Mix & Measuring Tools

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Mix & Measuring
Mix & Measuring Tools
Mix & Measuring Tools
Scales
Cups & Spoons
Mixing Bowls
Timers
Food Thermometers
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
featured
AccuWeight Platinum Series - 5 kg Digital Bamboo Kitchen Scale
$31.99
overstock
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
featured
Digital Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Food Scale, Precise Cooking Scale and Baking Scale Accuracy with LCD Display Function,3000g/0.1g Silver, Stainless
$17.15
newegg
Barton 18 in. Portable Vertical Round Charcoal Smoker with Built-In Thermometer
featured
Barton 18 in. Portable Vertical Round Charcoal Smoker with Built-In Thermometer
$188.63
homedepot
Ellwood Measuring Cups, Set of 4 By Anthropologie in Assorted Size MEAS CUPS
Ellwood Measuring Cups, Set of 4 By Anthropologie in Assorted Size MEAS CUPS
$44.00
anthropologie us
BIOS Professional Digital Meat Thermometer | Wayfair BMDPS100
BIOS Professional Digital Meat Thermometer | Wayfair BMDPS100
$36.68
wayfair
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale,22LB/10KG Professional Household Electronic Food Scales For Baking Cooking, Size 8.7 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair ATS0c59eb6
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale,22LB/10KG Professional Household Electronic Food Scales For Baking Cooking, Size 8.7 H x 6.5 W in | Wayfair ATS0c59eb6
$81.99
wayfair
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
Beurer 33 Lbs. XL Stainless Steel Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Food Scale, Measures in 4 Units, Auto-Off, KS34
$37.99
overstock
Birch Lane™ Micah Premium Polished Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1176vc
Birch Lane™ Micah Premium Polished Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1176vc
$29.00
wayfair
Anchor Hocking 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Blue Lids , Crystal -
Anchor Hocking 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Blue Lids , Crystal -
$22.95
amazon
Anchor Hocking 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
Anchor Hocking 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$17.99
amazon
Anchor Hocking 91858 Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids, Cherry, 4 Quart (Set of 2) -
Anchor Hocking 91858 Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids, Cherry, 4 Quart (Set of 2) -
$33.49
amazon
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
Beurer Multi-Function Digital Kitchen Scale, Food Scale, Digital Display with Tare Function, Precise, Measures in g, oz, lb: oz, ml, fl.oz with Auto-Off, KS19, Black
$21.93
amazon
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
Bluemar Promotions GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling and Smoking Thermometer in Black/red
$69.99
brookstone
Bios Professional Wireless Meat Thermometer, Silver
Bios Professional Wireless Meat Thermometer, Silver
$42.99
($149.99
save 71%)
ashleyhomestore
Digital LCD Aquarium Thermometer with Suction Cup Waterproof Mini Indoor Fish Tank Thermometer Temperature Measurement Display Aquarium Accessories
Digital LCD Aquarium Thermometer with Suction Cup Waterproof Mini Indoor Fish Tank Thermometer Temperature Measurement Display Aquarium Accessories
$10.45
walmart
Arthur Court Designs Grape 4-Pieces Measuring Spoon Set Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.0 D in | Wayfair 550214
Arthur Court Designs Grape 4-Pieces Measuring Spoon Set Aluminum in Gray, Size 5.0 D in | Wayfair 550214
$24.15
wayfair
Bauer Pottery Classic Style Mixing Bowl #24
Bauer Pottery Classic Style Mixing Bowl #24
$35.00
amazon
Anchor Hocking 4-Piece Mixing Bowl And Measuring Cup Set Clear
Anchor Hocking 4-Piece Mixing Bowl And Measuring Cup Set Clear
$19.99
bedbath&beyond
47th & Main Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set, 4-Piece, Copper
47th & Main Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set, 4-Piece, Copper
$12.50
amazon
Amco Houseworks 4-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
Amco Houseworks 4-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
$12.29
wayfairnorthamerica
