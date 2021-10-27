Santoku Knives

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cutlery
Knives
Santoku
Santoku Knives
Share
Santoku Knives
Starfrit(R) 5" Ceramic Santoku Knife, Blue
featured
Starfrit(R) 5" Ceramic Santoku Knife, Blue
$29.99
($114.99
save 74%)
ashleyhomestore
BergHOFF Leo Collection Santoku Knife - Gray
featured
BergHOFF Leo Collection Santoku Knife - Gray
$12.99
($30.00
save 57%)
macy's
BergHOFF International Gourmet 7" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife
featured
BergHOFF International Gourmet 7" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CollectNCook Santoku Knife - Silver
CollectNCook Santoku Knife - Silver
$22.99
overstock
BergHOFF Ron Black 6.25-inch Santoku Knife
BergHOFF Ron Black 6.25-inch Santoku Knife
$44.99
overstock
BergHOFF International Essentials 4.5" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1301088
BergHOFF International Essentials 4.5" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1301088
$13.99
($20.00
save 30%)
wayfair
BergHOFF International Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife with Sheath
BergHOFF International Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife with Sheath
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Essentials Ergonomic SS Santoku Knife, 6" - grey
Essentials Ergonomic SS Santoku Knife, 6" - grey
$22.74
overstock
Chroma Type 301 7.25" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray | Wayfair P02
Chroma Type 301 7.25" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray | Wayfair P02
$114.95
($143.95
save 20%)
wayfair
Cuisinart C55CNS-7SANG Advantage Color Collection 7" Santoku Knife, Green
Cuisinart C55CNS-7SANG Advantage Color Collection 7" Santoku Knife, Green
$14.95
amazon
Cangshan Everest 7" White Santoku Knife
Cangshan Everest 7" White Santoku Knife
$99.95
crate&barrel
Cangshan Tc Series 7" Santoku Knife & Sheath - Black
Cangshan Tc Series 7" Santoku Knife & Sheath - Black
$111.99
($159.99
save 30%)
macy's
Advertisement
Professional Quality 15 Piece Stainless Knife Set with Shears Sharpener Chef Bread Santoku Filet Paring Steak Knives and Wood Block by Classic Cuisine
Professional Quality 15 Piece Stainless Knife Set with Shears Sharpener Chef Bread Santoku Filet Paring Steak Knives and Wood Block by Classic Cuisine
$61.99
($69.95
save 11%)
walmartusa
"Calphalon Katana Series 7-in. Santoku Knife, Grey, 7""
"Calphalon Katana Series 7-in. Santoku Knife, Grey, 7""
$44.99
($89.99
save 50%)
kohl's
Friedr. Dick 4-Piece Premier Plus Knife Block Includes 9" Chef's Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 8" Slicer and 3" Paring Knife
Friedr. Dick 4-Piece Premier Plus Knife Block Includes 9" Chef's Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 8" Slicer and 3" Paring Knife
$291.59
amazon
Global Â® 5" UKON Hollow Ground Santoku Knife
Global Â® 5" UKON Hollow Ground Santoku Knife
$110.00
crate&barrel
Ergo Chef Prodigy Series 7" Stamped Santoku Knife
Ergo Chef Prodigy Series 7" Stamped Santoku Knife
$14.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Farberware 5-inch Teal Santoku Knife with Resin Blade
Farberware 5-inch Teal Santoku Knife with Resin Blade
$12.02
walmartusa
Ergo Chef Prodigy Series 7" Stamped Santoku Knife Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 2070
Ergo Chef Prodigy Series 7" Stamped Santoku Knife Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 2070
$14.95
($26.99
save 45%)
wayfair
GINSU "Kiso Dishwasher Safe 5"" Santoku Knife", black (KIS-KB-DS-001-11)
GINSU "Kiso Dishwasher Safe 5"" Santoku Knife", black (KIS-KB-DS-001-11)
$11.52
amazon
Eva Solo North America 7.25'' Santoku Knife
Eva Solo North America 7.25'' Santoku Knife
$40.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Global Â® 7.5" SAI Santoku Knife
Global Â® 7.5" SAI Santoku Knife
$199.95
crate&barrel
Global Knives Classic 4" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray | Wayfair GS-57
Global Knives Classic 4" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray | Wayfair GS-57
$89.95
($120.00
save 25%)
wayfair
Farberware 5 Inch Santoku Knife
Farberware 5 Inch Santoku Knife
$4.99
target
Advertisement
Dexter Outdoors 7" duo-Edge Santoku Knife
Dexter Outdoors 7" duo-Edge Santoku Knife
$50.54
amazon
Farberware 5" Santoku Knife
Farberware 5" Santoku Knife
$19.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel Cutlery 2 Piece Santoku Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 46570
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel Cutlery 2 Piece Santoku Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 46570
$122.37
($299.99
save 59%)
wayfair
Arcos Duo Santoku Knife, 7-Inch
Arcos Duo Santoku Knife, 7-Inch
$23.28
amazon
BergHOFF Silver Eclipse 4-Piece Santoku Knife Set Hollow
BergHOFF Silver Eclipse 4-Piece Santoku Knife Set Hollow
$104.80
($131.00
save 20%)
belk
Geminis Ss 7" Santoku Knife - Silver - Tone
Geminis Ss 7" Santoku Knife - Silver - Tone
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
macy's
MIYABI Evolution 7-Inch Santoku Knife
MIYABI Evolution 7-Inch Santoku Knife
$159.99
saksfifthavenue
Miyabi Kaizen II 7-inch Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
Miyabi Kaizen II 7-inch Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
$179.95
overstock
