Oil & Vinegar Cruets

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Food Storage
Oil & Vinegar Cruets
Oil & Vinegar Cruets
Oil & Vinegar Cruets
La Porcellana Bianca 34 oz. Menage Oil Bottle Porcelain in White, Size 13.39 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair P001100254
featured
La Porcellana Bianca 34 oz. Menage Oil Bottle Porcelain in White, Size 13.39 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair P001100254
$30.61
wayfair
Infinity Jars 25 oz. Vinegar Oil Cruet Glass in Black, Size 12.9 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-750ML-01
featured
Infinity Jars 25 oz. Vinegar Oil Cruet Glass in Black, Size 12.9 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-750ML-01
$33.99
wayfair
No Drip Vinegar Dispenser Clear - Made By Design
featured
No Drip Vinegar Dispenser Clear - Made By Design
$6.00
target
Prep & Savour Spraying Oil/Vinegar Cruet Stainless Steel/Glass in Black/Gray/White, Size 6.8898 H x 1.5748 W x 1.5748 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Spraying Oil/Vinegar Cruet Stainless Steel/Glass in Black/Gray/White, Size 6.8898 H x 1.5748 W x 1.5748 D in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
LINYI FLY 3 Pack Stainless Steel Funnels Set,Multipurpose Funnel For Drinking Liquor Flask, Essential Oil Bottle, Spice Powder, Lab, Perfume Liquid
LINYI FLY 3 Pack Stainless Steel Funnels Set,Multipurpose Funnel For Drinking Liquor Flask, Essential Oil Bottle, Spice Powder, Lab, Perfume Liquid
$58.99
($85.99
save 31%)
wayfair
Barbeque Oil Brush Bottle Grilling Roasting Oil Brush Bottle BBQ Grease Applying Silicone Tool, Pink
Barbeque Oil Brush Bottle Grilling Roasting Oil Brush Bottle BBQ Grease Applying Silicone Tool, Pink
$14.01
walmart
Jars-France Tourron Orange Oil Cruet with Drizzle Spout
Jars-France Tourron Orange Oil Cruet with Drizzle Spout
$47.00
replacementsltd
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 9.7 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-250ML-10
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 9.7 H x 1.8 W x 1.8 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-250ML-10
$102.99
($105.00
save 2%)
wayfair
Hottest Silicone Bottle Brush Barbecue Brush Oil Brush Household Baking Oil BBQ Tools
Hottest Silicone Bottle Brush Barbecue Brush Oil Brush Household Baking Oil BBQ Tools
$7.31
walmart
OWSOO Stainless Steel Oil Dispenser Oil Can Olive Oil Can Edible Oil Dispensing Bottle Leak-proof Oil Container for Kitchen/Cooking/Restaurant/BBQ
OWSOO Stainless Steel Oil Dispenser Oil Can Olive Oil Can Edible Oil Dispensing Bottle Leak-proof Oil Container for Kitchen/Cooking/Restaurant/BBQ
$54.99
walmart
Prep & Savour 17 oz Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair B9A437CAC5E04B6187D5048A034AC988
Prep & Savour 17 oz Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass, Size 12.0 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair B9A437CAC5E04B6187D5048A034AC988
$27.99
wayfair
Forma 9 Ounce Clear Olive Oil Dispenser, 1 Double Wall Glass Oil Dispenser - Chip-Resistant, Reusable, Clear Glass Glass Oil Dispenser Bottle, Oil Catcher, For Oils Or Dressings - Restaurantware
Forma 9 Ounce Clear Olive Oil Dispenser, 1 Double Wall Glass Oil Dispenser - Chip-Resistant, Reusable, Clear Glass Glass Oil Dispenser Bottle, Oil Catcher, For Oils Or Dressings - Restaurantware
$18.62
amazon
