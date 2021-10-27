Skip to content
Knife Blocks & Storage
BergHOFF Ron Collection 6" Wooden Knife Block - Brown
featured
BergHOFF Ron Collection 6" Wooden Knife Block - Brown
$59.99
($135.00
save 56%)
macy's
AquaTeak Manada™ Folding Teak Magnetic Knife Storage in Brown | 164
featured
AquaTeak Manada™ Folding Teak Magnetic Knife Storage in Brown | 164
$53.95
lowes
Miyabi 12 Slot Bamboo Knife Block
featured
Miyabi 12 Slot Bamboo Knife Block
$64.99
($109.00
save 40%)
macys
MingshanAncient Knife Block Storage Holder, Size 4.0 W x 4.88 D in | Wayfair ZJ7395B08SBLS9T1
MingshanAncient Knife Block Storage Holder, Size 4.0 W x 4.88 D in | Wayfair ZJ7395B08SBLS9T1
$41.56
wayfair
John Boos Knife Holder | Wayfair TKS
John Boos Knife Holder | Wayfair TKS
$29.00
wayfair
Kuhn Rikon Monument Cement Knife Block, 9.4", Grey
Kuhn Rikon Monument Cement Knife Block, 9.4", Grey
$170.34
amazon
Home Basics White and Grey Large Cutlery Tray with Rubber Liner
Home Basics White and Grey Large Cutlery Tray with Rubber Liner
$27.49
overstock
Honey-Can-Do Multi Mesh Cutlery Tray Large
Honey-Can-Do Multi Mesh Cutlery Tray Large
$26.50
($53.00
save 50%)
belk
Mundial 23 Slot Knife Block
Mundial 23 Slot Knife Block
$78.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Pixnor 15.7" Wall-Mounted Magnetic Knife Holder
Pixnor 15.7" Wall-Mounted Magnetic Knife Holder
$41.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Natural Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray Drawer Organizer-13.98‘’ X 10.04‘’-15.35‘’ X 1.97‘’
Natural Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray Drawer Organizer-13.98‘’ X 10.04‘’-15.35‘’ X 1.97‘’
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bamboo Drawer Organizer,Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Boxes, 6 Slot Cutlery Tray ,Drawer Dividers Is Used For Silverware, Tableware, Knives, Socks In The Kitc
Bamboo Drawer Organizer,Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Boxes, 6 Slot Cutlery Tray ,Drawer Dividers Is Used For Silverware, Tableware, Knives, Socks In The Kitc
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray, Small
Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray, Small
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mega Expand-A-Drawer Cutlery And Utensil Drawer Organizer
Mega Expand-A-Drawer Cutlery And Utensil Drawer Organizer
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kao Mart Magnetic Knife Holder Rack Metal, Size 16.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair CHN258
Kao Mart Magnetic Knife Holder Rack Metal, Size 16.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair CHN258
$14.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Adjustable Flatware & Kitchen Utensils Drawer Organizer in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 21.2 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Adjustable Flatware & Kitchen Utensils Drawer Organizer in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 21.2 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
John Boos Pca2 24x18x10" Maple Butcher Block w/Knife Holder and Casters
John Boos Pca2 24x18x10" Maple Butcher Block w/Knife Holder and Casters
$1,056.00
amazon
Miyabi 12 Slot Bamboo Knife Block Bamboo | Wayfair 34531-101
Miyabi 12 Slot Bamboo Knife Block Bamboo | Wayfair 34531-101
$64.95
wayfair
Kuhn Rikon Vision Knife Block, Black
Kuhn Rikon Vision Knife Block, Black
$35.99
($39.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer,Silverware Utensil Cutlery Tray, Drawer Divider With 5 Compartments
Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer,Silverware Utensil Cutlery Tray, Drawer Divider With 5 Compartments
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Edge of Belgravia 5 Slot Japanese Knife Block Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 001KB
Edge of Belgravia 5 Slot Japanese Knife Block Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 001KB
$102.99
wayfair
Farberware Stamped Poly Handle 15 Piece Knife Set w/ Storage Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 14.37 H x 9.84 W x 5.32 D in | Wayfair 5239045
Farberware Stamped Poly Handle 15 Piece Knife Set w/ Storage Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 14.37 H x 9.84 W x 5.32 D in | Wayfair 5239045
$53.99
wayfair
JUMBO Deluxe Universal Knife Block w/ Slots For Scissors & Sharpening Rod - Eco-Friendly Bamboo Knife Holder For Safe | Wayfair OOG10913DG
JUMBO Deluxe Universal Knife Block w/ Slots For Scissors & Sharpening Rod - Eco-Friendly Bamboo Knife Holder For Safe | Wayfair OOG10913DG
$75.87
wayfair
