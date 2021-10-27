Knife Sets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cutlery
Knife Sets
Knife Sets
Share
Knife Sets
Cuisinart C55-10PWM Advantage Ceramic-Coated Faux Knife Set, 10 PC, Marble
featured
Cuisinart C55-10PWM Advantage Ceramic-Coated Faux Knife Set, 10 PC, Marble
$29.99
($49.99
save 40%)
amazon
Craft Kitchen 6 pc. TripleRivet Knife Block Set, Multicolor
featured
Craft Kitchen 6 pc. TripleRivet Knife Block Set, Multicolor
$59.99
($74.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Cuisinart C55-7PCE Ceramic Coated Cutlery Set with Color End Caps & Acrylic Stand, 7 pc
featured
Cuisinart C55-7PCE Ceramic Coated Cutlery Set with Color End Caps & Acrylic Stand, 7 pc
$44.17
amazon
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro Steak Knifes, Set of 4
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Pro Steak Knifes, Set of 4
$249.99
($279.95
save 11%)
crate&barrel
Opinel Essential 4-Piece Olivewood Knife Set
Opinel Essential 4-Piece Olivewood Knife Set
$49.00
crate&barrel
Cuisinart C55CNS-4PUT Advantage Color Collection 4-Piece Non-Stick Cutlery Set, Multicolor
Cuisinart C55CNS-4PUT Advantage Color Collection 4-Piece Non-Stick Cutlery Set, Multicolor
$19.95
overstock
Stanton Satin Steak Knives, Set of 4
Stanton Satin Steak Knives, Set of 4
$29.95
crate&barrel
24 Set Party Dinnerware Supply Plate Knife Spoon Fork Cup Napkin, Vintage Floral
24 Set Party Dinnerware Supply Plate Knife Spoon Fork Cup Napkin, Vintage Floral
$25.87
overstock
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Black 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$34.99
bedbath&beyond
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel Cutlery 3 Piece Chef Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 46571
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel Cutlery 3 Piece Chef Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 46571
$139.95
wayfair
Berlinger Haus 6-Piece Knife Set w/ Magnetic Hanger, Aquamarine Collection
Berlinger Haus 6-Piece Knife Set w/ Magnetic Hanger, Aquamarine Collection
$66.49
overstock
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
Bistro 12pc Steak Knife Set
$139.99
overstock
Advertisement
Edgefield 14 pc Cutlery Set - Stainless Steel, One Size , Silver
Edgefield 14 pc Cutlery Set - Stainless Steel, One Size , Silver
$93.99
jcpenneyaffiliate
Blue Diamond 3pc Cutlery Set
Blue Diamond 3pc Cutlery Set
$17.99
target
Oster Lindbergh 14 Piece Stainless Steel Blade Cutlery Set in Red, Red
Oster Lindbergh 14 Piece Stainless Steel Blade Cutlery Set in Red, Red
$46.99
($144.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Cuisinart C55-6PRF 3pc Printed Fruit Blade Guards cutlery set, One Size, Multi
Cuisinart C55-6PRF 3pc Printed Fruit Blade Guards cutlery set, One Size, Multi
$13.40
($16.00
save 16%)
amazon
6-Piece Knife Set w/ Magnetic Hanger, Moonlight Collection
6-Piece Knife Set w/ Magnetic Hanger, Moonlight Collection
$69.99
overstock
Chef Craft Select Wheat Straw Cutting Board and Knife Set, 10 inch x 7.5 inch, Blue
Chef Craft Select Wheat Straw Cutting Board and Knife Set, 10 inch x 7.5 inch, Blue
$6.83
($9.61
save 29%)
amazon
BergHOFF Leo Collection 2-Pc. Cutlery Set - Blue
BergHOFF Leo Collection 2-Pc. Cutlery Set - Blue
$19.99
($42.00
save 52%)
macy's
CaterEco 60-Piece Birchwood Compostable Flatware Set, 20 Forks & 20 Knives & 20 Spoons, Pineapples Print
CaterEco 60-Piece Birchwood Compostable Flatware Set, 20 Forks & 20 Knives & 20 Spoons, Pineapples Print
$16.99
overstock
Cuisinart 7 Piece Cutlery Set w/ Acrylic Stand High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair C77NS-7P
Cuisinart 7 Piece Cutlery Set w/ Acrylic Stand High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair C77NS-7P
$59.99
($79.99
save 25%)
wayfair
Casaware All-Purpose & Serrated 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair KG2-U40
Casaware All-Purpose & Serrated 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair KG2-U40
$37.99
wayfair
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Birch Knife Block Set
ZWILLING Â® J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Birch Knife Block Set
$249.99
($601.50
save 58%)
crate&barrel
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
Cookit Knife Set,15 PCS Kitchen Knifes Set w/ Block Wooden, High Carbon Stainless Steak Knife Set w/ Manual Sharpener in Brown | Wayfair
$85.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Cooks Standard Stainless Steel 6-Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 02556
Cooks Standard Stainless Steel 6-Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 02556
$56.66
wayfair
Cuisinart Advantage 12 Pc Colored Knife Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
Cuisinart Advantage 12 Pc Colored Knife Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
$29.99
($50.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Cuisinox Steak Knife with Black Handle (Set of 6)
Cuisinox Steak Knife with Black Handle (Set of 6)
$10.29
amazon
Dapota Bamboo Removable Knife Block Set For 9 Knifes(Not Included), Large Washable Kitchen Knife Set in Black | Wayfair qZQ00014
Dapota Bamboo Removable Knife Block Set For 9 Knifes(Not Included), Large Washable Kitchen Knife Set in Black | Wayfair qZQ00014
