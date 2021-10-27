Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Tools & Gadgets
Cooking Utensils
Whisks
Whisks
Share
Whisks
KitchenAid KHBBV83ER Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender with Chopper and Whisk Attachment, Empire Red
featured
KitchenAid KHBBV83ER Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender with Chopper and Whisk Attachment, Empire Red
$149.99
amazon
Kaiser KaiserFlex 10-Iinch Silicone Whisk, Large
featured
Kaiser KaiserFlex 10-Iinch Silicone Whisk, Large
$12.85
amazon
Stainless Steel Flour Double Eye Loop Mixer, Whisk 304, Flour Dough Mixer
featured
Stainless Steel Flour Double Eye Loop Mixer, Whisk 304, Flour Dough Mixer
$12.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Michael Graves Design Comfortable Grip Handheld Manual Stainless Steel Balloon Whisk
Michael Graves Design Comfortable Grip Handheld Manual Stainless Steel Balloon Whisk
$11.73
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Whisks for Cooking, Stainless Steel Wire Whisk Set of Two - 10" and 12", Heat Resistant Kitchen Whisks, Balloon Whisk for Nonstick.
Silicone Whisks for Cooking, Stainless Steel Wire Whisk Set of Two - 10" and 12", Heat Resistant Kitchen Whisks, Balloon Whisk for Nonstick.
$16.56
newegg
Made Terra Baking Accessories & Tools For Bread | 5-Piece Kit Set Bread Lame Bread Knife Dough Whisk Dough Scraper Dough Cutter Dough Divider Cutter
Made Terra Baking Accessories & Tools For Bread | 5-Piece Kit Set Bread Lame Bread Knife Dough Whisk Dough Scraper Dough Cutter Dough Divider Cutter
$31.38
($34.99
save 10%)
wayfair
MingshanAncient Mixing Bowl Stainless Steel w/ Removable Airtight Lid 3 Grater Attachments Silicone Whisk, Spreader Spatula & Basting Brush | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Mixing Bowl Stainless Steel w/ Removable Airtight Lid 3 Grater Attachments Silicone Whisk, Spreader Spatula & Basting Brush | Wayfair
$77.99
($79.99
save 3%)
wayfair
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Egg Beater, Created for Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Egg Beater, Created for Macy's
$7.69
($17.00
save 55%)
macy's
Norpro 2317 Flat Oval Whisk Stainless Steel, 9-Inch, Silver
Norpro 2317 Flat Oval Whisk Stainless Steel, 9-Inch, Silver
$11.94
amazon
Norpro 8.75" Grip-EZ Fiskie Fork & Whisk Combo - Mix Stir Blend & Fold
Norpro 8.75" Grip-EZ Fiskie Fork & Whisk Combo - Mix Stir Blend & Fold
$10.82
($11.39
save 5%)
overstock
KitchenAid KFC0516WH 5 Cup whisking accessory Food Chopper, White
KitchenAid KFC0516WH 5 Cup whisking accessory Food Chopper, White
$59.00
amazon
Koyal Wholesale Watch Me Whip Whisk Graphic Cooking Spoon
Koyal Wholesale Watch Me Whip Whisk Graphic Cooking Spoon
$13.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Mainstays 12 inch Stainless Steel and Silicone Convenient Whisk Spatula with Bowl Scraper
Mainstays 12 inch Stainless Steel and Silicone Convenient Whisk Spatula with Bowl Scraper
$3.97
walmartusa
KitchenAid® Chrome Whisk Attachment
KitchenAid® Chrome Whisk Attachment
$14.99
($19.99
save 25%)
shopkitchenaid
Koyal Wholesale Don't Be Afraid To Take Whisks Cooking Spoon Wood in Brown | Wayfair APP91395
Koyal Wholesale Don't Be Afraid To Take Whisks Cooking Spoon Wood in Brown | Wayfair APP91395
$13.33
($19.99
save 33%)
wayfair
Fox Run Raspberry Silicone Whisk, 2.5 x 2.5 x 9 inches, Metallic
Fox Run Raspberry Silicone Whisk, 2.5 x 2.5 x 9 inches, Metallic
$8.34
amazon
BALLARINI Rosso Nero Silicone Whisk, Black
BALLARINI Rosso Nero Silicone Whisk, Black
$12.90
($14.00
save 8%)
amazon
OXO Good Grips Flat Whisk
OXO Good Grips Flat Whisk
$8.99
amazon
Egg Whisk - 12/6IN - Also in: 10/6IN, 6/7IN
Egg Whisk - 12/6IN - Also in: 10/6IN, 6/7IN
$24.00
verishop
SLEI Small Whisks 7 Inches Stainless Steel Handle Mini Tiny Mixing Balloon Wire Whisks Ceramic Matcha Tea Whisk (4 Pieces) | Wayfair SLEI9efd06a
SLEI Small Whisks 7 Inches Stainless Steel Handle Mini Tiny Mixing Balloon Wire Whisks Ceramic Matcha Tea Whisk (4 Pieces) | Wayfair SLEI9efd06a
