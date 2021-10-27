Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cutlery
Cutlery
Share
Cutlery
Knives
Knife Sharpeners
Knife Sets
Knife Blocks & Storage
Kitchen Shears
Cutting Boards
Wooden Cheese Board
featured
Wooden Cheese Board
$138.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Accusharp Tri-Stone Knife Sharpening System Black
featured
Accusharp Tri-Stone Knife Sharpening System Black
$30.99
buybuybaby
ATE Pro. USA 93219 Auto Changing Utility Knife
featured
ATE Pro. USA 93219 Auto Changing Utility Knife
$12.12
amazon
Arcos 9-Inch 220 mm 720 gm 2900 Range Cleaver, Red
Arcos 9-Inch 220 mm 720 gm 2900 Range Cleaver, Red
$82.99
amazon
Zwilling Twin Original Multi-Purpose Shears, Silver/Black
Zwilling Twin Original Multi-Purpose Shears, Silver/Black
$75.99
amazon
Arcos 4-Inch 100 mm Universal Paring Knife
Arcos 4-Inch 100 mm Universal Paring Knife
$18.62
amazon
Arcos Fully Forged Kyoto 4-1/2-Inch Serrated Steak Knife
Arcos Fully Forged Kyoto 4-1/2-Inch Serrated Steak Knife
$75.54
amazon
Alessi "Sbriciola" Bread Board in Bamboo Wood With Crumb Catcher in Thermoplastic Resin, Wood
Alessi "Sbriciola" Bread Board in Bamboo Wood With Crumb Catcher in Thermoplastic Resin, Wood
$85.87
($115.00
save 25%)
amazon
REB09S24 - Ovale 24-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi
REB09S24 - Ovale 24-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi
$260.00
ylighting
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair BH-2372
Berlinger Haus 2 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel in Red | Wayfair BH-2372
$27.09
wayfair
BergHOFF International Essentials 14.75" Stainless Steel Carving Knife with Wooden Handle
BergHOFF International Essentials 14.75" Stainless Steel Carving Knife with Wooden Handle
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF International Leo 3pc Knife & Cutting Board Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3950215
BergHOFF International Leo 3pc Knife & Cutting Board Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3950215
$54.99
wayfair
Bene Casa 7" Cleaver Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 11.75 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74760
Bene Casa 7" Cleaver Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 11.75 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BC-74760
$18.99
wayfair
BergHOFF International Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife with Sheath
BergHOFF International Leo 6.75" Stainless Steel Santoku Knife with Sheath
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BergHOFF International Scalloped 6" Utility Knife
BergHOFF International Scalloped 6" Utility Knife
$12.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Ergonomic 2pc Paring Knife Set
Ergonomic 2pc Paring Knife Set
$20.09
overstock
Geminis Ss 7" Santoku Knife - Silver - Tone
Geminis Ss 7" Santoku Knife - Silver - Tone
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
macy's
AHeirloom State of Oregon Cutting Board Amber, 15"
AHeirloom State of Oregon Cutting Board Amber, 15"
$48.00
amazon
BergHOFF Leo Collection Santoku Knife - Gray
BergHOFF Leo Collection Santoku Knife - Gray
$12.99
($30.00
save 57%)
macy's
Biltmore Stainless Steel 10-Piece Stainless Steel Space Saving Knife Block Set
Biltmore Stainless Steel 10-Piece Stainless Steel Space Saving Knife Block Set
$78.75
($225.00
save 65%)
belk
BergHOFF 2 pc. Carving Knife Set, Brown
BergHOFF 2 pc. Carving Knife Set, Brown
$99.99
kohl's
BIDKhome Oklahoma Acacia Wood Cutting Board
BIDKhome Oklahoma Acacia Wood Cutting Board
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BigWood Boards Thick Carving Board with Large Boat Cleat Handle in Cast Aluminum, 15-Inch by 24-Inch by 1.25-Inch, Monogrammed "N", Maple
BigWood Boards Thick Carving Board with Large Boat Cleat Handle in Cast Aluminum, 15-Inch by 24-Inch by 1.25-Inch, Monogrammed "N", Maple
$106.11
amazon
Bombay Black Pom Handles Pom Handle Cleaver
