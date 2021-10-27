Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Food Dehydrators
Food Dehydrators
Share
Food Dehydrators
DOMINTY 75l Food Dehydrator Fruit Beef Jerky Machine 16 Trays w/ Adjustable Thermostat in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 19.3 W x 21.4 D in | Wayfair
featured
DOMINTY 75l Food Dehydrator Fruit Beef Jerky Machine 16 Trays w/ Adjustable Thermostat in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 19.3 W x 21.4 D in | Wayfair
$359.99
wayfair
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine(50 Recipes),6 Stainless Steel Trays with Digital Timer and Temperature Control& Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets for Jerky, Meat, Beef, Fruit, Vegetable,BPA-Free, 2pack
featured
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine(50 Recipes),6 Stainless Steel Trays with Digital Timer and Temperature Control& Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets for Jerky, Meat, Beef, Fruit, Vegetable,BPA-Free, 2pack
$185.98
amazon
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 25L 11-in-1 Countertop Dehydrator for Chicken, Pizza 30 Recipes & 4 Accessories Included, Work with Alexa CS125-AO, WIFI-Silver
featured
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 25L 11-in-1 Countertop Dehydrator for Chicken, Pizza 30 Recipes & 4 Accessories Included, Work with Alexa CS125-AO, WIFI-Silver
$169.99
amazon
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Plastic Tray Liners for Fruit Leather, Meat, Beef jerky, Herb, Vegetable C267-2FR, 2 Pack
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Plastic Tray Liners for Fruit Leather, Meat, Beef jerky, Herb, Vegetable C267-2FR, 2 Pack
$15.99
amazon
Cuisinart DHR-20 Food Dehydrator, Steel Gray, 13.38 x 15.63 x 12 inches
Cuisinart DHR-20 Food Dehydrator, Steel Gray, 13.38 x 15.63 x 12 inches
$79.95
amazon
BAULIA Food Dehydrator for BeefJerky Fruit Vegetables Herbs Meat Fish
BAULIA Food Dehydrator for BeefJerky Fruit Vegetables Herbs Meat Fish
$149.49
overstock
Salton VitaPro Food Dehydrator, Gray
Salton VitaPro Food Dehydrator, Gray
$54.99
($154.99
save 65%)
ashleyhomestore
Cuisinart Dhr-20 Food Dehydrator - Black
Cuisinart Dhr-20 Food Dehydrator - Black
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
macy's
Multi-functional Air Fryer Oven Dehydrator Rotisserie Accessories Red
Multi-functional Air Fryer Oven Dehydrator Rotisserie Accessories Red
$191.49
overstock
Carey 5 Tray Digital Dehydrator
Carey 5 Tray Digital Dehydrator
$65.49
overstock
CHARD - 10 Tray Dehydrator
CHARD - 10 Tray Dehydrator
$129.99
target
Brentwood Appliances 5-Tray Food Dehydrator with Auto Shut Off
Brentwood Appliances 5-Tray Food Dehydrator with Auto Shut Off
$69.00
macys
Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.
Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.
$33.99
newegg
Ovente Stainless Steel Multi-Function Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 26 Quart with Accessories, 1700 Watt Countertop Rotisserie Convection Oven & Dehydrator for Chicken Pizza Veggie, Silver OFM2025BR
Ovente Stainless Steel Multi-Function Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 26 Quart with Accessories, 1700 Watt Countertop Rotisserie Convection Oven & Dehydrator for Chicken Pizza Veggie, Silver OFM2025BR
$103.80
($172.99
save 40%)
amazon
NutriChef Specialty Electrics White - Electric Food Dehydrator & Food Preserver
NutriChef Specialty Electrics White - Electric Food Dehydrator & Food Preserver
$52.99
($168.99
save 69%)
zulily
Nesco Food & Jerky Dehydrator, White
Nesco Food & Jerky Dehydrator, White
$114.99
kohl's
Nesco Fd-1040 American Harvest 1000 Watt Garden master Food Dehydrator - White
Nesco Fd-1040 American Harvest 1000 Watt Garden master Food Dehydrator - White
$143.99
($179.99
save 20%)
macy's
Nesco Clean- A-Screen® For 4 Tray 500-Watt Food Dehydrator
Nesco Clean- A-Screen® For 4 Tray 500-Watt Food Dehydrator
$11.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Presto 06301 Dehydro Digital Electric Food Dehydrator and National Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets Bundle
Presto 06301 Dehydro Digital Electric Food Dehydrator and National Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets Bundle
$104.32
($119.99
save 13%)
amazon
Ronco Turbo EZ-Store 5-Tray Dehydrator w/ Convection Air Flow, Food Preserver, Adjustable Temperature Control, Quiet Operation, Great for Jerky, Fru
Ronco Turbo EZ-Store 5-Tray Dehydrator w/ Convection Air Flow, Food Preserver, Adjustable Temperature Control, Quiet Operation, Great for Jerky, Fru
$59.04
wayfair
Ronco EZ Store Turbo 5 Tray Food Dehydrator FD6000WHGEN
Ronco EZ Store Turbo 5 Tray Food Dehydrator FD6000WHGEN
$72.99
($79.99
save 9%)
newegg
Vivohome 6 Trays Food Dehydrator
Vivohome 6 Trays Food Dehydrator
$94.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Weston Brands Weston Digital 6 Tray Dehydrator in Black | 75-0401-W