Honey-Can-Do Honey Can Do Bamboo 4Compartment Cutlery Tray, 14(L) | Quill
Honey-Can-Do Honey Can Do Bamboo 4Compartment Cutlery Tray, 14(L) | Quill
$17.99
quill
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Black & Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener with SureCut Patented Technology, Knife Sharpener, Cord Storage, Black (76380Z)
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Black & Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener with SureCut Patented Technology, Knife Sharpener, Cord Storage, Black (76380Z)
$87.98
amazon
Honey-Can-Do Multi Mesh Cutlery Tray Large
Honey-Can-Do Multi Mesh Cutlery Tray Large
$26.50
($53.00
save 50%)
belk
Joseph Joseph Light Brown Compact Bamboo Cutlery Organizer
Joseph Joseph Light Brown Compact Bamboo Cutlery Organizer
$16.80
($24.00
save 30%)
belk
Mainstays Mesh Utnsil Cutlery Tray Expandable
Mainstays Mesh Utnsil Cutlery Tray Expandable
$9.78
walmartusa
Natural Bamboo 2 Tier Bread Storage Box With Clear Window Cutlery Tray Drawer Separable Bread Bin - Assembly Required, Original
Natural Bamboo 2 Tier Bread Storage Box With Clear Window Cutlery Tray Drawer Separable Bread Bin - Assembly Required, Original
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Natural Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray Drawer Organizer-13.98‘’ X 10.04‘’-15.35‘’ X 1.97‘’ in Brown, Size 1.97 H x 10.04 W x 13.98 D in
Rebrilliant Natural Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray Drawer Organizer-13.98‘’ X 10.04‘’-15.35‘’ X 1.97‘’ in Brown, Size 1.97 H x 10.04 W x 13.98 D in
$189.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Drawer Organizer Trays, Drawer Dividers w/ Adjustable Dividers For Kitchen Utensils, Makeups, Stationery, Cutlery in White | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Drawer Organizer Trays, Drawer Dividers w/ Adjustable Dividers For Kitchen Utensils, Makeups, Stationery, Cutlery in White | Wayfair
$78.99
wayfair
Royal Craft Wood Kitchen Drawer Organizer Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray - Natural
Royal Craft Wood Kitchen Drawer Organizer Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray - Natural
$34.00
macy's
Rebrilliant 3 Pack Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray Cutlery Utensil Makeups Drawer Organizers 12"; X 6"; Plastic, Size 1.9 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in
Rebrilliant 3 Pack Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray Cutlery Utensil Makeups Drawer Organizers 12"; X 6"; Plastic, Size 1.9 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in
$79.99
wayfair
Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer, Utensil Tray And Premium Cutlery, Adjustable Kitchen Drawer Divider
Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer, Utensil Tray And Premium Cutlery, Adjustable Kitchen Drawer Divider
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Style n Craft 98015 Tape and Knife Holder, Dark Tan
Style n Craft 98015 Tape and Knife Holder, Dark Tan
$32.38
amazon
Met Lux 13 Inch Magnetic Knife Holder For Wall, 1 Powerful Knife Magnetic Strip - Space-Saving Organizer, Securely Hang Kitchen Utensils or Tools, Black Plastic Knife Hanger - Restaurantware
Met Lux 13 Inch Magnetic Knife Holder For Wall, 1 Powerful Knife Magnetic Strip - Space-Saving Organizer, Securely Hang Kitchen Utensils or Tools, Black Plastic Knife Hanger - Restaurantware
$20.30
amazon
Rebrilliant Hanging Cutlery Storage Rack On The Door, Spice Storage Rack On The Closet Door, Shoe Rack, Coat Rack in Black/White | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Hanging Cutlery Storage Rack On The Door, Spice Storage Rack On The Closet Door, Shoe Rack, Coat Rack in Black/White | Wayfair
$61.24
wayfair
Utensil Drawer Organizer, Cutlery Tray Desk Drawer Organizer Silverware Holder Kitchen Knives Tray Drawer Organizer, 100% Pure Bamboo Expandable Adjus
Utensil Drawer Organizer, Cutlery Tray Desk Drawer Organizer Silverware Holder Kitchen Knives Tray Drawer Organizer, 100% Pure Bamboo Expandable Adjus
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Steel Mesh 5-Compartment Cutlery Utensil Organizer, Silver in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Steel Mesh 5-Compartment Cutlery Utensil Organizer, Silver in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Drawer Organizer Silverware Utensil Tray Drawer Organizer Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer For Cutlery 5 Slots in Brown | Wayfair
Prep & Savour Drawer Organizer Silverware Utensil Tray Drawer Organizer Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer For Cutlery 5 Slots in Brown | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