Bombay Black Pom Handles Pom Handle Cleaver
$8.75
($25.00
save 65%)
belk
BergHOFF Leo 14.5" Bamboo Baguette Cutting Boar d & Tray
BergHOFF Leo 14.5" Bamboo Baguette Cutting Boar d & Tray
$19.99
qvc
BergHOFF International Geminis 7 Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202001
BergHOFF International Geminis 7 Piece Knife Block Set Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 2202001
$29.99
wayfair
BergHOFF International Leo 16.25" Bamboo Anti-Slip Cutting Board Bamboo, Size 1.57 H x 12.01 W x 16.14 D in | Wayfair 3950088
BergHOFF International Leo 16.25" Bamboo Anti-Slip Cutting Board Bamboo, Size 1.57 H x 12.01 W x 16.14 D in | Wayfair 3950088
$59.99
wayfair
BergHOFF International Essentials Ergonomic 5" Stainless Steel Chef's Knife with Sheath
BergHOFF International Essentials Ergonomic 5" Stainless Steel Chef's Knife with Sheath
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Berard France Millenari Olive Wood Cutting Board
Berard France Millenari Olive Wood Cutting Board
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Browne Foodservice Maple Wood Cutting Board Wood in Brown/Red, Size 1.5 H x 16.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 573620
Browne Foodservice Maple Wood Cutting Board Wood in Brown/Red, Size 1.5 H x 16.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 573620
$96.66
wayfair
BigWood Boards Oval Cutting Board with Twisted Ball Handle, 12-Inch by 18-Inch by 1-Inch, Monogrammed "MOM", Maple
BigWood Boards Oval Cutting Board with Twisted Ball Handle, 12-Inch by 18-Inch by 1-Inch, Monogrammed "MOM", Maple
$73.46
amazon
BigWood Boards Thick Carving Board with Large Boat Cleat Handle in Cast Aluminum, 15-Inch by 24-Inch by 1.25-Inch, Monogrammed "M", Maple
BigWood Boards Thick Carving Board with Large Boat Cleat Handle in Cast Aluminum, 15-Inch by 24-Inch by 1.25-Inch, Monogrammed "M", Maple
$105.99
amazon
Arcos Knife Set, Average, Brown
Arcos Knife Set, Average, Brown
$184.82
amazon
Blanco Performa Walnut Wood Cutting Board
Blanco Performa Walnut Wood Cutting Board
$149.77
wayfairnorthamerica
Berlinger Haus 4 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel/Titanium in Black/Gray | Wayfair BH-2385
Berlinger Haus 4 Piece Assorted Knife Set Stainless Steel/Titanium in Black/Gray | Wayfair BH-2385
$24.83
wayfair
BergHOFF Ron Collection 6" Wooden Knife Block - Brown
BergHOFF Ron Collection 6" Wooden Knife Block - Brown
$59.99
($135.00
save 56%)
macy's
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
Amefa USA Corp Brasero 6 Piece Steak Knife Set High Carbon Stainless Steel in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair 495715BC05BR1
$33.99
wayfair
Architec Gripperwood 12" X 16" Acacia Cutting Board
Architec Gripperwood 12" X 16" Acacia Cutting Board
$24.99
bedbath&beyond
BergHOFF International Ron Acapu 8" Stainless Steel Carving Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3900101
BergHOFF International Ron Acapu 8" Stainless Steel Carving Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 3900101
$24.99
wayfair
A & E Millwork Purple Heart/White Oak Wood Cutting Board
A & E Millwork Purple Heart/White Oak Wood Cutting Board
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi"Rundes Modell" Fish Knives in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished (Set of 6), Silver
Alessi"Rundes Modell" Fish Knives in 18/10 Stainless Steel Mirror Polished (Set of 6), Silver
$117.25
amazon
Alcott Hill® Alcott Hill Privett Single Initial Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.5 H x 15.6 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair WFCB10-SI-W-w
Alcott Hill® Alcott Hill Privett Single Initial Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.5 H x 15.6 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair WFCB10-SI-W-w
$48.36
wayfair
BergHOFF International Essentials 3.35" Stainless Steel Rosewood Paring Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 1307157
BergHOFF International Essentials 3.35" Stainless Steel Rosewood Paring Knife Wood/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray | Wayfair 1307157
