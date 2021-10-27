Pasta Makers

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Pasta Makers
Pasta Makers
Share
Pasta Makers
Ancheer Manual Pasta Maker with 4 Attachments
featured
Ancheer Manual Pasta Maker with 4 Attachments
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Denfar Electric Pasta Maker
featured
Denfar Electric Pasta Maker
$216.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dalelee Electric Dumpling Pasta Maker w/ Two Blades Pasta Roller Machine Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.32 H x 10.24 W x 11.62 D in | Wayfair
featured
Dalelee Electric Dumpling Pasta Maker w/ Two Blades Pasta Roller Machine Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.32 H x 10.24 W x 11.62 D in | Wayfair
$159.00
($179.99
save 12%)
wayfair
Steel Manual Pasta Maker Noodle Making Machine Fresh Spaghetti Noodles Maker
Steel Manual Pasta Maker Noodle Making Machine Fresh Spaghetti Noodles Maker
$76.36
wayfairnorthamerica
FRONG Manual Pasta Maker
FRONG Manual Pasta Maker
$56.03
wayfairnorthamerica
Silver Noodles Machine Pasta Press Maker Automatic With Roller 550W
Silver Noodles Machine Pasta Press Maker Automatic With Roller 550W
$324.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ELEOPTION Electric Pasta Maker
ELEOPTION Electric Pasta Maker
$275.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LINKING 3-Piece Pasta Maker Vertical Mixing Noodle Machine Kit Adjustable Thickness Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5118 H x 0.7874 W x 3.1496 D in
LINKING 3-Piece Pasta Maker Vertical Mixing Noodle Machine Kit Adjustable Thickness Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5118 H x 0.7874 W x 3.1496 D in
$115.00
($133.99
save 14%)
wayfair
Lello 2730 3000 Pro Pastamaster Pasta Maker
Lello 2730 3000 Pro Pastamaster Pasta Maker
$285.90
amazon
Norpro 1049 Pasta Machine (Silver)
Norpro 1049 Pasta Machine (Silver)
$39.95
overstock
Ovente PA515B Stainless Steel Pasta Maker, Black
Ovente PA515B Stainless Steel Pasta Maker, Black
$41.49
overstock
Ovente Vintage Stainless Steel Pasta Maker
Ovente Vintage Stainless Steel Pasta Maker
$44.47
qvc
LINKING Manual Pasta Maker Machine (Blue) Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair L2519
LINKING Manual Pasta Maker Machine (Blue) Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair L2519
$103.02
($109.99
save 6%)
wayfair
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Pasta Maker
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Pasta Maker
$34.22
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente Manual Pasta Maker Machine - Red
Ovente Manual Pasta Maker Machine - Red
$35.00
($50.00
save 30%)
macy's
JGZ Manual Aluminum Alloy Meat Grinder w/ Tabletop Clamp Sausage Pasta Maker Pepper Spice Grinding Kitchen Home Tools in Gray | Wayfair JGZe00dce1
JGZ Manual Aluminum Alloy Meat Grinder w/ Tabletop Clamp Sausage Pasta Maker Pepper Spice Grinding Kitchen Home Tools in Gray | Wayfair JGZe00dce1
$88.99
($92.99
save 4%)
wayfair
GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker, Toaster and Electric Panini Grill with Ultra Nonstick Copper Surface & GOTHAM STEEL 5 Quart Multipurpose Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid & Twist and Lock Handles
GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker, Toaster and Electric Panini Grill with Ultra Nonstick Copper Surface & GOTHAM STEEL 5 Quart Multipurpose Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid & Twist and Lock Handles
$55.95
($59.94
save 7%)
amazon
Tribest Green Star Elite GSE-5300-220V Deluxe Jumbo Twin Gear Juice Extractor with Pasta Maker Set, 220V, NOT FOR USA USE (European Cord)
Tribest Green Star Elite GSE-5300-220V Deluxe Jumbo Twin Gear Juice Extractor with Pasta Maker Set, 220V, NOT FOR USA USE (European Cord)
$564.45
amazon
Ktaxon Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 14.17 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 772695163987
Ktaxon Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 9.84 H x 14.17 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 772695163987
$29.98
($34.99
save 14%)
wayfair
Ubesgoo Manual Pasta Maker
Ubesgoo Manual Pasta Maker
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Philips Compact Pasta Maker Accessory Kit
Philips Compact Pasta Maker Accessory Kit
$29.95
williamssonoma
Zyliss Smoothslizer Vegetable Pasta Maker and Spiralizer with 3 Interchangeable Blades, White/Gray
Zyliss Smoothslizer Vegetable Pasta Maker and Spiralizer with 3 Interchangeable Blades, White/Gray
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