Prep & Savour 8.5 Oz. Oil Glass Spray Bottle Plastic, Size 8.0 H x 2.75 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 69A5613784044581A5220D297EDBB0C2
Prep & Savour 8.5 Oz. Oil Glass Spray Bottle Plastic, Size 8.0 H x 2.75 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 69A5613784044581A5220D297EDBB0C2
$16.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel No-Drip Olive Oil Cruet
Stainless Steel No-Drip Olive Oil Cruet
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prepara Non-drip Oil Cruet, Glass Base, 2.5 x 2.5 x 6.3 inches, White/Olive Green
Prepara Non-drip Oil Cruet, Glass Base, 2.5 x 2.5 x 6.3 inches, White/Olive Green
$15.99
amazon
Rachael Ray 48464 Ceramic EVOO Oil and Vinegar Dispensing Bottle with Spout, 24 Ounce - Cranberry Red
Rachael Ray 48464 Ceramic EVOO Oil and Vinegar Dispensing Bottle with Spout, 24 Ounce - Cranberry Red
$19.99
amazon
Tablecraft 16 Oz. Olive Oil Bottle With Pourer Glass
Tablecraft 16 Oz. Olive Oil Bottle With Pourer Glass
$3.99
($4.99
save 20%)
bedbath&beyond
Rustic Wall Decor, Vintage Style Bottle Opener, Cast Iron Wall Mounted, Ivory or Pick from over 40 Colors, Bar Accessory, Gift for Him
Rustic Wall Decor, Vintage Style Bottle Opener, Cast Iron Wall Mounted, Ivory or Pick from over 40 Colors, Bar Accessory, Gift for Him
$9.95
amazon
Tabletops Unlimited Canton Vinegar Cruet & Stopper
Tabletops Unlimited Canton Vinegar Cruet & Stopper
$6.99
($7.99
save 13%)
replacementsltd
Zen Closet Rishikesh Glass Roller Bottles For Essential Oils (576 Pack) | 10Ml Empty Roller Bottle Set | UV Resistant Clear Glass Roll-On in Brown
Zen Closet Rishikesh Glass Roller Bottles For Essential Oils (576 Pack) | 10Ml Empty Roller Bottle Set | UV Resistant Clear Glass Roll-On in Brown
$189.99
wayfair
Rishikesh Glass Roller Bottles For Essential Oils (576 Pack) | 10Ml Empty Roller Bottle Set | UV Resistant Cobalt Blue Roll-On And Travel-Friendly | M
Rishikesh Glass Roller Bottles For Essential Oils (576 Pack) | 10Ml Empty Roller Bottle Set | UV Resistant Cobalt Blue Roll-On And Travel-Friendly | M
$213.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Visol Foxdale Stainless Steel Salt, Pepper, Oil and Vinegar Bottles with Stand
Visol Foxdale Stainless Steel Salt, Pepper, Oil and Vinegar Bottles with Stand
$36.44
($40.49
save 10%)
overstock
CROSTER Mini Funnel Small Funnel 5-Pack For Lab Bottles, Sand Art, Perfumes, Spices, Powder Funnel, Essential Oils, Recreational Activities Plastic
CROSTER Mini Funnel Small Funnel 5-Pack For Lab Bottles, Sand Art, Perfumes, Spices, Powder Funnel, Essential Oils, Recreational Activities Plastic
$55.99
wayfair
ChicWick 100% Pure Lemongrass Essential Oil 10mL bottle Therapuetic Grade Guaranteed
ChicWick 100% Pure Lemongrass Essential Oil 10mL bottle Therapuetic Grade Guaranteed
$8.99
amazon
CaterEco Rishikesh Essential Oil Roller Bottles | 10ml Clear Glass Roll-on Bottles | Pack of 36 | Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Roller Balls |Durable Roller B Glass
CaterEco Rishikesh Essential Oil Roller Bottles | 10ml Clear Glass Roll-on Bottles | Pack of 36 | Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Roller Balls |Durable Roller B Glass
$27.99
wayfair
Oil Vinegar Bottle 2 Piece Set - White
Oil Vinegar Bottle 2 Piece Set - White
$31.50
($45.00
save 30%)
macy's
3 In 1 Metal Stainless Steel Funnel, Kitchen Funnel For Filling Bottles, Mini Funnel Set For Essential Oil, Flask, Spices, Liquid, Dry, Food Funnels F
