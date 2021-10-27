Bread Knives

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cutlery
Knives
Bread
Bread Knives
Share
Bread Knives
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet 8" Bread Knife
featured
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet 8" Bread Knife
$65.00
crate&barrel
WÃ¼sthof Â® Amici 9" Double-Serrated Bread Knife
featured
WÃ¼sthof Â® Amici 9" Double-Serrated Bread Knife
$325.00
crate&barrel
Cuisinart 8" Serrated Bread Knife Metal/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 0.75 H x 3.87 W in | Wayfair C77SS-8BD
featured
Cuisinart 8" Serrated Bread Knife Metal/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 0.75 H x 3.87 W in | Wayfair C77SS-8BD
$15.36
wayfair
Eclipse SS Bread Knife 6" - grey
Eclipse SS Bread Knife 6" - grey
$21.99
overstock
Berghoff Ergonomic Scalloped Offset Bread Knife 9"
Berghoff Ergonomic Scalloped Offset Bread Knife 9"
$15.99
($27.00
save 41%)
walmartusa
BergHOFF Leo Collection Bread Knife - Grey
BergHOFF Leo Collection Bread Knife - Grey
$12.99
($30.00
save 57%)
macy's
BergHOFF Leo Bread Knife in Mint
BergHOFF Leo Bread Knife in Mint
$17.99
homedepot
Monroe Hollow Handle Bread and Butter Knife
Monroe Hollow Handle Bread and Butter Knife
$89.79
wayfairnorthamerica
"BergHOFF RON Bread Knife 9" ", One Size , Silver"
"BergHOFF RON Bread Knife 9" ", One Size , Silver"
$49.99
($70.00
save 29%)
jcpenney
Chicago Cutlery Essentials Bread Knife
Chicago Cutlery Essentials Bread Knife
$8.49
($9.99
save 15%)
blainfarm&fleet
Dexter Outdoors 18160 10" Scalloped Bread Knife
Dexter Outdoors 18160 10" Scalloped Bread Knife
$33.17
amazon
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro 9" Bread Knife
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro 9" Bread Knife
$129.95
crate&barrel
Advertisement
Calphalon Katana Series Cutlery 9" Bread Knife Stainless Steel/Plastic in Gray, Size 3.25 W in | Wayfair KN6009VS
Calphalon Katana Series Cutlery 9" Bread Knife Stainless Steel/Plastic in Gray, Size 3.25 W in | Wayfair KN6009VS
$79.99
wayfair
Crestware KN122 Elite Pro Wide Bread Knife, 10", Silver
Crestware KN122 Elite Pro Wide Bread Knife, 10", Silver
$42.20
amazon
Cookit 9 Inches Bread Knife Serrated Edge High Carbon Stainless Steel Forged Cutter For Homemade Crusty Bread Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
Cookit 9 Inches Bread Knife Serrated Edge High Carbon Stainless Steel Forged Cutter For Homemade Crusty Bread Stainless Steel in Gray | Wayfair
$21.90
wayfair
Excellanté 12 Piece 8 1/2" Blade Bread Knife, Wood Handle, 1.8mm
Excellanté 12 Piece 8 1/2" Blade Bread Knife, Wood Handle, 1.8mm
$31.48
amazon
Peterson Housewares Inc. 7" Bamboo Bread Knife Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair BM0956076
Peterson Housewares Inc. 7" Bamboo Bread Knife Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 W in | Wayfair BM0956076
$11.99
wayfair
Mundial 5100 Series 8" Bread Knife
Mundial 5100 Series 8" Bread Knife
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set in Carry Case - Ultra Sharp Chef Knives with Ergonomic Handles - Professional Japanese Chef's Knife Set with Paring, Carving, Bread, Santoku, Utility Knives, Fork, Sharpener
9-Piece Kitchen Knife Set in Carry Case - Ultra Sharp Chef Knives with Ergonomic Handles - Professional Japanese Chef's Knife Set with Paring, Carving, Bread, Santoku, Utility Knives, Fork, Sharpener
$46.99
amazon
Shun Premier Grey Bread Knife, 9 inch VG-MAX Steel Blade, Handcrafted in Japan
Shun Premier Grey Bread Knife, 9 inch VG-MAX Steel Blade, Handcrafted in Japan
$199.95
amazon
Scanpan Damastahl Cutlery 8-Inch Bread Knife
Scanpan Damastahl Cutlery 8-Inch Bread Knife
$84.44
amazon
