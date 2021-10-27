Sous Vide Machines

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Sous Vide
Sous Vide Machines
Share
Sous Vide Machines
All-Clad Electrics Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
featured
All-Clad Electrics Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Aqua (1/2 Gallon) Reduce Single-Use Plastic Cook, Store, Sous Vide, or Freeze Leakproof.
featured
Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Aqua (1/2 Gallon) Reduce Single-Use Plastic Cook, Store, Sous Vide, or Freeze Leakproof.
$18.87
newegg
AUGIENB 1200W Sous Vide Cooker 15L Powerful Immersion Circulator Max Accurate Time & Temperature control With LCD Control Display- EU PLUG -
featured
AUGIENB 1200W Sous Vide Cooker 15L Powerful Immersion Circulator Max Accurate Time & Temperature control With LCD Control Display- EU PLUG -
$110.76
newegg
AUGIENB Sous Vide Precision Cooker Immersion Circulator Temperature Control LCD - Blue Gray
AUGIENB Sous Vide Precision Cooker Immersion Circulator Temperature Control LCD - Blue Gray
$155.19
newegg
Cook I Sous Vide I Cooking Kitchen Cook Hobby Chef Tote Bag
Cook I Sous Vide I Cooking Kitchen Cook Hobby Chef Tote Bag
$19.99
amazon
SOFTCOOKER 230 Sous-Vide Soft Cooker Thermal Circulator
SOFTCOOKER 230 Sous-Vide Soft Cooker Thermal Circulator
$1,033.72
appliancesconnection
Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.
Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.
$109.99
newegg
Hamilton Beach 25506 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Teal
Hamilton Beach 25506 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Teal
$24.85
amazon
Precision Cooker Bluetooth & Wifi Culinary Sous Vide#US Plug - 100v-120v American Standard
Precision Cooker Bluetooth & Wifi Culinary Sous Vide#US Plug - 100v-120v American Standard
$127.65
newegg
Keep Calm and Sous Vide Cooking Graphic Tee
Keep Calm and Sous Vide Cooking Graphic Tee
$17.99
amazon
Unox.Link with Extra Fine Sous-Vide Core
Unox.Link with Extra Fine Sous-Vide Core
$400.00
appliancesconnection
Womens Funny Sous Vide Cooking Design, Chef Cook V-Neck T-Shirt
Womens Funny Sous Vide Cooking Design, Chef Cook V-Neck T-Shirt
$19.99
amazon
Advertisement
Nutrichef Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator White (PKPC120WT) | Quill
Nutrichef Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator White (PKPC120WT) | Quill
$119.99
quill
Tayama Ele-01 Sous Vide Immersion Circulator in Black - Black
Tayama Ele-01 Sous Vide Immersion Circulator in Black - Black
$83.99
($120.00
save 30%)
macy's
Tuxton Home Chef Series 0.7-oz. Ceramic Sous Vide Weights in Green/Orange/Red, Size 0.25 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THSCV17-M
Tuxton Home Chef Series 0.7-oz. Ceramic Sous Vide Weights in Green/Orange/Red, Size 0.25 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair THSCV17-M
$19.99
wayfair
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set Plastic | Wayfair 36800-020
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set Plastic | Wayfair 36800-020
$35.27
($40.00
save 12%)
wayfair
Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Bitelets, Set of 2
Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Bitelets, Set of 2
$39.95
williamssonoma
Breville Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel
Breville Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel
$249.95
williamssonoma
200 Quart 8'x12' Embossed Vacuum Sealer Storage Bag Sous Vide Kitchen Food Saver
200 Quart 8'x12' Embossed Vacuum Sealer Storage Bag Sous Vide Kitchen Food Saver
$44.80
newegg
Instant Accu Slim™ Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, 800W
Instant Accu Slim™ Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, 800W
$99.95
amazon
Inkbird ITC-106VH PID Temperature Thermostat Controllers F and C 100 to 240ACV K Sensor 40DA SSR Solid State Relay for Sous Vide Home Brewing
Inkbird ITC-106VH PID Temperature Thermostat Controllers F and C 100 to 240ACV K Sensor 40DA SSR Solid State Relay for Sous Vide Home Brewing
$35.99
walmart
Hard EVA Zipper Case Bag for Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker Z15 Drop ship
Hard EVA Zipper Case Bag for Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker Z15 Drop ship
$33.99
newegg
Bolomix 1500W Precision Sous Vide Cooker LCD Digital Timer Display Powerful Immersion Circulator -