3 In 1 Metal Stainless Steel Funnel, Kitchen Funnel For Filling Bottles, Mini Funnel Set For Essential Oil, Flask, Spices, Liquid, Dry, Food Funnels F
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Atelier Main Street 16 Ounce Glass Oil Bottles, Set of 2
American Atelier Main Street 16 Ounce Glass Oil Bottles, Set of 2
$12.99
walmartusa
Italian Ceramic Olive Oil Bottle. Cruet with tipical decoration Blue and Green. For Oil and Vinegar Perfect gift and Wedding Favors
Italian Ceramic Olive Oil Bottle. Cruet with tipical decoration Blue and Green. For Oil and Vinegar Perfect gift and Wedding Favors
$60.00
amazon
Ricco Deruta: Olive Oil Bottle Deluxe
Ricco Deruta: Olive Oil Bottle Deluxe
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5 oz Oil and Vinegar Cruet Set
5 oz Oil and Vinegar Cruet Set
$44.58
wayfairnorthamerica
CROSTER 6 Pack Stainless Steel Mini Funnels Multipurpose Small Funnels For Drinking Liquor Flask, Essential Oil Bottle, Spice Powder, Amber Bottles
CROSTER 6 Pack Stainless Steel Mini Funnels Multipurpose Small Funnels For Drinking Liquor Flask, Essential Oil Bottle, Spice Powder, Amber Bottles
$55.99
wayfair
Bormioli Rocco Country Home Helios Oil Bottle, 8-Ounce
Bormioli Rocco Country Home Helios Oil Bottle, 8-Ounce
$12.79
($14.99
save 15%)
amazon
18.24 oz. Leo Oil Bottle
18.24 oz. Leo Oil Bottle
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ChicWick 100% Pure Lemon Essential Oil 10mL bottle Therapuetic Grade Guaranteed
ChicWick 100% Pure Lemon Essential Oil 10mL bottle Therapuetic Grade Guaranteed
$8.99
amazon
Shagreen Oil and Vinegar Bottle Set
Shagreen Oil and Vinegar Bottle Set
$275.00
neimanmarcus
6 oz. French Oil and Vinegar Bottle with Caddy
6 oz. French Oil and Vinegar Bottle with Caddy
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics Essence Collection Sturdy, Red 2-Piece Glass Oil and Vinegar Cruet Set, Medium
Home Basics Essence Collection Sturdy, Red 2-Piece Glass Oil and Vinegar Cruet Set, Medium
$9.49
($17.99
save 47%)
amazon
Htwon 13.7" Portable Foldable Heavy Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Tabletop Charcoal Grill Set with 2 pcs Grill Mats+3 Oil Brush Bottles+ 1 Meat Tenderizer For Outdoor Camping Picnic BBQ Accessories Combo
Htwon 13.7" Portable Foldable Heavy Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Tabletop Charcoal Grill Set with 2 pcs Grill Mats+3 Oil Brush Bottles+ 1 Meat Tenderizer For Outdoor Camping Picnic BBQ Accessories Combo
$59.99
walmart
Home Basics Oil and Vinegar Glass Bottle, Clear, 2 Piece (Pack of 1)
Home Basics Oil and Vinegar Glass Bottle, Clear, 2 Piece (Pack of 1)
$8.10
amazon
Fox Run Posi-Pour Liquor/Oil Bottle Measuring Spout, 1.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches, Clear
Fox Run Posi-Pour Liquor/Oil Bottle Measuring Spout, 1.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches, Clear
$6.99
amazon
Flightbird 500ml Aluminium Alloy Outdoor Camping Gas Fuel Oil Bottle Picnic Barbecue Motorcycle Emergency Petrol Kerosene Alcohol Liquid Gas Tank Fuel Storage Bo
Flightbird 500ml Aluminium Alloy Outdoor Camping Gas Fuel Oil Bottle Picnic Barbecue Motorcycle Emergency Petrol Kerosene Alcohol Liquid Gas Tank Fuel Storage Bo
$26.41
($33.99
save 22%)
wayfair
Olive Oil Sprayer Kitchen Vinegar Sprayer Barbecue Marinade Spray Bottle
Olive Oil Sprayer Kitchen Vinegar Sprayer Barbecue Marinade Spray Bottle
$15.55
wayfairnorthamerica
