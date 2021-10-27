Chef's Knives

featured

BergHOFF International Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife with Sheath

$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

BergHOFF International Essentials Ergonomic 5" Stainless Steel Chef's Knife with Sheath

$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel Cutlery 2 Piece Santoku Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 46570

$122.50
wayfair

Arcos Duo Santoku Knife, 7-Inch

$23.28
amazon

Arcos 12-Inch 300 mm 2900 Range Wide Blade Chef's Knife, Black

$23.96
amazon

Arcos 6-Inch 150 mm 2900 Range Chef's Knife, Black

$20.11
amazon

Model 2166 Petite Santoku Knife. 5.6' High Carbon Stainless Straight Edge blade.5.1' Classic Brown handle (sometimes called.

$253.92
newegg

Miyabi Birchwood Santoku Knife

$349.95
surlatable

Henckels Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife

$59.23
wayfairnorthamerica

Kai Pro Series 7" Santoku Knife Stainless Steel

$39.99
buybuybaby

Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 5-1/2-inch Santoku Knife, Pink Handle

$42.46
($49.95 save 15%)
overstock

J.a. Henckels International Graphite 5" Hollow Edge Santoku Knife Silver

$31.99
buybuybaby
Advertisement

Henckels Forged Synergy Hollow Edge Santoku Knife - Stainless Steel

$31.95
overstock

New England Cutlery 7'' Santoku with Full Tang Blade and Walnut Wood Handle - Open Misce

$19.99
($34.00 save 41%)
macy's

Napoleon 55202 Executive Chef Knife Grill Accessory, 14 inches Tall, Black and Stainless Steel

$32.87
($44.99 save 27%)
amazon

Shun Premier 6" Chef's Knife

$174.99
target

Knife Set With Wooden Block - 15 Piece Set Includes Chef Knife, Bread Knife, Carving Knife, Utility Knife, Paring Knife, Steak Knife, Boning Knife, Scissors And Knife Sharpener. - By Kitch N’ Wares

$29.44
amazon

Rachael Ray 3 Piece Cutlery Japanese Stainless Steel Chef Knife Set in Gray | Wayfair 47755

$47.99
wayfair

Pirge Deluxe Chef Knife, 18cm

$18.52
amazon

Our Table 2-Piece Stainless Steel Santoku Knife Set

$15.00
buybuybaby

MIYABI Evolution 7-Inch Santoku Knife

$159.99
saksfifthavenue

3- Layer Chinese Chef Knife

$143.58
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercer Culinary Millennia Chef's Knife, 8-Inch Wide Hollow Ground, Black

$17.99
amazon

Meat Is Murder Delicious Tasty Food Chef Knife Meat, Delicious Tasty Murder Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
amazon
Advertisement

NSW 46 layers Hammered Damascus Gyuto Japanese Chefs Knife 8.25 inch(210mm) Shitan Handle with Magnolia Saya Cover

$283.01
newegg

Farberware 5" Santoku Knife

$19.89
wayfairnorthamerica

KitchenAid Classic Chef Knife, 6-Inch, Black

$12.99
amazon

Zwilling J.a. Henckels Twin Signature Santoku, 7"

$89.99
($150.00 save 40%)
macy's

Homlux Butcher Knife - 8 Inch Serbian Chef Knife Hand Forged Kitchen Knife, German High Carbon Steel Full Tang Meat Cleaver With Ergonomic G10 Handle,

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Henckels Statement 2-pc Chef's Knife Set - Stainless Steel

$29.95
overstock

J.a. Henckels Dynamic 8" Chef's Knife

$17.99
($30.00 save 40%)
macys

Kyocera Advanced Ceramic LTD Series Chef Knife with Handcrafted Pakka Wood Handle, 7-Inch, Black Blade

$112.66
($139.95 save 19%)
amazon

Farberware 3 Piece Chef Knife Set

$9.99
target

Eva Solo North America Nordic 7.87 in. Chef's Knife Wood/Stainless Steel/Full Bolster in Brown/Gray, Size 2.25 W in | Wayfair 515403

$360.00
wayfair

Kyocera Ltd 5.5" Ceramic Santoku Knife Black

$119.99
bedbath&beyond

Chef knife set damascus VG10 steel Ikigai Knives 9" and 6" custom knives resin stabilized live edge burl handle hand crafted resinart (White SIlver)

$475.00
amazon
Advertisement

Kyocera Revolution 8" Ceramic Chef's Knife, 8-inch, Black Handle/White Blade

$79.95
amazon

Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Premier Elite Series 7" Chef's Knife with Pakka Wood Handle Blade, Black

$299.95
overstock

Mercer Culinary Chef's Knife, 7.5-Inch Wavy Edge, Black

$22.18
($28.00 save 21%)
amazon

Genesis 9-Inch Short Bolster Chef's Knife

$55.23
newegg

Miyabi Kaizen Chef's Knife, Medium, Black with Red Accent

$199.95
amazon

Mundial 5100 Series Chef's Knife

$54.69
wayfairnorthamerica

Roomguide Chef Knife With Walnut Sheath, 10-Inch

$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chef Knife Set Catering Culinary Master Cooking Kitchen Raglan Baseball Tee

$23.99
amazon

Sabatier Forged Triple-Riveted Stainless Steel Chef Knife with EdgeKeeper Self-Sharpening Sleeve, 6-Inch

$17.99
($18.99 save 5%)
amazon

Schmidt Brothers Cutlery Zebra Wood 6" Petit Chef Knife

$49.99
walmartusa

Roomguide 9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set w/ Block, Non-Slip ABS Ergonomic Triple Rivet Handle For Chef Knifes, Knife Sharpener & Kitchen Shears, Natura

$479.99
wayfair

Roomguide Damascus Chef Knife 8 Inch With Premium G10 Handle&Triple Rivet,Ergonomic,Stain & Corrosion Resistant

$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Funny Cooking Gift For Men Women Culinary Chef Knife Lovers T-Shirt

$19.99
amazon

Blue Diamond Sharp Stone 8" Chef's Knife Black

$14.99
buybuybaby

Chef Knife Culinary Master Cook Knife BBQ Chef Skull Butcher Culinary School Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
amazon

Cangshan Everest 7" White Santoku Knife

$99.95
crate&barrel

Cuisinart C77C-8CF Classic Nonstick Edge Collection Chef's Knife, 8-Inch - Black

$29.95
overstock

Beautiful 3-piece Kitchen Chef Knife Set in White

$19.97
walmartusa

Starfrit(R) 5" Ceramic Santoku Knife, Blue

$29.99
($114.99 save 74%)
ashleyhomestore

BergHOFF Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knif e

$17.99
qvc

Essentials Ergonomic SS Chef's Knife, 5" - grey

$21.63
overstock

BergHOFF Silver Eclipse 4-Piece Santoku Knife Set Hollow

$104.80
($131.00 save 20%)
belk

BergHOFF Ron Black 6.25-inch Santoku Knife

$44.99
overstock

P40 HM - 6 3/4" Hakata Santoku

$97.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com