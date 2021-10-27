Electric Pressure Cookers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Pressure Cookers
Electric Pressure Cookers
Share
Electric Pressure Cookers
Cuckoo Electronics Cmc-Qsn501S 5 Qt. 8-In-1 Superior Multi Pressure Cooker In Black/brown
featured
Cuckoo Electronics Cmc-Qsn501S 5 Qt. 8-In-1 Superior Multi Pressure Cooker In Black/brown
$199.99
buybuybaby
Cuisinart Â® 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
featured
Cuisinart Â® 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
$129.95
crate&barrel
Cuckoo 8-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker 5-Qt., Superior - Black/brown
featured
Cuckoo 8-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker 5-Qt., Superior - Black/brown
$229.99
($287.99
save 20%)
macy's
KONKA KRC-30JX37 Smart Electric Rice Cooker Heating Pressure Cooker Home Appliances 220V 50Hz 500W US Plug - Black
KONKA KRC-30JX37 Smart Electric Rice Cooker Heating Pressure Cooker Home Appliances 220V 50Hz 500W US Plug - Black
$77.76
newegg
Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, One Size , Silver
Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, One Size , Silver
$139.99
($175.00
save 20%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Ecohouzng Electric 6 Quart Pressure Cooker
Ecohouzng Electric 6 Quart Pressure Cooker
$139.49
overstock
Elite Platinum EPC-608W Maxi-Matic 6 Quart Electric Programmable Digisital Pressure Cooker, White (Stainless Steel)
Elite Platinum EPC-608W Maxi-Matic 6 Quart Electric Programmable Digisital Pressure Cooker, White (Stainless Steel)
$74.00
walmartusa
Epic International Multi Use Electric Pressure Cooker in Black/Gray, Size 15.5 H x 12.8 W x 12.8 D in | Wayfair 848052005297
Epic International Multi Use Electric Pressure Cooker in Black/Gray, Size 15.5 H x 12.8 W x 12.8 D in | Wayfair 848052005297
$99.99
wayfair
MOOSOO 6Qt Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Pot 13-in-1 Instant Electric Pressure Cooker, 13 One-Touch Preset Program
MOOSOO 6Qt Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Pot 13-in-1 Instant Electric Pressure Cooker, 13 One-Touch Preset Program
$58.99
walmartusa
Ninja OL501 Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer, with 14 programs, SteamCrisp Technology, Cook & Crisp Plate, Reversible Rack & 45 Recipe Cookbook, Black and Silver
Ninja OL501 Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer, with 14 programs, SteamCrisp Technology, Cook & Crisp Plate, Reversible Rack & 45 Recipe Cookbook, Black and Silver
$249.99
($279.99
save 11%)
amazon
Presto 6 Qt. Black Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Built-In Timer, Black & Stainless
Presto 6 Qt. Black Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Built-In Timer, Black & Stainless
$89.90
homedepot
Open Box - Rosewill RHPC-19001 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake, Eggs, Saute/Searing, Food.
Open Box - Rosewill RHPC-19001 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake, Eggs, Saute/Searing, Food.
