Rice Cookers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Rice Cookers
Rice Cookers
Share
Rice Cookers
Cuisinart CRC-800P1 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Silver
featured
Cuisinart CRC-800P1 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Silver
$89.95
amazon
Cuisinart 4-Cup Stainless Steel Rice Cooker CRC-400
featured
Cuisinart 4-Cup Stainless Steel Rice Cooker CRC-400
$87.99
newegg
Brentwood TS-20 10 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel & Black
featured
Brentwood TS-20 10 Cup Rice Cooker - Stainless Steel & Black
$42.49
overstock
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
COMFEE' Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 2 QT, 8 Cups Cooked, Brown Rice, Quinoa and Oatmeal, 6 One-Touch Programs
$39.99
amazon
Aroma Professional ARC-1126SBL 12-Cup Smart Carb Rice Cooker, 6 uncooked/12-cooked, Stainless Steel
Aroma Professional ARC-1126SBL 12-Cup Smart Carb Rice Cooker, 6 uncooked/12-cooked, Stainless Steel
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
amazon
Dash DRCM200GBAQ04 Mini Rice Cooker Steamer, Aqua & Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets - Aqua
Dash DRCM200GBAQ04 Mini Rice Cooker Steamer, Aqua & Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets - Aqua
$44.98
amazon
Cuckoo 10-Cup Multifunctional Micom Rice Cooker - White/silver
Cuckoo 10-Cup Multifunctional Micom Rice Cooker - White/silver
$119.99
($149.99
save 20%)
macy's
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
DeLonghi De'Longhi CKM1641D Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker, Bake, Brown, Saute, Rice, Steamer & Warmer, Easy to Use & Clean
$199.99
wayfair
Aroma 8 Cup Cool Touch Rice Cooker
Aroma 8 Cup Cool Touch Rice Cooker
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLACK+DECKER RC503 Mini 3-Cup Cooked/1.5-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker, White
BLACK+DECKER RC503 Mini 3-Cup Cooked/1.5-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker, White
$21.99
($31.99
save 31%)
newegg
Cuckoo CRP-P1009SB 10 Cup Heating Plate Electric Pressure Rice Cooker, 12 Menu Options, Made in Korea, Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Black
Cuckoo CRP-P1009SB 10 Cup Heating Plate Electric Pressure Rice Cooker, 12 Menu Options, Made in Korea, Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Black
$279.99
amazon
Cuisinart FRC-1000 10 Cup Rice Cooker, Grain Cooker, Multicooker, White
Cuisinart FRC-1000 10 Cup Rice Cooker, Grain Cooker, Multicooker, White
$134.99
amazon
Advertisement
Dash 2-Cup Mini Rice Cooker, Red
Dash 2-Cup Mini Rice Cooker, Red
$24.99
($29.99
save 17%)
kohl's
Aroma Arc-743-1NGB 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker - Black
Aroma Arc-743-1NGB 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker - Black
$24.99
($31.99
save 22%)
macy's
KONKA KRC-30JX37 Smart Electric Rice Cooker Heating Pressure Cooker Home Appliances 220V 50Hz 500W US Plug - Black
KONKA KRC-30JX37 Smart Electric Rice Cooker Heating Pressure Cooker Home Appliances 220V 50Hz 500W US Plug - Black
$77.76
newegg
Aroma 6-Cup (Cooked)/1.2Qt. Select Stainless Rice & Grain Cooker, One-Touch Operation, Automatic Warm Mode, Stainless Steel Steam Tray Included, Whi