VIETRI 8 oz Artichokes Figural Vinegar Cruet Ceramic in White, Size 6.75 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair ACK-W2693
VIETRI 8 oz Artichokes Figural Vinegar Cruet Ceramic in White, Size 6.75 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair ACK-W2693
$60.00
wayfair
Erbe Basil Olive Vinegar Cruet
Erbe Basil Olive Vinegar Cruet
$69.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Tovolo Sleek Spout, Low-Profile Oil Dispenser Bottle Topper, Liquor Pourer Bottle Topper, Cocktail Accessory, Cooking Oil & Drink Dispenser, Silicone
Tovolo Sleek Spout, Low-Profile Oil Dispenser Bottle Topper, Liquor Pourer Bottle Topper, Cocktail Accessory, Cooking Oil & Drink Dispenser, Silicone
$23.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Trudeau Glass/metal Vinegar Bottle
Trudeau Glass/metal Vinegar Bottle
$5.99
buybuybaby
Wedgwood Queen's Filigree Vinegar Cruet & Stopper
Wedgwood Queen's Filigree Vinegar Cruet & Stopper
$9.99
($11.99
save 17%)
replacementsltd
320ml Squeeze TyKetchup Mustard Vinegar Oil Dispenser Bottle - Clear White,Blue - 8.0" x 2.3" (H*D)
320ml Squeeze TyKetchup Mustard Vinegar Oil Dispenser Bottle - Clear White,Blue - 8.0" x 2.3" (H*D)
$18.99
overstock
Spiritual Kids Dragon's Blood Potpourri Refresher Oil 1oz Amber Bottle with Dropper. Undiluted Pure Fragrant and Essential Oils.
Spiritual Kids Dragon's Blood Potpourri Refresher Oil 1oz Amber Bottle with Dropper. Undiluted Pure Fragrant and Essential Oils.
$11.99
amazon
17.6oz Kitchen Plastic Tube Pour Spout Oil Graduated Squeeze Bottle - 3.9" x 2.8" x 8.3"(L*W*H)
17.6oz Kitchen Plastic Tube Pour Spout Oil Graduated Squeeze Bottle - 3.9" x 2.8" x 8.3"(L*W*H)
$18.99
overstock
Adjustable Bib Aprons, Waterdrop Oil Stain Resistant Apron With 2 Pockets, 2 Towel And 2 Bottle Opener Chef Apron Cooking Kitchen Grilling Aprons For
Adjustable Bib Aprons, Waterdrop Oil Stain Resistant Apron With 2 Pockets, 2 Towel And 2 Bottle Opener Chef Apron Cooking Kitchen Grilling Aprons For
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
25 oz. Vinegar Oil Cruet
25 oz. Vinegar Oil Cruet
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Holloway House Pure Orange Oil For Fine Wood, 16 Ounce Bottle
Holloway House Pure Orange Oil For Fine Wood, 16 Ounce Bottle
$12.38
($14.13
save 12%)
amazon
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 12.9 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-750ML-10
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 12.9 H x 2.56 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-750ML-10
$149.99
($154.00
save 3%)
wayfair
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 11.6 H x 2.2 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-500ML-10
Infinity Jars Oil & Vinegar Cruet Set Glass in Black, Size 11.6 H x 2.2 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair SQOILBOTTLE-500ML-10
$141.99
($147.00
save 3%)
wayfair
Michael Aram Olive Branch Gold Olive Oil Dispenser - Gold
Michael Aram Olive Branch Gold Olive Oil Dispenser - Gold
$87.50
($125.00
save 30%)
macy's
Glass Oil Pour Bottle Clear - Made By Design
Glass Oil Pour Bottle Clear - Made By Design
$4.00
target
OXO Precision Pour Oil Dispenser
OXO Precision Pour Oil Dispenser
$15.99
target
Barbeque Oil Brush Bottle Grilling Roasting Oil Brush Bottle BBQ Grease Applying Silicone Tool, Pink
Barbeque Oil Brush Bottle Grilling Roasting Oil Brush Bottle BBQ Grease Applying Silicone Tool, Pink
$12.14
walmart
Oil & Vinegar Cruets