$84.99
($109.99
save 23%)
newegg
Advertisement
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Steamer Basket w/ Steam Rack Trivet Compatible 5,6,8 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker, Size 2.52 H in | Wayfair
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Steamer Basket w/ Steam Rack Trivet Compatible 5,6,8 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker, Size 2.52 H in | Wayfair
$44.11
wayfair
Stainless Steel Steamer Basket With Steam Rack Trivet Compatible 5,6,8 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker
Stainless Steel Steamer Basket With Steam Rack Trivet Compatible 5,6,8 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker
$44.11
wayfairnorthamerica
PDAE Inc. 6 Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Function Pressure Cooker in Red, Size 15.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 31111-Red
PDAE Inc. 6 Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Function Pressure Cooker in Red, Size 15.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 31111-Red
$68.99
wayfair
WARM HOME Mini 7-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6L Stainless Steel,One-Touch Programs | Wayfair Xhuang3Mk1061
WARM HOME Mini 7-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6L Stainless Steel,One-Touch Programs | Wayfair Xhuang3Mk1061
$88.99
wayfair
Instant Pot Max Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-QT
Instant Pot Max Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-QT
$149.95
williamssonoma
Z-joyee Electric Pressure Cooker, Size 12.2 H x 17.4 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair FFF-GC-GP80PLUS
Z-joyee Electric Pressure Cooker, Size 12.2 H x 17.4 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair FFF-GC-GP80PLUS
$179.13
wayfair
12-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Non-stick Pot - 15" x 12.5" x 11.5" (L x W x H)
12-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker Non-stick Pot - 15" x 12.5" x 11.5" (L x W x H)
$152.82
overstock
All-Clad Specialty 8-Qt. Precision Pressure Cooker
All-Clad Specialty 8-Qt. Precision Pressure Cooker
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Megachef Electric Stainless Steel Brushed Digital Pressure Cooker with Lid, 6 Quart, Chrome and Black
Megachef Electric Stainless Steel Brushed Digital Pressure Cooker with Lid, 6 Quart, Chrome and Black
$70.56
amazon
AUGIENB Durable Electric Cooker Cover Kitchen Appliance Cover for 6 Quart Pot Electric Pressure Cooker with Pocket for Kitchenware Storage 420D.
AUGIENB Durable Electric Cooker Cover Kitchen Appliance Cover for 6 Quart Pot Electric Pressure Cooker with Pocket for Kitchenware Storage 420D.
$22.69
newegg
Nuwave 5.68 Liter Duet Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Combo
Nuwave 5.68 Liter Duet Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Combo
$176.72
wayfairnorthamerica
Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt. - Silver
Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt. - Silver
$99.95
macy's
Advertisement
Instant Pot Official Cooking and Baking Set, Fits 6QT/8QT Electric Pressure Cooker and Duo Crisp Air Fryer Lid Combo, 5-Piece, Multicolored
Instant Pot Official Cooking and Baking Set, Fits 6QT/8QT Electric Pressure Cooker and Duo Crisp Air Fryer Lid Combo, 5-Piece, Multicolored
$25.44
amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs & Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Saute, Yogurt Maker, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs & Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W
$138.95
($179.98
save 23%)
amazon
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs & Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 in. (23 cm), 6 Quart, Clear
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs & Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 in. (23 cm), 6 Quart, Clear
$148.33
amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 3 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs & Pot Sealing Rings 2 Pack : Mini 3 Quart Red/Blue
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 3 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs & Pot Sealing Rings 2 Pack : Mini 3 Quart Red/Blue
$108.90
amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
$254.98
amazon
Instant Pot 8 qt. Stainless Steel Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
Instant Pot 8 qt. Stainless Steel Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
$99.99
homedepot
Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.
Electric Pressure Cooker 4 Qt Slow Cook Programmable 18 Kinds of Cooking Option with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Sous Vide, Rice Cooker, Egg Cooker, Hot.
