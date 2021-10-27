Electric Griddles

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Small Appliances
Electric Griddles
Electric Griddles
Share
Electric Griddles
BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs At Once, Healthy-Eco Non-stick Coating, Hassle-Free Clean Up, Large Submersible Cooking Surface, 10.5" x 20", Copper/Black
featured
BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs At Once, Healthy-Eco Non-stick Coating, Hassle-Free Clean Up, Large Submersible Cooking Surface, 10.5" x 20", Copper/Black
$29.99
amazon
HomeCraft HCGDWD90BK Non-Stick Griddle With Warming Drawer
featured
HomeCraft HCGDWD90BK Non-Stick Griddle With Warming Drawer
$29.99
walmartusa
Presto Drip Tray for Cool-Touch Electric Griddle/Warmer Plus, 85904
featured
Presto Drip Tray for Cool-Touch Electric Griddle/Warmer Plus, 85904
$10.14
newegg
NutriChef Electric Griddle | Wayfair PKGRIL43
NutriChef Electric Griddle | Wayfair PKGRIL43
$79.99
wayfair
Presto Handle for 20' Electric Griddle, 81527
Presto Handle for 20' Electric Griddle, 81527
$10.83
newegg
HomeCraft Nonstick Electric Bacon Press & Griddle, Cooks 6 Pieces of Bacon, Perfect For Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes in Black/Gray, Size 13.9 H in
HomeCraft Nonstick Electric Bacon Press & Griddle, Cooks 6 Pieces of Bacon, Perfect For Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes in Black/Gray, Size 13.9 H in
$42.39
wayfair
NutriChef Electric Griddle Crepe Maker Cooktop-Nonstick 8” Pan Style Hot Plate with On/Off Switch, Automatic Temperature Control & Cool-Touch Handle, Food Bowl & Spatula Included, Black
NutriChef Electric Griddle Crepe Maker Cooktop-Nonstick 8” Pan Style Hot Plate with On/Off Switch, Automatic Temperature Control & Cool-Touch Handle, Food Bowl & Spatula Included, Black
$25.99
($28.99
save 10%)
amazon
Presto Slimline Griddle
Presto Slimline Griddle
$44.99
($59.99
save 25%)
blainfarm&fleet
Blue Diamond Deluxe Electric Sizzle Griddle
Blue Diamond Deluxe Electric Sizzle Griddle
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dash Mini Maker Waffle Maker + Griddle, 2-Pack Griddle + Waffle Iron - Red
Dash Mini Maker Waffle Maker + Griddle, 2-Pack Griddle + Waffle Iron - Red
$24.99
amazon
BELLA Classic Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker, Black & Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs At Once, Healthy-Eco Non-stick Coating, 10.5" x 20", Copper/Black
BELLA Classic Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker, Black & Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs At Once, Healthy-Eco Non-stick Coating, 10.5" x 20", Copper/Black
$69.98
amazon
CucinaPro 110 sq. in. Black Non-Stick Electric Griddle Crepe Maker
CucinaPro 110 sq. in. Black Non-Stick Electric Griddle Crepe Maker
$39.95
($49.99
save 20%)
homedepot
Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle with Removable Cooking Plate for Pancakes, Burgers, Quesadillas, Eggs and other Snacks, Includes Drip Tray + Recipe Book, 20” x 10.5”, 1500-Watt - Red
Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle with Removable Cooking Plate for Pancakes, Burgers, Quesadillas, Eggs and other Snacks, Includes Drip Tray + Recipe Book, 20” x 10.5”, 1500-Watt - Red
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
amazon
DASH DEG200GBAQ01 Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle, Aqua & DRG214AQ Family Size Rapid Heat Electric Skillet + Hot Oven Cooker with 14 inch Nonstick Surface, 20 Cup Capacity, Aqua
DASH DEG200GBAQ01 Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle, Aqua & DRG214AQ Family Size Rapid Heat Electric Skillet + Hot Oven Cooker with 14 inch Nonstick Surface, 20 Cup Capacity, Aqua
$89.98
amazon
Elite Gourmet EGL-6101 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 650 Watts PFOA-Free Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 8.5", Red
Elite Gourmet EGL-6101 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 650 Watts PFOA-Free Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid, 8.5", Red
