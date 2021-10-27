Knife Sharpeners

featured

Accusharp Tri-Stone Knife Sharpening System Black

$30.99
buybuybaby
featured

Abody400/1000 3000/8000 Grit Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener

$69.99
walmart
featured

AFyoung 400# 1500# double side knife amolar sharpening pedra tool stone honing Grindstone Whetstone sharpener polish kitchen

$11.30
walmart

Aibecy 400#/1000# Grit Premium Whetstone Grooved Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener

$44.59
walmart

Norton Culinary Knife Sharpening Stone

$35.10
walmart

Hamilton Beach Can Opener with Built-in Knife Sharpener

$22.99
($28.99 save 21%)
macys

Mgaxyff Sharpening Stone 5000# Grit Natural Whetstone Kitchen Knife Sharpener Sharpening

$9.42
walmart

Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, Multicolor

$64.99
kohl's

Joseph Joseph Rota Folding Knife Sharpener and Honer

$17.99
($19.80 save 9%)
amazon

Proctor Silex Power Electric Automatic Can Opener with Knife Sharpener, Twist-off Easy-Clean Lever, Cord Storage, White (75224PS)

$16.85
amazon

McGowan FireStone Cow Shaped Knife Sharpener

$9.25
wayfairnorthamerica

LYUMO Knife Sharpener,3000# 8000# Grit Double Sides Kitchen Sharpening Stone Knife Sharpener Tool Whetstone ,Sharpening Stone

$9.02
walmart
Advertisement

Natural Sharpening Honing Stone Waterstone Knife Chisel Plane Blade Razor Sharpener (XXL (H))

$202.12
walmart

Kyocera Advanced Ceramics – 9 inch Ceramic Sharpening Rod for Metal Knives

$19.55
($24.95 save 22%)
amazon

Fortune Products 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Diamond in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 017C

$15.25
wayfair

Farberware Edgekeeper 3-Stage Tabletop Kitchen Knife Sharpener, Black

$14.99
kohl's

Global Knives Minosharp 3 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener

$79.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Black & Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener with SureCut Patented Technology, Knife Sharpener, Cord Storage, Black (76380Z)

$87.98
amazon

MIXFEER 1000#/6000# Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener

$52.79
walmart

Kritne Oilstone Grindstone,Two Sides 3000&10000 Grit Ruby White Agate Knife Sharpener Whetstone, Sharpening Stone

$8.86
walmart

Sabatier Forged Triple-Riveted Stainless Steel Chef Knife with EdgeKeeper Self-Sharpening Sleeve, 6-Inch

$17.99
($18.99 save 5%)
amazon

Kitchen Tool Knife Sharpener Whetstone Sharpening Stones Grinding Stone System Water Stone Honing

$37.99
walmart

Sharpal Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic in Black/Gray, Size 2.76 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair 191H

$21.00
wayfair

Chef'sChoice Black Knife Sharpener Rubber | 4633900

$29.99
lowes
Advertisement

Curtis Stone Electric Knife Sharpener Model 676-755

$32.99
overstock

Chef'sChoice Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives and Precision Angle Guides, 3-Stage, Silver

$132.09
($180.00 save 27%)
amazon

Chef'schoice G203 3-Stage Hybrid Knife Sharpener For Straight Edge & Serrated Knifes in White, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SHG203GY11

$52.99
wayfair

Battle Cow Kitchen Knife Sharpener in Black, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair T06Y67B08D679YLP

$56.02
wayfair

Bluelans Universal Electric Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener Balancer Rotary Grinding Tools in Green/Blue, Size 2.16 H x 1.96 W in | Wayfair 2338059@MT

$22.99
wayfair

DOACT Sharpening Stone, High Hardness Whetstone, Whetstone, For Kitchen Knive Scissors Shave Knife Chopper

$11.82
walmart

Chef'sChoice AngleSelect Diamond Hone Professional Manual Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precise Angle Control Compact Footprint, 3-Stage, black

$25.46
($34.99 save 27%)
amazon

Chef'sChoice Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives Patented Sharpening System, 3-Stage, Gray

$179.95
($220.00 save 18%)
amazon

Colonial Needle 28mm Rotary Blade Sharpener

$18.21
($19.40 save 6%)
amazon

Chef’sChoice Edge Select Diamond Hone Professional Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precision Angle Control, One Size, Gray

$165.89
($179.99 save 8%)
amazon

Brentwood TS-1001 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener

$25.99
amazon

Official As Seen On TV Bavarian Edge Kitchen Knife Sharpener by BulbHead, Sharpens, Hones, & Polishes Serrated, Beveled, Standard Blades

$19.99
($21.99 save 9%)
amazon
Advertisement

Cuisinart 3-Slot Knife Sharpener, One Size , Black

$24.99
($30.00 save 17%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Chef'sChoice 250 Hone Hybrid Combines Electric and Manual Sharpening for Straight and Serrated 20-Degree Knives Uses Diamond Abrasives for Sharp Durable Edges, 3-Stage, Black

$49.95
amazon

Chef'sChoice 2 Stage Electric Knife Sharpener

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chef'sChoice Electric 2-Stage Knife Sharpener

$109.99
blainfarm&fleet

Dual sided Water Stone Whetstone Knife Sharpener Sharpening Flattening 3000/8000

$36.99
walmart

Anolon AlwaysSharp Kitchen Universal Knife Sharpening for Straight Blade Knives, 9 Inch, Black

$29.99
amazon

Fargor Thick & Thin Electric Knife Sharpener in Green, Size 2.8 H x 3.4 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair L759

$49.99
wayfair

Global Rough/Medium Knife Sharpening Kit, Cream

$99.95
amazon

Fortune Products Manual Knife Sharpener in Yellow | Wayfair 002

$13.66
wayfair

Ergo Chef Fastedge 2 Stage Stainless Steel Knife Sharpener Replacement

$7.10
wayfairnorthamerica

International Silver Springtime (Silverplate, 1957) Large Roast Knife Sharpener wSteel Rod

$17.99
replacementsltd

Smith Caprella 2-Step Knife Sharpener

$15.99
amazon
Advertisement

Smith's 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic/Diamond in Gray/White, Size 8.46 H x 1.69 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair 51181

$31.25
wayfair

SpicyMedia 4 In 1 Professional Knife Sharpener Steel in Black/Gray/Red, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B08ZSQVVLN

$57.99
wayfair

Work Sharp EDC Pivot Plus Knife Sharpener

$7.95
amazon

Work Sharp Culinary E5-Nh Premier Knife Sharpener In Black

$169.99
buybuybaby

Wüsthof Easy Edge Electric Knife Sharpener Replacement Belt Kit, Black, 4-Piece, 3069730501

$20.00
amazon

TUO Fiery Series 8pcs Knives Set w/Wooden Block,Honing Steel and Shears

$206.49
overstock

Smith's Electric Knife Sharpener

$46.95
wayfairnorthamerica

50W 110VAC Plug In Kitchen Knives Scissors Sharpener Machine For Home And Chef

$90.02
wayfairnorthamerica

ZWISSLIV 2-Step Knife Sharpener - Non-Slip in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B07YVJ7ZMS

$59.50
wayfair

Zwilling JA Henckels 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener

$21.40
wayfairnorthamerica

YODALA Lawn Mower Blade Manual Knife Sharpener Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 11.8 W x 9.6 D in | Wayfair YODALA0186

$72.99
wayfair

Mosfiata 8” Super Sharp Titanium Plated Chef's Knife With Finger Guard And Knife Sharpener In Gift Box, German High Carbon Stainless Steel EN1.4116 Ti

$112.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com