Saute Pans

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cookware
Saute Pans
Saute Pans
Share
Saute Pans
BergHOFF Gem 4.6-qt Nonstick Covered Saute Pan
featured
BergHOFF Gem 4.6-qt Nonstick Covered Saute Pan
$139.99
qvc
6405 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Saute Pan / Cookware, 5-Quart, Silver
featured
6405 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Saute Pan / Cookware, 5-Quart, Silver
$339.67
newegg
BergHoff Gem Cast Iron 3.9-qt Saute Pan - Grey
featured
BergHoff Gem Cast Iron 3.9-qt Saute Pan - Grey
$129.99
($239.99
save 46%)
macy's
Blue Diamond 5 qt. Non-Stick Saute Pan with Lid
Blue Diamond 5 qt. Non-Stick Saute Pan with Lid
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Green, Size 1.88 H x 10.13 D in | Wayfair 71307-CF2-L
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Green, Size 1.88 H x 10.13 D in | Wayfair 71307-CF2-L
$110.03
wayfair
Bon Chef Classic Country French Saute Pan/Skillet w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.375 H x 11.75 D in | Wayfair 60306-2ToneSS
Bon Chef Classic Country French Saute Pan/Skillet w/ Lid Stainless Steel/Aluminum in Gray, Size 2.375 H x 11.75 D in | Wayfair 60306-2ToneSS
$162.49
wayfair
All-Clad Essentials 13 qt. Saute Pan
All-Clad Essentials 13 qt. Saute Pan
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Battle Cow Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bak Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok Non Stick/Aluminum Wayfair
Battle Cow Nonstick Frying Pan w/ Lid - Octagonal Shape Design Woks & Stir-Fry Pans, Bak Handle, Saute Pan, Non-Stick Wok Non Stick/Aluminum Wayfair
$70.33
($119.99
save 41%)
wayfair
All-Clad 4206 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Deep Saute Pan with Lid / Cookware, 6-Quart, Silver
All-Clad 4206 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Deep Saute Pan with Lid / Cookware, 6-Quart, Silver
$189.95
amazon
Cooks Standard 5 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 11.5 D in | Wayfair NC-00346
Cooks Standard 5 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.5 H x 11.5 D in | Wayfair NC-00346
$52.84
($59.99
save 12%)
wayfair
Cristel Casteline Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 3.3 D in | Wayfair S26QMPKP
Cristel Casteline Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 3.3 D in | Wayfair S26QMPKP
$329.99
wayfair
Demeyere Resto 0.37 qt. Saute Pan
Demeyere Resto 0.37 qt. Saute Pan
$69.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Denmark 5 qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair TTU-14893-EC
Denmark 5 qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan w/ Lid Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair TTU-14893-EC
$57.87
wayfair
3-Qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan - 3-QT
3-Qt Stainless Steel Saute Pan - 3-QT
$169.99
($249.99
save 32%)
verishop
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Hard Anodized 5.5-Qt. Saute Pan w/ Helper Handle and Cover - Nonstick Hard Anodized
Cuisinart Chefs Classic Hard Anodized 5.5-Qt. Saute Pan w/ Helper Handle and Cover - Nonstick Hard Anodized
$139.99
macy's
Demeyere Industry 5-Ply Stainless Steel Saute Pan - Stainless Steel
Demeyere Industry 5-Ply Stainless Steel Saute Pan - Stainless Steel
$169.95
overstock
Cook Pro 4.5 qt. Aluminum Chicken Fryer Saute Pan with Lid
Cook Pro 4.5 qt. Aluminum Chicken Fryer Saute Pan with Lid
$30.53
wayfairnorthamerica
de Buyer - Inocuivre Tradition Saute Pan with Cast Iron Handle - Copper Cookware with Stainless Steel Lining - Oven Safe - 8"
de Buyer - Inocuivre Tradition Saute Pan with Cast Iron Handle - Copper Cookware with Stainless Steel Lining - Oven Safe - 8"
$249.95
amazon
De Buyer Prima Matera Straight Saute Pan
De Buyer Prima Matera Straight Saute Pan
$359.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Black, Size 2.13 H x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 71308-CF2-B
Bon Chef Stainless Steel Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Black, Size 2.13 H x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 71308-CF2-B
$110.61
wayfair
CookCraft by Candace 8" Saute Pan with Glass Latch Lid
