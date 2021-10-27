Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Mixers & Attachments
Mixers
Share
Mixers
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
featured
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer - Matte Black
$99.99
target
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
featured
Kitchenaid KHM512OB 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Empire Red in Black, Size 6.4 H x 3.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
KSM150PSIC Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in
featured
KSM150PSIC Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in
$429.99
appliancesconnection
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
KitchenAid® Cone/Screen for Stand Mixer Fruit and Vegetable Strainer (FVSP)
$19.99
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAidÂ® ArtisanÂ® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Majestic Yellow Stand Mixer
KitchenAidÂ® ArtisanÂ® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Majestic Yellow Stand Mixer
$429.95
crate&barrel
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
KitchenAid® Ultra Power™ 3 Speed Hand Mixer - KHM312ER
$44.99
walmartusa
KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer - White
KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer - White
$299.99
target
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid® 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts 7-Speed Hand Mixer
$74.99
shopkitchenaid
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
Kunpeng Kitchen Electric Mixer, Stand Mixer, 5L 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer in Gray, Size 10.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair WY210618150051003
$97.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Frosted Pearl Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Frosted Pearl Stand Mixer
$479.99
abtelectronics
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
Kenmore 5 Speed Hand Mixer Retractable
$49.99
target
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Majestic Yellow Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Majestic Yellow Stand Mixer
$429.99
abtelectronics
Advertisement
Korg Volca Mix Four-Channel Mixer
Korg Volca Mix Four-Channel Mixer
$253.99
newegg
Living Solutions Hand Mixer - 1.0 ea
Living Solutions Hand Mixer - 1.0 ea
$17.49
walgreens
KitchenAid Â® Silver 7-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Â® Silver 7-Speed Hand Mixer
$79.95
crate&barrel
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer in White, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XWH
$529.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Azure Blue Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Azure Blue Stand Mixer
$479.99
abtelectronics
KitchenAid Â® Stand Mixer Flex Edge Beater Blade
KitchenAid Â® Stand Mixer Flex Edge Beater Blade
$34.95
crate&barrel
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with White Mermaid Lace Bowl
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with White Mermaid Lace Bowl
$479.99
shopkitchenaid
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
(US/EU Plug) 300W Electric Egg Beater Handheld Mixer Whisk Cake Baking Kitchen Tool With Full-size Powerful Beater & Dough Hook - EU Plug
$31.82
newegg
KitchenAid® 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$303.99
($499.99
save 39%)
shopkitchenaid
400ml Portable Mix Juicer Cup USB Rechargeable Electric Automatic Vegetable Fruit Citrus Orange Juice Maker Cup Mixer Bottle # Two-blade blade.
400ml Portable Mix Juicer Cup USB Rechargeable Electric Automatic Vegetable Fruit Citrus Orange Juice Maker Cup Mixer Bottle # Two-blade blade.
$33.69
newegg
Gymax 5 Speed 3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black/Gray, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GYM03820
Gymax 5 Speed 3 Qt. Stand Mixer in Black/Gray, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair GYM03820
$60.23
($69.99
save 14%)
wayfair
KitchenAidÂ® ArtisanÂ® Series 5 Quart Limited Edition Stand Mixer with Ceramic Bowl
KitchenAidÂ® ArtisanÂ® Series 5 Quart Limited Edition Stand Mixer with Ceramic Bowl
$549.99
shopkitchenaid
Advertisement
KaiGo Stand Mixer, 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 7.09 W in | Wayfair CZK210709155158002
KaiGo Stand Mixer, 4.5L 380W 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer in Black, Size 14.57 H x 7.09 W in | Wayfair CZK210709155158002
$98.68
($131.99
save 25%)
wayfair
Kenmore Elite Ovation 5 Quart Stand Mixer - Burgundy, One Size , Red
Kenmore Elite Ovation 5 Quart Stand Mixer - Burgundy, One Size , Red
$399.99
($500.00
save 20%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair KHM512BM
$54.99
wayfair
KitchenAid Â® Pro Line Â® Series 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Sugar Pearl Silver Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Â® Pro Line Â® Series 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Sugar Pearl Silver Stand Mixer
$649.95
crate&barrel
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 9.6 H x 5.8 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 62692
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Hand Mixer in Black, Size 9.6 H x 5.8 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair 62692
$21.99
($24.99
save 12%)
wayfair
Modern Chrome Bathroom Sink Basin Mono Tap Filler Shower Mixer Tap Mini Mixer Safety Anti-scalding Stable Outlet Temperature -
Modern Chrome Bathroom Sink Basin Mono Tap Filler Shower Mixer Tap Mini Mixer Safety Anti-scalding Stable Outlet Temperature -
$32.09
newegg
OX Tools Pro Small Batch Mud Pan Whip Mixer, for Drywall Mud, Concrete, Stucco, Thin Set, Grout, Paint