WELLSTAR Kitchen Knives And Universal Block Set Of 6, Including Chef Slicing Bread Utility And Paring Knives
WELLSTAR Kitchen Knives And Universal Block Set Of 6, Including Chef Slicing Bread Utility And Paring Knives
$77.15
wayfairnorthamerica
ZWILLING TWIN Signature 8-inch Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
ZWILLING TWIN Signature 8-inch Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
$64.95
overstock
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Serrated Bread Knife
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Serrated Bread Knife
$46.95
surlatable
Advertisement
Victorinox Swiss Army Rosewood Forged 9" Serrated Bread Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Rosewood Forged 9" Serrated Bread Knife
$119.99
buybuybaby
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Twinsignature 8" Bread Knife Black
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Twinsignature 8" Bread Knife Black
$64.99
bedbath&beyond
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Zwilling Twin 1731 8-inch Bread Knife Wood/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 31866-203
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Zwilling Twin 1731 8-inch Bread Knife Wood/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 31866-203
$449.95
wayfair
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Gourmet 10" Bread/pastry Knife Black Stainless
Zwilling J.a. Henckels Gourmet 10" Bread/pastry Knife Black Stainless
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
ZWILLING TWIN 1731 8-inch Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
ZWILLING TWIN 1731 8-inch Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
$449.95
overstock
mono Sarah Weiner Handmade Hollow Edge Bread Knife, 8.5 in. Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2810-135
mono Sarah Weiner Handmade Hollow Edge Bread Knife, 8.5 in. Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2810-135
$333.90
wayfair
Tarrerias Bonjean 8.5 in. Serrated Bread Knife Half Bolster/Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 447312
Tarrerias Bonjean 8.5 in. Serrated Bread Knife Half Bolster/Plastic/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 447312
$74.95
wayfair
Wingbo 8'' Serrated Bread Knife
Wingbo 8'' Serrated Bread Knife
$115.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Kai Wasabi Black Bread Knife, 9-Inch
Kai Wasabi Black Bread Knife, 9-Inch
$44.00
amazon
ZWILLING Four Star 9-inch Z15 Country Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
ZWILLING Four Star 9-inch Z15 Country Bread Knife - Stainless Steel
$109.95
overstock
Wingbo 8" Serrated Bread Knife, Size 13.3 H in | Wayfair JMCK-HA02-BK-137
Wingbo 8" Serrated Bread Knife, Size 13.3 H in | Wayfair JMCK-HA02-BK-137
$115.91
wayfair
Mami Bread Knife
Mami Bread Knife
$37.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
BergHOFF Essentials Collection Stainless Steel 8" Bread Knife - Black
BergHOFF Essentials Collection Stainless Steel 8" Bread Knife - Black
$13.99
($35.00
save 60%)
macy's
Arcos Series Duo-Bread Knife-Blade Nitrum Stainless Steel 200 mm (7.87 Inch) -Handle Polypropylene Covered by Elastomer Black and Red Colour, (8")
Arcos Series Duo-Bread Knife-Blade Nitrum Stainless Steel 200 mm (7.87 Inch) -Handle Polypropylene Covered by Elastomer Black and Red Colour, (8")
$19.28
amazon
Professional Quality 15 Piece Stainless Knife Set with Shears Sharpener Chef Bread Santoku Filet Paring Steak Knives and Wood Block by Classic Cuisine
Professional Quality 15 Piece Stainless Knife Set with Shears Sharpener Chef Bread Santoku Filet Paring Steak Knives and Wood Block by Classic Cuisine
$61.99
($69.95
save 11%)
walmartusa
Chroma Type 301 8.5" Bread Knife
Chroma Type 301 8.5" Bread Knife
$96.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Furi Pro Bread Knife, 9 in. Metal/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 41350
