Paring Knives

Chroma HD 01 Haiku Damascus Paring Knife, 3 1/4"

$109.95
amazon
BergHOFF Gourmet 3.5" Stainless Steel Paring Kn ife

$34.99
qvc
Royal Chef De Christofle Paring Knife

$290.00
neimanmarcus

Damascus Paring Knife, 3.5 inch Peeling Knife, Fruit and Vegetable Kitchen Knife, Japanese AUS-10 High Carbon Steel, Full Tang Military Grade G10.

$44.77
newegg

Cuisinart Nitro 3.5" Paring Knife, One Size , Black

$8.99
($12.00 save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

BergHOFF International Essentials 3.35" Stainless Steel Rosewood Paring Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 1307157

$19.99
wayfair

Arcos 3-Inch 75 mm Menorca Paring Knife

$11.59
amazon

Arcos 4-Inch 100 mm Universal Paring Knife

$18.62
amazon

Chef Craft Select Paring Knife Set, 2.5 inch blade 8 inch in length 4 piece set, Stainless Steel Black

$4.13
amazon

Cold Steel Paring Knife (Kitchen Classics), Black, one Size

$9.99
($11.99 save 17%)
amazon

Chroma S-09 Paring Knife, 3 1/3"

$61.77
amazon

Farberware BBQ Set of 3 Paring Knives with Assorted Colored Handles

$13.79
($18.99 save 27%)
walmartusa
Utility and Paring Knife Set, Ergonomic for Comfort and Control, Forged High-Carbon Stainless Steel, 12.5 Degree Angle, Durable (WGCU213S)

$418.40
newegg

Rada Cutlery Paring Set and Knife Sharpener Stainless Steel Blades With Aluminum Handles, 8 3/8 Inches

$27.30
amazon

Pirge Classic Paring Knife, 9cm

$25.05
amazon

Pirge Deluxe Paring Knife, 9cm

$10.33
amazon

9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set in Carry Case - Ultra Sharp Chef Knives with Ergonomic Handles - Professional Japanese Chef's Knife Set with Paring, Carving, Bread, Santoku, Utility Knives, Fork, Sharpener

$46.99
amazon

Shun Cutlery Classic 5-Piece Starter Block Set; 3.5-inch Paring Knife, 6-inch Utility Knife, 8- inch Chef’s Knife, Combination Honing Steel, 6-Slot Slimline Block; Handle Any Kitchen Task

$551.00
amazon

Starfrit Red Ceramic Paring Knife (4 Inch)

$16.00
($40.00 save 60%)
belk

Shun VB0700 Sora Paring Knife, 3-1/2-Inch

$54.95
amazon

Shun Cutlery Classic 6.5" Nakiri Knife; Kitchen Knife Handcrafted in Japan; Hand-Sharpened 16° Double-Bevel Steel Blade & DM-0700 Classic Paring Knife, 3.5 inch VG-MAX Blade, Silver

$249.90
amazon

WELLSTAR Kitchen Knives And Universal Block Set Of 6, Including Chef Slicing Bread Utility And Paring Knives

$77.15
wayfairnorthamerica

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic 3-Piece Paring Knife Set Black

$17.99
buybuybaby

Wolf Gourmet WGCU213S Utility and Paring Knife Set

$279.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Victorinox Swiss Classic Paring Knife, 3.1 inches, Pink

$8.04
amazon

Wingbo 3.5" Paring Knife, Size 8.1 H in | Wayfair JMCK-HA08-BK-143

$46.99
wayfair

Victorinox Swiss Army 3.25" Serrated Paring Knife

$7.99
bedbath&beyond

Zyliss Comfort Pro 4.5" Serrated Paring Knife - Ice Hardened German Steel Kitchen Cutlery , Black/Stainless Steel

