Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cutlery
Knife Sharpeners
Knife Sharpeners
Share
Knife Sharpeners
Accusharp Tri-Stone Knife Sharpening System Black
featured
Accusharp Tri-Stone Knife Sharpening System Black
$30.99
buybuybaby
Abody400/1000 3000/8000 Grit Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
featured
Abody400/1000 3000/8000 Grit Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
$69.99
walmart
AFyoung 400# 1500# double side knife amolar sharpening pedra tool stone honing Grindstone Whetstone sharpener polish kitchen
featured
AFyoung 400# 1500# double side knife amolar sharpening pedra tool stone honing Grindstone Whetstone sharpener polish kitchen
$11.30
walmart
Aibecy 400#/1000# Grit Premium Whetstone Grooved Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
Aibecy 400#/1000# Grit Premium Whetstone Grooved Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
$44.59
walmart
Norton Culinary Knife Sharpening Stone
Norton Culinary Knife Sharpening Stone
$35.10
walmart
Hamilton Beach Can Opener with Built-in Knife Sharpener
Hamilton Beach Can Opener with Built-in Knife Sharpener
$22.99
($28.99
save 21%)
macys
Mgaxyff Sharpening Stone 5000# Grit Natural Whetstone Kitchen Knife Sharpener Sharpening
Mgaxyff Sharpening Stone 5000# Grit Natural Whetstone Kitchen Knife Sharpener Sharpening
$9.42
walmart
Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, Multicolor
Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, Multicolor
$64.99
kohl's
Joseph Joseph Rota Folding Knife Sharpener and Honer
Joseph Joseph Rota Folding Knife Sharpener and Honer
$17.99
($19.80
save 9%)
amazon
Proctor Silex Power Electric Automatic Can Opener with Knife Sharpener, Twist-off Easy-Clean Lever, Cord Storage, White (75224PS)
Proctor Silex Power Electric Automatic Can Opener with Knife Sharpener, Twist-off Easy-Clean Lever, Cord Storage, White (75224PS)
$16.85
amazon
McGowan FireStone Cow Shaped Knife Sharpener
McGowan FireStone Cow Shaped Knife Sharpener
$9.25
wayfairnorthamerica
LYUMO Knife Sharpener,3000# 8000# Grit Double Sides Kitchen Sharpening Stone Knife Sharpener Tool Whetstone ,Sharpening Stone
LYUMO Knife Sharpener,3000# 8000# Grit Double Sides Kitchen Sharpening Stone Knife Sharpener Tool Whetstone ,Sharpening Stone
$9.02
walmart
Natural Sharpening Honing Stone Waterstone Knife Chisel Plane Blade Razor Sharpener (XXL (H))
Natural Sharpening Honing Stone Waterstone Knife Chisel Plane Blade Razor Sharpener (XXL (H))
$202.12
walmart
Kyocera Advanced Ceramics – 9 inch Ceramic Sharpening Rod for Metal Knives
Kyocera Advanced Ceramics – 9 inch Ceramic Sharpening Rod for Metal Knives
$19.55
($24.95
save 22%)
amazon
Fortune Products 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Diamond in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 017C
Fortune Products 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Diamond in Black, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 017C
$15.25
wayfair
Farberware Edgekeeper 3-Stage Tabletop Kitchen Knife Sharpener, Black
Farberware Edgekeeper 3-Stage Tabletop Kitchen Knife Sharpener, Black
$14.99
kohl's
Global Knives Minosharp 3 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener
Global Knives Minosharp 3 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener
$79.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Black & Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener with SureCut Patented Technology, Knife Sharpener, Cord Storage, Black (76380Z)
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Black & Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener with SureCut Patented Technology, Knife Sharpener, Cord Storage, Black (76380Z)
$87.98
amazon
MIXFEER 1000#/6000# Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
MIXFEER 1000#/6000# Premium Whetstone Cut Sharpening Stone Set Sharpener for All Blade Non Slip Base Cutter Sharpener
$52.79
walmart
Kritne Oilstone Grindstone,Two Sides 3000&10000 Grit Ruby White Agate Knife Sharpener Whetstone, Sharpening Stone
Kritne Oilstone Grindstone,Two Sides 3000&10000 Grit Ruby White Agate Knife Sharpener Whetstone, Sharpening Stone
$8.86
walmart
Sabatier Forged Triple-Riveted Stainless Steel Chef Knife with EdgeKeeper Self-Sharpening Sleeve, 6-Inch
