups - Set of 5, Space Saving Collapsible, Great For Narrow Containers
$10.13
amazon
Pyrex Prepware 1-Cup Glass Measuring Cup Glass | Wayfair 6001074
Pyrex Prepware 1-Cup Glass Measuring Cup Glass | Wayfair 6001074
$12.49
wayfair
RSVP Measuring Cups Set Of 7
RSVP Measuring Cups Set Of 7
$28.60
($48.99
save 42%)
walmartusa
Portmeirion Sophie Conran White 4 Pc Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Portmeirion Sophie Conran White 4 Pc Ceramic Measuring Spoons
$21.99
replacementsltd
Prep & Savour Food Storage Container - Airtight Food Storage Containers For Sugar, Flour, Snack, Baking Supplies, w/ 4 Measuring Cups in Black
Prep & Savour Food Storage Container - Airtight Food Storage Containers For Sugar, Flour, Snack, Baking Supplies, w/ 4 Measuring Cups in Black
$66.62
wayfair
Load More
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.