$19.06
($19.99 save 5%)
amazon

ZYLISS Paring Knife with Sheath Cover, 3.5-Inch Stainless Steel Blade, Green

$8.13
($8.99 save 10%)
amazon

Zwilling J.a. Henckels Christopher Kimball 4" Paring Knife Black

$34.99
bedbath&beyond

Wüsthof Classic Hollow Edge Carving Knife, 8-Inch, with Bonus Paring Knives

$180.00
amazon

Victorinox Swiss Classic 3 1/4 inch Wavy Black Paring Knife, 3.1 inches

$6.80
amazon

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Zwilling Now S 4-inch Paring Knife Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 53060-103

$32.99
wayfair

Wusthof Classic 3.5" Demi-Bolster Paring Knife

$85.00
abtelectronics

Wolf Gourmet WGCU213S Utility & Paring Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair

$279.95
wayfair

Zwilling Twin Grip 4-piece Multi-Colored Paring Knife Set

$30.10
wayfairnorthamerica
WELLSTAR Paring Knife, 3.5 Inch Fine Edge Fruit Peeling Knife w/ Super Sharp German Stainless Steel Forged Blade & Full Tang Handle, Size 7.87 H in

$19.99
wayfair

Ergonomic 2pc Paring Knife Set

$20.09
overstock

BergHOFF Ergonomic Clip Point Paring Knife 3" ", One Size , Multiple Colors

$12.99
($19.00 save 32%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Professional Quality 15 Piece Stainless Knife Set with Shears Sharpener Chef Bread Santoku Filet Paring Steak Knives and Wood Block by Classic Cuisine

$61.99
($69.95 save 11%)
walmartusa

J.A. Henckels International 31161-201 CLASSIC Chef's Knife, 8 Inch, Black & J.A. HENCKELS INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC Paring/Utility Knife, 4-inch, Black/Stainless Steel

$101.36
($168.00 save 40%)
amazon

Global Sai Paring Knife

$139.95
surlatable

Glad 3 Piece Kitchen Knife Set for Prep | Stainless Steel Paring, Utility, Chef Knives | Razor Sharp Rust Resistant Blades | Professional Cutlery Pack

$23.75
amazon

Kitchen&Co. 4pc Knife Set with Shears, peeler, paring knife, utility knife & cutting board

$20.29
overstock

Henckels International 3-pc. Paring Knife Set, One Size , Black

$20.00
jcpenney

Kitchenaid Classic Forged 3.5-Inch Brushed Stainless Paring Knife

$9.99
($12.99 save 23%)
walmartusa

Kitchenaid 3-1/2 Inch Serrated Paring Knife, W/Sheath

$24.77
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercer Culinary 4 Non-Stick Paring Knife, Bulk, Red

$4.90
amazon
Mainstays 3 Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set - Chef, Paring, Utility

$2.97
walmartusa

Morakniv Classic 1891 Paring Knife, 3.3 Inch, Black

$46.34
amazon

IVO Cutlery Solo 3.5" Paring Knife

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

J.a. Henckels International Forged Elite 2-Piece Paring Knife Set Black

$39.99
buybuybaby

MYVIT Ceramic Knife Kitchen Knives 3 4 5 6 inch + Peeler Black Blade Paring Fruit Vegetable Chef Utility Knife Cooking Tools Set-Red & White

$32.59
newegg

J.a. Henckels International Silvercap 3" Paring Knife

$11.99
buybuybaby

HENCKELS Solution 12-pc Knife Set with Block, Chef Knife, Paring Knife, Steak Knife, Grey, Stainless Steel

$109.99
thezwillinggroupcutlery&cookware

KitchenAid Classic Forged 3.5-Inch Brushed Stainless Paring Knife, KKFSS3PRST

$9.99
overstock

J.a. Henckels International Graphite 4" Paring Knife

$22.99
($39.00 save 41%)
macys

Henckels Graphite 4-inch Paring Knife

$28.82
wayfairnorthamerica

Farberware Edgekeeper 3.5'' Paring Knife

$8.00
beallsflorida

Friedr. Dick 4-Piece Premier Plus Knife Block Includes 9" Chef's Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 8" Slicer and 3" Paring Knife

$291.59
amazon
