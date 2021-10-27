Skip to content
Blenders
Cuisinart CSB-85IHR Smart Stick 2-Speed Blender 300 Watts- 6 Months Cuisinart Manufacturer Warranty (Refurbished) in Gray | Wayfair
featured
Cuisinart CSB-85IHR Smart Stick 2-Speed Blender 300 Watts- 6 Months Cuisinart Manufacturer Warranty (Refurbished) in Gray | Wayfair
$79.00
wayfair
Cuisinart CSB-75GMC Smart Stick® Two-Speed Hand Blender - Garnet in Red, Size 14.0 H x 2.6 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair
featured
Cuisinart CSB-75GMC Smart Stick® Two-Speed Hand Blender - Garnet in Red, Size 14.0 H x 2.6 W x 2.13 D in | Wayfair
$57.99
wayfair
Brentwood® Appliances Jb-191bl 14-ounce Personal Blender
featured
Brentwood® Appliances Jb-191bl 14-ounce Personal Blender
$25.26
($29.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Breville BBL620SIL the Fresh and Furious Countertop Blender, Silver
Breville BBL620SIL the Fresh and Furious Countertop Blender, Silver
$199.95
($278.60
save 28%)
amazon
CAYNEL Jiachi Hand Immersion Blender
CAYNEL Jiachi Hand Immersion Blender
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Béaba Babycook NEO Glass Baby Food Steamer & Blender - French Touch
Béaba Babycook NEO Glass Baby Food Steamer & Blender - French Touch
$249.95
($259.95
save 4%)
sylvane
Oster 4128 Copper 3-Speed Chrome Retro Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar, 220-volt (Not for USA - European Cord)
Oster 4128 Copper 3-Speed Chrome Retro Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar, 220-volt (Not for USA - European Cord)
$89.99
amazon
Cuisinart Smart Stick® Two-Speed Hand Blender in White, Size 15.625 H x 4.875 W x 4.875 D in | Wayfair CSB-175
Cuisinart Smart Stick® Two-Speed Hand Blender in White, Size 15.625 H x 4.875 W x 4.875 D in | Wayfair CSB-175
$49.95
wayfair
Cuisinart CPB-300 350 Watt BPA-Free Blender, Black, 32 Ounce
Cuisinart CPB-300 350 Watt BPA-Free Blender, Black, 32 Ounce
$69.99
($130.00
save 46%)
amazon
Chefman Personal Ultimate Kitchen Blender
Chefman Personal Ultimate Kitchen Blender
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender Powerful Electric Ice Crushing 2-Speed Control Handheld Food Mixer, Purees, Smoothies, Shakes, Sauces and Soups, Black
Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender Powerful Electric Ice Crushing 2-Speed Control Handheld Food Mixer, Purees, Smoothies, Shakes, Sauces and Soups, Black
$24.99
($29.99
save 17%)
amazon
Betty Crocker Hand Immersion Blender
Betty Crocker Hand Immersion Blender
$27.06
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood Appliances Citrus Juicer & Pulse Personal Blender in Green, Size 15.6 H x 17.1 W x 23.1 D in | Wayfair KITBTWJUICE
Brentwood Appliances Citrus Juicer & Pulse Personal Blender in Green, Size 15.6 H x 17.1 W x 23.1 D in | Wayfair KITBTWJUICE
$42.99
wayfair
Brentwood Originals 14 oz. Single Speed White Personal Blender, Blue
Brentwood Originals 14 oz. Single Speed White Personal Blender, Blue
$19.46
homedepot
Braun MultiQuick 9137XI Hand Blender
Braun MultiQuick 9137XI Hand Blender
$159.99
($199.99
save 20%)
macys
Café™ Hand Immersion Blender in Gray, Size 15.3 H x 4.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair G8H1AASSPSS
Café™ Hand Immersion Blender in Gray, Size 15.3 H x 4.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair G8H1AASSPSS
$74.47
wayfair
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES 50-Ounce 12-Speed + Pulse Electric Blender w/ Plastic Jar 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer () in Red, Size 8.4 H x 9.7 W x 13.3 D in
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES 50-Ounce 12-Speed + Pulse Electric Blender w/ Plastic Jar 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer () in Red, Size 8.4 H x 9.7 W x 13.3 D in
$46.99
wayfair
SNBSXC2901-B1L CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