$70.83
wayfair
Cuisinart Advantage Forged Triple-Rivet Cutlery 14-Piece Block Set
Cuisinart Advantage Forged Triple-Rivet Cutlery 14-Piece Block Set
$58.95
($100.00
save 41%)
walmartusa
Flatware Set 18/10 Stainless Steel Matte Champagne Gold - Kitchen Utensil Serving Set Of Dinner Fork Knife Spoons Salad Fork Dessert Spoon
Flatware Set 18/10 Stainless Steel Matte Champagne Gold - Kitchen Utensil Serving Set Of Dinner Fork Knife Spoons Salad Fork Dessert Spoon
$55.71
wayfairnorthamerica
AMPRO T23204 Universal Knife Blade Set, 50-Piece
AMPRO T23204 Universal Knife Blade Set, 50-Piece
$10.17
amazon
Ayesha Collection Japanese Steel 3 Piece Cooking Knife Set
Ayesha Collection Japanese Steel 3 Piece Cooking Knife Set
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF 2 pc. Carving Knife Set, Brown
BergHOFF 2 pc. Carving Knife Set, Brown
$99.99
kohl's
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
Pakka 14pc Steak Knife Set & 2 Case
$159.99
overstock
BergHOFF Contempo Knife Set 5pc, One Size , Multiple Colors
BergHOFF Contempo Knife Set 5pc, One Size , Multiple Colors
$259.99
($350.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
BergHOFF Forged 9-Pc. Cutlery Set with Sharpener
BergHOFF Forged 9-Pc. Cutlery Set with Sharpener
$119.99
($385.00
save 69%)
macy's
Advertisement
Basic Essentials 12-Piece Abs Triple-Riveted Knife Block Set In Black
Basic Essentials 12-Piece Abs Triple-Riveted Knife Block Set In Black
$19.99
buybuybaby
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel 5-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set
Anolon Imperion Damascus Steel 5-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set
$299.99
qvc
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Pink | Wayfair BH-2373
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Pink | Wayfair BH-2373
$27.09
wayfair
Cuisinart 19-pc. Knife Block Set, One Size , Stainless Steel
Cuisinart 19-pc. Knife Block Set, One Size , Stainless Steel
$189.99
($272.00
save 30%)
jcpenney
Chicago Cutlery Insignia Steel Guided Grip 3-pc. Knife Set, Multicolor, 3 Piece
Chicago Cutlery Insignia Steel Guided Grip 3-pc. Knife Set, Multicolor, 3 Piece
$40.49
($44.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Grumbacher Palette Knife Set, 6/pkg
Grumbacher Palette Knife Set, 6/pkg
$11.31
amazon
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
Brilliant 4 Piece Steak Knife Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 7004.008.04
$29.99
wayfair
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
Chef Deluxe 10-piece Steak Knife Set
$29.99
overstock
Cuisinart Multi 12-Piece Ceramic Color Knife Set
Cuisinart Multi 12-Piece Ceramic Color Knife Set
$29.99
($65.00
save 54%)
belk
Calphalon Precision 15pc Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set
Calphalon Precision 15pc Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set
$299.99
target
Cuisinart 14-piece Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel Knife Set with Cutting Mats
Cuisinart 14-piece Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel Knife Set with Cutting Mats
$29.99
newegg
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet Steak Knives, Set of 4
WÃ¼sthof Â® Gourmet Steak Knives, Set of 4
$125.00
crate&barrel
Advertisement
REB09S24 - Ovale 24-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi
REB09S24 - Ovale 24-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi
$260.00
ylighting
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair BH-2372
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair BH-2372
$27.09
wayfair
BergHOFF International Leo 3pc Knife & Cutting Board Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3950215
BergHOFF International Leo 3pc Knife & Cutting Board Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3950215
$54.99
wayfair
Ergonomic 2pc Paring Knife Set
Ergonomic 2pc Paring Knife Set
$20.09
overstock
Biltmore Stainless Steel 10-Piece Stainless Steel Space Saving Knife Block Set
Biltmore Stainless Steel 10-Piece Stainless Steel Space Saving Knife Block Set
$78.75
($225.00
save 65%)
belk
BergHOFF International Geminis 7 Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202001
BergHOFF International Geminis 7 Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202001
$29.99
wayfair
Arcos Knife Set, Average, Brown
Arcos Knife Set, Average, Brown
$184.82
amazon
Berlinger Haus 4 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel/Titanium in Black/Gray | Wayfair BH-2385
Berlinger Haus 4 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel/Titanium in Black/Gray | Wayfair BH-2385
$24.83
wayfair
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
$33.99
wayfair
Alessi"Rundes Modell" Fish Knives in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished (Set of 6), Silver
Alessi"Rundes Modell" Fish Knives in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished (Set of 6), Silver
$117.25
amazon
4180S5 - Dry 5-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi - Finish: Stainless Steel -
4180S5 - Dry 5-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi - Finish: Stainless Steel -
$85.00
ylighting
Arcos Forged Riviera Spanish Ham Knife Set
Arcos Forged Riviera Spanish Ham Knife Set
$243.90
amazon
Load More
Knife Sets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.