Sabatier Forged Triple-Riveted Stainless Steel Chef Knife with EdgeKeeper Self-Sharpening Sleeve, 6-Inch
$17.99
($18.99
save 5%)
amazon
Kitchen Tool Knife Sharpener Whetstone Sharpening Stones Grinding Stone System Water Stone Honing
Kitchen Tool Knife Sharpener Whetstone Sharpening Stones Grinding Stone System Water Stone Honing
$37.99
walmart
Sharpal Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic in Black/Gray, Size 2.76 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair 191H
Sharpal Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic in Black/Gray, Size 2.76 H x 2.76 W x 2.76 D in | Wayfair 191H
$21.00
wayfair
Chef'sChoice Black Knife Sharpener Rubber | 4633900
Chef'sChoice Black Knife Sharpener Rubber | 4633900
$29.99
lowes
Curtis Stone Electric Knife Sharpener Model 676-755
Curtis Stone Electric Knife Sharpener Model 676-755
$32.99
overstock
Chef'sChoice Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives and Precision Angle Guides, 3-Stage, Silver
Chef'sChoice Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives and Precision Angle Guides, 3-Stage, Silver
$132.09
($180.00
save 27%)
amazon
Chef'schoice G203 3-Stage Hybrid Knife Sharpener For Straight Edge & Serrated Knifes in White, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SHG203GY11
Chef'schoice G203 3-Stage Hybrid Knife Sharpener For Straight Edge & Serrated Knifes in White, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair SHG203GY11
$52.99
wayfair
Battle Cow Kitchen Knife Sharpener in Black, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair T06Y67B08D679YLP
Battle Cow Kitchen Knife Sharpener in Black, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair T06Y67B08D679YLP
$56.02
wayfair
Bluelans Universal Electric Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener Balancer Rotary Grinding Tools in Green/Blue, Size 2.16 H x 1.96 W in | Wayfair 2338059@MT
Bluelans Universal Electric Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener Balancer Rotary Grinding Tools in Green/Blue, Size 2.16 H x 1.96 W in | Wayfair 2338059@MT
$22.99
wayfair
DOACT Sharpening Stone, High Hardness Whetstone, Whetstone, For Kitchen Knive Scissors Shave Knife Chopper
DOACT Sharpening Stone, High Hardness Whetstone, Whetstone, For Kitchen Knive Scissors Shave Knife Chopper
$11.82
walmart
Chef'sChoice AngleSelect Diamond Hone Professional Manual Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precise Angle Control Compact Footprint, 3-Stage, black
Chef'sChoice AngleSelect Diamond Hone Professional Manual Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precise Angle Control Compact Footprint, 3-Stage, black
$25.46
($34.99
save 27%)
amazon
Chef'sChoice Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives Patented Sharpening System, 3-Stage, Gray
Chef'sChoice Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Straight and Serrated Knives Diamond Abrasives Patented Sharpening System, 3-Stage, Gray
$179.95
($220.00
save 18%)
amazon
Colonial Needle 28mm Rotary Blade Sharpener
Colonial Needle 28mm Rotary Blade Sharpener
$18.21
($19.40
save 6%)
amazon
Chef’sChoice Edge Select Diamond Hone Professional Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precision Angle Control, One Size, Gray
Chef’sChoice Edge Select Diamond Hone Professional Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives with Precision Angle Control, One Size, Gray
$165.89
($179.99
save 8%)
amazon
Brentwood TS-1001 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
Brentwood TS-1001 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
$25.99
amazon
Official As Seen On TV Bavarian Edge Kitchen Knife Sharpener by BulbHead, Sharpens, Hones, & Polishes Serrated, Beveled, Standard Blades
Official As Seen On TV Bavarian Edge Kitchen Knife Sharpener by BulbHead, Sharpens, Hones, & Polishes Serrated, Beveled, Standard Blades
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
amazon
Cuisinart 3-Slot Knife Sharpener, One Size , Black
Cuisinart 3-Slot Knife Sharpener, One Size , Black
$24.99
($30.00
save 17%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Chef'sChoice 250 Hone Hybrid Combines Electric and Manual Sharpening for Straight and Serrated 20-Degree Knives Uses Diamond Abrasives for Sharp Durable Edges, 3-Stage, Black
Chef'sChoice 250 Hone Hybrid Combines Electric and Manual Sharpening for Straight and Serrated 20-Degree Knives Uses Diamond Abrasives for Sharp Durable Edges, 3-Stage, Black