$16.99
amazon
ENGLEWOOD MARKETING 9.5 in. Black Griddle with Non-Stick Surface and Warming Drawer
ENGLEWOOD MARKETING 9.5 in. Black Griddle with Non-Stick Surface and Warming Drawer
$29.99
homedepot
Brentwood TS-840 Non-Stick Electric Griddle - 1400W
Brentwood TS-840 Non-Stick Electric Griddle - 1400W
$50.35
newegg
Elite Gourmet EFS-400 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 600 Watts, PFOA-Free Non-stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid (Black)
Elite Gourmet EFS-400 Personal Stir Fry Griddle Pan, Rapid Heat Up, 600 Watts, PFOA-Free Non-stick Electric Skillet with Tempered Glass Lid (Black)
$16.99
amazon
Euro Cuisine 12 in. White Non-Stick Crepe Maker, Black and White
Euro Cuisine 12 in. White Non-Stick Crepe Maker, Black and White
$41.13
homedepot
Furny Engine Inc. Play Kitchen Sets Simulation Spray Griddle Electric Stove in Black, Size 9.7 H x 18.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair Chen202109080007
Furny Engine Inc. Play Kitchen Sets Simulation Spray Griddle Electric Stove in Black, Size 9.7 H x 18.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair Chen202109080007
$30.99
wayfair
Electric Griddle Pancake Baking Crepe Dessert Maker Pan Pizza Non Stick Machine -
Electric Griddle Pancake Baking Crepe Dessert Maker Pan Pizza Non Stick Machine -
$41.76
newegg
220V 21cm Electric Crepe Maker Non Stick Baking Pancake Pan Frying Griddle Machine Baking Pancake Pan Frying Griddle Appliances for Perfect Crepes.
220V 21cm Electric Crepe Maker Non Stick Baking Pancake Pan Frying Griddle Machine Baking Pancake Pan Frying Griddle Appliances for Perfect Crepes.
$48.81
newegg
Play Kitchen Sets Simulation Spray Griddle Electric Stove
Play Kitchen Sets Simulation Spray Griddle Electric Stove
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Treasures Sandwich Non Stick Electric Griddle
Good Treasures Sandwich Non Stick Electric Griddle
$70.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Starfrit The Rock" 14 Electric Non-Stick Griddle
Starfrit The Rock" 14 Electric Non-Stick Griddle
$57.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Tayama 150 sq. in. Black Indoor Electric Griddle with Removable Lid
Tayama 150 sq. in. Black Indoor Electric Griddle with Removable Lid
$47.51
homedepot
Toastmaster 10" x 20" Griddle
Toastmaster 10" x 20" Griddle
$29.99
walmartusa
Toastmaster TM-203GR 10x20 Griddle, Black
Toastmaster TM-203GR 10x20 Griddle, Black
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
amazon
Starfrit The Rock" 14 Electric Non-Stick Griddle Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 7.25 H in | Wayfair SRFT024402
Starfrit The Rock" 14 Electric Non-Stick Griddle Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 7.25 H in | Wayfair SRFT024402
$57.09
wayfair
Starfrit Black Eco Copper Electric Griddle
Starfrit Black Eco Copper Electric Griddle
$45.60
($57.00
save 20%)
belk
Tayama Electric Griddle with Lid
Tayama Electric Griddle with Lid
$47.51
wayfairnorthamerica
WSC160X 16 Inch Electric Crepe Maker 120V 1800W Spreader and Spatula included in
WSC160X 16 Inch Electric Crepe Maker 120V 1800W Spreader and Spatula included in
$469.99
appliancesconnection
Zojirushi EA-BDC10TD Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, Dark Brown
Zojirushi EA-BDC10TD Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, Dark Brown
$115.99
($135.00
save 14%)
walmartusa
Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler® Electric Griddle, Stainless Brown Cast Iron/Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair EA-DCC10XJ
Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler® Electric Griddle, Stainless Brown Cast Iron/Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair EA-DCC10XJ
$193.18
wayfair
Homecraft Non Stick Griddle Bacon Maker
Homecraft Non Stick Griddle Bacon Maker
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hamilton Beach Durathon Reversible Electric Griddle, Red/Coppr
Hamilton Beach Durathon Reversible Electric Griddle, Red/Coppr
$49.99
($59.99
save 17%)
kohl's
KALORIK 160 sq. in. Black Diamond Electric Griddle
