Food Dehydrators

featured

DOMINTY 75l Food Dehydrator Fruit Beef Jerky Machine 16 Trays w/ Adjustable Thermostat in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 19.3 W x 21.4 D in | Wayfair

$359.99
wayfair
featured

COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine(50 Recipes),6 Stainless Steel Trays with Digital Timer and Temperature Control& Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets for Jerky, Meat, Beef, Fruit, Vegetable,BPA-Free, 2pack

$185.98
amazon
featured

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 25L 11-in-1 Countertop Dehydrator for Chicken, Pizza 30 Recipes & 4 Accessories Included, Work with Alexa CS125-AO, WIFI-Silver

$169.99
amazon

COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Plastic Tray Liners for Fruit Leather, Meat, Beef jerky, Herb, Vegetable C267-2FR, 2 Pack

$15.99
amazon

Cuisinart DHR-20 Food Dehydrator, Steel Gray, 13.38 x 15.63 x 12 inches

$79.95
amazon

BAULIA Food Dehydrator for BeefJerky Fruit Vegetables Herbs Meat Fish

$149.49
overstock

Salton VitaPro Food Dehydrator, Gray

$54.99
($154.99 save 65%)
ashleyhomestore

Cuisinart Dhr-20 Food Dehydrator - Black

$69.99
($99.99 save 30%)
macy's

Multi-functional Air Fryer Oven Dehydrator Rotisserie Accessories Red

$191.49
overstock

Carey 5 Tray Digital Dehydrator

$65.49
overstock

CHARD - 10 Tray Dehydrator

$129.99
target

Brentwood Appliances 5-Tray Food Dehydrator with Auto Shut Off

$69.00
macys
Advertisement

Dehydrator for Food Fruit Jerky Spice Herb Includes Roll Up and Mesh Tray Accessories - Electric Food Trail Meal Saver Preserver Dry Dehydration.

$33.99
newegg

Ovente Stainless Steel Multi-Function Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 26 Quart with Accessories, 1700 Watt Countertop Rotisserie Convection Oven & Dehydrator for Chicken Pizza Veggie, Silver OFM2025BR

$103.80
($172.99 save 40%)
amazon

NutriChef Specialty Electrics White - Electric Food Dehydrator & Food Preserver

$52.99
($168.99 save 69%)
zulily

Nesco Food & Jerky Dehydrator, White

$114.99
kohl's

Nesco Fd-1040 American Harvest 1000 Watt Garden master Food Dehydrator - White

$143.99
($179.99 save 20%)
macy's

Nesco Clean- A-Screen® For 4 Tray 500-Watt Food Dehydrator

$11.13
wayfairnorthamerica

Presto 06301 Dehydro Digital Electric Food Dehydrator and National Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator Fruit Roll Sheets Bundle

$104.32
($119.99 save 13%)
amazon

Ronco Turbo EZ-Store 5-Tray Dehydrator w/ Convection Air Flow, Food Preserver, Adjustable Temperature Control, Quiet Operation, Great for Jerky, Fru

$59.04
wayfair

Ronco EZ Store Turbo 5 Tray Food Dehydrator FD6000WHGEN

$72.99
($79.99 save 9%)
newegg

Vivohome 6 Trays Food Dehydrator

$94.43
wayfairnorthamerica

Weston Brands Weston Digital 6 Tray Dehydrator in Black | 75-0401-W

$70.00
lowes

Tenashome Vegetable & Salad Spinner Lettuce Fruit Dryer Dehydrator w/ Pouring Spout Color Silicone in Green, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair

$32.99
wayfair
Advertisement

VEVOR Air Fryer Oven 13 Quart Air Fryer with Rotisserie 1700W Air Fryer Toaster Oven 11-in-1 Air Fryer Large Air Fryer with Digital LCD Touch Screen Rotisserie Oven with Dehydrator Bake Accessories

$119.99
amazon

Weston Digital 6-Tray Dehydrator

$69.99
target

WestonSupply Stainless Steel 10 Tray Food Dehydrator, Silver 74-1001-W

$269.99
($299.99 save 10%)
newegg

GoWISE USA 7-Quart Air Fryer & Dehydrator - with Ergonomic Touchscreen Display with Stackable Dehydrating Racks with Preheat & Broil Functions + 100 Recipes (Black/Stainless Steel)

$119.99
amazon

5 Tiers Electric Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Dryer Beef Household Vegetable Pet Meat Materials For Air Dryer -

$45.62
newegg

GoWISE USA 16 Liter Mohave Air Fryer & Food Dehydrator

$150.21
wayfairnorthamerica

Love life Air Fryer Toaster Oven,20 Quart 10-In-1 Convection Oven Combo, Roaster, Broiler, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven in Black | Wayfair