SNBSXC2901-B1L CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
$1,890.00
appliancesconnection
Blendtec FourSide Jar (75 oz) Four Sided, Professional-Grade Blender, Blue
Blendtec FourSide Jar (75 oz) Four Sided, Professional-Grade Blender, Blue
$113.89
amazon
Blendtec Designer 650 Black Blender with Wildside+ Jar
Blendtec Designer 650 Black Blender with Wildside+ Jar
$449.95
newegg
Black & Decker BLP10600B Intelligent Fuse 10-Speed Blender, Black
Black & Decker BLP10600B Intelligent Fuse 10-Speed Blender, Black
$48.54
amazon
Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Aluminum HP Blender
Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Aluminum HP Blender
$99.95
($185.00
save 46%)
walmartusa
SNBS2C2901-B1L CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
SNBS2C2901-B1L CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
$1,453.00
appliancesconnection
Breville the Super Q™ Countertop Blender
Breville the Super Q™ Countertop Blender
$499.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood 42-Ounce 12-Speed Electric Blender with Glass Jar, Black
Brentwood 42-Ounce 12-Speed Electric Blender with Glass Jar, Black
$34.99
homedepot
BlendJet One Portable Blender - Ocean
BlendJet One Portable Blender - Ocean
$39.99
macy's
Cuisinart Hurricane To Go Compact Juicing Blender
Cuisinart Hurricane To Go Compact Juicing Blender
$99.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender w/ Stainless Steel Blades in Red, Size 16.5 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair RJ19-V3-RBR-RED-C
Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender w/ Stainless Steel Blades in Red, Size 16.5 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair RJ19-V3-RBR-RED-C
$35.49
wayfair
Cuisinart Evolution X Rhb-100 Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender - Silver
Cuisinart Evolution X Rhb-100 Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender - Silver
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
macy's
Brentwood Black 2 Speed Hand Blender | Michaels®
Brentwood Black 2 Speed Hand Blender | Michaels®
$16.99
michaelsstores
Black + Decker Tritan® Personal Blender black, Size 8.661 H x 3.543 W x 3.858 D in | Wayfair PBJ1650
Black + Decker Tritan® Personal Blender black, Size 8.661 H x 3.543 W x 3.858 D in | Wayfair PBJ1650
$13.66
wayfair
Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender w/ ActiveBlade, 2-Cup Chopper
Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender w/ ActiveBlade, 2-Cup Chopper
$159.95
qvc
Brentwood Appliances Countertop Blender in Red, Size 8.4 H x 8.25 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair JB-920R
Brentwood Appliances Countertop Blender in Red, Size 8.4 H x 8.25 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair JB-920R
$31.99
wayfair
Better Chef 10 Speed 350W Plastic Jar Blender in Red
Better Chef 10 Speed 350W Plastic Jar Blender in Red
$30.99
walmartusa
BLACK+DECKER FusionBlade Personal Blender with Two 20oz Personal Blending Jars, Gray, PB1002G
BLACK+DECKER FusionBlade Personal Blender with Two 20oz Personal Blending Jars, Gray, PB1002G
$26.38
amazon
TBS8154R Power Blender with 68 oz. BPA-Free Tritan Jug 6-Blade Stainless Steel Knife and 2.2 HP Motor in Rose
TBS8154R Power Blender with 68 oz. BPA-Free Tritan Jug 6-Blade Stainless Steel Knife and 2.2 HP Motor in Rose
$249.00
appliancesconnection
Béaba Babycook NEO Glass Baby Food Steamer & Blender - Eucalyptus
Béaba Babycook NEO Glass Baby Food Steamer & Blender - Eucalyptus
$249.95
($259.95
save 4%)
sylvane
Beaba Plus Babycook Cooker and Blender - Cream
Beaba Plus Babycook Cooker and Blender - Cream
$209.95
macy's
Brentwood Appliances Brentwood Appliances 50-ounce 12-speed + Pulse Electric Blender With Plastic Jar (black)
Brentwood Appliances Brentwood Appliances 50-ounce 12-speed + Pulse Electric Blender With Plastic Jar (black)
$29.54
($34.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Cuisinart Hurricane Hand Blender Set, Black