Aroma 6-Cup (Cooked)/1.2Qt. Select Stainless Rice & Grain Cooker, One-Touch Operation, Automatic Warm Mode, Stainless Steel Steam Tray Included, Whi
$50.93
wayfair
Aroma 14-Cup Residential Rice Cooker Stainless Steel in White | ARC-757SG
Aroma 14-Cup Residential Rice Cooker Stainless Steel in White | ARC-757SG
$39.41
lowes
Brentwood® 8-Cup Metal Rice Cooker With Steamer; White
Brentwood® 8-Cup Metal Rice Cooker With Steamer; White
$22.49
staples
Aroma 6-Cup Pot-Style Rice Cooker & Food Steame r, White
Aroma 6-Cup Pot-Style Rice Cooker & Food Steame r, White
$25.62
qvc
Aroma Housewares ARC-5000SB Digital Rice, Food Steamer, Slow, Grain Cooker, Stainless Exterior/Nonstick Pot, 10-cup uncooked/20-cup cooked/4QT, Silver, Black
Aroma Housewares ARC-5000SB Digital Rice, Food Steamer, Slow, Grain Cooker, Stainless Exterior/Nonstick Pot, 10-cup uncooked/20-cup cooked/4QT, Silver, Black
$44.99
($49.99
save 10%)
amazon
Brentwood 8 Cups Non-Stick Rice Cooker, Stainless Steel/Black
Brentwood 8 Cups Non-Stick Rice Cooker, Stainless Steel/Black
$30.99
staples
Brentwood(R) Appliances 10 Cup Rice Cooker with Steamer, White
Brentwood(R) Appliances 10 Cup Rice Cooker with Steamer, White
$38.99
($149.99
save 74%)
ashleyhomestore
Cuisinart 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Multicolor
Cuisinart 8-Cup Rice Cooker, Multicolor
$144.99
kohl's
Elite Gourmet 6-Cup Nonstick Rice Cooker with Steam Tray, White, 6 CUP
Elite Gourmet 6-Cup Nonstick Rice Cooker with Steam Tray, White, 6 CUP
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Advertisement
Elite ERC-2020 20-Cup Rice Cooker with Stainless Steel Pot
Elite ERC-2020 20-Cup Rice Cooker with Stainless Steel Pot
$34.99
($39.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Frong 1.05 Qt. Multifunctional Electric Steamer Lunch Box Mini Rice Cooker Food Heater, Size 6.1 H x 5.31 W x 6.89 D in | Wayfair A2168
Frong 1.05 Qt. Multifunctional Electric Steamer Lunch Box Mini Rice Cooker Food Heater, Size 6.1 H x 5.31 W x 6.89 D in | Wayfair A2168
$32.00
wayfair
ZOJIRUSHI Rice Cooker Cookbook: 300 Delicious Dependable Recipes to Keep Fit and Maintain Energy (Paperback)
ZOJIRUSHI Rice Cooker Cookbook: 300 Delicious Dependable Recipes to Keep Fit and Maintain Energy (Paperback)
$22.99
walmart
Nesco 5 Qt. Stainless Steel Food Steamer and Rice Cooker, Silver
Nesco 5 Qt. Stainless Steel Food Steamer and Rice Cooker, Silver
$29.90
homedepot
Panasonic Srdf181 10-Cup Rice Cooker
Panasonic Srdf181 10-Cup Rice Cooker
$150.48
newegg
Oyama CFS-F10B 5 Cup Rice Cooker, Stainless Black
Oyama CFS-F10B 5 Cup Rice Cooker, Stainless Black
$47.88
($69.95
save 32%)
amazon
Oyama Rice Cooker, Warmer & Steamer, Size 9.2 H x 9.2 W x 9.2 D in | Wayfair CFS-F10B
Oyama Rice Cooker, Warmer & Steamer, Size 9.2 H x 9.2 W x 9.2 D in | Wayfair CFS-F10B
$61.31
wayfair
Rival RCS200 10-cup uncooked resulting in 20-Cup Cooked Stainless-Steel Rice Cooker
Rival RCS200 10-cup uncooked resulting in 20-Cup Cooked Stainless-Steel Rice Cooker
$39.65
amazon
Open Box - Rosewill RHPC-19001 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake, Eggs, Saute/Searing, Food.
Open Box - Rosewill RHPC-19001 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake, Eggs, Saute/Searing, Food.
