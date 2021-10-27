Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Coffee & Tea
Cold Brew Makers
Cold Brew Coffee Makers
Share
Cold Brew Coffee Makers
Dash 7-Cup Rapid Cold Brew System Black
featured
Dash 7-Cup Rapid Cold Brew System Black
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Brim - 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Black
featured
Brim - 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Black
$49.99
walmartusa
Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 51 Oz, Bright White
featured
Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 51 Oz, Bright White
$12.99
($16.00
save 19%)
amazon
Goodful Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, Shatterproof Durable Tritan Plastic Construction, Leak-Proof Lid, Large Capacity with Premium Stainless Steel, 2.25 Qt, Cool Gray
Goodful Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, Shatterproof Durable Tritan Plastic Construction, Leak-Proof Lid, Large Capacity with Premium Stainless Steel, 2.25 Qt, Cool Gray
$19.99
amazon
1.2 Liter Cold Brew Pitcher (Default Title)
1.2 Liter Cold Brew Pitcher (Default Title)
$18.99
groundsandhoundscoffeeco
Red Barrel Studio® Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair E6DA9AF0080846BAA24F6FDAC0B4669F
Red Barrel Studio® Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair E6DA9AF0080846BAA24F6FDAC0B4669F
$129.99
wayfair
56Oz Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker And Tea Maker Glass Carafe With Removable Stainless Steel Filter, Perfect For Homemade Cold Brew And Iced Co
56Oz Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker And Tea Maker Glass Carafe With Removable Stainless Steel Filter, Perfect For Homemade Cold Brew And Iced Co
$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Seal & Silicone Handle, 2 Quart & Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Stainless Steel Blades, Black
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Seal & Silicone Handle, 2 Quart & Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans, Stainless Steel Blades, Black
$49.98
amazon
Prep & Savour Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brown, Size 11.8 H x 14.56 D in | Wayfair 8FECC7B66E864B4D9EEDC8ADD0C19008
Prep & Savour Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brown, Size 11.8 H x 14.56 D in | Wayfair 8FECC7B66E864B4D9EEDC8ADD0C19008
$30.10
wayfair
Chilly Beans Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Chilly Beans Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$17.99
qvc
Mindscope Products Chilly Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Mindscope Products Chilly Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$17.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid, 1qt, Black
Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid, 1qt, Black
$22.20
($24.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Brim 5-Cup Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Brim in Brown, Size 14.8 H x 10.6 W x 8.07 D in | Wayfair 50016
Brim 5-Cup Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Brim in Brown, Size 14.8 H x 10.6 W x 8.07 D in | Wayfair 50016
$49.99
wayfair
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Seal & Silicone Handle, 2 Quart & Tiny Footprint Coffee - Organic Cold Brew Cold Press Elixir | Ground Coffee | 16 Ounce
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Seal & Silicone Handle, 2 Quart & Tiny Footprint Coffee - Organic Cold Brew Cold Press Elixir | Ground Coffee | 16 Ounce
$45.16
amazon
WARM HOME 900ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Silicone Handle Coffee Kettle | Wayfair Xhuang3Mk245
WARM HOME 900ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Silicone Handle Coffee Kettle | Wayfair Xhuang3Mk245
$15.99
wayfair
KitchenAid KCM4212SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker-Brushed Stainless Steel, 28 ounce
KitchenAid KCM4212SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker-Brushed Stainless Steel, 28 ounce
$99.99
amazon
Hamilton Beach 42501 Convenient Craft Rapid Cold Brew and Hot Coffee Maker 16 oz. Capacity Single Serve Grounds Brewer, Black
Hamilton Beach 42501 Convenient Craft Rapid Cold Brew and Hot Coffee Maker 16 oz. Capacity Single Serve Grounds Brewer, Black
$59.71
amazon
KitchenAid 3-Cup Stainless Steel Residential Cold Brew Coffee Maker | KCM4212SX
KitchenAid 3-Cup Stainless Steel Residential Cold Brew Coffee Maker | KCM4212SX
$109.99
lowes
gourmia gcm6850 automatic digital cold brew coffee maker - 5 minutes fast brew - patented ice chill cycle - 4 strength selector - 4 cup capacity.
gourmia gcm6850 automatic digital cold brew coffee maker - 5 minutes fast brew - patented ice chill cycle - 4 strength selector - 4 cup capacity.
