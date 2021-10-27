Pressure Cookers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Cookware
Pressure Cookers
Pressure Cookers
Share
Pressure Cookers
Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 7.5-Liter
featured
Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 7.5-Liter
$84.48
amazon
10.6 Quart Vitaquick Pressure Cooker
featured
10.6 Quart Vitaquick Pressure Cooker
$358.31
newegg
Magefesa Practika Plus Stainless Steel 3.3-quart Pressure Cooker
featured
Magefesa Practika Plus Stainless Steel 3.3-quart Pressure Cooker
$71.99
overstock
Prisma 4&6 Qts Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
Prisma 4&6 Qts Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
$249.99
overstock
magefesa favorit 4 6 qt. stainless steel pressure cooker set with steamer and recipe book
magefesa favorit 4 6 qt. stainless steel pressure cooker set with steamer and recipe book
$160.54
newegg
Hawkins CB30 Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker, 3-Liter, Contura Black
Hawkins CB30 Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker, 3-Liter, Contura Black
$54.44
($58.99
save 8%)
amazon
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Stainless-Steel Saucepan Pressure Cooker - 3.7-Qt
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Stainless-Steel Saucepan Pressure Cooker - 3.7-Qt
$189.08
($200.00
save 5%)
amazon
Prestige Popular Pressure Cooker, 20 Liter, Silver
Prestige Popular Pressure Cooker, 20 Liter, Silver
$90.85
amazon
PN Poong Nyun HNHPC-08(IH) Pressure Cooker, 4.5L, silver
PN Poong Nyun HNHPC-08(IH) Pressure Cooker, 4.5L, silver
$127.67
($142.99
save 11%)
amazon
Oster Swiftcook 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
Oster Swiftcook 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
$55.93
amazon
prestige prnpc3 nakshatra plus 3-liter flat base aluminum pressure cooker for gas and induction stove, small, silver
prestige prnpc3 nakshatra plus 3-liter flat base aluminum pressure cooker for gas and induction stove, small, silver
$73.21
newegg
Prestige 5.5L Alpha Deluxe Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 5.5-Liter, Silver, 1 Count
Prestige 5.5L Alpha Deluxe Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 5.5-Liter, Silver, 1 Count
$62.99
amazon
Advertisement
Oxo Silicone Pressure-Cooker Egg Rack - Yellow
Oxo Silicone Pressure-Cooker Egg Rack - Yellow
$12.99
($22.00
save 41%)
macy's
Prestige Svachh Pressure Cooker, 5.5 Liter, Silver
Prestige Svachh Pressure Cooker, 5.5 Liter, Silver
$94.86
amazon
Magefesa Practika Plus 6.3 Qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cookers
Magefesa Practika Plus 6.3 Qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cookers
$75.27
homedepot
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Top Model 7-qt Stainless P ressure Cooker
Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Top Model 7-qt Stainless P ressure Cooker
$271.14
qvc
aluminum pressure cookers (4, 5, 7, 9, or 11 liter) (9 liter)*
aluminum pressure cookers (4, 5, 7, 9, or 11 liter) (9 liter)*
$90.35
newegg
Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 8-quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 8-quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
$169.95
($199.99
save 15%)
corelle
Mirro Rubber Pressure Cooker Gasket 6 qt. White - 2.1 x 5 x 6.8
Mirro Rubber Pressure Cooker Gasket 6 qt. White - 2.1 x 5 x 6.8
$25.99
overstock
Prestige Deluxe Stainless Steel Mini Handi Pressure Cooker, 3.3-Liter
Prestige Deluxe Stainless Steel Mini Handi Pressure Cooker, 3.3-Liter
$53.99
($67.99
save 21%)
amazon
Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker, 3 Liters
Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker, 3 Liters
$35.45
($39.99
save 11%)
amazon
prestige nakshatra alpha stainless steel body 2 litre straight wall pressure cooker
prestige nakshatra alpha stainless steel body 2 litre straight wall pressure cooker
$110.20
newegg
Prestige 4L Alpha Deluxe Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 4.0-Liter
Prestige 4L Alpha Deluxe Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 4.0-Liter
$53.86
($56.99
save 5%)
amazon
Presto PressureTru Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker Indicator 6 qt.
Presto PressureTru Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker Indicator 6 qt.