$84.99
($109.99
save 23%)
newegg
Tiger Corporation Tiger JKT-D10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) IH Rice Cooker, black & stainless steel
Tiger Corporation Tiger JKT-D10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) IH Rice Cooker, black & stainless steel
$309.90
amazon
TOYFUNNY Led Melody Electric Rice Cooker Pretend Play Kitchen Toys Appliances Toy FOr Kid Hobby Novelty Funny Toys
TOYFUNNY Led Melody Electric Rice Cooker Pretend Play Kitchen Toys Appliances Toy FOr Kid Hobby Novelty Funny Toys
$27.49
walmart
Tiger 10-Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In Stainless Steel White
Tiger 10-Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In Stainless Steel White
$149.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement
Toastess TRC-325 Elegance 18-Cup (Cooked) Stainless-Steel Jar-Style Rice Cooker
Toastess TRC-325 Elegance 18-Cup (Cooked) Stainless-Steel Jar-Style Rice Cooker
$40.95
amazon
Tayama Rc-8 Rice Cooker with Steam Tray 8 Cup - White
Tayama Rc-8 Rice Cooker with Steam Tray 8 Cup - White
$31.99
($46.00
save 30%)
macy's
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2000 AROMA Rice Cooker Cookbook: 2000 Days Creative and Delicious recipes for your Aroma cooker & steamer David Heller Author
2000 AROMA Rice Cooker Cookbook: 2000 Days Creative and Delicious recipes for your Aroma cooker & steamer David Heller Author
$17.99
barnes&noble
Sunpentown SC-1812P 20-Cup (Cooked Rice) Cooker
Sunpentown SC-1812P 20-Cup (Cooked Rice) Cooker
$45.99
($58.99
save 22%)
newegg
JNP1000 RICE COOKER 5.5CUP WARMER
JNP1000 RICE COOKER 5.5CUP WARMER
$139.99
($160.99
save 13%)
newegg
Instant Zest Plus Rice Cooker Cookbook: Easy, Flavorful Recipes to Eating Well, Looking Amazing, and Feeling Great (Paperback)
Instant Zest Plus Rice Cooker Cookbook: Easy, Flavorful Recipes to Eating Well, Looking Amazing, and Feeling Great (Paperback)
$22.67
walmart
SPT 20-Cup Residential Rice Cooker in White | SC-1812P
SPT 20-Cup Residential Rice Cooker in White | SC-1812P
$51.36
lowes
SPT 4-Cup White Rice Cooker with Steamer Tray and Air-Tight Lid, White/Plastic
SPT 4-Cup White Rice Cooker with Steamer Tray and Air-Tight Lid, White/Plastic
$52.52
homedepot
NutriBullet NBG50100 Grain Cooker, 10 cup, Dark Gray Body/Light Gray Skirt
NutriBullet NBG50100 Grain Cooker, 10 cup, Dark Gray Body/Light Gray Skirt
$79.99
amazon
Tatung 10 Cup Multifunction Indirect Heat Rice Cooker Steamer & Warmer, Size 11.7 H x 12.3 W x 12.3 D in | Wayfair TAC-10G(SF)
Tatung 10 Cup Multifunction Indirect Heat Rice Cooker Steamer & Warmer, Size 11.7 H x 12.3 W x 12.3 D in | Wayfair TAC-10G(SF)
$95.93
wayfair
JNP1800 Rice Cooker 10 Cup Electronic
JNP1800 Rice Cooker 10 Cup Electronic
$156.99
($191.99
save 18%)
newegg
Advertisement
TIGER JBV-A10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer Basket, White
TIGER JBV-A10U 5.5-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker with Food Steamer Basket, White
$74.99
($99.00
save 24%)
amazon
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair TRSC-10
Tayama 10-Cup Rice Cooker, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair TRSC-10
$43.99
wayfair
Tiger 5.5 Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In White
Tiger 5.5 Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker In White
$89.99
bedbath&beyond
Wolfgang Puck Rice Cooker Accessory Kit Model 571-473
Wolfgang Puck Rice Cooker Accessory Kit Model 571-473
$21.69
overstock
TOP.ONE Creative Children'S Lunch Box Bib Portable Lunch Box Baby Saliva Towel Portable Rice Cooker Creative Lunch Box
TOP.ONE Creative Children'S Lunch Box Bib Portable Lunch Box Baby Saliva Towel Portable Rice Cooker Creative Lunch Box
$18.99
walmart
Zojirushi 3 Cup Induction Rice Cooker
Zojirushi 3 Cup Induction Rice Cooker
$279.99
qvc
Zojirushi Micom Black And Silver 3 Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer
Zojirushi Micom Black And Silver 3 Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer
$139.99
abtelectronics
Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker and Warmer (10-Cup)
Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker and Warmer (10-Cup)
$359.99
overstock
Zojirushi Umami 7-Cup Pearl White Rice Cooker with Non-Stick Cooking Pot
Zojirushi Umami 7-Cup Pearl White Rice Cooker with Non-Stick Cooking Pot
$183.99
($229.99
save 20%)
homedepot
Tayama 10-Cup White Rice Cooker with Steamer and Non-Stick Inner Pot
Tayama 10-Cup White Rice Cooker with Steamer and Non-Stick Inner Pot
$31.99
homedepot
Tayama 1.5 Cup Portable Mini Rice Cooker, White (TMRC-03R)
Tayama 1.5 Cup Portable Mini Rice Cooker, White (TMRC-03R)
$29.99
amazon
Sunpentown SC-1201S 12 Cups (Cooked Rice) Cooker with Stainless Body
Sunpentown SC-1201S 12 Cups (Cooked Rice) Cooker with Stainless Body
$45.99
($84.99
save 46%)
newegg
Load More
Rice Cookers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.