Bellemain 100% Pure Bamboo In Drawer Knife Block , Knife Organizer
Bellemain 100% Pure Bamboo In Drawer Knife Block , Knife Organizer
$66.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Strip 15 Inch - Silver
Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Strip 15 Inch - Silver
$16.99
overstock
SLEI Knife Stand Magnetic Knife Block Foldable Holder Kitchen Knifes Rack Board Stands w/ One Side Strong Powerful Enhanced Magnets in Black Wayfair
SLEI Knife Stand Magnetic Knife Block Foldable Holder Kitchen Knifes Rack Board Stands w/ One Side Strong Powerful Enhanced Magnets in Black Wayfair
$80.56
wayfair
Rebrilliant 7 Molded Compartments Plastic Cutlery Tray, Grey Plastic in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 11.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 7 Molded Compartments Plastic Cutlery Tray, Grey Plastic in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 11.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair
$16.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant 7 Molded Compartments Plastic Cutlery Tray, Grey
Rebrilliant 7 Molded Compartments Plastic Cutlery Tray, Grey
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rev-A-Shelf 2.375 in. H x 14.25 in. W x 21.25 in. D Medium Glossy Silver Cutlery Tray Drawer Insert
Rev-A-Shelf 2.375 in. H x 14.25 in. W x 21.25 in. D Medium Glossy Silver Cutlery Tray Drawer Insert
$17.56
homedepot
Oceanstar In- Drawer Bamboo Knife Organizer, 17 L x 6.12 W x 2.25 H inches, Natural
Oceanstar In- Drawer Bamboo Knife Organizer, 17 L x 6.12 W x 2.25 H inches, Natural
$12.20
($28.58
save 57%)
amazon
Rebrilliant 1Pc Adjustable Bamboo Cutlery Traydrawer Organizer in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 18.7 W x 17.9 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 1Pc Adjustable Bamboo Cutlery Traydrawer Organizer in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 18.7 W x 17.9 D in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Cooks Standard 25 Slot Knife Storage Block Bamboo, Size 11.5 D in | Wayfair 02665
Cooks Standard 25 Slot Knife Storage Block Bamboo, Size 11.5 D in | Wayfair 02665
$51.74
wayfair
Knifedock With Utensil Tray. Reorganize Your Cluttered Kitchen Drawers. The Knifedock With Utensil Tray Allows You To Protect Your Best Knifes, And He
Knifedock With Utensil Tray. Reorganize Your Cluttered Kitchen Drawers. The Knifedock With Utensil Tray Allows You To Protect Your Best Knifes, And He
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF Forged Smart Knife Block 20pc, One Size , Black
BergHOFF Forged Smart Knife Block 20pc, One Size , Black
$259.99
($350.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Better Homes & Gardens Expandable Bamboo Utensil and Cutlery Organizer
Better Homes & Gardens Expandable Bamboo Utensil and Cutlery Organizer
$13.98
($15.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Home Basics Bamboo Cutlery Tray, Natural Wood
Home Basics Bamboo Cutlery Tray, Natural Wood
$26.99
($79.99
save 66%)
ashleyhomestore
Big Horn 19046 Knife Hone and Holder
Big Horn 19046 Knife Hone and Holder
$13.70
amazon
Bamboo Block Kitchen Storage Rack Shelf Organizer R-shape Cutlery Display Stand
Bamboo Block Kitchen Storage Rack Shelf Organizer R-shape Cutlery Display Stand
$23.86
newegg
10pcs Set HSS Rotary Milling Rotary File Cutter Resin Wood Carving Carved Knife Cutter Tools Accessories with Storage Box
10pcs Set HSS Rotary Milling Rotary File Cutter Resin Wood Carving Carved Knife Cutter Tools Accessories with Storage Box
$14.64
walmart
Drawer Divider 8pcs Adjustable DIY Storage Organizer Separator for Tidying Clutter Cutlery Makeup Clothes of Dresses, Desk & Box in Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Office (Cut at Will)
Drawer Divider 8pcs Adjustable DIY Storage Organizer Separator for Tidying Clutter Cutlery Makeup Clothes of Dresses, Desk & Box in Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Office (Cut at Will)
$8.58
walmart
DEWALT 12-1/2 in. Portable Thickness Planer with Three Knife Cutter-Head with 24 in. Tote with Organizer, Yellow
DEWALT 12-1/2 in. Portable Thickness Planer with Three Knife Cutter-Head with 24 in. Tote with Organizer, Yellow
$399.00
homedepot
Cuisinart Advantage 14 Piece Triple-Rivet Knife Set & Wood Storage Block High Carbon Stainless Steel in Brown | Wayfair C55W-14PCB
Cuisinart Advantage 14 Piece Triple-Rivet Knife Set & Wood Storage Block High Carbon Stainless Steel in Brown | Wayfair C55W-14PCB
$48.39
wayfair
Mickey Mouse Glass Top Serving Tray and Knife Set - Official shopDisney®
Mickey Mouse Glass Top Serving Tray and Knife Set - Official shopDisney®
$94.99
shopdisney officialsitefordisney
Knife Blocks & Storage