CookCraft by Candace 8" Saute Pan with Glass Latch Lid
$122.49
($250.00
save 51%)
macys
Cuisinart 12 in. Hand-Anodized Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid
Cuisinart 12 in. Hand-Anodized Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid
$64.95
wayfairnorthamerica
De Buyer Prima Matera Saute Pan
De Buyer Prima Matera Saute Pan
$869.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 733-24H Chef's Classic Stainless 3-1/2-Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle & Cover
Cuisinart 733-24H Chef's Classic Stainless 3-1/2-Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle & Cover
$54.43
amazon
Advertisement
Farberware Saute Pans silver - Stainless Steel 3-Qt. Two-Tier Covered Steamer
Farberware Saute Pans silver - Stainless Steel 3-Qt. Two-Tier Covered Steamer
$29.99
($80.00
save 63%)
zulily
Eurodib Shallow Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.7 H x 14.1 D in | Wayfair HOM463607
Eurodib Shallow Saute Pan Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.7 H x 14.1 D in | Wayfair HOM463607
$73.95
($83.00
save 11%)
wayfair
Epicurious 11" Jumbo Cooker Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Blue
Epicurious 11" Jumbo Cooker Aluminum Dishwasher Safe Non-Stick Saute Pan, One Size , Blue
$69.99
($120.00
save 42%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Made In France M'Cook 5 Ply Stainless Steel 3 Quart Curved Splayed Saute Pan with Lid, Cast Stainless Steel Handle
Made In France M'Cook 5 Ply Stainless Steel 3 Quart Curved Splayed Saute Pan with Lid, Cast Stainless Steel Handle
$315.21
newegg
Gibson Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan In Copper, Size 3.0 H x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 950116913M
Gibson Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan In Copper, Size 3.0 H x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 950116913M
$44.99
wayfair
Nordic Kitchen Saute Pan by Eva Solo - Color: Black (280424)
Nordic Kitchen Saute Pan by Eva Solo - Color: Black (280424)
$149.00
ylighting
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15-Piece,50049,Silver & Classic Saute Pan/Frying Pan/Fry Pan with Lid and Helper Handle - 4.5 Quart, Silver
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15-Piece,50049,Silver & Classic Saute Pan/Frying Pan/Fry Pan with Lid and Helper Handle - 4.5 Quart, Silver
$210.21
($420.00
save 50%)
amazon
Frieling Diamond Lite Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 12.5 D in | Wayfair W2732DLPL
Frieling Diamond Lite Non-Stick Aluminum Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Aluminum in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 12.5 D in | Wayfair W2732DLPL
$209.95
wayfair
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Saute Pan with Lid, 5QT, Turquoise
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Saute Pan with Lid, 5QT, Turquoise
$29.99
amazon
De Buyer Inocuivre Saute Pan
De Buyer Inocuivre Saute Pan
$299.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan in Copper
Copper Pan Cooking Excellence 3.5 Quart Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan in Copper
$34.48
walmartusa
Ancient Cookware Ceramic Saute Pan Ceramic in Black, Size 2.5 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair COL-3050-10
Ancient Cookware Ceramic Saute Pan Ceramic in Black, Size 2.5 H x 12.0 D in | Wayfair COL-3050-10
$42.87
wayfair
Advertisement
SpicyMedia Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
SpicyMedia Non Stick Aluminum Frying Pan with Lid
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-qt. Saute Pan with Lid
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-qt. Saute Pan with Lid
$270.00
belk
All-Clad Copper Core® Non-Stick Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel/Aluminum/Copper in Brown/Gray, Size 4.5 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
All-Clad Copper Core® Non-Stick Saute Pan w/ Lid Non Stick/Stainless Steel/Aluminum/Copper in Brown/Gray, Size 4.5 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey -
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 12 Inch Pan Cookware, Medium Grey -
$229.94
($290.00
