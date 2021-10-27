Sous Vide Machines

featured

All-Clad Electrics Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Aqua (1/2 Gallon) Reduce Single-Use Plastic Cook, Store, Sous Vide, or Freeze Leakproof.

$18.87
newegg
featured

AUGIENB 1200W Sous Vide Cooker 15L Powerful Immersion Circulator Max Accurate Time & Temperature control With LCD Control Display- EU PLUG -

$110.76
newegg

AUGIENB Sous Vide Precision Cooker Immersion Circulator Temperature Control LCD - Blue Gray

$155.19
newegg

Cook I Sous Vide I Cooking Kitchen Cook Hobby Chef Tote Bag

$19.99
amazon

SOFTCOOKER 230 Sous-Vide Soft Cooker Thermal Circulator

$1,033.72
appliancesconnection

Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.

$109.99
newegg

Hamilton Beach 25506 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Teal

$24.85
amazon

Precision Cooker Bluetooth & Wifi Culinary Sous Vide#US Plug - 100v-120v American Standard

$127.65
newegg

Keep Calm and Sous Vide Cooking Graphic Tee

$17.99
amazon

Unox.Link with Extra Fine Sous-Vide Core

$400.00
appliancesconnection

Womens Funny Sous Vide Cooking Design, Chef Cook V-Neck T-Shirt

$19.99
amazon
Advertisement

Nutrichef Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator White (PKPC120WT) | Quill

$119.99
quill

Tayama Ele-01 Sous Vide Immersion Circulator in Black - Black

$83.99
($120.00 save 30%)
macy's

Tuxton Home Chef Series 0.7-oz. Ceramic Sous Vide Weights in Green/Orange/Red, Size 0.25 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THSCV17-M

$19.99
wayfair

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set Plastic | Wayfair 36800-020

$35.27
($40.00 save 12%)
wayfair

Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Bitelets, Set of 2

$39.95
williamssonoma

Breville Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel

$249.95
williamssonoma

200 Quart 8'x12' Embossed Vacuum Sealer Storage Bag Sous Vide Kitchen Food Saver

$44.80
newegg

Instant Accu Slim™ Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, 800W

$99.95
amazon

Inkbird ITC-106VH PID Temperature Thermostat Controllers F and C 100 to 240ACV K Sensor 40DA SSR Solid State Relay for Sous Vide Home Brewing

$35.99
walmart

Hard EVA Zipper Case Bag for Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker Z15 Drop ship

$33.99
newegg

Bolomix 1500W Precision Sous Vide Cooker LCD Digital Timer Display Powerful Immersion Circulator -

$120.95
newegg

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 800W - Black/Silver With Adjustable Clamp And Digital LED Touch Screen, Easy To Clean - From Strata Home Collection

$66.49
amazon
Advertisement

Rastelli's (1)3.5-4-lb Fully Cooked Sous Vide Premium Rib

$137.86
qvc

AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker in Gray/White, Size 15.0 H x 3.63 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair AC-S-BLK

$89.99
($99.99 save 10%)
wayfair

AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker

$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica

OT1500GF Goodful One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker in

$149.95
appliancesconnection

ECWD3011AS 30" Smart Double Wall Oven with 10.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in

$4,699.00
appliancesconnection

ECWS3011AS 30" Smart Single Wall Oven with 5.1 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in

$3,199.00
appliancesconnection

EverOne Vacuum Sealer Bag Roll for Sous Vide & Food Saver, 8" X 50', 2 Count

$15.57
amazon

CRUX Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Healthy Professional Style Slow Cooking, Quiet 360 Degree Pump, Backlit Touchscreen Display, Matte Back/Copper

$89.76
amazon

Cuisinart Goodful OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker Bundle

$159.95
overstock

Vacuum Sealer Machine - Designed for Food Preservation and Sous Vide

$83.99
overstock

BLACK+DECKER SCD7007SSD 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker with Temperature Probe + Precision Sous-Vide, Capacity, Stainless Steel

$65.31
($69.99 save 7%)
amazon

Hamilton Beach 25505 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Yellow

$24.85
amazon
Advertisement

SV-120 Sous-Vide Thermo Circulator with Intelligent Control Direct Heat Cycling Dry Run Protection Self-Diagnosis Precise Temperature Rapid

$218.99
appliancesconnection

Inkbird Sous Vide WI-FI Culinary Cooker 1000W Precise Temperature & Timer, Stainless Steel Thermal Immersion Circulator for Kitchen

$80.99
newegg

Goodful by Cuisinart OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker, Induction Cooktop, White

$122.36
($149.95 save 18%)
amazon

AUGIENB 1100W Sous Vide Cooker Controls Thermal Cooker Digital LCD Display Time & Temperature Control Powerful Immersion Circulator - Black

$112.81
newegg

GAOPAN New Sous Vide Cooker, 1000 Watts Instant Pot Slim Water Cooker Suvee vide Machine Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator (Black)

$61.85
amazon

SAKI 5 Qt. Sous Vide Cooker in Red

$69.90
brookstone

2000W Sous Vide Cooker, Thermal Immersion Circulator Machine Precision Cooker with LEDPanel Time&Temperature Control for Meat Beef Cooking Kitchen Easy to Use Clean

$72.99
walmart

Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Small 30 Container Food Storage Set

$35.28
wayfairnorthamerica

Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Sous Vide

$14.95
williamssonoma

Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set

$35.27
wayfairnorthamerica

Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Rack and Bag Clips

$22.95
williamssonoma

Luby Electric Pressure Cooker 6 Qt,17 Smart Programmable,Slow Cooker Yogurt Maker Rice Cooker Saute Steamer Egg Cooker Sous Vide Warmer,Red (GT606)

$79.99
amazon
Advertisement

Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, Includes 1 Bag Roll, For Sous Vide And Food Storage, Black, Medium

$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Sealer By | Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System For Food Preservation & Sous Vide W/Starter Kit | Compact Design | Lab Tested | Dry & Moist Food Mod

$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Oliso 11 Qt. Smarthub Sous Vide in Gray, Size 16.9 H x 18.3 W x 14.2 D in | Wayfair Smarthub Combo

$499.99
wayfair

Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN600-US00

$358.96
lowes

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

$129.00
overstock

AUKUYEE Vacuum Sealer Machine Automatic Sealing System for Food Saver Food Preservation & Storage Sous Vide Food, Dry & Moist Food Modes, Multi Function Built-in Bag Cutter & Starter Kit (Black)

$60.99
amazon

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle | Anova App Included

$208.20
amazon

Breville Joule Sous Vide

$249.95
bloomingdale's

Frieling Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Vacuum Bag - (Qty 2) – 11.8” x 19.5 ft.

$19.95
amazon

Biolomix IPX7 Waterproof Sous Vide Cooker Thermal Immersion Circulator 2100W LED Digital Timer Temperature Display - Silver

$129.09
newegg

Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel

$244.95
amazon

MY-101 My Sous Vide Immersion Precision Cooker within 0.1F Temperature Control with 100 Hr Timer

$115.00
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com