$99.58
newegg
Primula Stainless Steel 2 in 1 Craft Coffee Maker, 51 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker and 12 Cup Coffee Press
Primula Stainless Steel 2 in 1 Craft Coffee Maker, 51 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker and 12 Cup Coffee Press
$29.13
walmartusa
nitro cold brew coffee maker - home brew coffee keg, nitrogen coffee machine dispenser system w/ pressure relieving valve kit & stout creamer.
nitro cold brew coffee maker - home brew coffee keg, nitrogen coffee machine dispenser system w/ pressure relieving valve kit & stout creamer.
$179.52
newegg
Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Cold-Brew Maker With Stainless Steel Spigot And Removable Mesh Filter,Cold Brew Pitcher With Extra Thick Glass Carafe
Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Cold-Brew Maker With Stainless Steel Spigot And Removable Mesh Filter,Cold Brew Pitcher With Extra Thick Glass Carafe
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker 12 Cup / 51oz - White
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker 12 Cup / 51oz - White
$12.99
target
Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Press, Plastic, 1.5 Liter, 51 Ounce, Black
Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Press, Plastic, 1.5 Liter, 51 Ounce, Black
$28.33
newegg
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System 10 Cups Automatic Drip Coffee Maker, Black (CP301)
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System 10 Cups Automatic Drip Coffee Maker, Black (CP301)
$199.99
staples
Latitude Run® Soulhand Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Airtight Iced Coffee Tea Pitcher Brewer Maker Infuser 48Oz 1.5L Glass Pot w/ Spout | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Soulhand Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Airtight Iced Coffee Tea Pitcher Brewer Maker Infuser 48Oz 1.5L Glass Pot w/ Spout | Wayfair
$145.99
wayfair
OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker Replacement Paper Filters, Brown, 50 Per Box
OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker Replacement Paper Filters, Brown, 50 Per Box
$4.95
amazon
Primula 50 Oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker Clear
Primula 50 Oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker Clear
$29.99
bedbath&beyond
OXO BREW Cold Brew Coffee Maker Replacement Carafe
OXO BREW Cold Brew Coffee Maker Replacement Carafe
$20.99
amazon
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$30.99
buybuybaby
Cold Brew Iced Espresso Coffee Maker Pot Glass Tea Infuser Kettle With Filter -
Cold Brew Iced Espresso Coffee Maker Pot Glass Tea Infuser Kettle With Filter -
$36.76
newegg
Latitude Run® Cold Brew Coffee Maker 51Oz (1.5L) w/ Hand-Blown Glass Pitcher, Stainless Steel Filter Removable, Size 9.5 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Cold Brew Coffee Maker 51Oz (1.5L) w/ Hand-Blown Glass Pitcher, Stainless Steel Filter Removable, Size 9.5 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair
$146.99
wayfair
KitchenAid 14-Cup Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Silver
KitchenAid 14-Cup Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Silver
$109.99
homedepot
1000ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Tea Detachable Pot Kettle Home -
1000ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Tea Detachable Pot Kettle Home -
$33.62
newegg
Goodcook Koffe 1.5L Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker with BPA-Free Plastic Frame
Goodcook Koffe 1.5L Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker with BPA-Free Plastic Frame
$27.99
amazon
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot, 600 ml, Red
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot, 600 ml, Red
$13.05
($21.50
save 39%)
amazon
Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Black
Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Black
$69.99
kohl's
Senseo Extra Strong Dark Roast Coffee Pods, 48 Count (Pack of 10) - Single Serve Coffee Pods Bulk Pack for Senseo Coffee Machine - Compostable Coffee Pods for Hot or Iced Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee
Senseo Extra Strong Dark Roast Coffee Pods, 48 Count (Pack of 10) - Single Serve Coffee Pods Bulk Pack for Senseo Coffee Machine - Compostable Coffee Pods for Hot or Iced Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee
$57.00
($65.85
save 13%)
amazon
Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 4.7 W x 5.7 D in | Wayfair Z-COFF-MKR-WITH-FLTR
Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 4.7 W x 5.7 D in | Wayfair Z-COFF-MKR-WITH-FLTR
$40.59
wayfair
900ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Silicone Handle Coffee Kettle
900ML Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Airtight Seal Silicone Handle Coffee Kettle
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RSVP-INTL 4-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker
RSVP-INTL 4-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$40.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Service Ideas Cold Brew N' Serv System
Service Ideas Cold Brew N' Serv System
$117.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Vinci Express Cold Brew 37oz Coffee Maker - Black
Vinci Express Cold Brew 37oz Coffee Maker - Black
$79.99
target
Glass and Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Infuser Carafe by World Market
Glass and Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Infuser Carafe by World Market
$34.99
costplusworldmarket
Brim 5-Cup Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Brim
Brim 5-Cup Smart Valve Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Brim
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
nispira luxury ice cold brew dripper coffee maker in stainless steel and borosilicate glass, 600 ml silver
nispira luxury ice cold brew dripper coffee maker in stainless steel and borosilicate glass, 600 ml silver
$108.27
newegg
Primula Kedzie 1.6 Quart Borosilicate Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Brushed Stainless
Primula Kedzie 1.6 Quart Borosilicate Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Brushed Stainless
$19.66
walmartusa
Prep & Savour Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Prep & Savour Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$30.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Primula
Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Primula
$24.99
groundsandhoundscoffeeco
Gracie Oaks Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair 02848A7E11D940B396EBFBD4922E1956
Gracie Oaks Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1 Gallon, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair 02848A7E11D940B396EBFBD4922E1956
$141.99
wayfair
Hario Cold Brew Coffee Jug, 1000ml (CBS-10HSV)
Hario Cold Brew Coffee Jug, 1000ml (CBS-10HSV)
$60.99
staples
KitchenAid 4.75 Cup Silver Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Glass/Metal
KitchenAid 4.75 Cup Silver Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Glass/Metal
$139.99
homedepot
Senseo Coffee Pods Espresso, 80 Pods, 16Count Pods (Pack Of 5) for Coffee Makers, Hot Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Espresso, 80Count, 4051963
Senseo Coffee Pods Espresso, 80 Pods, 16Count Pods (Pack Of 5) for Coffee Makers, Hot Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Espresso, 80Count, 4051963
$22.99
amazon
Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed Coffee System withThermal Carafe
Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed Coffee System withThermal Carafe
$199.98
qvc
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Thermal Carafe.
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Thermal Carafe.
$310.95
newegg
luckies of london cold brew kit-includes mason jar mug, bean grinder, reusab single serve iced coffee maker, 400 ml / 13.5 oz, clear
luckies of london cold brew kit-includes mason jar mug, bean grinder, reusab single serve iced coffee maker, 400 ml / 13.5 oz, clear
$55.55
newegg
oxo brew compact cold brew coffee maker
oxo brew compact cold brew coffee maker
$48.19
newegg
Rumble Go Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Black
Rumble Go Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Black
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
sylvane
ESPRO 64-Oz. Black Cold Brew Coffeemaker
ESPRO 64-Oz. Black Cold Brew Coffeemaker
$99.95
crate&barrel
ZASSENHAUS 8-Cup Clear Stainless Glass Hot and Cold Brew Infuser Coffee Maker, Clear/Stainless
ZASSENHAUS 8-Cup Clear Stainless Glass Hot and Cold Brew Infuser Coffee Maker, Clear/Stainless
$59.95
homedepot