$60.99
wayfair
Prepworks by Progressive 6" Balloon Whisk, Handheld Steel Wire Whisk Perfect for Blending, Whisking, Beating and Stirring, BPA Free, Dishwasher Safe
Prepworks by Progressive 6" Balloon Whisk, Handheld Steel Wire Whisk Perfect for Blending, Whisking, Beating and Stirring, BPA Free, Dishwasher Safe
$5.99
($8.94
save 33%)
amazon
RSVP International Kitchen Tool Collection, Mini Whisks, 24 Piece, Silver
RSVP International Kitchen Tool Collection, Mini Whisks, 24 Piece, Silver
$29.49
($31.70
save 7%)
amazon
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
$10.99
amazon
Norpro Stainless Steel Krona Whisk, 13-Inch, 1 EA, Silver
Norpro Stainless Steel Krona Whisk, 13-Inch, 1 EA, Silver
$16.86
amazon
Advertisement
St. Nicholas Square 2 pc. Mitten Spatula & Whisk Set, Dark Pink
St. Nicholas Square 2 pc. Mitten Spatula & Whisk Set, Dark Pink
$11.19
($13.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Tovolo Better Whisk Silicone in Black | Wayfair 81-9868
Tovolo Better Whisk Silicone in Black | Wayfair 81-9868
$20.55
wayfair
SLEI 5 Piece Silicone Cookware, BPA-Free Cake Baking Kit, Dishwasher Safe Gadgets w/ Mounting Hole, Tongs, Spatula, Brush, Egg Beater Silicone
SLEI 5 Piece Silicone Cookware, BPA-Free Cake Baking Kit, Dishwasher Safe Gadgets w/ Mounting Hole, Tongs, Spatula, Brush, Egg Beater Silicone
$63.99
wayfair
SLEI Kitchen Tongs Nylon Egg Whisk, 11.2In Beater Whisker Food Tongs Salad Mixer For Cooking, Mixing, Barbecue in Black | Wayfair SLEI2f4d406
SLEI Kitchen Tongs Nylon Egg Whisk, 11.2In Beater Whisker Food Tongs Salad Mixer For Cooking, Mixing, Barbecue in Black | Wayfair SLEI2f4d406
$53.62
wayfair
Rosle 8.7" Flat Whisk - Silver
Rosle 8.7" Flat Whisk - Silver
$25.99
($43.00
save 40%)
macy's
Hand-cranked Cream Whisk Egg Beater Baking Tools Blender Cream Stiring Foam Mixer Kitchen Tools
Hand-cranked Cream Whisk Egg Beater Baking Tools Blender Cream Stiring Foam Mixer Kitchen Tools
$40.39
walmart
Talisman Designs Kitchen Prep Balloon Whisk Vintage Inspired Collection, 12-Inches, blue
Talisman Designs Kitchen Prep Balloon Whisk Vintage Inspired Collection, 12-Inches, blue
$11.49
amazon
8 Packs Mini Whisk Set, 4 Packs 7 Inch And 4 Packs 5 Inch Mini Wire Kitchen Whisks With Small Mixing Tools
8 Packs Mini Whisk Set, 4 Packs 7 Inch And 4 Packs 5 Inch Mini Wire Kitchen Whisks With Small Mixing Tools
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SLEI High Temperature & Easy To Clean Silicone Whisk, Stirrer, Grip Good Grip Design For Blending Whisking Beating Stirring Cooking Baking in Pink
SLEI High Temperature & Easy To Clean Silicone Whisk, Stirrer, Grip Good Grip Design For Blending Whisking Beating Stirring Cooking Baking in Pink
$51.59
wayfair
Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachm
Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachm
$75.56
wayfairnorthamerica
SLEI Stainless Steel Whisk, 3-Piece Kitchen Whisk w/ Stainless Steel Egg Separator & Silicone Cooking Brush, 8" 10" 12" Balloon Whisk, For Mixing
SLEI Stainless Steel Whisk, 3-Piece Kitchen Whisk w/ Stainless Steel Egg Separator & Silicone Cooking Brush, 8" 10" 12" Balloon Whisk, For Mixing
$51.70
wayfair
SilverStone 12-Inch Nonstick Sauté Whisk
SilverStone 12-Inch Nonstick Sauté Whisk
$14.25
amazon
Advertisement
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece Silicone Spatula and Whisk Set in Breezy Blossom
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece Silicone Spatula and Whisk Set in Breezy Blossom
$8.86
walmartusa
Rosle 6.7" Egg Whisk - Silver
Rosle 6.7" Egg Whisk - Silver
$21.99
($37.00
save 41%)
macy's
BergHOFF Leo Pink and Gray Whisk, Orange
BergHOFF Leo Pink and Gray Whisk, Orange
$24.99
kohl's
Chef Craft 1-Piece Stainless Steel Whisk with White Handle, 11.0 Inches
Chef Craft 1-Piece Stainless Steel Whisk with White Handle, 11.0 Inches
$6.49
amazon
Universal Replacement Whisks - 6 Frothing Whisks And 6 Heating Whisks For Perfectly Smooth Whipped Milk.
