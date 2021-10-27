Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Coffee & Tea
Kettles
Tea Kettles
Share
Tea Kettles
Breville Kettles, Tea and Water 1.78 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
featured
Breville Kettles, Tea and Water 1.78 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
$99.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Mr Coffee Belgrove 2.5 Quart Brushed Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle with Nylon Handle
featured
Mr Coffee Belgrove 2.5 Quart Brushed Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle with Nylon Handle
$39.41
walmartusa
Bonavita 33.5-Ounce Variable Temperature Electric Gooseneck Kettle In Stainless Steel
featured
Bonavita 33.5-Ounce Variable Temperature Electric Gooseneck Kettle In Stainless Steel
$94.99
buybuybaby
Brentwood Kt-1770 1.2-liter Stainless Steel Electric Cordless Tea Kettle
Brentwood Kt-1770 1.2-liter Stainless Steel Electric Cordless Tea Kettle
$33.99
staples
Brentwood Appliances 1.7-L Tempered-Glass Elect ric Kettle
Brentwood Appliances 1.7-L Tempered-Glass Elect ric Kettle
$35.47
qvc
Breville Soft-Top Electric Tea Kettle, Grey
Breville Soft-Top Electric Tea Kettle, Grey
$79.99
kohl's
Brentwood Electric Kettle Hot Pot BPA Free, 32 oz, White
Brentwood Electric Kettle Hot Pot BPA Free, 32 oz, White
$24.98
amazon
Bodum Bistro Electric Double Wall Water Kettle with Temperature Control, 37 Ounce
Bodum Bistro Electric Double Wall Water Kettle with Temperature Control, 37 Ounce
$84.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Bodum 12019-16US Ottoni Electric Water Kettle, 34 Oz, Stainless Steel
Bodum 12019-16US Ottoni Electric Water Kettle, 34 Oz, Stainless Steel
$79.99
amazon
COMFEE' BPA Free Masticating Juicer Extractor with Ice Cream Maker Function. 3.4inch Large Chute. Mint Green & Electric Kettle Teapot 1.7 Liter Fast Water Heater Boiler 1500W, 1.7L, Mint Green
COMFEE' BPA Free Masticating Juicer Extractor with Ice Cream Maker Function. 3.4inch Large Chute. Mint Green & Electric Kettle Teapot 1.7 Liter Fast Water Heater Boiler 1500W, 1.7L, Mint Green
$164.98
amazon
Chefman Digital Electric Kettle with Rapid 3 Minute Boil Technology, Custom Steep Timer & Temperature Presets, Bonus Tea Infuser, Rust & Discoloration Proof, 1.7 Liter, Grey, 1500W
Chefman Digital Electric Kettle with Rapid 3 Minute Boil Technology, Custom Steep Timer & Temperature Presets, Bonus Tea Infuser, Rust & Discoloration Proof, 1.7 Liter, Grey, 1500W
$69.99
amazon
Cuisinart Dk-17 Electric Kettle, Cordless
Cuisinart Dk-17 Electric Kettle, Cordless
$69.99
($87.99
save 20%)
macys
Creative Home Sphere 3.0 Quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle Stove Top Teapot with Stay Cool Handle, Metallic Cranberry
Creative Home Sphere 3.0 Quart Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle Stove Top Teapot with Stay Cool Handle, Metallic Cranberry
$28.59
($40.00
save 29%)
amazon
Cosori Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle, Black (CS108-NK)
Cosori Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle, Black (CS108-NK)
$77.99
staples
Creative Home Triumph 3.5 qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Tea Kettle
Creative Home Triumph 3.5 qt. Stainless Steel Stovetop Tea Kettle
$35.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Medelco Cafe Brew Glass 12 Cup Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle
Medelco Cafe Brew Glass 12 Cup Stove Top Whistling Tea Kettle
$13.09
($15.54
save 16%)
walmartusa
Creative Home Crescendo 3.1 Qt. Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
Creative Home Crescendo 3.1 Qt. Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
$29.49
overstock
Creative Home 2.8 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Red, Size 8.0 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 72225
Creative Home 2.8 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Red, Size 8.0 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 72225
$23.74
($36.00
save 34%)
wayfair
Velaze 24 Oz Japanese Tetsubin Tea Kettle Cast Iron Teapot With 2 Iron Cups And Trivet Stand Tray
Velaze 24 Oz Japanese Tetsubin Tea Kettle Cast Iron Teapot With 2 Iron Cups And Trivet Stand Tray
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Home Savannah 3-qt. Whistle Tea Kettle
Creative Home Savannah 3-qt. Whistle Tea Kettle