amazon
Vivohome 110v Electric Automatic Pasta Ramen Noodle Maker Machine w/ 13 Different Shapes in Black/White, Size 12.9 H x 7.4 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair
Vivohome 110v Electric Automatic Pasta Ramen Noodle Maker Machine w/ 13 Different Shapes in Black/White, Size 12.9 H x 7.4 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
JGZ Kitchen Tool Manual Mincer Meat Grinder Pasta Maker Hand Operated Beef Sausage Maker Cast Iron Hand Meat Grinder Manual Meat Grinder Stainless Steel K
JGZ Kitchen Tool Manual Mincer Meat Grinder Pasta Maker Hand Operated Beef Sausage Maker Cast Iron Hand Meat Grinder Manual Meat Grinder Stainless Steel K
$73.78
($99.99
save 26%)
wayfair
Portable Manual Pasta Maker,Stainless Steel Noodle Maker Machine Noodle Press Machine Spaghetti Making Tool With 4 Mould Cutter Heads For For Kitchen,
Portable Manual Pasta Maker,Stainless Steel Noodle Maker Machine Noodle Press Machine Spaghetti Making Tool With 4 Mould Cutter Heads For For Kitchen,
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Norpro 1049 Pasta Machine (Silver) with Pasta Machine Motor
Norpro 1049 Pasta Machine (Silver) with Pasta Machine Motor
$89.95
overstock
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Pasta Maker Metal in Gray, Size 5.31 H x 8.07 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair wf1-13026009
Ktaxon Stainless Steel Pasta Maker Metal in Gray, Size 5.31 H x 8.07 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair wf1-13026009
$34.22
($38.99
save 12%)
wayfair
Cuisinart Â® Pastafecto Â® Pasta and Bread Dough Maker
Cuisinart Â® Pastafecto Â® Pasta and Bread Dough Maker
$199.95
crate&barrel
Deco Chef Automatic Pasta Maker,Mixes, Kneads & Extrudes in 10 Minutes
Deco Chef Automatic Pasta Maker,Mixes, Kneads & Extrudes in 10 Minutes
$119.99
overstock
FRONG Electric Pasta Noodle Dumpling Skin Making Machine in Gray, Size 10.31 H x 11.61 W x 10.24 D in | Wayfair A1340
FRONG Electric Pasta Noodle Dumpling Skin Making Machine in Gray, Size 10.31 H x 11.61 W x 10.24 D in | Wayfair A1340
$164.50
wayfair
ELEOPTION Rss-220 Electric Pasta Press Maker For Noodle Machine Skin Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 12.8 H x 13.3 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ELE-941
ELEOPTION Rss-220 Electric Pasta Press Maker For Noodle Machine Skin Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 12.8 H x 13.3 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ELE-941
$419.99
wayfair
Denfer Manual Pasta Maker w/ 4 Mould Cutter Heads in White, Size 17.72 H x 9.84 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair WFJ033
Denfer Manual Pasta Maker w/ 4 Mould Cutter Heads in White, Size 17.72 H x 9.84 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair WFJ033
$69.99
wayfair
Deco Chef Automatic Pasta Maker, 13 Pasta Types, Ready In 15 Minutes in Black, Size 10.2 H x 7.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair DGPST01BLK
Deco Chef Automatic Pasta Maker, 13 Pasta Types, Ready In 15 Minutes in Black, Size 10.2 H x 7.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair DGPST01BLK
$119.99
wayfair
Automatic Noodles Pasta Press Maker Machine
Automatic Noodles Pasta Press Maker Machine
$215.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eternal Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 14.38 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair PG94047-ETERNAL
Eternal Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 14.38 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair PG94047-ETERNAL
$26.99
wayfair
FRONG Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.94 H x 7.09 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair A2093
FRONG Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.94 H x 7.09 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair A2093
$56.03
($56.99
save 2%)
wayfair
Gefu by Unimet 3 Piece Ravioli Pasta Case Maker Set
Gefu by Unimet 3 Piece Ravioli Pasta Case Maker Set
$30.24
wayfairnorthamerica
SimpliPiBa Love Spaghetti Pasta Lover Maker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
SimpliPiBa Love Spaghetti Pasta Lover Maker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$24.95
amazon
Philips Pasta Maker Plus
Philips Pasta Maker Plus
$299.95
williamssonoma
Philips Smart Pasta Maker Plus & Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Fresh Pasta Cookbook
Philips Smart Pasta Maker Plus & Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Fresh Pasta Cookbook
$364.95
williamssonoma
Stainless Steel Pasta Machine Pasta Maker Noodle 0.5-5 Mm For Spaghetti Pasta And Lasagne Pasta Machine Pasta Maker
