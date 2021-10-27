Coffee Makers & Machines

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Coffee & Tea
Coffee Makers
Coffee Makers & Machines
Share
Coffee Makers & Machines
Braun BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker - Whit e
featured
Braun BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker - Whit e
$94.95
qvc
BUNN CSB3TD Speed Brew High Altitude Coffee Maker, 10 Cup, Stainless Steel
featured
BUNN CSB3TD Speed Brew High Altitude Coffee Maker, 10 Cup, Stainless Steel
$152.27
amazon
Arzum Okka Coffee Maker, Medium, Black
featured
Arzum Okka Coffee Maker, Medium, Black
$289.90
amazon
Black + Decker Black Decker 5-Cup Switch Coffee Maker black, Size 12.126 H x 8.661 W x 9.94 D in | Wayfair CM0700B
Black + Decker Black Decker 5-Cup Switch Coffee Maker black, Size 12.126 H x 8.661 W x 9.94 D in | Wayfair CM0700B
$24.99
wayfair
Argo Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-drip in Black, Size 12.8 H x 7.9 W x 6.7 D in | Wayfair I88ZXX200430143
Argo Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-drip in Black, Size 12.8 H x 7.9 W x 6.7 D in | Wayfair I88ZXX200430143
$47.99
wayfair
Ossidiana Espresso / Coffee Maker
Ossidiana Espresso / Coffee Maker
$84.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
Ankola Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Whisk Mixer For Coffee, Mini Foamer in Black, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
$22.99
wayfair
A Machine That Turns Code Into Coffee Programmer T-Shirt
A Machine That Turns Code Into Coffee Programmer T-Shirt
$15.99
amazon
Moka Espresso Coffee Maker
Moka Espresso Coffee Maker
$46.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Fully Automatic Coffee And Espresso Machines, 8 Varieties Beverage Options,with Milk Tank, Black.
Fully Automatic Coffee And Espresso Machines, 8 Varieties Beverage Options,with Milk Tank, Black.
$1,289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Pulcina Coffee Maker in Red, Size 7.87 H x 3.62 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair MDL02/3 R
Alessi Pulcina Coffee Maker in Red, Size 7.87 H x 3.62 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair MDL02/3 R
$92.00
wayfair
alpina sf-2819 coffee maker machine, black
alpina sf-2819 coffee maker machine, black
$61.40
newegg
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Bvmc-Ecmp1000 Espresso Maker Stainless Steel
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Bvmc-Ecmp1000 Espresso Maker Stainless Steel
$199.99
buybuybaby
Mr. Coffee Cafe Espresso Black Stainless Steel Pump Espresso Machine, Black/stainless
Mr. Coffee Cafe Espresso Black Stainless Steel Pump Espresso Machine, Black/stainless
$104.99
homedepot
CM 6350 LOWE 10" Countertop Coffee System with DirectSensor Control Panel OneTouch for Two 10 Portion Size and Dishwasher Safe Drip Tray in Lotus
CM 6350 LOWE 10" Countertop Coffee System with DirectSensor Control Panel OneTouch for Two 10 Portion Size and Dishwasher Safe Drip Tray in Lotus
$2,299.00
appliancesconnection
Miele 24" Stainless Steel Plumbed Built-In Coffee System
Miele 24" Stainless Steel Plumbed Built-In Coffee System
$4,499.00
abtelectronics
Mr. Coffee Stainless Steel 10 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Stainless Steel 10 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
$79.99
walmartusa
mixpresso pour over coffee maker glass carafe borosilicate white real wood sleeve pour over coffee dripper brewer - large- (20 ounces)
mixpresso pour over coffee maker glass carafe borosilicate white real wood sleeve pour over coffee dripper brewer - large- (20 ounces)
$40.58
newegg
LionSEA Coffee Machine in White, Size 10.9 H x 10.1 W x 5.7 D in | Wayfair LionGXC210513173
LionSEA Coffee Machine in White, Size 10.9 H x 10.1 W x 5.7 D in | Wayfair LionGXC210513173
$59.56
wayfair
Mr. Coffee BVMC-PO19B All-in-One Pour Over Coffee Maker, 6 Cups, Black
Mr. Coffee BVMC-PO19B All-in-One Pour Over Coffee Maker, 6 Cups, Black
$105.18
($174.99
save 40%)
amazon
10-Cup Coffeemaker Coffee Maker Coffee Machine
10-Cup Coffeemaker Coffee Maker Coffee Machine
$44.79
wayfairnorthamerica
JJB6424HL 24" RISE Built-In Fully Automatic Espresso/Coffee System with LED Lighting and Water Reservoir in Stainless
JJB6424HL 24" RISE Built-In Fully Automatic Espresso/Coffee System with LED Lighting and Water Reservoir in Stainless
$2,999.00
appliancesconnection
JYANG Coffee Makers in White, Size 12.4409 H x 7.6772 W x 10.2362 D in | Wayfair JYI88GZJ200602202
JYANG Coffee Makers in White, Size 12.4409 H x 7.6772 W x 10.2362 D in | Wayfair JYI88GZJ200602202
$54.99
wayfair
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
$129.99
qvc
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
$44.79
wayfairnorthamerica
Espresso Machine 20 Bar Coffee Machine With Foaming Milk Frother Wand, 1300W High Performance No-Leaking 900ml Removable Water Tank Coffee Maker.