$34.83
wayfairnorthamerica
Dapota Solid & Durable Retro Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Portable Fast Boiling, Cordless w/ LED Light in White | Wayfair Dapotaccfb6ba
Dapota Solid & Durable Retro Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Portable Fast Boiling, Cordless w/ LED Light in White | Wayfair Dapotaccfb6ba
$139.99
wayfair
Top Whistling Tea Kettle - Best Bpa Free Kettle - Best Heat Resistant Glass Tea Kettle - 12 Cup
Top Whistling Tea Kettle - Best Bpa Free Kettle - Best Heat Resistant Glass Tea Kettle - 12 Cup
$24.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart JK-17 Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 Liter, Stainless Steel
Cuisinart JK-17 Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 Liter, Stainless Steel
$62.21
($69.95
save 11%)
amazon
Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle, 1.7 L, Silver
Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle, 1.7 L, Silver
$99.95
amazon
Chantal 1.8 qt. Carbon Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Enameled in Black, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 37-LOOP ME
Chantal 1.8 qt. Carbon Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Enameled in Black, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 37-LOOP ME
$49.95
($70.00
save 29%)
wayfair
Solid And Durable Tea Kettle Stovetop With Handle Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot Heating Water Kettle Container For Kitchen Coffee Office Home 3L
Solid And Durable Tea Kettle Stovetop With Handle Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot Heating Water Kettle Container For Kitchen Coffee Office Home 3L
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brentwood Appliances 1.7L Cordless Plastic Tea Kettle KT-1617
Brentwood Appliances 1.7L Cordless Plastic Tea Kettle KT-1617
$19.99
($25.99
save 23%)
newegg
Creative Home Triumph 3.5 Qt- Green Tea Kettle
Creative Home Triumph 3.5 Qt- Green Tea Kettle
$31.49
amazon
Solid And Durable Whistling Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.7 Quart Teapot For Stovetop, Stainless Steel Whistle Stove Kettle With Anti-Hot Wood Pattern H
Solid And Durable Whistling Tea Kettle For Stove Top,2.7 Quart Teapot For Stovetop, Stainless Steel Whistle Stove Kettle With Anti-Hot Wood Pattern H
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bugatti Italy Vulcano 1.6 Qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.67 H x 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair
Bugatti Italy Vulcano 1.6 Qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.67 H x 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair
$150.00
($213.00
save 30%)
wayfair
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES 1.5-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle with Coffee Thermos, Silver (843631151747)
BRENTWOOD APPLIANCES 1.5-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle with Coffee Thermos, Silver (843631151747)
$35.99
staples
Brentwood KT-1900W Royal Glass Electric Tea Kettle
Brentwood KT-1900W Royal Glass Electric Tea Kettle
$32.49
overstock
Chantal Light Blue Anniversary Kettle
Chantal Light Blue Anniversary Kettle
$44.95
crate&barrel
Cuisinart 1-Liter Gooseneck Kettle, One Size , Black
Cuisinart 1-Liter Gooseneck Kettle, One Size , Black
$99.99
($130.00
save 23%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Courant Courant Stainless Steel 7-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | KEC-177ST
Courant Courant Stainless Steel 7-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | KEC-177ST
$27.99
lowes
Cuisinart 1.7L Cordless Electric Kettle - Marble - JK-17MTG
Cuisinart 1.7L Cordless Electric Kettle - Marble - JK-17MTG
$69.99
target
Creative Home Crescendo 3.1 Qt Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Creative Home Crescendo 3.1 Qt Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
$30.37
amazon
Electric Kettle, Chef's Choice Gourmezza 1500W, 1.7L, Stainless Steel, Matte Black
Electric Kettle, Chef's Choice Gourmezza 1500W, 1.7L, Stainless Steel, Matte Black
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chantal 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle Silver
Chantal 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle Silver
$99.99
buybuybaby
Culinary Edge ET1710 Electric Cordless Glass Tea & Water Kettle with LED Indicator & 360 Swivel Base, Stainless Steel, 1.7 Liter
