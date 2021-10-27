Electric Skillets & Woks

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Electric Skillets & Woks
Electric Skillets & Woks
Share
Electric Skillets & Woks
Brentwood(R) Appliances 8-Inch Nonstick Electric Skillet with Glass Lid, Black
featured
Brentwood(R) Appliances 8-Inch Nonstick Electric Skillet with Glass Lid, Black
$36.99
($134.99
save 73%)
ashleyhomestore
Ovente 12 In. Black Non Stick Electric Skillet Aluminum Body and Tempered Glass Lid, Removable Temperature Knob
featured
Ovente 12 In. Black Non Stick Electric Skillet Aluminum Body and Tempered Glass Lid, Removable Temperature Knob
$27.80
homedepot
Presto Stainless Steel Electric Wok 05900
featured
Presto Stainless Steel Electric Wok 05900
$89.90
($99.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
Elite Extra-Deep Electric Skillet, Black
Elite Extra-Deep Electric Skillet, Black
$59.99
kohl's
Jim Beam 10.5" Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet for Grill, Gas, Oven, Electric, Induction and Glass, Black
Jim Beam 10.5" Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet for Grill, Gas, Oven, Electric, Induction and Glass, Black
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
amazon
Presto 06857 16-inch Electric Foldaway Skillet, Black
Presto 06857 16-inch Electric Foldaway Skillet, Black
$59.59
amazon
"Presto 16-in. Electric Foldaway Skillet, Black, 16""
"Presto 16-in. Electric Foldaway Skillet, Black, 16""
$79.99
kohl's
De'Longhi Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 16" X 12", Black
De'Longhi Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 16" X 12", Black
$52.42
($77.95
save 33%)
amazon
Brentwood 600 W 6 Non-Stick Electric Skillet With Glass Lid- Black | Quill
Brentwood 600 W 6 Non-Stick Electric Skillet With Glass Lid- Black | Quill
$17.59
quill
Besty 17" Non Stick Electric Skillet, Size 12.0 H in | Wayfair Electric Cooker-Besty
Besty 17" Non Stick Electric Skillet, Size 12.0 H in | Wayfair Electric Cooker-Besty
$74.66
wayfair
DeLonghi BG45 Electric Skillet with Lid
DeLonghi BG45 Electric Skillet with Lid
$52.42
wayfairnorthamerica
DASH DEG200GBAQ01 Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle, Aqua & DRG214AQ Family Size Rapid Heat Electric Skillet + Hot Oven Cooker with 14 inch Nonstick Surface, 20 Cup Capacity, Aqua
DASH DEG200GBAQ01 Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle, Aqua & DRG214AQ Family Size Rapid Heat Electric Skillet + Hot Oven Cooker with 14 inch Nonstick Surface, 20 Cup Capacity, Aqua
$89.98
amazon
Elite Gourmet EGL-6101 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 650 Watts PFOA-Free Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 8.5", Red
Elite Gourmet EGL-6101 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 650 Watts PFOA-Free Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 8.5", Red
$16.99
amazon
Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan With Lid, Stir Fry Pans With Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction And Gas Stoves
Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan With Lid, Stir Fry Pans With Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction And Gas Stoves
$75.92
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood Appliances 13" Electric Wok w/ Glass Lid | Wayfair BTWSK69BK
Brentwood Appliances 13" Electric Wok w/ Glass Lid | Wayfair BTWSK69BK
$39.86
wayfair
Caynel Deep Dish Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Glass Lid Die Cast Aluminum in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.5 D in | Wayfair EL43807
Caynel Deep Dish Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Glass Lid Die Cast Aluminum in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.5 D in | Wayfair EL43807
$49.99
wayfair
Brentwood Appliances 16 sq. in. Black Nonstick Electric Skillet with Glass Lid
