Fruit & Vegetable Knives

featured

Chroma Japanchef 5.75" Vegetable Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair J11

$54.95
wayfair
featured

BergHOFF Ron Black 4.75 Vegetable Knife

$60.00
bloomingdale's
featured

Damascus Paring Knife, 3.5 inch Peeling Knife, Fruit and Vegetable Kitchen Knife, Japanese AUS-10 High Carbon Steel, Full Tang Military Grade G10.

$44.77
newegg

Peterson Housewares Inc. 3" Ceramic Blade Softouch Handle Specialty Fruit & Vegetable Knife Ceramic/Plastic, Size 2.28 W in | Wayfair CE0956002B-3

$14.99
wayfair

Cutlery Nakiri Knife - Damascus Vegetable Cleaver Kitchen Knives - Japanese AUS-10 HC Stainless Steel Cutting Core Blade - Rose Damascus Pattern.

$72.35
newegg

Wallace Silver Waltz of Spring (Sterling, 1952) Individual Fruit Knife with Stainless Blade

$29.99
replacementsltd

Wusthof Classic Tomato Knife, One Size, Black, Stainless Steel

$89.98
amazon

ZWILLING TWIN Signature 7-inch Chinese Chef's Knife/Vegetable Cleaver - Stainless Steel

$104.95
overstock

Mosfiata 7” Nakiri Chef's Knife with Finger Guard and Blade Guard in Gift Box, German High Carbon Stainless Steel EN1.4116 Nakiri Vegetable Knife, Mul

$123.68
wayfairnorthamerica

ZWILLING Twin Grip Vegetable Knife, 3-inch, Black

$15.11
amazon

WELLSTAR Paring Knife, 3.5 Inch Fine Edge Fruit Peeling Knife w/ Super Sharp German Stainless Steel Forged Blade & Full Tang Handle, Size 7.87 H in

$19.99
wayfair

BergHOFF International Neo Lemon Fruit and Vegetable Knife

$14.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Mepra AZC1098D1106 Fruit Knife Diana Bronzo, Copper

$3,265.19
amazon

Knife slicer, culinary knife, slicer knife, slicer, slicing, bread slicer, vegetables slicer, edc, BBQ, camping, chef, kitchen,bread cutter

$90.00
amazon

Mepra AZC1097CA1106 Fruit Knife Caccia Oro, Black

$2,815.82
amazon

Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 5-inch Micro Serrated Tomato, Utility Knife, Black Blade

$49.39
amazon

Mercer Culinary Genesis, 7-Inch, Flexible Fillet Knife

$27.49
amazon

Mepra AZC10141113 Fruit Knife H/H Roma, Stainless Steel

$1,469.98
amazon

Mepra AZC1096CA1106 Fruit Knife Caccia Oro Nero, Black

$3,265.19
amazon

IVO Cutlery Roots 6" Vegetable Knife

$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica

International Silver Angelique (Sterling) Individual Fruit Knife with Stainless Blade

$31.99
replacementsltd

International Silver Empress (Sterling, 1932) Individual Fruit Knife with Stainless Blade

$27.99
replacementsltd

Global Knives Classic 5.5" Vegetable Knife

$84.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Global Tomato Knife

$72.95
surlatable
Advertisement

Kanetsune Grapefruit knife KC-017

$12.83
newegg

Zenport Lettuce Trimmer Knife with Corer K115-KOR 440 Stainless Steel, Orange

$22.14
($30.68 save 28%)
amazon

Wusthof Gourmet Tomato Knife, 5"

$45.00
williamssonoma

Wusthof Classic IKON Tomato Knife, 5-Inch

$106.85
($125.00 save 15%)
amazon

Personalized Chef Knives - Butcher Knife - Vegetable Cutting Knife - Chef Gifts - Santoku - Utility Chef Knives - Chefs Knife Kitchen Gift - Knives