$49.95
amazon
Chef'sChoice 2 Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
Chef'sChoice 2 Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chef'sChoice Electric 2-Stage Knife Sharpener
Chef'sChoice Electric 2-Stage Knife Sharpener
$109.99
blainfarm&fleet
Dual sided Water Stone Whetstone Knife Sharpener Sharpening Flattening 3000/8000
Dual sided Water Stone Whetstone Knife Sharpener Sharpening Flattening 3000/8000
$36.99
walmart
Anolon AlwaysSharp Kitchen Universal Knife Sharpening for Straight Blade Knives, 9 Inch, Black
Anolon AlwaysSharp Kitchen Universal Knife Sharpening for Straight Blade Knives, 9 Inch, Black
$29.99
amazon
Fargor Thick & Thin Electric Knife Sharpener in Green, Size 2.8 H x 3.4 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair L759
Fargor Thick & Thin Electric Knife Sharpener in Green, Size 2.8 H x 3.4 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair L759
$49.99
wayfair
Global Rough/Medium Knife Sharpening Kit, Cream
Global Rough/Medium Knife Sharpening Kit, Cream
$99.95
amazon
Fortune Products Manual Knife Sharpener in Yellow | Wayfair 002
Fortune Products Manual Knife Sharpener in Yellow | Wayfair 002
$13.66
wayfair
Ergo Chef Fastedge 2 Stage Stainless Steel Knife Sharpener Replacement
Ergo Chef Fastedge 2 Stage Stainless Steel Knife Sharpener Replacement
$7.10
wayfairnorthamerica
International Silver Springtime (Silverplate, 1957) Large Roast Knife Sharpener wSteel Rod
International Silver Springtime (Silverplate, 1957) Large Roast Knife Sharpener wSteel Rod
$17.99
replacementsltd
Smith Caprella 2-Step Knife Sharpener
Smith Caprella 2-Step Knife Sharpener
$15.99
amazon
Smith's 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic/Diamond in Gray/White, Size 8.46 H x 1.69 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair 51181
Smith's 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener Ceramic/Diamond in Gray/White, Size 8.46 H x 1.69 W x 2.56 D in | Wayfair 51181
$31.25
wayfair
SpicyMedia 4 In 1 Professional Knife Sharpener Steel in Black/Gray/Red, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B08ZSQVVLN
SpicyMedia 4 In 1 Professional Knife Sharpener Steel in Black/Gray/Red, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B08ZSQVVLN
$57.99
wayfair
Work Sharp EDC Pivot Plus Knife Sharpener
Work Sharp EDC Pivot Plus Knife Sharpener
$7.95
amazon
Work Sharp Culinary E5-Nh Premier Knife Sharpener In Black
Work Sharp Culinary E5-Nh Premier Knife Sharpener In Black
$169.99
buybuybaby
Wüsthof Easy Edge Electric Knife Sharpener Replacement Belt Kit, Black, 4-Piece, 3069730501
Wüsthof Easy Edge Electric Knife Sharpener Replacement Belt Kit, Black, 4-Piece, 3069730501
$20.00
amazon
TUO Fiery Series 8pcs Knives Set w/Wooden Block,Honing Steel and Shears
TUO Fiery Series 8pcs Knives Set w/Wooden Block,Honing Steel and Shears
$206.49
overstock
Smith's Electric Knife Sharpener
Smith's Electric Knife Sharpener
$46.95
wayfairnorthamerica
50W 110VAC Plug In Kitchen Knives Scissors Sharpener Machine For Home And Chef
50W 110VAC Plug In Kitchen Knives Scissors Sharpener Machine For Home And Chef
$90.02
wayfairnorthamerica
ZWISSLIV 2-Step Knife Sharpener - Non-Slip in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B07YVJ7ZMS
ZWISSLIV 2-Step Knife Sharpener - Non-Slip in Gray, Size 8.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DDQ980B07YVJ7ZMS
$59.50
wayfair
Zwilling JA Henckels 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener
Zwilling JA Henckels 2 Stage Manual Knife Sharpener
$21.40
wayfairnorthamerica
YODALA Lawn Mower Blade Manual Knife Sharpener Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 11.8 W x 9.6 D in | Wayfair YODALA0186
YODALA Lawn Mower Blade Manual Knife Sharpener Steel in Gray/Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 11.8 W x 9.6 D in | Wayfair YODALA0186
$72.99
wayfair
Mosfiata 8” Super Sharp Titanium Plated Chef's Knife With Finger Guard And Knife Sharpener In Gift Box, German High Carbon Stainless Steel EN1.4116 Ti
Mosfiata 8” Super Sharp Titanium Plated Chef's Knife With Finger Guard And Knife Sharpener In Gift Box, German High Carbon Stainless Steel EN1.4116 Ti
$112.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Knife Sharpeners