Bolomix 1500W Precision Sous Vide Cooker LCD Digital Timer Display Powerful Immersion Circulator -
$120.95
newegg
Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 800W - Black/Silver With Adjustable Clamp And Digital LED Touch Screen, Easy To Clean - From Strata Home Collection
Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 800W - Black/Silver With Adjustable Clamp And Digital LED Touch Screen, Easy To Clean - From Strata Home Collection
$66.49
amazon
Advertisement
Rastelli's (1)3.5-4-lb Fully Cooked Sous Vide Premium Rib
Rastelli's (1)3.5-4-lb Fully Cooked Sous Vide Premium Rib
$137.86
qvc
AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker in Gray/White, Size 15.0 H x 3.63 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair AC-S-BLK
AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker in Gray/White, Size 15.0 H x 3.63 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair AC-S-BLK
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
wayfair
AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker
AnchorChef Sous Vide Cooker
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OT1500GF Goodful One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker in
OT1500GF Goodful One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker in
$149.95
appliancesconnection
ECWD3011AS 30" Smart Double Wall Oven with 10.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in
ECWD3011AS 30" Smart Double Wall Oven with 10.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in
$4,699.00
appliancesconnection
ECWS3011AS 30" Smart Single Wall Oven with 5.1 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in
ECWS3011AS 30" Smart Single Wall Oven with 5.1 cu. ft. Total Capacity Air Sous Vide Technology Built-In Air Fry Steam Bake and Steam Clean in
$3,199.00
appliancesconnection
EverOne Vacuum Sealer Bag Roll for Sous Vide & Food Saver, 8" X 50', 2 Count
EverOne Vacuum Sealer Bag Roll for Sous Vide & Food Saver, 8" X 50', 2 Count
$15.57
amazon
CRUX Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Healthy Professional Style Slow Cooking, Quiet 360 Degree Pump, Backlit Touchscreen Display, Matte Back/Copper
CRUX Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Healthy Professional Style Slow Cooking, Quiet 360 Degree Pump, Backlit Touchscreen Display, Matte Back/Copper
$89.76
amazon
Cuisinart Goodful OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker Bundle
Cuisinart Goodful OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker Bundle
$159.95
overstock
Vacuum Sealer Machine - Designed for Food Preservation and Sous Vide
Vacuum Sealer Machine - Designed for Food Preservation and Sous Vide
$83.99
overstock
BLACK+DECKER SCD7007SSD 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker with Temperature Probe + Precision Sous-Vide, Capacity, Stainless Steel
BLACK+DECKER SCD7007SSD 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker with Temperature Probe + Precision Sous-Vide, Capacity, Stainless Steel
$65.31
($69.99
save 7%)
amazon
Hamilton Beach 25505 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Yellow
Hamilton Beach 25505 Electric Sous Vide Style Egg Bites Cooker with Removable Nonstick Tray, Makes 2 in under 10 minutes, Keto Friendly, Yellow
$24.85
amazon
Advertisement
SV-120 Sous-Vide Thermo Circulator with Intelligent Control Direct Heat Cycling Dry Run Protection Self-Diagnosis Precise Temperature Rapid
SV-120 Sous-Vide Thermo Circulator with Intelligent Control Direct Heat Cycling Dry Run Protection Self-Diagnosis Precise Temperature Rapid
$218.99
appliancesconnection
Inkbird Sous Vide WI-FI Culinary Cooker 1000W Precise Temperature & Timer, Stainless Steel Thermal Immersion Circulator for Kitchen
Inkbird Sous Vide WI-FI Culinary Cooker 1000W Precise Temperature & Timer, Stainless Steel Thermal Immersion Circulator for Kitchen
$80.99
newegg
Goodful by Cuisinart OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker, Induction Cooktop, White
Goodful by Cuisinart OT1500GF One Top Induction & Sous Vide Cooker, Induction Cooktop, White
$122.36
($149.95
save 18%)
amazon
AUGIENB 1100W Sous Vide Cooker Controls Thermal Cooker Digital LCD Display Time & Temperature Control Powerful Immersion Circulator - Black
AUGIENB 1100W Sous Vide Cooker Controls Thermal Cooker Digital LCD Display Time & Temperature Control Powerful Immersion Circulator - Black
$112.81
newegg