$260.09
wayfair

Ktaxon 5 Tray Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 10.24 H x 14.17 W x 11.61 D in | Wayfair 958482639914

$72.86
wayfair

Excalibur Black Door Electric Food Dehydrator, 5-Tray, White (Discontinued by), Medium - 19 x 17 x 8.5 inches

$289.99
overstock

GoWISE USA GW44802-O Deluxe 12.7-Quarts 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie and Dehydrator + 50 Recipes, QT, White

$124.14
($144.99 save 14%)
amazon

Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 13.46 W x 13.15 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO10-1

$147.99
wayfair

Ktaxon 6 Tray Fast Food Dehydrator in Gray, Size 12.6 H x 21.26 W x 17.13 D in | Wayfair 347228397568

$93.99
wayfair
Advertisement

NutriChef Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Black (PKFD14BK) | Quill

$59.99
quill

Food Dehydrator Machine,Digital Adjustable Timer

$254.99
overstock

Nesco 2 Tray Food Dehydrator

$18.03
wayfairnorthamerica

Ladysoft Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator in Gray, Size 13.8 H x 15.2 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair ZGSW1002GTO23B

$186.99
wayfair

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W & Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart, 16 One-Touch Programs

$254.98
amazon

Hamilton Beach Food Dehydrator, One Size , Gray

$64.99
($84.00 save 23%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

5 Stackable Trays Food Dehydrator Machine Countertop Electric Fruit Dehydrator

$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Nutrichef 5 Tray Electric Food Dehydrator

$53.01
wayfairnorthamerica

Nesco FD-37 Food Dehydrator, NO SIZE

$39.91
($49.99 save 20%)
amazon

Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator Machine - Professional Multi-Tier Food Preserver, Beef Jerky Maker, Fruit Vegetable Fish Poultry Dryer w/ 5 Stackable Trays, 180° F Max Temp - NutriChef

$46.30
amazon

Novobey Air Fryer Toaster Oven Geek Chef 24.5 Quart LCD Countertop Convection Airfryer w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator Oil-Free(24.5QT) in Gray | Wayfair

$187.93
wayfair

Food Dehydrator Machine , Professional Multi-Tier Kitchen Food Dehydrator Appliances, Meat Fruits Or Vegetable Dryer With 5 Stackable Trays,High-Heat

$47.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Food Dehydrator with 6pcs Movable Trays and Temperature Time Adjustable

$99.49
overstock

12.7QT 1600W Electric Rotisserie Dehydrator Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven - 12.5" x 13" x 14.5" (L x W x H)

$232.67
overstock

Air Fryer Oven Combo 20 Quart, Convection Toaster Oven Dehydrator, 10-In-1 Air Fryer With Rotisserie And Racks, Large Capacity Airfryer For Family, 9

$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ECUTEE Food Electric Dehydrator 16 Tray 2.4m² Dewatering Machine Fruit Vegetable Drier in Gray, Size 24.4 H x 21.4 W x 19.3 D in | Wayfair

$469.99
wayfair

EDGEWOOD Air Fryers Oven, Max Xxl 7.8-quart Dehydrator, 1800-watt 4*6 Presets For Air Frying, Roasting, Reheating, Ergonomic Touchscreen, Oil-less, Et

$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ancheer 5 Tray Machine Food Dryer with Digital Timer and Temperature Control for Beef Jerky, Fruits, Vegetables 250W Food Dehydrator

$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ancheer 6 Tray Food Dehydrator in White, Size 11.65 H x 11.45 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair US01+AMB005457_US#

$64.89
wayfair

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Combo 26.4QT 12 Functions Large Countertop Oven & Dehydrator Work with Alexa, Recipes & Accessories Included, CS100-AO, Black

$149.99
amazon

COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine for Beef Jerky, Fruit,Meat,Dog Treats,Herbs, 5 BPA-Free Trays with Timer & Food Dehydrator Machine Fruit Roll Sheets, BPA-Free Dehydrator Sheets for Round Dehydrator

$82.98
amazon

COSORI Food Dehydrator, with Timer and Temperature Control, Dryer Machine for Meat Fruit Beef Jerky Herb Dog Treats, Overheat Protection, CFD-N051-W

$69.99
amazon

16.9qt 10-in-1 Extra Large Air Fryer Oven 1800W Multi-Functional and Family Size, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, w/ Recipes - White

$254.99
bestchoiceproducts

CHARD 5DST-2 Food Dehydrator Tray, Gray - Set of 2

$20.20
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com