BBQ Dragon Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer in Green | Wayfair BBQD365
BBQ Dragon Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer in Green | Wayfair BBQD365
$44.28
wayfair
BONYOUN 1600Ml Transparent Double Scale Pump Bottle Sanitary Coffee Syrup Graduated Bottle For Kitchen, Size 9.25 H x 1.38 W in | Wayfair
BONYOUN 1600Ml Transparent Double Scale Pump Bottle Sanitary Coffee Syrup Graduated Bottle For Kitchen, Size 9.25 H x 1.38 W in | Wayfair
$25.99
wayfair
BOOTSTRAP 12 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel/Plastic in Pink | Wayfair 18WLJ00071
BOOTSTRAP 12 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set Stainless Steel/Plastic in Pink | Wayfair 18WLJ00071
$73.99
wayfair
ATS Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Big Food Scale, Weight Grams & Oz For Cooking Baking, 1G/0.1Oz Precise Graduation | Wayfair
ATS Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Big Food Scale, Weight Grams & Oz For Cooking Baking, 1G/0.1Oz Precise Graduation | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Allieroo Food Scale Kitchen Aid with Pronto LCD Display Stainless Steel Platform 11lb Silver
Allieroo Food Scale Kitchen Aid with Pronto LCD Display Stainless Steel Platform 11lb Silver
$14.50
($21.98
save 34%)
walmartusa
Bluetooth Kitchen Scale
Bluetooth Kitchen Scale
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Metalcraft 1/2 Stainless Steel Measuring Cup, 1/2-Cup, Silver
American Metalcraft 1/2 Stainless Steel Measuring Cup, 1/2-Cup, Silver
$5.69
amazon
All-Clad Digital Oven Probe Cooking Thermometer Stainless Steel
All-Clad Digital Oven Probe Cooking Thermometer Stainless Steel
$49.99
buybuybaby
Taylor 11Lb Ultra Thin Digital Kitchen Scale, 11 Pounds,The Measurement Is Very Accurate
Taylor 11Lb Ultra Thin Digital Kitchen Scale, 11 Pounds,The Measurement Is Very Accurate
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Anchor Hocking 6 Piece Glass Food Prep Mixing Bowl Set Glass in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 92025ECOM
Anchor Hocking 6 Piece Glass Food Prep Mixing Bowl Set Glass in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 92025ECOM
$88.00
wayfair
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATSd344f57
ATS Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Weight Grams & Ounces, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair ATSd344f57
$69.99
wayfair
ATS Digital Food Scale, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair ATS9aea768
ATS Digital Food Scale, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W in | Wayfair ATS9aea768
$63.99
wayfair
ATS Food Scale Digital Kitchen Scales 33Lb Weight 1Gram/0.05Ounce Measuring Precision 5 Units Accurate Tare Large LCD Display Easy Clean Stainless Tempere
ATS Food Scale Digital Kitchen Scales 33Lb Weight 1Gram/0.05Ounce Measuring Precision 5 Units Accurate Tare Large LCD Display Easy Clean Stainless Tempere
$69.99
wayfair
Classic Mixing Bowl Set, BPA Free Plastic, Microwave And Dishwasher Safe Set Of 4
Classic Mixing Bowl Set, BPA Free Plastic, Microwave And Dishwasher Safe Set Of 4
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Digital Kitchen Scale, Highly Accurate Multifunction Food Scale 13 Lbs 6Kgs Max, Clean Modern Black With Premium Stainless Steel Finish.Very Accurate,
Digital Kitchen Scale, Highly Accurate Multifunction Food Scale 13 Lbs 6Kgs Max, Clean Modern Black With Premium Stainless Steel Finish.Very Accurate,
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Livliga LivSpoon 2-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair WSAA243
Livliga LivSpoon 2-Pieces Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair WSAA243
$25.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Deep Mixing Bowls Sets With Stainless Lids, Salad Bowls, Size 4/3 QT, Measuring Spoons And Egg Whisk Brush Kitchen Utensils For Mixing
Stainless Steel Deep Mixing Bowls Sets With Stainless Lids, Salad Bowls, Size 4/3 QT, Measuring Spoons And Egg Whisk Brush Kitchen Utensils For Mixing
$64.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Small Digital Food Scale Ounce/OZ And Gram Scale, Kitchen Scale 3000G/0.1G High Precision For Baking, Soap Making, Jewelry, Includes 2 Trays And Batte