GAOPAN New Sous Vide Cooker, 1000 Watts Instant Pot Slim Water Cooker Suvee vide Machine Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator (Black)
GAOPAN New Sous Vide Cooker, 1000 Watts Instant Pot Slim Water Cooker Suvee vide Machine Precision Cooker and Immersion Circulator (Black)
$61.85
amazon
SAKI 5 Qt. Sous Vide Cooker in Red
SAKI 5 Qt. Sous Vide Cooker in Red
$69.90
brookstone
2000W Sous Vide Cooker, Thermal Immersion Circulator Machine Precision Cooker with LEDPanel Time&Temperature Control for Meat Beef Cooking Kitchen Easy to Use Clean
2000W Sous Vide Cooker, Thermal Immersion Circulator Machine Precision Cooker with LEDPanel Time&Temperature Control for Meat Beef Cooking Kitchen Easy to Use Clean
$72.99
walmart
Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Small 30 Container Food Storage Set
Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Small 30 Container Food Storage Set
$35.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Sous Vide
Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Sous Vide
$14.95
williamssonoma
Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set
Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Meal Prep - Assorted Sizes 20 Container Food Storage Set
$35.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Rack and Bag Clips
Williams Sonoma Sous Vide Rack and Bag Clips
$22.95
williamssonoma
Luby Electric Pressure Cooker 6 Qt,17 Smart Programmable,Slow Cooker Yogurt Maker Rice Cooker Saute Steamer Egg Cooker Sous Vide Warmer,Red (GT606)
Luby Electric Pressure Cooker 6 Qt,17 Smart Programmable,Slow Cooker Yogurt Maker Rice Cooker Saute Steamer Egg Cooker Sous Vide Warmer,Red (GT606)
$79.99
amazon
Advertisement
Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, Includes 1 Bag Roll, For Sous Vide And Food Storage, Black, Medium
Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, Includes 1 Bag Roll, For Sous Vide And Food Storage, Black, Medium
$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sealer By | Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System For Food Preservation & Sous Vide W/Starter Kit | Compact Design | Lab Tested | Dry & Moist Food Mod
Sealer By | Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System For Food Preservation & Sous Vide W/Starter Kit | Compact Design | Lab Tested | Dry & Moist Food Mod
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oliso 11 Qt. Smarthub Sous Vide in Gray, Size 16.9 H x 18.3 W x 14.2 D in | Wayfair Smarthub Combo
Oliso 11 Qt. Smarthub Sous Vide in Gray, Size 16.9 H x 18.3 W x 14.2 D in | Wayfair Smarthub Combo
$499.99
wayfair
Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN600-US00
Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN600-US00
$358.96
lowes
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
$129.00
overstock
AUKUYEE Vacuum Sealer Machine Automatic Sealing System for Food Saver Food Preservation & Storage Sous Vide Food, Dry & Moist Food Modes, Multi Function Built-in Bag Cutter & Starter Kit (Black)
AUKUYEE Vacuum Sealer Machine Automatic Sealing System for Food Saver Food Preservation & Storage Sous Vide Food, Dry & Moist Food Modes, Multi Function Built-in Bag Cutter & Starter Kit (Black)
$60.99
amazon
Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle | Anova App Included
Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano (750 Watts) & Vacuum Sealer Accessory | Bundle | Anova App Included
$208.20
amazon
Breville Joule Sous Vide
Breville Joule Sous Vide
$249.95
bloomingdale's
Frieling Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Vacuum Bag - (Qty 2) – 11.8” x 19.5 ft.
Frieling Vacuum Sealer Sous Vide Vacuum Bag - (Qty 2) – 11.8” x 19.5 ft.
$19.95
amazon
Biolomix IPX7 Waterproof Sous Vide Cooker Thermal Immersion Circulator 2100W LED Digital Timer Temperature Display - Silver
Biolomix IPX7 Waterproof Sous Vide Cooker Thermal Immersion Circulator 2100W LED Digital Timer Temperature Display - Silver
$129.09
newegg
Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel
Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide, Stainless Steel
$244.95
amazon
MY-101 My Sous Vide Immersion Precision Cooker within 0.1F Temperature Control with 100 Hr Timer
MY-101 My Sous Vide Immersion Precision Cooker within 0.1F Temperature Control with 100 Hr Timer
$115.00
appliancesconnection
Load More
Sous Vide Machines
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.