Stainless Steel Pasta Machine Pasta Maker Noodle 0.5-5 Mm For Spaghetti Pasta And Lasagne Pasta Machine Pasta Maker
$258.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made In Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, And Instructions, 150 Mm, Stainless Steel
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made In Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, And Instructions, 150 Mm, Stainless Steel
$82.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Oukaning Manual Pasta Maker Metal in Red, Size 15.2 H x 11.3 W x 11.3 D in | Wayfair 10292
Oukaning Manual Pasta Maker Metal in Red, Size 15.2 H x 11.3 W x 11.3 D in | Wayfair 10292
$145.88
wayfair
Marcato's Original World-Famous Atlas Pasta Machine
Marcato's Original World-Famous Atlas Pasta Machine
$78.49
overstock
MIFXIN Electric Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 16.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair MFX-00052
MIFXIN Electric Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray/White, Size 16.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair MFX-00052
$263.99
($432.99
save 39%)
wayfair
JGZ Manual Meat Grinder & Sausage Noodle Dishes Handheld Making Gadgets Mincer Pasta Maker Crank Home Kitchen Cooking Tools in Gray | Wayfair
JGZ Manual Meat Grinder & Sausage Noodle Dishes Handheld Making Gadgets Mincer Pasta Maker Crank Home Kitchen Cooking Tools in Gray | Wayfair
$72.84
($109.99
save 34%)
wayfair
LK-AHLSEN 150 Roller Pasta Maker, Roller Cutter Noodles Maker w/ Washable Aluminum Alloy Rollers & Cutter,Perfect For Spaghetti, Fettuccini in Gray
LK-AHLSEN 150 Roller Pasta Maker, Roller Cutter Noodles Maker w/ Washable Aluminum Alloy Rollers & Cutter,Perfect For Spaghetti, Fettuccini in Gray
$118.84
wayfair
Joygogo Manual Pasta Maker in Gray, Size 16.35 H x 9.85 W x 18.52 D in | Wayfair 4926
Joygogo Manual Pasta Maker in Gray, Size 16.35 H x 9.85 W x 18.52 D in | Wayfair 4926
$58.99
wayfair
Eternal Manual Pasta Maker
Eternal Manual Pasta Maker
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FRONG Multi-Functional Manual Noodle Pasta Dumpling Skin Making Machine () in Red, Size 10.24 H x 11.02 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair A1339
FRONG Multi-Functional Manual Noodle Pasta Dumpling Skin Making Machine () in Red, Size 10.24 H x 11.02 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair A1339
$142.37
($159.99
save 11%)
wayfair
DALELEE 550W Noodles Pasta Press Maker Automatic w/ Roller 7.092Inch Dough Knife Length For Home. in Gray, Size 17.139 H x 14.972 W x 13.199 D in
DALELEE 550W Noodles Pasta Press Maker Automatic w/ Roller 7.092Inch Dough Knife Length For Home. in Gray, Size 17.139 H x 14.972 W x 13.199 D in
$206.99
($276.99
save 25%)
wayfair
Cuisinart 5-Piece Pasta Machine Silver
Cuisinart 5-Piece Pasta Machine Silver
$79.99
bedbath&beyond
Ancheer 2 Piece Manual Pasta Maker Machine w/ 2 In 1 Dough Cutter & 7 Adjustable Thickness Setting in Gray, Size 4.7 H x 7.8 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair
Ancheer 2 Piece Manual Pasta Maker Machine w/ 2 In 1 Dough Cutter & 7 Adjustable Thickness Setting in Gray, Size 4.7 H x 7.8 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
Curtis Stone Pasta Maker with 8 Shaping Discs - Black
Curtis Stone Pasta Maker with 8 Shaping Discs - Black
$139.95
($159.95
save 13%)
hsn
Atlas 150 Aluminum Pasta Maker
Atlas 150 Aluminum Pasta Maker
$84.95
crate&barrel
Ancheer Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.7 H x 7.8 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair US01+AMB005364_1#ROO
Ancheer Manual Pasta Maker Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.7 H x 7.8 W x 5.1 D in | Wayfair US01+AMB005364_1#ROO
$35.89
wayfair
AMZCHEF Stainless Steel Dough Roller Accessory, Pasta Maker For Kitchenaid Stand Mixers | Wayfair CL-A0DT-LZ
AMZCHEF Stainless Steel Dough Roller Accessory, Pasta Maker For Kitchenaid Stand Mixers | Wayfair CL-A0DT-LZ
$49.99
($72.99
save 32%)
wayfair
Fox Run - Pasta Machine
Fox Run - Pasta Machine
$27.99
($47.29
save 41%)
zulily
Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker Machine With Adjustable Thickness Settings Perfect for Professional Homemade Spaghetti and Fettuccini.
Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker Machine With Adjustable Thickness Settings Perfect for Professional Homemade Spaghetti and Fettuccini.
$29.99
newegg
Razorri Electric Pasta And Ramen Noodle Maker With 13 Noodle Shapes To Choose
Razorri Electric Pasta And Ramen Noodle Maker With 13 Noodle Shapes To Choose
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pasta Makers