Small Digital Food Scale Ounce/OZ And Gram Scale, Kitchen Scale 3000G/0.1G High Precision For Baking, Soap Making, Jewelry, Includes 2 Trays And Batte
$49.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures In Grams And Ounces(Ash Grey)
Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures In Grams And Ounces(Ash Grey)
$56.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Martha Stewart Collection Peppermint Measuring Cups, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Peppermint Measuring Cups, Created for Macy's
$6.99
($20.00
save 65%)
macys
LINYI FLY Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid | Wayfair
LINYI FLY Cat Food Storage Containers Small Pet Dog Food Storage Container Airtight Pour Spout Measuring Cup Bird Dry Food Dispenser w/ Lid | Wayfair
$84.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Bowls - Aqua Sky Mixing Bowl - Set of Five
KitchenAid Bowls - Aqua Sky Mixing Bowl - Set of Five
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
zulily
JUMBO 2 Piece Nested Mixing Bowl Set Plastic in Green/Blue | Wayfair JUMBO1bbd68e
JUMBO 2 Piece Nested Mixing Bowl Set Plastic in Green/Blue | Wayfair JUMBO1bbd68e
$69.98
wayfair
Joseph Joseph Multi-Color Nest Measuring Cup Set
Joseph Joseph Multi-Color Nest Measuring Cup Set
$9.99
abtelectronics
Pattern Mix Serving Bowls Set Of 4, Prep Bowls, Salad Bowls, Mixing Bowls For Kitchen, 6In/7In/8In/10In, Bone China
Pattern Mix Serving Bowls Set Of 4, Prep Bowls, Salad Bowls, Mixing Bowls For Kitchen, 6In/7In/8In/10In, Bone China
$83.13
wayfairnorthamerica
IMUSA USA 2 Cup Plastic Measuring Cup, Transparent
IMUSA USA 2 Cup Plastic Measuring Cup, Transparent
$2.99
amazon
Hongville 5kg/1g Digital Lcd Electronic Kitchen Scales Diet Food Compact (scale With Bowl)
Hongville 5kg/1g Digital Lcd Electronic Kitchen Scales Diet Food Compact (scale With Bowl)
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
HONGGE Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.7” Folding Probe Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Smokers
HONGGE Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.7” Folding Probe Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Smokers
$14.95
($28.95
save 48%)
walmartusa
Mixing Bowl Set
Mixing Bowl Set
$59.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Nesting Mixing Bowls Set
Nesting Mixing Bowls Set
$82.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart CBK-110 Automatic Bread Maker w/ Digital Food Kitchen Scale - 10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches
Cuisinart CBK-110 Automatic Bread Maker w/ Digital Food Kitchen Scale - 10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches
$149.95
overstock
Rosti Retro Green Melamine Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
Rosti Retro Green Melamine Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
$39.95
crate&barrel
Thero Medium Black-and-White Mixing Bowl
Thero Medium Black-and-White Mixing Bowl
$19.95
crate&barrel
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon
$15.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Craft Kitchen 5-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
Craft Kitchen 5-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
$13.12
wayfairnorthamerica
Dapota Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons Complete Set Of 6Pcs Professional Measurer Scoops Ingredients Liquid Or Dry Heavy Duty Solid Measurment Spoon
Dapota Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons Complete Set Of 6Pcs Professional Measurer Scoops Ingredients Liquid Or Dry Heavy Duty Solid Measurment Spoon
$75.09
wayfair
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
$28.99
amazon
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
CLOCKWORK ORANGE LLC 6 in. Stainless Steel Kitchen Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grill Oven BBQ with Free Cooking App
$59.00
homedepot
Alcott Hill Moana 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
Alcott Hill Moana 4-Pieces Measuring Cup Set
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bentgo Lunch Bags and Lunch Boxes Mermaid - Aqua & Pink Mermaid Scale Insulated Backpack
Bentgo Lunch Bags and Lunch Boxes Mermaid - Aqua & Pink Mermaid Scale Insulated Backpack
$34.79
($44.99
save 23%)
zulily
Mix & Measuring Tools