save 21%)
amazon
Oster 3.5 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid in Gray, Black
Oster 3.5 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Saute Pan with Lid in Gray, Black
$43.99
($134.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 8 and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set, 2-Piece, Black
All-Clad E7853364 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Saute Pan Cookware, 4-Quart, Black & HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 8 and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set, 2-Piece, Black
$199.94
($265.00
save 25%)
amazon
All-Clad Copper Core Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan With Helper Handle Aluminum
All-Clad Copper Core Nonstick 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan With Helper Handle Aluminum
$394.99
bedbath&beyond
3 qt 4 oz 11 3/4 dia. x 2 3/8 H inch Classic Country French Collection Saute Pan / Skillet with Cover and Double Handle Yellow 1 Ct
3 qt 4 oz 11 3/4 dia. x 2 3/8 H inch Classic Country French Collection Saute Pan / Skillet with Cover and Double Handle Yellow 1 Ct
$71.34
newegg
Ballarini Tropea Nonstick 4 Qt. Aluminum Covered Saute Pan In White/grey
Ballarini Tropea Nonstick 4 Qt. Aluminum Covered Saute Pan In White/grey
$69.99
buybuybaby
Ballarini Click & Cook Nonstick Saute Pan w/Lid - Black
Ballarini Click & Cook Nonstick Saute Pan w/Lid - Black
$49.95
overstock
"BergHOFF GEM 11-in. Cast-Iron Covered Sauté Pan, Grey, 11""
"BergHOFF GEM 11-in. Cast-Iron Covered Sauté Pan, Grey, 11""
$219.99
kohl's
Mauviel Made In France M'Steel Black Steel Splayed Curved Sauté Pan, 8"/20cm, Steel
Mauviel Made In France M'Steel Black Steel Splayed Curved Sauté Pan, 8"/20cm, Steel
$65.00
amazon
Advertisement
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelet Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
Nonstick Skillet,Deep Frying Pan With Glass Lid,Cooking Pan With Soft Bakelite Handle, Saute Pan Chef's Pan Omelet Pans For All Stove Tops,Healthy And
$91.22
wayfairnorthamerica
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saute Pan with Lid. 3L/3.5 quart 24 cm./9.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
Mauviel M'Heritage M150C Copper Saute Pan with Lid. 3L/3.5 quart 24 cm./9.5" with Cast Stainless Steel Iron Eletroplated Handle
$400.00
amazon
Outset Cast Iron Sauté Pan with Basting Brush
Outset Cast Iron Sauté Pan with Basting Brush
$22.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Ninja Foodi Neverstick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan Stainless Steel
Ninja Foodi Neverstick Premium Hard-Anodized 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan Stainless Steel
$99.99
buybuybaby
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 3qt Sauté Pan with Glass Lid
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 3qt Sauté Pan with Glass Lid
$69.99
target
Oster Ashford 5 Quart Aluminum Sauté Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black
Oster Ashford 5 Quart Aluminum Sauté Pan with Tempered Glass Lid in Black
$42.49
overstock
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan With Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan With Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
$144.95
amazon
Le Creuset 3.5 Qt. Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan
Le Creuset 3.5 Qt. Toughened Nonstick PRO Saute Pan
$144.95
abtelectronics
Nambé Cookserv Saute Pan with Lid
Nambé Cookserv Saute Pan with Lid
$89.75
wayfairnorthamerica
4-quart Toscana Sauté Pan
4-quart Toscana Sauté Pan
$505.00
overstock
Oster Clairborne 12 Inch Aluminum Non Stick Saute Pan with Lid, Grey
Oster Clairborne 12 Inch Aluminum Non Stick Saute Pan with Lid, Grey
$26.99
($28.99
save 7%)
newegg
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saute Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.8 D in | Wayfair TNSP5100-26
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Saute Pan Non Stick/Aluminum in Black/Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.8 D in | Wayfair TNSP5100-26
$159.95
wayfair
Load More
Saute Pans
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.