$29.49
overstock
Advertisement
Presto Pressure Cooker Sealing Ring
Presto Pressure Cooker Sealing Ring
$22.29
overstock
Canvas Americana Cover Compatible with Instant Pot Pressure Cooker (Navy Blue, 10 Quart Instant Pot)
Canvas Americana Cover Compatible with Instant Pot Pressure Cooker (Navy Blue, 10 Quart Instant Pot)
$27.00
walmart
Crock-Pot 4 Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Starter Kit
Crock-Pot 4 Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Starter Kit
$26.99
walmartusa
Crock-Pot 4 Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Starter Kit Stainless Steel/Silicone in Gray/Red/Yellow | Wayfair 950114338M
Crock-Pot 4 Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Starter Kit Stainless Steel/Silicone in Gray/Red/Yellow | Wayfair 950114338M
$49.99
wayfair
Crock-pot 2109296 Express Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart, Stainless Steel
Crock-pot 2109296 Express Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart, Stainless Steel
$71.10
($129.99
save 45%)
amazon
Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, One Size , Silver
Cuisinart Pressure Cooker, One Size , Silver
$139.99
($175.00
save 20%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Butterfly Stainless Steel 3-Liter Curve Pressure Cooker
Butterfly Stainless Steel 3-Liter Curve Pressure Cooker
$57.00
amazon
QCP412 12-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker [Classic series]
QCP412 12-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker [Classic series]
$580.94
newegg
Butterfly Blue Line 3L Pressure Cooker, 3-Liter, Stainless Steel
Butterfly Blue Line 3L Pressure Cooker, 3-Liter, Stainless Steel
$44.99
amazon
Vita 4Pc 18/10 Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker Set 7.4qt & 4.2qt
Vita 4Pc 18/10 Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker Set 7.4qt & 4.2qt
$279.99
($450.00
save 38%)
walmartusa
QCP420 21-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker [Classic series]
QCP420 21-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker [Classic series]
$714.82
newegg
Hawkins HC20 Contura 2-Liter Pressure Cooker, Small, Aluminum
Hawkins HC20 Contura 2-Liter Pressure Cooker, Small, Aluminum
$37.00
($42.99
save 14%)
amazon
Advertisement
14Pcs Set Accessories for Instant Pressure Cookers Pot - Green
14Pcs Set Accessories for Instant Pressure Cookers Pot - Green
$78.80
newegg
HAWKINS Classic CL50 5-Liter New Improved Aluminum Pressure Cooker, Small, Silver
HAWKINS Classic CL50 5-Liter New Improved Aluminum Pressure Cooker, Small, Silver
$53.31
amazon
hawkins ctr50 pressure cooker, 5 l, red
hawkins ctr50 pressure cooker, 5 l, red
$94.20
newegg
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer Folding Steamer Basket/Insert For Pans & Pressure Cookers Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.93 H in
SpicyMedia Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer Folding Steamer Basket/Insert For Pans & Pressure Cookers Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 6.93 H in
$51.18
wayfair
Mirro 92122A 22-quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker/ Canner
Mirro 92122A 22-quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker/ Canner
$107.49
overstock
prestige kitchen combo of aluminium pressure cooker with inner lid 3 litre & omni tawa 250 mm
prestige kitchen combo of aluminium pressure cooker with inner lid 3 litre & omni tawa 250 mm
$146.00
newegg
Vinod 7L Stainless Steel Inner Lid Sandwich Bottom Pressure Cooker, 7-Liter
Vinod 7L Stainless Steel Inner Lid Sandwich Bottom Pressure Cooker, 7-Liter
$54.99
amazon
T-fal P45009 Clipso Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe PTFE PFOA and Cadmium Free 12-PSI Pressure Cooker Cookware, 8-Quart, Silver - 7114000494
T-fal P45009 Clipso Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe PTFE PFOA and Cadmium Free 12-PSI Pressure Cooker Cookware, 8-Quart, Silver - 7114000494
$104.10
($139.99
save 26%)
amazon
Sitram Sitraa Speedo SitraSpeedo Pressure Cooker, 8L, Stainless Steel
Sitram Sitraa Speedo SitraSpeedo Pressure Cooker, 8L, Stainless Steel
$149.99
amazon
Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
$119.95
($149.95
save 20%)
williamssonoma
OXO Pressure Cooker & Accessory Set
OXO Pressure Cooker & Accessory Set
$52.95
williamssonoma
Instant Pot Max Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-QT
Instant Pot Max Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-QT
$149.95
williamssonoma
Advertisement
Zavor Duo Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6.3QT
Zavor Duo Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6.3QT
$125.99
($179.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
$129.95
williamssonoma
Granitestone Multi Pot & Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart Capacity with Nonstick Mineral Coating
Granitestone Multi Pot & Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart Capacity with Nonstick Mineral Coating
$116.49
overstock
Hawkins HA8L Classic Aluminum Pressure Cooker 8-Liter
Hawkins HA8L Classic Aluminum Pressure Cooker 8-Liter
$100.54
newegg
Fissler USA Fissler Vitavit® Premium Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker, 8.5 Quart in Gray, Size 7.87 H x 11.61 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Fissler USA Fissler Vitavit® Premium Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker, 8.5 Quart in Gray, Size 7.87 H x 11.61 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$249.95
wayfair
Hawkins Pressure Cooker, 8 L, Silver
Hawkins Pressure Cooker, 8 L, Silver
$98.13
amazon
inner pot silicone storage lid 3qt pressure cooker
inner pot silicone storage lid 3qt pressure cooker
$25.97
newegg
13Pcs Set Accessories for Instant Pressure Cookers Pot - Green
13Pcs Set Accessories for Instant Pressure Cookers Pot - Green
$68.83
newegg
Hawkins CXT20 Pressure Cookers, 2 Liter, Black
Hawkins CXT20 Pressure Cookers, 2 Liter, Black
$46.62
amazon
HAWKINS H56 Hevibase Induction Compatible Aluminum Pressure Cooker, 5-Liter,SILVER
HAWKINS H56 Hevibase Induction Compatible Aluminum Pressure Cooker, 5-Liter,SILVER
$74.98
amazon
Instant Pot Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6 QT
Instant Pot Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Grey, 6 QT
$129.99
kohl's
Granite Stone Diamond Black 6 Quart Multi-Pressure Cooker With Pre-Settings
Granite Stone Diamond Black 6 Quart Multi-Pressure Cooker With Pre-Settings
$116.90
($167.00
save 30%)
belk
Load More
Pressure Cookers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.