Furi Pro Bread Knife, 9 in. Metal/High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 41350
$57.99
wayfair
Baking Tools Cake Bread Net Knives Hob Wheel Knife -
Baking Tools Cake Bread Net Knives Hob Wheel Knife -
$13.22
newegg
Henckels Forged Classic 7" Scalloped Bread Knife
Henckels Forged Classic 7" Scalloped Bread Knife
$59.99
target
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 7-inch Serrated Slicing Bread Knife, Black Handle, White Blade
Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 7-inch Serrated Slicing Bread Knife, Black Handle, White Blade
$64.95
($69.95
save 7%)
amazon
2 Pieces Stainless-Steel Butter Spreader Knife Multifunction Serrated Edge Butter Knives, Jam Cream Spreader, Toast Bread Cheese Knife Practical Premi
2 Pieces Stainless-Steel Butter Spreader Knife Multifunction Serrated Edge Butter Knives, Jam Cream Spreader, Toast Bread Cheese Knife Practical Premi
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Knife slicer, culinary knife, slicer knife, slicer, slicing, bread slicer, vegetables slicer, edc, BBQ, camping, chef, kitchen,bread cutter
Knife slicer, culinary knife, slicer knife, slicer, slicing, bread slicer, vegetables slicer, edc, BBQ, camping, chef, kitchen,bread cutter
$90.00
amazon
Ginkgo Taylor Eye Witness 5" Utility / Bread Serrated Knife
Ginkgo Taylor Eye Witness 5" Utility / Bread Serrated Knife
$25.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Kasumi Diacross 7.25" Bread Knife
Kasumi Diacross 7.25" Bread Knife
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
KUTLER Professional 14-Inch Bread Knife and Cake Slicer with Serrated Edge - Ultra-Sharp Stainless Steel Cutlery
KUTLER Professional 14-Inch Bread Knife and Cake Slicer with Serrated Edge - Ultra-Sharp Stainless Steel Cutlery
$20.49
newegg
Mundial 5100 Series 8-Inch Bread Knife with Serrated Edge, Black
Mundial 5100 Series 8-Inch Bread Knife with Serrated Edge, Black
$33.00
amazon
Made Terra Baking Accessories & Tools For Bread | 5-Piece Kit Set Bread Lame Bread Knife Dough Whisk Dough Scraper Dough Cutter Dough Divider Cutter
Made Terra Baking Accessories & Tools For Bread | 5-Piece Kit Set Bread Lame Bread Knife Dough Whisk Dough Scraper Dough Cutter Dough Divider Cutter
$31.50
wayfair
Messermeister Four Seasons Scalloped Baker's Bread Knife, 8-Inch
Messermeister Four Seasons Scalloped Baker's Bread Knife, 8-Inch
$27.91
($29.95
save 7%)
amazon
Wooden Cheese Board & Knife Set Marble Tray For Meats Breads Charcuterie Round Cutting Serving Board Stainless Steel Knife
Wooden Cheese Board & Knife Set Marble Tray For Meats Breads Charcuterie Round Cutting Serving Board Stainless Steel Knife
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Miyabi Birchwood SG2 9-inch Bread Knife
Miyabi Birchwood SG2 9-inch Bread Knife
$319.99
thezwillinggroupcutlery&cookware
Messermeister 8" Bread Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair MU-04
Messermeister 8" Bread Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair MU-04
$129.95
wayfair
Mercer Culinary Renaissance, 9-Inch Bread Knife, Black
Mercer Culinary Renaissance, 9-Inch Bread Knife, Black
$34.99
amazon
Hercules 8" Mundial Bread and Serrated Knife
Hercules 8" Mundial Bread and Serrated Knife
$11.00
wayfairnorthamerica
J.a. Henckels International Modernist 8" Bread Knife Silver
J.a. Henckels International Modernist 8" Bread Knife Silver
$34.99
buybuybaby
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 10" Ultimate Bread Knife
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 10" Ultimate Bread Knife
$159.99
bbqguys
IVO Cutlery Roots 8" Bread Knife
IVO Cutlery Roots 8" Bread Knife
$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Bread Knives
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.