Weston Brands Weston Digital 6 Tray Dehydrator in Black | 75-0401-W
$70.00
lowes
Tenashome Vegetable & Salad Spinner Lettuce Fruit Dryer Dehydrator w/ Pouring Spout Color Silicone in Green, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
Tenashome Vegetable & Salad Spinner Lettuce Fruit Dryer Dehydrator w/ Pouring Spout Color Silicone in Green, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
$32.99
wayfair
VEVOR Air Fryer Oven 13 Quart Air Fryer with Rotisserie 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven 11-in-1 Air Fryer Large Air Fryer with Digital LCD Touch Screen Rotisserie Oven with Dehydrator Bake Accessories
VEVOR Air Fryer Oven 13 Quart Air Fryer with Rotisserie 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven 11-in-1 Air Fryer Large Air Fryer with Digital LCD Touch Screen Rotisserie Oven with Dehydrator Bake Accessories
$119.99
amazon
Weston Digital 6-Tray Dehydrator
Weston Digital 6-Tray Dehydrator
$69.99
target
WestonSupply Stainless Steel 10 Tray Food Dehydrator, Silver 74-1001-W
WestonSupply Stainless Steel 10 Tray Food Dehydrator, Silver 74-1001-W
$269.99
($299.99
save 10%)
newegg
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - with Ergonomic Touchscreen Display with Stackable Dehydrating Racks with Preheat & Broil Functions + 100 Recipes (Black/Stainless Steel)
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - with Ergonomic Touchscreen Display with Stackable Dehydrating Racks with Preheat & Broil Functions + 100 Recipes (Black/Stainless Steel)
$119.99
amazon
5 Tiers Electric Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Dryer Beef Household Vegetable Pet Meat Materials For Air Dryer -
5 Tiers Electric Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Dryer Beef Household Vegetable Pet Meat Materials For Air Dryer -
$45.62
newegg
GoWISE USA 16 Liter Mohave Air Fryer & Food Dehydrator
GoWISE USA 16 Liter Mohave Air Fryer & Food Dehydrator
$150.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Love life Air Fryer Toaster Oven,20 Quart 10-In-1 Convection Oven Combo, Roaster, Broiler, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven in Black | Wayfair
Love life Air Fryer Toaster Oven,20 Quart 10-In-1 Convection Oven Combo, Roaster, Broiler, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven in Black | Wayfair
$260.09
wayfair
Ktaxon 5 Tray Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 10.24 H x 14.17 W x 11.61 D in | Wayfair 958482639914
Ktaxon 5 Tray Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 10.24 H x 14.17 W x 11.61 D in | Wayfair 958482639914
$72.86
wayfair
Excalibur Black Door Electric Food Dehydrator, 5-Tray, White (Discontinued by), Medium - 19 x 17 x 8.5 inches
Excalibur Black Door Electric Food Dehydrator, 5-Tray, White (Discontinued by), Medium - 19 x 17 x 8.5 inches
$289.99
overstock
GoWISE USA GW44802-O Deluxe 12.7-Quarts 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie and Dehydrator + 50 Recipes, QT, White
GoWISE USA GW44802-O Deluxe 12.7-Quarts 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie and Dehydrator + 50 Recipes, QT, White
$124.14
($144.99
save 14%)
amazon
Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 13.46 W x 13.15 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO10-1
Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 13.46 W x 13.15 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO10-1
$147.99
wayfair
Ktaxon 6 Tray Fast Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 21.26 W x 17.13 D in | Wayfair 347228397568
Ktaxon 6 Tray Fast Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 21.26 W x 17.13 D in | Wayfair 347228397568
$93.99
wayfair
NutriChef Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Black (PKFD14BK) | Quill
NutriChef Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Black (PKFD14BK) | Quill
$59.99
quill
Food Dehydrator Machine,Digital Adjustable Timer
Food Dehydrator Machine,Digital Adjustable Timer
$254.99
overstock
Nesco 2 Tray Food Dehydrator
Nesco 2 Tray Food Dehydrator
$18.03
wayfairnorthamerica
Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 15.2 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO23B
Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 15.2 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO23B
$186.99
wayfair
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs
$254.98
amazon
Hamilton Beach Food Dehydrator, One Size , Gray
Hamilton Beach Food Dehydrator, One Size , Gray
$64.99
($84.00
save 23%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
5 Stackable Trays Food Dehydrator Machine Countertop Electric Fruit Dehydrator
5 Stackable Trays Food Dehydrator Machine Countertop Electric Fruit Dehydrator
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nutrichef 5 Tray Electric Food Dehydrator
Nutrichef 5 Tray Electric Food Dehydrator
$53.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Nesco FD-37 Food Dehydrator, NO SIZE