Universal Replacement Whisks - 6 Frothing Whisks And 6 Heating Whisks For Perfectly Smooth Whipped Milk.
$10.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cooks Innovations Zip Whisk Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair OC1311
Cooks Innovations Zip Whisk Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair OC1311
$11.99
wayfair
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
$22.99
wayfair
Art and Cook Cooking Whisk Chrome Dreams Collection, Green
Art and Cook Cooking Whisk Chrome Dreams Collection, Green
$10.30
amazon
Art and Cook Whisk Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10" L x 2.5" W | Wayfair 235
Art and Cook Whisk Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10" L x 2.5" W | Wayfair 235
$8.34
wayfair
Cook Pro 3 Piece Kitchen Whisk Set Stainless Steel in Blue/Gray/Yellow | Wayfair 734
Cook Pro 3 Piece Kitchen Whisk Set Stainless Steel in Blue/Gray/Yellow | Wayfair 734
$19.70
($39.99
save 51%)
wayfair
Cook Pro 2 -Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Tong Whisk Set Stainless Steel/Silicone in Black | Wayfair 77
Cook Pro 2 -Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Tong Whisk Set Stainless Steel/Silicone in Black | Wayfair 77
$9.99
($18.46
save 46%)
wayfair
BergHOFF International Studio 9" Silicone Whisk
BergHOFF International Studio 9" Silicone Whisk
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Multifunctional Kitchen Tongs， Egg Whisk ，Salad Mixer Yellow
Multifunctional Kitchen Tongs， Egg Whisk ，Salad Mixer Yellow
$16.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
Drizzle Bowl Egg Whisking Batter Mixing Pouring Wheelthrown terracotta Handmade pottery hand thrown ceramic
$28.99
amazon
Bloomingville Whisk
Bloomingville Whisk
$18.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisipro Bamboo Handle 12" Balloon Whisk, Caramel
Cuisipro Bamboo Handle 12" Balloon Whisk, Caramel
$14.00
amazon
Cuisipro Frosted Silicone Balloon Whisk Silicone in Gray, Size 2.75" H x 13.1" W x 2.75" D | Wayfair 74695211
Cuisipro Frosted Silicone Balloon Whisk Silicone in Gray, Size 2.75" H x 13.1" W x 2.75" D | Wayfair 74695211
$24.95
wayfair
Chef Craft Classic Steel Chrome Sturdy Whisk, 8 inch
Chef Craft Classic Steel Chrome Sturdy Whisk, 8 inch
$3.60
amazon
Set Of 4 Stainless Steel 5" Mini Whisks
Set Of 4 Stainless Steel 5" Mini Whisks
$8.76
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Göma Whisk Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 8.75" H x 1.9" W x 1.9" D | Wayfair 2610.20
De Buyer Göma Whisk Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 8.75" H x 1.9" W x 1.9" D | Wayfair 2610.20
$19.95
wayfair
Mutifunctional Household Egg-Beater Black
Mutifunctional Household Egg-Beater Black
$6.63
wayfairnorthamerica
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver
BonJour Primo Latte Rechargeable Hand-Held Beverage Whisk/Milk Frother, Black/Silver
$34.99
walmartusa
Cuisinart 12" Black Silicone Wrapped Whisk - CTG-00-SWB12
Cuisinart 12" Black Silicone Wrapped Whisk - CTG-00-SWB12
$9.99
target
Cuisinox Professional Stainless Steel 18" Whisk, 1
Cuisinox Professional Stainless Steel 18" Whisk, 1
$14.30
amazon
Load More
Whisks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.