Culinary Edge ET1710 Electric Cordless Glass Tea & Water Kettle with LED Indicator & 360 Swivel Base, Stainless Steel, 1.7 Liter
$35.95
($39.95
save 10%)
overstock
Elite Platinum 1.7-Liter Programmable Cordless Electric Kettle, Multicolor
Elite Platinum 1.7-Liter Programmable Cordless Electric Kettle, Multicolor
$39.99
($54.99
save 27%)
kohl's
Epic International 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 6.6 W x 8.4 D in | Wayfair 848052003583
Epic International 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 6.6 W x 8.4 D in | Wayfair 848052003583
$48.63
($69.99
save 31%)
wayfair
Gooseneck Kettle Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle Stainless Steel Pot 1.2L / 1.8L - 1.5L Standard Kettle
Gooseneck Kettle Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle Stainless Steel Pot 1.2L / 1.8L - 1.5L Standard Kettle
$37.76
newegg
GD 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 L Glass in Black, Size 6.14 H x 9.41 W x 8.66 D in | Wayfair mymy107bb1
GD 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 L Glass in Black, Size 6.14 H x 9.41 W x 8.66 D in | Wayfair mymy107bb1
$48.99
wayfair
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades & AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Fast, Electric Hot Water Kettle, 1 Liter, Silver
Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Spices and More, Stainless Steel Blades & AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Fast, Electric Hot Water Kettle, 1 Liter, Silver
$38.81
amazon
Solid And Durable Stainless Steel Tea Kettle With Wood Grain Anti Heat Handle, Stainless Steel Cover Wood Grain Nylon Cover Top Tea Pot, 3.2L,
Solid And Durable Stainless Steel Tea Kettle With Wood Grain Anti Heat Handle, Stainless Steel Cover Wood Grain Nylon Cover Top Tea Pot, 3.2L,
$102.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chefman Electric Kettle, Stainless Steel, 1.7 Liter
Chefman Electric Kettle, Stainless Steel, 1.7 Liter
$32.49
overstock
1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 L
1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 L
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchenaid Pro Line 1.5 Liter Electric Kettle In Red
Kitchenaid Pro Line 1.5 Liter Electric Kettle In Red
$179.99
($199.99
save 10%)
buybuybaby
Oberon Duracopper Tea Kettle
Oberon Duracopper Tea Kettle
$79.99
($99.99
save 20%)
kirkland'shome
Hamilton Beach Tea Steeping 1.7-l Glass Kettle
Hamilton Beach Tea Steeping 1.7-l Glass Kettle
$44.99
($56.99
save 21%)
macys
Keyoumi 2.5 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle in Black, Size 7.9 H x 9.33 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B09CTLNKV7
Keyoumi 2.5 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle in Black, Size 7.9 H x 9.33 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B09CTLNKV7
$106.99
wayfair
Keyoumi Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle in Pink, Size 8.7 H x 6.4 W x 6.4 D in | Wayfair B08H4R45DW
Keyoumi Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle in Pink, Size 8.7 H x 6.4 W x 6.4 D in | Wayfair B08H4R45DW
$89.99
wayfair
Kate Spade New York All In Good Taste 2.5 Qt. Tea Kettle In Nolita Lilac
Kate Spade New York All In Good Taste 2.5 Qt. Tea Kettle In Nolita Lilac
$59.99
bedbath&beyond
Krups Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | BW260850
Krups Black 6-Cup Cordless Electric Kettle | BW260850
$37.35
lowes
KitchenAid 1.25 L Electric Kettle, KEK1222
KitchenAid 1.25 L Electric Kettle, KEK1222
$79.99
overstock
Haden Highclere 1.5L Electric Kettle - 75025
Haden Highclere 1.5L Electric Kettle - 75025
$74.99
target
Haden Cotswold 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
Haden Cotswold 1.8 qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Basics 2.65 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 8.37 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair WYF74603
Home Basics 2.65 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 8.37 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair WYF74603
$16.93
($19.99
save 15%)
wayfair
Kalorik 1.8 qt. Glass Electric Tea Kettle Glass, Size 9.5 H x 5.75 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair JK 42656 BK
Kalorik 1.8 qt. Glass Electric Tea Kettle Glass, Size 9.5 H x 5.75 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair JK 42656 BK
$72.81
wayfair
Tea Kettles