Brentwood Appliances 16 sq. in. Black Nonstick Electric Skillet with Glass Lid
$28.83
homedepot
Brentwood Appliances 12" Electric Skillet - Black
Brentwood Appliances 12" Electric Skillet - Black
$39.99
($50.00
save 20%)
macy's
Elite Gourmet EFS-400 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 600 Watts, PFOA-Free Non-stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid (Black)
Elite Gourmet EFS-400 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 600 Watts, PFOA-Free Non-stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid (Black)
$16.99
amazon
Glaustoncn Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid & Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe) in Black
Glaustoncn Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid & Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe) in Black
$94.99
wayfair
Nonstick Frying Pan 11 Inch - Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Healthy Skillets - Honeycomb Heavy Duty Nonstick Skillets For Gas, Electric, Induction Cooktops
Nonstick Frying Pan 11 Inch - Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Healthy Skillets - Honeycomb Heavy Duty Nonstick Skillets For Gas, Electric, Induction Cooktops
$81.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Huidangjia 10.79" Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Lid, Size 8.66 H x 13.39 D in | Wayfair
Huidangjia 10.79" Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Lid, Size 8.66 H x 13.39 D in | Wayfair
$80.88
wayfair
Carbon Steel Wok Pan Flat Bottom Pan With Lid For Gas Stoves Induction And Electric
Carbon Steel Wok Pan Flat Bottom Pan With Lid For Gas Stoves Induction And Electric
$121.07
wayfairnorthamerica
YXSUN Iron Nonstick Wok w/ Lid, 12.6 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Fry Pan Saute Pan, Beech Handle For Electric, Induction & Gas Stoves | Wayfair in Black
YXSUN Iron Nonstick Wok w/ Lid, 12.6 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Fry Pan Saute Pan, Beech Handle For Electric, Induction & Gas Stoves | Wayfair in Black
$47.99
wayfair
chiloyal Carbon Steel Wok Pan w/ Lid For Induction, Electric & Gas Stoves in Black, Size 7.9 H x 12.6 W in | Wayfair G4YN8608JMBQ5K8
chiloyal Carbon Steel Wok Pan w/ Lid For Induction, Electric & Gas Stoves in Black, Size 7.9 H x 12.6 W in | Wayfair G4YN8608JMBQ5K8
$89.99
wayfair
lameishuju Egg Cooker 1-7 Egg Capacity Electric Skillet For Eggs Poached, Eggs Boiled in Gray/Green, Size 3.8 H in | Wayfair QLTWTJ08WLYML4B
lameishuju Egg Cooker 1-7 Egg Capacity Electric Skillet For Eggs Poached, Eggs Boiled in Gray/Green, Size 3.8 H in | Wayfair QLTWTJ08WLYML4B
$55.41
wayfair
lameishuju Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan w/ Lid, Stir Fry Pans w/ Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction & Gas Stoves Aluminum in Gray
lameishuju Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan w/ Lid, Stir Fry Pans w/ Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction & Gas Stoves Aluminum in Gray
$82.18
wayfair
Egg Cooker 1-7 Egg Capacity Electric Skillet For Eggs Poached, Eggs Boiled, Eggs Fried And Eggs Omelets With Auto Shut Off Function
Egg Cooker 1-7 Egg Capacity Electric Skillet For Eggs Poached, Eggs Boiled, Eggs Fried And Eggs Omelets With Auto Shut Off Function
$66.30
wayfairnorthamerica
Carbon Steel Wok - 11Pcs Woks And Stir Fry Pans With Wooden Handle And Lid,8 Cookware Accessories,For Electric
Carbon Steel Wok - 11Pcs Woks And Stir Fry Pans With Wooden Handle And Lid,8 Cookware Accessories,For Electric
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carbon Steel Wok Pan Nonstick Chinese Hammered Cast Iron Stir Fry Pan With Wooden Handle And Spatula For Electric Stove And Induction Stove
Carbon Steel Wok Pan Nonstick Chinese Hammered Cast Iron Stir Fry Pan With Wooden Handle And Spatula For Electric Stove And Induction Stove
$76.63
wayfairnorthamerica
chiloyal Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan w/ Lid, Stir Fry Pans w/ Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction & Gas Stoves in Green | Wayfair