Cuisinart Hurricane Hand Blender Set, Black
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Chicago Food Machinery Countertop Blender
Chicago Food Machinery Countertop Blender
$224.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Blender, Grey
Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Blender, Grey
$119.99
kohl's
Better Chef 3 Cup Compact Blender in Black
Better Chef 3 Cup Compact Blender in Black
$19.99
walmartusa
Better Chef 10-Speed 350 Watt 42 Ounce Glass Jar Blender In White/Silver
Better Chef 10-Speed 350 Watt 42 Ounce Glass Jar Blender In White/Silver
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
S885C2901-A1DA1D CQB1 Stealth 885 Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure WildSide+ Jar and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
S885C2901-A1DA1D CQB1 Stealth 885 Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure WildSide+ Jar and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
$1,024.00
appliancesconnection
Brentwood 2-Speed Hand Blender-White
Brentwood 2-Speed Hand Blender-White
$30.00
($49.99
save 40%)
walmartusa
Kitchen Juicer Countertop Blender
Kitchen Juicer Countertop Blender
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
365usdeal Countertop Blender, Professional High-Speed Blender w/ 9 Speed Settings, 1800W Base in Red, Size 18.0 H x 8.66 W x 7.48 D in | Wayfair
365usdeal Countertop Blender, Professional High-Speed Blender w/ 9 Speed Settings, 1800W Base in Red, Size 18.0 H x 8.66 W x 7.48 D in | Wayfair
$174.71
wayfair
Alessi Plisse Hand Blender Set, Gray in Red, Size 13.4 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair MDL10SR/US
Alessi Plisse Hand Blender Set, Gray in Red, Size 13.4 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair MDL10SR/US
$175.00
wayfair
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 10-Speed Settings, Red, BL1210RG
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 10-Speed Settings, Red, BL1210RG
$34.99
amazon
SNBSXC2901-B1K CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
SNBSXC2901-B1K CQB2 Stealth Nitro Jarless Drink Blender with 1800 Watts Motor Sound Enclosure and 42 Preprogrammed Blend Cycles in
$1,890.00
appliancesconnection
Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender, Gray (CSB-175SV), Grey | Quill
Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender, Gray (CSB-175SV), Grey | Quill
$49.99
quill
Cuisinart CBT-1000 PowerEdge 1.3 Horsepower Blender with BPA Free Jar, 64-Ounce, Brushed Stainless
Cuisinart CBT-1000 PowerEdge 1.3 Horsepower Blender with BPA Free Jar, 64-Ounce, Brushed Stainless
$59.99
newegg
Cuisinart Smart Stick® Variable Speed Hand Blender
Cuisinart Smart Stick® Variable Speed Hand Blender
$69.95
wayfairnorthamerica
TASTY By Cuisinart® Hand Blender
TASTY By Cuisinart® Hand Blender
$39.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Dash Chef Series 64 oz Blender with with Stainless Steel Blades + Digital Display for Coffee Drinks, Frozen Cocktails, Smoothies, Soup, Fondue & More, 1400-Watt - Champagne
Dash Chef Series 64 oz Blender with with Stainless Steel Blades + Digital Display for Coffee Drinks, Frozen Cocktails, Smoothies, Soup, Fondue & More, 1400-Watt - Champagne
$190.10
($199.99
save 5%)
amazon
Cuisinart Velocity High Performance Blender
Cuisinart Velocity High Performance Blender
$79.95
wayfairnorthamerica
BlendJet BlendJet 2 Portable Blender - Ocean
BlendJet BlendJet 2 Portable Blender - Ocean
$49.99
macy's
Black + Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, Black
Black + Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, Black
$31.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Courant Hand Immersion Blender in White, Size 14.76 H x 7.5 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair CHB-2001CW
Courant Hand Immersion Blender in White, Size 14.76 H x 7.5 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair CHB-2001CW
$25.95
wayfair