$19.99
wayfair
Handcrafted Hickory End Grain Cutting Board
Handcrafted Hickory End Grain Cutting Board
$195.00
amazon
Bloomingville Marble Cutting Board
Bloomingville Marble Cutting Board
$29.76
wayfairnorthamerica
4180S5 - Dry 5-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi - Finish: Stainless Steel -
4180S5 - Dry 5-piece Cutlery Set by Alessi - Finish: Stainless Steel -
$85.00
ylighting
August Grove® Daray Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.15 H x 11.25 W x 15.38 D in | Wayfair CC9C43661E634E3894BE9C4F19D752D6
August Grove® Daray Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.15 H x 11.25 W x 15.38 D in | Wayfair CC9C43661E634E3894BE9C4F19D752D6
$25.16
wayfair
ARCOS Saving Edge Cutting Board with Groove, 15 by 11-Inch
ARCOS Saving Edge Cutting Board with Groove, 15 by 11-Inch
$29.00
amazon
East Urban Home Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.25 H x 15.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair DB5B054211AA4CDB94785E995171E4BD
East Urban Home Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.25 H x 15.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair DB5B054211AA4CDB94785E995171E4BD
$26.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Tempered Glass Poinsettias Cutting Board Tempered Glass, Size 0.25 H x 11.25 W x 15.375 D in | Wayfair CK1366LCB
Caroline's Treasures Tempered Glass Poinsettias Cutting Board Tempered Glass, Size 0.25 H x 11.25 W x 15.375 D in | Wayfair CK1366LCB
$25.16
wayfair
East Urban Home Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.25 H x 8.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair B4AB08A9C1444D17B914F7FCC5C4E77A
East Urban Home Glass Cutting Board Glass, Size 0.25 H x 8.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair B4AB08A9C1444D17B914F7FCC5C4E77A
$24.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures SC9798LCB Black and White Collie Candy Cane Christmas Glass Cutting Board Large Size, 12H x 16W, multicolor
Caroline's Treasures SC9798LCB Black and White Collie Candy Cane Christmas Glass Cutting Board Large Size, 12H x 16W, multicolor
$25.32
amazon
Mexican Hairless Dog Xolo Christmas Tree Glass Cutting Board Large
Mexican Hairless Dog Xolo Christmas Tree Glass Cutting Board Large
$27.93
($38.99
save 28%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures SC9884LCB White Standard Poodle with English Union Jack British Flag Glass Cutting Board Large Size, 12H x 16W, multicolor
Caroline's Treasures SC9884LCB White Standard Poodle with English Union Jack British Flag Glass Cutting Board Large Size, 12H x 16W, multicolor
$25.18
amazon
Caroline's Treasures BB2876LCB Dog House Collection English Bulldog Red Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
Caroline's Treasures BB2876LCB Dog House Collection English Bulldog Red Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
$24.29
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Cocker Spaniel Glass Cutting Board Large
Caroline's Treasures Halloween Cocker Spaniel Glass Cutting Board Large
$27.09
($38.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Caroline's Treasures PTW2021LCB Horse Duo Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
Caroline's Treasures PTW2021LCB Horse Duo Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
$24.89
amazon
Caroline's Treasures ASA2018LCB Woodpecker Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
Caroline's Treasures ASA2018LCB Woodpecker Glass Cutting Board Large, 12H x 16W, multicolor
$24.06
amazon
Catskill Craftsmen, Inc. Wood Cutting Board Wood in Brown, Size 1.25 H x 16.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1312
Catskill Craftsmen, Inc. Wood Cutting Board Wood in Brown, Size 1.25 H x 16.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1312
$57.25
wayfair
Westie Christmas Letter to Santa Glass Cutting Board Large
Westie Christmas Letter to Santa Glass Cutting Board Large
$26.83
($38.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Cutlery