chiloyal Frying Pan Nonstick Wok Pan w/ Lid, Stir Fry Pans w/ Silicone Spatula,11 Inch Skillet For Electric,Induction & Gas Stoves in Green | Wayfair
$103.99
wayfair
Nonstick Frying Pan, Aluminum Alloy Skillet For Gas, Electric, Induction Cooktops, Dishwasher Safe
Nonstick Frying Pan, Aluminum Alloy Skillet For Gas, Electric, Induction Cooktops, Dishwasher Safe
$55.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor,Non-Stick 8 Inch Square Electric Frying Pan With Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Black
Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor,Non-Stick 8 Inch Square Electric Frying Pan With Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Black
$80.82
wayfairnorthamerica
tokyolongco Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor,Non-Stick 8 Inch Square Electric Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Vented Lid in Black, Size 2.7 H in
tokyolongco Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor,Non-Stick 8 Inch Square Electric Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Vented Lid in Black, Size 2.7 H in
$69.09
wayfair
zhong_hua Electric Skillet, Roast, Fry & Steam,Heat Resistant Handles, 12" Deep Dish Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Lid | Wayfair
zhong_hua Electric Skillet, Roast, Fry & Steam,Heat Resistant Handles, 12" Deep Dish Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Lid | Wayfair
$94.27
wayfair
wisdomfurnitureco Nonstick Frying Pan 11 Inch - Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Healthy Skillets - Honeycomb Heavy Duty Nonstick Skillets For Gas, Electric
wisdomfurnitureco Nonstick Frying Pan 11 Inch - Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Healthy Skillets - Honeycomb Heavy Duty Nonstick Skillets For Gas, Electric
$77.74
wayfair
Zojirushi Gourmet d' Expert® Electric Skillet, Stainless White Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair EP-RAC50XW
Zojirushi Gourmet d' Expert® Electric Skillet, Stainless White Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair EP-RAC50XW
$162.95
wayfair
Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid And Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe)
Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid And Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe)
$80.22
wayfairnorthamerica
1.2L 600W Multifunction Stainless Steel Electric Boiler Skillet Hot Pot Steamer -
1.2L 600W Multifunction Stainless Steel Electric Boiler Skillet Hot Pot Steamer -
$59.16
newegg
Continental Electrics 12.75" Electric Skillet With Glass Lid Black
Continental Electrics 12.75" Electric Skillet With Glass Lid Black
$27.99
bedbath&beyond
Elite Platinum EG-6203 10.5-Quart Jumbo Electric Skillet with Easy-Pour Spout, Black
Elite Platinum EG-6203 10.5-Quart Jumbo Electric Skillet with Easy-Pour Spout, Black
$69.99
walmartusa
Brentwood Appliances 12" Round Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Vented Glass Lid - Black
Brentwood Appliances 12" Round Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Vented Glass Lid - Black
$49.99
($63.00
save 21%)
macy's
GreenLife CC003725-002 Power Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Electric Skillet, 5QT, Turquoise
GreenLife CC003725-002 Power Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Electric Skillet, 5QT, Turquoise
$39.99
amazon
HomeCraft HCSK12BK 12-Inch Electric Non-Stick Skillet, Adjustable Temperature Control, Cool-Touch Handle With Tempered Glass Lid, Perfect For Healthy Keto & Low-Carb Diets, Cauliflower Rice, Eggs
HomeCraft HCSK12BK 12-Inch Electric Non-Stick Skillet, Adjustable Temperature Control, Cool-Touch Handle With Tempered Glass Lid, Perfect For Healthy Keto & Low-Carb Diets, Cauliflower Rice, Eggs
$40.20
amazon
HomeCraft 12-Inch Electric Non-Stick Skillet, Adjustable Temperature Control, Cool-Touch Handle w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Perfect For Eggs, Sausage