Espresso Machine 20 Bar Coffee Machine With Foaming Milk Frother Wand, 1300W High Performance No-Leaking 900ml Removable Water Tank Coffee Maker.
$114.99
newegg
Mind Reader Cold Coffee Maker, Iced Brewer w/ Stainless Steel Filter, Dispensing Spout, Refrigerator Compatible, Kitchen, 34 Oz, 1L Capacity, Black
Mind Reader Cold Coffee Maker, Iced Brewer w/ Stainless Steel Filter, Dispensing Spout, Refrigerator Compatible, Kitchen, 34 Oz, 1L Capacity, Black
$21.51
wayfair
Drip Coffee Machine
Drip Coffee Machine
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nespresso Â® by De'Longhi Â® Matte Black VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Â® by De'Longhi Â® Matte Black VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker
$189.95
crate&barrel
Coffee Machine 120V 60Hz 900W
Coffee Machine 120V 60Hz 900W
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Powell Furniture Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip in Black, Size 13.4 H x 10.9 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair
Powell Furniture Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip in Black, Size 13.4 H x 10.9 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair
$48.99
wayfair
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
kitchen selectives cm-302bl drip coffee maker, 12-cup, black
kitchen selectives cm-302bl drip coffee maker, 12-cup, black
$101.99
newegg
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
Fast Heating Coffee Machine, Heat Preservation, Intelligent Anti-Drip
$44.79
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenWorthy Microwave Coffee Maker
KitchenWorthy Microwave Coffee Maker
$19.59
overstock
Jura Ena 8 Fully Automatic Coffee Machine In Red Sunset Red
Jura Ena 8 Fully Automatic Coffee Machine In Red Sunset Red
$1,999.00
bedbath&beyond
Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods - House Blend for Keurig Brewers, 10 Count (Pack of 6)
Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods - House Blend for Keurig Brewers, 10 Count (Pack of 6)
$63.67
newegg
10 Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Touch Screen, Programmable With Glass Carafe, Stainless Steel Finish, Silver
10 Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Touch Screen, Programmable With Glass Carafe, Stainless Steel Finish, Silver
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
40 Cups Of Stainless Steel Coffee Capsules Coffee Machine Storage Rack Base
40 Cups Of Stainless Steel Coffee Capsules Coffee Machine Storage Rack Base
$42.83
wayfairnorthamerica
coffee bean cooler electric cooling machine 240cfmhome cafe roasting quick cooling 1lbelectric coffee bean baker roaster cooler filter 6200rpm
coffee bean cooler electric cooling machine 240cfmhome cafe roasting quick cooling 1lbelectric coffee bean baker roaster cooler filter 6200rpm
$99.20
newegg
Miele DirectSensor 24" Built-In Coffee System CVA6401BRWS
Miele DirectSensor 24" Built-In Coffee System CVA6401BRWS
$3,599.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
CVA6401BRWS 24" Built-In Non Plumbed Coffee System with DirectSensor Controls OneTouch for Two EasyClick Milk System Automatic Rinsing LED Lights
CVA6401BRWS 24" Built-In Non Plumbed Coffee System with DirectSensor Controls OneTouch for Two EasyClick Milk System Automatic Rinsing LED Lights
$3,599.00
appliancesconnection
KOOLATRON Total Chef Digital Coffee maker 12 cup (TCCM06) Kitchen Small Appliances, Standard
KOOLATRON Total Chef Digital Coffee maker 12 cup (TCCM06) Kitchen Small Appliances, Standard
$43.99
($49.27
save 11%)
amazon
10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker Coffee Pot Machine with Removable Coffee Filter for Home