$42.30
amazon

Berghoff Ron Black 4.75" Vegetable Knife

$39.99
buybuybaby

BergHOFF Ceramic Coated 7" Vegetable Knife - Green

$11.99
($22.00 save 45%)
macy's

BergHOFF International Leo 4.75" Vegetable Knife with Guard

$14.32
wayfairnorthamerica

Chroma Type 301 5" Tomato Knife Stainless Steel/Metal in Gray | Wayfair P10

$67.95
wayfair

Zwilling J.a. Henckels Gourmet 3" Vegetable Knife

$29.99
($50.00 save 40%)
macys

Mepra AZC1095V1106 Fruit Knife Venere Ice Oro, Gold

$2,526.47
amazon

Mepra AZC1097V1106 Fruit Knife Venere Oro, Black

$2,526.47
amazon
Advertisement

Mepra AZC10041113 Fruit Knife H/H Mediterr, Stainless Steel

$1,843.85
amazon

Mepra AZC1097CB1106 Fruit Knife Casablanca Oro, Black

$2,526.47
amazon

Norpro 586 , Blue Lettuce Knife, 11.25in/28.5cm

$4.47
amazon

Norpro 1216 Grip-EZ Bread/Tomato Knife, One Size, Red

$14.50
amazon

Mepra AZC10681113 Fruit Knife Holl.H. Epoque, Stainless Steel

$1,686.27
amazon

Mepra AZC1033CA1106 Fruit Knife Caccia Ice, Stainless Steel

$1,409.93
amazon

Mepra AZC1096VI1106 Fruit Knife Vintage Oro Nero, Black

$2,328.02
amazon

Paderno World Cuisine Steak/Vegetable Knife, Black

$6.77
amazon

Shadow DOUBLE GRAPEFRUIT KNIFE

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica

HD 7' Vegetable Cleaver - Made in Japan - VG10 Hammered Damascus Stainless Steel Chinese Chef's Knife

$232.90
newegg

Gense Facette (Stainless,Korea) Individual Solid Fruit Knife

$6.99
replacementsltd

International Silver Prelude (Sterling, 1939,No Monograms) Individual Fruit Knife with Stainless Blade

$49.99
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Red Barrel Studio® 3 Tier Fruit Basket Fruit Bowl Stand For Counter w/ Avocado Knife & Fruit Peeler in Black, Size 5.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in

$93.27
wayfair

Scanpan Classic Cutlery 4-1/2-Inch Vegetable Knife

$33.97
amazon

Tovolo 8.5" Smooth Kitchen Comfort Grip Handle, Chefs Knife for Meat & Vegetable Meal Prep, Sharp High-Carbon Steel Blade, Dishwasher Safe & BPA-Free, L x 8.5in, Sandstone

$12.68
amazon

7-Inch Blade Handmade Forged Kitchen Knife Chef's Meat Cleaver Butcher Knife Vegetable Cutter with Full Tang Wood Handle

$20.45
newegg

OXO Chef's Knife - Good Grips Lettuce Knife

$7.99
zulily

Towle Silver Legato (Sterling, 1962) Individual Fruit Knife with Stainless Blade

$33.99
replacementsltd

Zhen VG-10 Damascus Series 67-Layer 7" Vegetable Chopping Knife/Cleaver

$121.35
wayfairnorthamerica

7-Inch Blade Handmade Forged Kitchen Knife Chef's Meat Cleaver Butcher Knife Vegetable Cutter with Full Tang Wood Handle

$20.45
newegg

Zhen VG-10 Series 3-Layers Forged Light 7" Vegetable Chopping Chef Knife/Cleaver

$53.36
wayfairnorthamerica

Wusthof Classic Ikon Tomato Knife, 5"

$125.00
williamssonoma

Joie Mandolines and Slicers - Tomato Slicer & Knife

$8.20
($11.99 save 32%)
zulily

Custom Damascus chef knife VG10 steel Ikigai Knives Copper Brass core handle 6" fruit veggie boning knife hand crafted resinart (Purple, Stainless Steel)

$230.00
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com