KALORIK 160 sq. in. Black Diamond Electric Griddle
$39.99
homedepot
Hamilton Beach 38518R Durathon Ceramic Griddle, 200 sq. in, Black
Hamilton Beach 38518R Durathon Ceramic Griddle, 200 sq. in, Black
$44.99
amazon
Dash Everyday 10" x 20" Griddle - Black
Dash Everyday 10" x 20" Griddle - Black
$49.99
($62.99
save 21%)
macy's
Presto 07046 Tilt 'n Drain Big Griddle Cool-Touch Electric Griddle
Presto 07046 Tilt 'n Drain Big Griddle Cool-Touch Electric Griddle
$44.95
($59.99
save 25%)
amazon
Nutrichef Electric Griddle And Crepe Maker
Nutrichef Electric Griddle And Crepe Maker
$29.41
($73.99
save 60%)
walmartusa
Starfrit The Rock 19" X 13" Electric Griddle In Black
Starfrit The Rock 19" X 13" Electric Griddle In Black
$54.99
buybuybaby
Presto 07047 Cool Touch Electric Griddle & 06852 16-Inch Electric Skillet with Glass Cover
Presto 07047 Cool Touch Electric Griddle & 06852 16-Inch Electric Skillet with Glass Cover
$82.04
($94.98
save 14%)
amazon
Lodge Logic Pro Cast Iron Griddle Black
Lodge Logic Pro Cast Iron Griddle Black
$101.48
walmart
MegaChef Crepe and Pancake Maker Breakfast Griddle, One Size , Black
MegaChef Crepe and Pancake Maker Breakfast Griddle, One Size , Black
$49.99
($60.00
save 17%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Nostalgia MWFGRDCK5TL My Mini Bundle includes Mini Waffle Maker, Mini Griddle, and Mini Cupcake Maker
Nostalgia MWFGRDCK5TL My Mini Bundle includes Mini Waffle Maker, Mini Griddle, and Mini Cupcake Maker
$26.99
walmartusa
Nostalgia Electrics My Mini Griddle Maker
Nostalgia Electrics My Mini Griddle Maker
$14.99
($19.99
save 25%)
blainfarm&fleet
MegaChef Countertop Nonstick Breakfast Griddle with Temperature Knob
MegaChef Countertop Nonstick Breakfast Griddle with Temperature Knob
$42.49
overstock
Continental Electric 2-Serving Capacity Non-Stick Contact Griddle w/ Lid | Wayfair CE23799
Continental Electric 2-Serving Capacity Non-Stick Contact Griddle w/ Lid | Wayfair CE23799
$26.99
wayfair
Continental Electric 2-Serving Capacity Non-Stick Contact Griddle with Lid
Continental Electric 2-Serving Capacity Non-Stick Contact Griddle with Lid
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dash™ Black Everyday Griddle
Dash™ Black Everyday Griddle
$49.99
($79.99
save 38%)
belk
Bella 10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle - Black
Bella 10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle - Black
$26.99
($44.99
save 40%)
macy's
Brentwood Appliances Electric Griddle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair TS-840
Brentwood Appliances Electric Griddle Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair TS-840
$45.83
wayfair
Blue Diamond Deluxe Electric Sizzle Griddle blueNon Stick/Ceramic, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair CC002899-001
Blue Diamond Deluxe Electric Sizzle Griddle blueNon Stick/Ceramic, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair CC002899-001
$59.99
($84.99
save 29%)
wayfair
Cuisinart Griddler 5-Brushed Stainless Steel Panini Press and Griddle, Silver/ Brushed stainless
Cuisinart Griddler 5-Brushed Stainless Steel Panini Press and Griddle, Silver/ Brushed stainless
$119.95
homedepot
Oster DiamondForce Electric Griddle
Oster DiamondForce Electric Griddle
$49.99
target
Electric Griddle Nonstick, 35" Extra Large Pancake Griddle With Drip Tray, 1800w Waterproof Presto Electric Griddle With 5-level Adjustable Temperatur
Electric Griddle Nonstick, 35" Extra Large Pancake Griddle With Drip Tray, 1800w Waterproof Presto Electric Griddle With 5-level Adjustable Temperatur
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Taco Tuesday 10-in L x 10-in W 900-Watt Red Foldable Electric Griddle | TTEQM10RD
Taco Tuesday 10-in L x 10-in W 900-Watt Red Foldable Electric Griddle | TTEQM10RD
$32.99
lowes
Waffle, Pizzelle & Crepe Makers Standard Waffle Maker Standard Waffle Maker
Waffle, Pizzelle & Crepe Makers Standard Waffle Maker Standard Waffle Maker
$258.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Starfrit Eco Copper Electric Griddle | SRFT024412
Starfrit Eco Copper Electric Griddle | SRFT024412
$39.99
lowes