HomeCraft 12-Inch Electric Non-Stick Skillet, Adjustable Temperature Control, Cool-Touch Handle w/ Tempered Glass Lid, Perfect For Eggs, Sausage
$40.21
($49.99
save 20%)
wayfair
KANGJU Professional Jumbo 16" Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Glass Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair CYEL43802
KANGJU Professional Jumbo 16" Non Stick Electric Skillet w/ Glass Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair CYEL43802
$47.99
wayfair
Nonstick Wok And Stir Fry Pans With Glass Lid Skillet Wok Pan For Induction, Electric & Gas Stoves - 12.6 Inch PFOA Free
Nonstick Wok And Stir Fry Pans With Glass Lid Skillet Wok Pan For Induction, Electric & Gas Stoves - 12.6 Inch PFOA Free
$77.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Nesco Es-08 8" Electric Skillet - Black
Nesco Es-08 8" Electric Skillet - Black
$32.99
($41.99
save 21%)
macy's
Starfrit 24411 Ceramic 12in Electric Skillet
Starfrit 24411 Ceramic 12in Electric Skillet
$43.19
walmartusa
TREASURECABINET Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid & Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe)
TREASURECABINET Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid & Wok Spatula - 12.5 Inch Skillet For Electric, Induction&Gas Stovetop(Cast Aluminum, Dishwasher Safe)
$89.99
wayfair
Presto 06858 Slimline Skillet with Glass Cover Electric, 16 Inch, Black
Presto 06858 Slimline Skillet with Glass Cover Electric, 16 Inch, Black
$59.54
amazon
Presto 07047 Cool Touch Electric Griddle & 06852 16-Inch Electric Skillet with Glass Cover
Presto 07047 Cool Touch Electric Griddle & 06852 16-Inch Electric Skillet with Glass Cover
$82.04
($94.98
save 14%)
amazon
NutriChef 12" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron PFOA-Free Oven Safe Kitchen Nonstick Cookware Frying Pan Skillet w/Glass Lid, Drip Spout, Silicone Handle-Gas/Electric/Ceramic/Induction Cooktop NCCI12
NutriChef 12" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron PFOA-Free Oven Safe Kitchen Nonstick Cookware Frying Pan Skillet w/Glass Lid, Drip Spout, Silicone Handle-Gas/Electric/Ceramic/Induction Cooktop NCCI12
$44.69
($48.99
save 9%)
amazon
Small Skillet Electric Non-Stick Square,8 Inch Electric Frying Pan With Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor，Black,1000 Wat
Small Skillet Electric Non-Stick Square,8 Inch Electric Frying Pan With Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor，Black,1000 Wat
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NESCO 8 Electric Skillet
NESCO 8 Electric Skillet
$34.74
qvc
Ovente 12 Inch Electric Kitchen Skillet with Nonstick Aluminum Coated Grill Pan & Glass Lid Cover, Indoor Countertop Cooking Pan with Temperature Control & Handle Compact Easy Clean, Black SK11112B
Ovente 12 Inch Electric Kitchen Skillet with Nonstick Aluminum Coated Grill Pan & Glass Lid Cover, Indoor Countertop Cooking Pan with Temperature Control & Handle Compact Easy Clean, Black SK11112B
$26.99
($35.78
save 25%)
walmartusa
Love life Small Skillet Electric Non-Stick Square,8 Inch Electric Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor，
Love life Small Skillet Electric Non-Stick Square,8 Inch Electric Frying Pan w/ Tempered Glass Vented Lid,Mini Personal Electric Skillet Indoor，
$179.99
wayfair
MingshanAncient Nonstick Frying Pan - Hard Anodized Aluminum w/ Anti-Warp Base, Stainless Steel Handle - Nonstick Fry Skillet For Gas, Electric
MingshanAncient Nonstick Frying Pan - Hard Anodized Aluminum w/ Anti-Warp Base, Stainless Steel Handle - Nonstick Fry Skillet For Gas, Electric
$62.55
wayfair
Presto 16-inch Electric Skillet, White Lid | Model 06850
Presto 16-inch Electric Skillet, White Lid | Model 06850
$49.90
($49.99
save 0%)
walmartusa
Brentwood SK-67BK 12-Inch Round Electric Skillet with Vented Glass Lid
Brentwood SK-67BK 12-Inch Round Electric Skillet with Vented Glass Lid
$41.49
overstock
Electric Skillets & Woks