$109.99
newegg
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and more & Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2 Pack Clear 8 Quart
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and more & Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2 Pack Clear 8 Quart
$187.94
($212.94
save 12%)
amazon
Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 6.3-Quarts Electric Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 12.4 H x 12.4 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair ECP5013
Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 6.3-Quarts Electric Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 12.4 H x 12.4 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair ECP5013
$194.61
wayfair
Kalorik 6 Quart Stainless Steel 10-in-1 Multi Use Pressure Cooker
Kalorik 6 Quart Stainless Steel 10-in-1 Multi Use Pressure Cooker
$84.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Instant Pot 3qt Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker, One Size , Stainless Steel
Instant Pot 3qt Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker, One Size , Stainless Steel
$99.99
($130.00
save 23%)
jcpenney
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, and more, Stainless Steel/Black
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, and more, Stainless Steel/Black
$134.99
amazon
Advertisement
GoWISE USA Electric Pressure Cooker in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair GW22702
GoWISE USA Electric Pressure Cooker in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 16.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair GW22702
$100.72
wayfair
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel/Black & Ceramic Inner Cooking Pot - 6 Quart
Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel/Black & Ceramic Inner Cooking Pot - 6 Quart
$154.94
amazon
Kalorik 6-qt. Digital Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6 QT
Kalorik 6-qt. Digital Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6 QT
$89.99
kohl's
Zavor LUX 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Silver
Zavor LUX 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Silver
$129.95
homedepot
Elite 6 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
Elite 6 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
$91.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Instant Pot Â® 8-Qt. Pro Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Â® 8-Qt. Pro Pressure Cooker
$119.95
($149.95
save 20%)
crate&barrel
Continental Electric Stove Top Pressure Cooker w/ Safety Lid in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair CE-PR121
Continental Electric Stove Top Pressure Cooker w/ Safety Lid in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair CE-PR121
$54.99
($85.00
save 35%)
wayfair
Cuisinart 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker, Black and Stainless
Cuisinart 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker, Black and Stainless
$119.95
homedepot
Cuckoo CRP-P1009SW 10 Cup Electric Heating Pressure Cooker & Warmer – 12 Built-in Programs, Glutinous (White), Mixed, Brown, GABA Rice, [1.8 liters]
Cuckoo CRP-P1009SW 10 Cup Electric Heating Pressure Cooker & Warmer – 12 Built-in Programs, Glutinous (White), Mixed, Brown, GABA Rice, [1.8 liters]
$262.33
($280.00
save 6%)
amazon
Geek Chef 8 Qt 12-in-i Multiuse Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
Geek Chef 8 Qt 12-in-i Multiuse Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
$143.63
newegg
BergHOFF Pressure Cooker 6.3-qt., One Size , Multiple Colors
BergHOFF Pressure Cooker 6.3-qt., One Size , Multiple Colors
$259.99
($350.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Bene Casa 4 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
Bene Casa 4 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
$119.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
BergHOFF International 6.3 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
BergHOFF International 6.3 Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
$182.71
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 1000 Watt 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
Costway 1000 Watt 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
$61.95
costway
Cuisinart 6 Qt. Electric Stainless Steel High-Pressure Pressure Cooker, Silver
Cuisinart 6 Qt. Electric Stainless Steel High-Pressure Pressure Cooker, Silver
$149.99
homedepot
Cuckoo Premium 5 Qt. Electric Multi Pressure Cooker with Dial - Gold
Cuckoo Premium 5 Qt. Electric Multi Pressure Cooker with Dial - Gold
$249.99
($312.99
save 20%)
macy's
Cuisinart Stainless Steel/Black Electric Pressure Cooker CPC600
Cuisinart Stainless Steel/Black Electric Pressure Cooker CPC600
$119.95
($169.99
save 29%)
belk
18-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Soup Maker, Steamer, Saute, Multi-Use Programs, 9 Accessories and Recipe Include
18-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Soup Maker, Steamer, Saute, Multi-Use Programs, 9 Accessories and Recipe Include
$109.99
newegg
GoWISE USA GW22711 6-Quart 12-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cook, Rice, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, Stainless Steel, 6-Qt
GoWISE USA GW22711 6-Quart 12-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cook, Rice, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, Stainless Steel, 6-Qt
$64.71
amazon
Ninja Foodi 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, Multicolor
Ninja Foodi 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, Multicolor
$169.99
($239.99
save 29%)
kohl's
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. SMART XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid, Stainless Steel/Black
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. SMART XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid, Stainless Steel/Black
$349.99
amazon
Nuwave 5.68 Liter Duet Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Combo Plastic in Black, Size 13.75 H x 15.75 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair 33801
Nuwave 5.68 Liter Duet Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Combo Plastic in Black, Size 13.75 H x 15.75 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair 33801
$176.72
wayfair
KALORIK 10-in-1 Multi Use 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
KALORIK 10-in-1 Multi Use 6 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
$80.22
($99.99
save 20%)
homedepot
Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair ECP5011
Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair ECP5011
$153.13
wayfair
Load More
Electric Pressure Cookers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.