Kai Pro Series 7" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel
Kai Pro Series 7" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel
$39.99
buybuybaby
Miyabi Fusion 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife Silver
Miyabi Fusion 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife Silver
$149.99
buybuybaby
Our Table 2-Piece Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Set
Our Table 2-Piece Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Set
$15.00
buybuybaby
Model 2166 White (Pearl) Petite Santoku Knife in factory-sealed plastic bag. 5.6' High Carbon Stainless Straight Edge blade and 5.1' handle
Model 2166 White (Pearl) Petite Santoku Knife in factory-sealed plastic bag. 5.6' High Carbon Stainless Straight Edge blade and 5.1' handle
$260.14
newegg
Advertisement
"Henckels International Modernist 5" Santoku Knife, One Size , Silver"
"Henckels International Modernist 5" Santoku Knife, One Size , Silver"
$60.00
jcpenney
Kyocera Ltd 5.5" Ceramic Santoku Knife Black
Kyocera Ltd 5.5" Ceramic Santoku Knife Black
$119.99
bedbath&beyond
Miyabi Birchwood Santoku Knife
Miyabi Birchwood Santoku Knife
$349.95
surlatable
Kai AB7064 Luna Santoku Knife with Soft-Grip Handle & Sheath, 7-Inch - Black & Grey
Kai AB7064 Luna Santoku Knife with Soft-Grip Handle & Sheath, 7-Inch - Black & Grey
$12.95
overstock
Henckels Aviara 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife - Black/Stainless Steel
Henckels Aviara 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife - Black/Stainless Steel
$56.95
overstock
2 Piece Knife Wood Handle Chef Knife & Santoku Knife Set
2 Piece Knife Wood Handle Chef Knife & Santoku Knife Set
$26.49
overstock
HENCKELS Dynamic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, 5-inch, Black/Stainless Steel
HENCKELS Dynamic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, 5-inch, Black/Stainless Steel
$15.99
($22.00
save 27%)
amazon
Henckels Forged Synergy Hollow Edge Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
Henckels Forged Synergy Hollow Edge Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
$31.95
overstock
J.a. Henckels International Graphite 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife Silver
J.a. Henckels International Graphite 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife Silver
$31.99
buybuybaby
Henckels Classic Precision 7-inch Hollow Edge Rocking Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
Henckels Classic Precision 7-inch Hollow Edge Rocking Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel
$74.95
overstock
J.A. Henckels 7'' Solution Fine Edge Santoku Knife
J.A. Henckels 7'' Solution Fine Edge Santoku Knife
$18.00
beallsflorida
Custom VG10 Damascus chef knife Hybrid Santoku 9" White Silver cast pine cone handle, kitchen knife w/ 67 layer SS Damascus (Alien Green)
Custom VG10 Damascus chef knife Hybrid Santoku 9" White Silver cast pine cone handle, kitchen knife w/ 67 layer SS Damascus (Alien Green)
$275.00
amazon
Advertisement
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 5-1/2-inch Santoku Knife, Pink Handle
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 5-1/2-inch Santoku Knife, Pink Handle
$42.46
($49.95
save 15%)
overstock
Home Basics Stainless Steel 5-inch Santoku Knife
Home Basics Stainless Steel 5-inch Santoku Knife
$19.67
overstock
Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
$59.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer Cutlery 7" Granton Edge Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair M22707PU
Mercer Cutlery 7" Granton Edge Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair M22707PU
$17.99
wayfair
Shun Premier 5.5-inch Santoku; Top Performance in Smaller Kitchen Knife; Proprietary Steel, High-Performance Blade; Hammered Tsuchime Blade Finish; Walnut PakkaWood Handle; Handcrafted in Japan
Shun Premier 5.5-inch Santoku; Top Performance in Smaller Kitchen Knife; Proprietary Steel, High-Performance Blade; Hammered Tsuchime Blade Finish; Walnut PakkaWood Handle; Handcrafted in Japan
$174.95
($207.00
save 15%)
amazon
Sensei Back of the House German Steel 7" Santoku Knife - HACCP Protection - 1 count box - Restaurantware
Sensei Back of the House German Steel 7" Santoku Knife - HACCP Protection - 1 count box - Restaurantware
$29.80
amazon
Sasaki Masuta Japanese Santoku Knife with Locking Sheath, Black
Sasaki Masuta Japanese Santoku Knife with Locking Sheath, Black
$166.99
kohl's
Shun Â® Classic Blonde 7" Santoku Knife
Shun Â® Classic Blonde 7" Santoku Knife
$154.95
crate&barrel
Sasaki 7" Straight Santoku Knife Damascus | Wayfair 5228199
Sasaki 7" Straight Santoku Knife Damascus | Wayfair 5228199
$92.48
wayfair
Shun Kanso Santoku 7 Inch Hollow Ground Premium Stainless Steel Blade and Wood Handle Traditional Asian Design Handcrafted in Japan, Multi-Purpose Kitchen Knife
Shun Kanso Santoku 7 Inch Hollow Ground Premium Stainless Steel Blade and Wood Handle Traditional Asian Design Handcrafted in Japan, Multi-Purpose Kitchen Knife
$119.95
amazon
ZWILLING Four Star 7-inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
ZWILLING Four Star 7-inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife
$129.99
thezwillinggroupcutlery&cookware
WMF Yamato Santoku Knife with 7 Inch Blade
WMF Yamato Santoku Knife with 7 Inch Blade
$223.40
amazon
Load More
Santoku Knives
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.