Nesco FD-37 Food Dehydrator, NO SIZE
$39.91
($49.99
save 20%)
amazon
Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Machine - Professional Multi-Tier Food Preserver, Beef Jerky Maker, Fruit Vegetable Fish Poultry Dryer w/ 5 Stackable Trays, 180° F Max Temp - NutriChef
Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Machine - Professional Multi-Tier Food Preserver, Beef Jerky Maker, Fruit Vegetable Fish Poultry Dryer w/ 5 Stackable Trays, 180° F Max Temp - NutriChef
$46.30
amazon
Novobey Air Fryer Toaster Oven Geek Chef 24.5 Quart LCD Countertop Convection Airfryer w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator Oil-Free(24.5QT) in Gray | Wayfair
Novobey Air Fryer Toaster Oven Geek Chef 24.5 Quart LCD Countertop Convection Airfryer w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator Oil-Free(24.5QT) in Gray | Wayfair
$187.93
wayfair
Food Dehydrator Machine , Professional Multi-Tier Kitchen Food Dehydrator Appliances, Meat Fruits Or Vegetable Dryer With 5 Stackable Trays,High-Heat
Food Dehydrator Machine , Professional Multi-Tier Kitchen Food Dehydrator Appliances, Meat Fruits Or Vegetable Dryer With 5 Stackable Trays,High-Heat
$47.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Food Dehydrator with 6pcs Movable Trays and Temperature Time Adjustable
Food Dehydrator with 6pcs Movable Trays and Temperature Time Adjustable
$99.49
overstock
12.7QT 1600W Electric Rotisserie Dehydrator Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven - 12.5" x 13" x 14.5" (L x W x H)
12.7QT 1600W Electric Rotisserie Dehydrator Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven - 12.5" x 13" x 14.5" (L x W x H)
$232.67
overstock
Air Fryer Oven Combo 20 Quart, Convection Toaster Oven Dehydrator, 10-In-1 Air Fryer With Rotisserie And Racks, Large Capacity Airfryer For Family, 9
Air Fryer Oven Combo 20 Quart, Convection Toaster Oven Dehydrator, 10-In-1 Air Fryer With Rotisserie And Racks, Large Capacity Airfryer For Family, 9
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ECUTEE Food Electric Dehydrator 16 Tray 2.4m² Dewatering Machine Fruit Vegetable Drier in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 21.4 W x 19.3 D in | Wayfair
ECUTEE Food Electric Dehydrator 16 Tray 2.4m² Dewatering Machine Fruit Vegetable Drier in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 21.4 W x 19.3 D in | Wayfair
$469.99
wayfair
EDGEWOOD Air Fryers Oven, Max Xxl 7.8-quart Dehydrator, 1800-watt 4*6 Presets For Air Frying, Roasting, Reheating, Ergonomic Touchscreen, Oil-less, Et
EDGEWOOD Air Fryers Oven, Max Xxl 7.8-quart Dehydrator, 1800-watt 4*6 Presets For Air Frying, Roasting, Reheating, Ergonomic Touchscreen, Oil-less, Et
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ancheer 5 Tray Machine Food Dryer with Digital Timer and Temperature Control for Beef Jerky, Fruits, Vegetables 250W Food Dehydrator
Ancheer 5 Tray Machine Food Dryer with Digital Timer and Temperature Control for Beef Jerky, Fruits, Vegetables 250W Food Dehydrator
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ancheer 6 Tray Food Dehydrator in White, Size 11.65 H x 11.45 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair US01+AMB005457_US#
Ancheer 6 Tray Food Dehydrator in White, Size 11.65 H x 11.45 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair US01+AMB005457_US#
$64.89
wayfair
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Combo 26.4QT 12 Functions Large Countertop Oven & Dehydrator Work with Alexa, Recipes & Accessories Included, CS100-AO, Black
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Combo 26.4QT 12 Functions Large Countertop Oven & Dehydrator Work with Alexa, Recipes & Accessories Included, CS100-AO, Black
$149.99
amazon
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine for Beef Jerky, Fruit,Meat,Dog Treats,Herbs, 5 BPA-Free Trays with Timer & Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Dehydrator Sheets for Round Dehydrator
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine for Beef Jerky, Fruit,Meat,Dog Treats,Herbs, 5 BPA-Free Trays with Timer & Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Dehydrator Sheets for Round Dehydrator
$82.98
amazon
COSORI Food Dehydrator, with Timer and Temperature Control, Dryer Machine for Meat Fruit Beef Jerky Herb Dog Treats, Overheat Protection, CFD-N051-W
COSORI Food Dehydrator, with Timer and Temperature Control, Dryer Machine for Meat Fruit Beef Jerky Herb Dog Treats, Overheat Protection, CFD-N051-W
$69.99
amazon
16.9qt 10-in-1 Extra Large Air Fryer Oven 1800W Multi-Functional and Family Size, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, w/ Recipes - White
16.9qt 10-in-1 Extra Large Air Fryer Oven 1800W Multi-Functional and Family Size, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, w/ Recipes - White
$254.99
bestchoiceproducts
CHARD 5DST-2 Food Dehydrator Tray, Gray - Set of 2
CHARD 5DST-2 Food Dehydrator Tray, Gray - Set of 2
$20.20
amazon
Food Dehydrators
