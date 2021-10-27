Carving Knives

featured

Christofle Silver Plated Rubans Carving Knife 0024-064

$206.70
($470.00 save 56%)
jomashop
featured

BergHOFF International Essentials 8" Stainless Steel Rosewood Carving Knife

$20.80
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

BergHOFF 2 pc. Carving Knife Set, Brown

$99.99
kohl's

BergHOFF International Essentials 14.75" Stainless Steel Carving Knife w/ Wooden Handle Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 14.8 H in | Wayfair

$21.99
wayfair

WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet 8" Carving Knife

$65.00
crate&barrel

Classic Cuisine Electric Carving Knife With 8" Blade - Black

$36.99
($46.99 save 21%)
macy's

Reed & Barton Lyndon (Stainless) Small Solid Steak Carving Knife

$8.99
($12.99 save 31%)
replacementsltd

9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set in Carry Case - Ultra Sharp Chef Knives with Ergonomic Handles - Professional Japanese Chef's Knife Set with Paring, Carving, Bread, Santoku, Utility Knives, Fork, Sharpener

$46.99
amazon

Richardson Sheffield 9" Carving Knife Wood/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 14.4 H x 3.54 W in | Wayfair R83900P342196

$83.99
wayfair

Tuo 12" SlicingCarvingKnife,HC German Stainless w/Ergo Pakkawood,FierySeries

$43.49
overstock

Swiss Diamond 2-Piece Carving Knife Set

$149.99
qvc

Tarrerias Bonjean 10 in. Carving Knife

$78.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Tuttle Pantheon Carving Knife

$180.00
wayfairnorthamerica

ZWILLING Gourmet 8-inch Carving/Slicing Knife - Stainless Steel

$64.95
overstock

Willstar 7Pcs Spoon Carving Sets Hand Wood Carving Knife Tools Hook Spoon Knife Whittling Knives with Bag Gloves-Gray

$18.95
walmart

Wüsthof Stainless Steak and Carving Knife Set, 10-Piece, Olivewood (1069511002)

$140.00
amazon

GreenPan Chop & Grill Carving Knife & Fork Set: Black - Stainless Steel by World Market

$39.99
costplusworldmarket

Wüsthof Classic Hollow Edge Carving Knife, 8-Inch, with Bonus Paring Knives

$180.00
amazon

Wallace Silver Golden Aegean Weave (Sterling, 1971) Small Steak Carving Knife with Stainless Blade

$49.99
replacementsltd

Tuttle la Preference Trianon Hostess Helper Steak Carving Knife

$43.06
amazon

BergHOFF International Essentials 14.75" Stainless Steel Carving Knife with Wooden Handle

$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alessi Nuovo Milano by Ettore Sottsass Carving Knife

$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica

BergHOFF International Ron Acapu 8" Stainless Steel Carving Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3900101

$24.99
wayfair

Gorham Buttercup Carving Knife

$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Henckels Classic Precision 8-inch Carving Knife - Stainless Steel

$59.95
overstock

GRANDTIES 10'' Carving Knife

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gorham Silver Alencon Lace (Sterling, 1965) Small Steak Carving Knife with Stainless Blade

$25.99
($55.99 save 54%)
replacementsltd

Mercer Cutlery Genesis Forged Carving Knife High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 8" | Wayfair M20408

$26.49
wayfair

Henckels Forged Classic 2pc Carving Knife Set

$79.99
target

I.O. SHEN Master Grade Carving Knife And Fork Set

$223.04
wayfairnorthamerica

Henckels Forged Synergy 8-inch Carving Knife - Stainless Steel

$34.95
overstock

3-3/8" Ribbon Obsidian Flint Knapped/Knapping Pressure Flaked Domed Knife Blade Dagger Point Hafted On Deer Antler Handle Using Imitation Sinew Carved Wolf Paw

$46.00
amazon

Hamilton Beach Set Electric Carving Knife for Meats, Poultry, Bread, Crafting Foam and More, Storage Case and Serving Fork Included, Black (74277)

$22.99
amazon

Fiskars 165180-1001 Easy Change Medium Duty Precision Craft Knife Cutting and Carving Set, Orange/White

$28.83
amazon

Cuisinox Carving Knife, 8 in.

$13.25
wayfairnorthamerica

Global Knives Classic 3" Carving Knife

$44.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Knife Set With Wooden Block - 15 Piece Set Includes Chef Knife, Bread Knife, Carving Knife, Utility Knife, Paring Knife, Steak Knife, Boning Knife, Scissors And Knife Sharpener. - By Kitch N’ Wares

$29.44
amazon

KRAMER by ZWILLING EUROLINE Carbon Collection 9-inch Carving Knife - Stainless Steel

$329.95
overstock

Wusthof Classic 8" Carving Knife

$120.00
abtelectronics

MASTERCHEF - Knife set w/block, 15pcs - Pairing knife 3.5", Serrated vegetable knive 4.8", Utility knife 5", Carving knife 7.8", Bread knife 7.8", Chefs knife 7.8", 6 steak knives, scissors, sharpener

$89.99
amazon

Curtis Stone Cordless Electric Carving Knife Model 676-751 - Black

$46.49
overstock

Chroma CCC Robert Irvine Carving Knife Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair Chroma Cutlery C07I

$49.99
wayfair

Chroma Kasumi Titanium 7.75" Carving Knife Stainless Steel/Titanium in Gray | Wayfair KTB3

$149.96
wayfair

Black & Decker 9" Electric Carving Knife

$17.99
($28.99 save 38%)
macys

BergHOFF Gourmet 8" Steel Carving Knife

$54.99
qvc

BergHOFF International Leo 7.5" Stainless Steel Carving Knife w/ Sheath Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair 3950110

$17.99
wayfair

Chefman Electric Knife with Bonus Carving Fork & Space Saving Storage Case Included One Touch, Durable 8 Inch Stainless Steel Blades, Rubberized Black Handle, BPA Free, 120 Volts and Watts

$28.05
amazon

BergHOFF Leo 7.5-in. Carving Knife, Grey

$24.99
kohl's
Advertisement

17.91" Electric Carving Knife

$22.52
wayfairnorthamerica

Christofle Silver Plated Malmaison Carving Knife 0018-064

$206.70
($450.00 save 54%)
jomashop

Henckels Classic Precision 8-inch Carving Knife - Stainless Steel

$59.95
overstock

Gourmet 8" Stainless Steel Carving Knife - Black

$39.99
($70.00 save 43%)
macy's

GRANDTIES 10" Carving Knife Wood/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair GT1002

$42.99
wayfair

Humbee Chef Carving Knife With Granton Edge Cusine Pro Chef Carving Knife 10 inch NSF Certified

$14.99
amazon

Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Carving Set, Black

$26.99
($29.99 save 10%)
kohl's

Henckels Forged Synergy 8-inch Carving Knife - Stainless Steel

$34.95
overstock

J.a. Henckels International Definition 8" Carving Knife In Black/silver

$14.99
buybuybaby

French Home Laguiole Stainless Steel Carving Knife and Fork Set

$34.99
($90.00 save 61%)
macys

Global Sai 8" Carving Knife Steel

$219.99
buybuybaby

Everyday Kitchenware Carving Knife

$11.74
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com