OX Tools Pro Small Batch Mud Pan Whip Mixer, for Drywall Mud, Concrete, Stucco, Thin Set, Grout, Paint
$14.99
($15.99
save 6%)
amazon
Mackie Mix12FX 12-Channel Compact Mixer with Effects
Mackie Mix12FX 12-Channel Compact Mixer with Effects
$129.99
newegg
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
10 Speed 4 Qt. Stand Mixer
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
$429.95
macys
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$279.99
shopkitchenaid
Advertisement
KitchenAid® Banded Bowl for Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (Fits model KP26N9X)
KitchenAid® Banded Bowl for Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (Fits model KP26N9X)
$62.99
shopkitchenaid
Lidexin Tilt-Head 6 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair xhuangI01WSZ201218161BK
Lidexin Tilt-Head 6 Speed Stand Mixer in Black, Size 47.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair xhuangI01WSZ201218161BK
$176.99
wayfair
Hand Mixer Powerful 300W Ultra Power Electric Hand Mixer With Turbo For Whipping Mixing Cookies, Brownies, Cakes, Dough Batters
Hand Mixer Powerful 300W Ultra Power Electric Hand Mixer With Turbo For Whipping Mixing Cookies, Brownies, Cakes, Dough Batters
$78.00
wayfairnorthamerica
NewMetro Design Beaterblade Tilt Head Mixer in Gray/White, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair KA-TH
NewMetro Design Beaterblade Tilt Head Mixer in Gray/White, Size 11.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair KA-TH
$19.86
wayfair
Cooking Methods for Beginners: Cooking Tools' Cookbook for Beginners Stand Mixer: Learn How to Cook Delicious Meals Quick and Easy! This Recipes Book Will Teach You Easy Meals to Prepare with This Use
Cooking Methods for Beginners: Cooking Tools' Cookbook for Beginners Stand Mixer: Learn How to Cook Delicious Meals Quick and Easy! This Recipes Book Will Teach You Easy Meals to Prepare with This Use
$22.50
walmart
KitchenAid Â® Ice Blue 5-Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Â® Ice Blue 5-Speed Hand Mixer
$49.99
($54.95
save 9%)
crate&barrel
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Outdoor Rocket Look Inc Tilt-Head 6 Speed 6.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$199.99
($499.99
save 60%)
shopkitchenaid
KitchenAid Proline Bowl Lift 7 Qt. Frosted Pearl Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Proline Bowl Lift 7 Qt. Frosted Pearl Stand Mixer
$649.99
abtelectronics
KSM150PSMH Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 5 Quarts Stainless Steel Bowl 10 Speeds Pouring Shield Coated Cough Hook Flat Beater in
KSM150PSMH Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 5 Quarts Stainless Steel Bowl 10 Speeds Pouring Shield Coated Cough Hook Flat Beater in
$429.99
appliancesconnection
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer, Size 17.0 H x 7.25 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair KP26M1XCE
$529.99
wayfair
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
KSM6521XCA Professional 6500 Design Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Candy Apple
$629.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother Three Layer Spring Wires Handheld Espresso Mixer Coffee Stirrer Without Battery for Home Cafe Kitchen (Silver)
Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother Three Layer Spring Wires Handheld Espresso Mixer Coffee Stirrer Without Battery for Home Cafe Kitchen (Silver)
$15.35
newegg
AB4001-BM 3-Way Thermostatic Valve Shower Mixer Round Knobs in Black Matte
AB4001-BM 3-Way Thermostatic Valve Shower Mixer Round Knobs in Black Matte
$693.99
appliancesconnection
Multifunctional Kitchen Tongs， Egg Whisk ，Salad Mixer Yellow
Multifunctional Kitchen Tongs， Egg Whisk ，Salad Mixer Yellow
$16.58
wayfairnorthamerica
4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring And Cup Bubbler
4-In-1 Mixer Includes Stirring Rod Egg Beater Meat Grinder Measuring And Cup Bubbler
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AB6801-BN Modern Square Shower Mixer with Diverter Brass Square Shaped Lever Handle Sleek Modern Design User-Friendly Installation and UPC
AB6801-BN Modern Square Shower Mixer with Diverter Brass Square Shaped Lever Handle Sleek Modern Design User-Friendly Installation and UPC
$311.99
appliancesconnection
Black + Decker Helix Hand Mixer- Refresh, Wineberry 5 Speed in Blue, Size 11.5 H x 7.9 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MX610T
Black + Decker Helix Hand Mixer- Refresh, Wineberry 5 Speed in Blue, Size 11.5 H x 7.9 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair MX610T
$33.95
wayfair
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Brentwood SM-1162W 250 Watt 5 Speed 3.5 Quart Kitchen Baking Stand Mixer in White, Size 11.0 H x 8.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$46.38
($62.99
save 26%)
wayfair
Brentwood Appliances Black Lightweight 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer (Black)
Brentwood Appliances Black Lightweight 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer (Black)
$23.20
($29.00
save 20%)
belk
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
Brentwood SM-1153 5-Speed + Turbo Stand Mixer, Black
$39.98
($235.99
save 83%)
walmartusa
Ankarsrum AKM 6230 7 Qt. Red Original Stand Mixer
Ankarsrum AKM 6230 7 Qt. Red Original Stand Mixer
$699.95
abtelectronics
Brentwood HM-48W 5-speed Hand Mixer (white) | Quill
Brentwood HM-48W 5-speed Hand Mixer (white) | Quill
$17.59
quill
Cuisinart Â® Precision Master â¢ 5.5-Qt. Brushed Chrome Stand Mixer
Cuisinart Â® Precision Master â¢ 5.5-Qt. Brushed Chrome Stand Mixer
$249.95
crate&barrel
Load More
Mixers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.