10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker Coffee Pot Machine with Removable Coffee Filter for Home
$79.99
newegg
Nostalgia CIT3PLSBK 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System with Plastic Pitcher, Black
Nostalgia CIT3PLSBK 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System with Plastic Pitcher, Black
$49.99
walmartusa
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker And Filter In Black
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker And Filter In Black
$39.99
($44.99
save 11%)
buybuybaby
Mr. Coffee 6-Cup Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee 6-Cup Coffee Maker
$135.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Panda 12Cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffee Machines W/Timer And Strength Control in Black, Size 13.8 H x 10.8 W x 7.2 D in | Wayfair
Panda 12Cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffee Machines W/Timer And Strength Control in Black, Size 13.8 H x 10.8 W x 7.2 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
Oxodoi Coffee Machine Coffeemaker (Thermal Carafe) in Black/Brown, Size 7.68 H x 14.76 W x 11.02 D in | Wayfair I88ZXX200430143_U06018
Oxodoi Coffee Machine Coffeemaker (Thermal Carafe) in Black/Brown, Size 7.68 H x 14.76 W x 11.02 D in | Wayfair I88ZXX200430143_U06018
$50.99
wayfair
OXO On Barista Brain 9-Cup Coffee Maker in Gray, Size 17.3 H x 8.3 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair 8710100
OXO On Barista Brain 9-Cup Coffee Maker in Gray, Size 17.3 H x 8.3 W x 15.2 D in | Wayfair 8710100
$209.99
wayfair
PARADOXI 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Auto Keep Warm Function, Smart Anti-Drip System, w/ Durable Permanent Filter & Borosilicate Glass Carafe in Black
PARADOXI 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Auto Keep Warm Function, Smart Anti-Drip System, w/ Durable Permanent Filter & Borosilicate Glass Carafe in Black
$79.99
wayfair
mr. coffee advanced brew 5 cup programmable coffee maker black/chrome
mr. coffee advanced brew 5 cup programmable coffee maker black/chrome
$87.79
newegg
Liwen Espresso Machine 20 Bar Coffee Machine w/ Foaming Milk Frother Wand in Black, Size 10.53 H x 7.61 W x 11.12 D in | Wayfair
Liwen Espresso Machine 20 Bar Coffee Machine w/ Foaming Milk Frother Wand in Black, Size 10.53 H x 7.61 W x 11.12 D in | Wayfair
$219.16
wayfair
Nespresso Â® by Breville Â® Vertuo - Chrome Coffee-Espresso Maker
Nespresso Â® by Breville Â® Vertuo - Chrome Coffee-Espresso Maker
$209.95
crate&barrel
KitchenAid 12-Cup Onyx Black Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead
KitchenAid 12-Cup Onyx Black Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead
$139.99
homedepot
Kalorik 10 Cup Retro Coffee Maker, Black
Kalorik 10 Cup Retro Coffee Maker, Black
$78.00
($9,999.00
save -767%)
walmartusa
LYUMO Coffee Machine Die-Cut Machines Scrapbooking Tools Mini Chainsaw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Rechargeable Industrial
LYUMO Coffee Machine Die-Cut Machines Scrapbooking Tools Mini Chainsaw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Rechargeable Industrial
$122.98
walmart
Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Maker in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 6.5 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair 53925
Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Maker in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 6.5 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair 53925
$349.00
wayfair
krups 14-cup programmable coffee maker ec3240
krups 14-cup programmable coffee maker ec3240
$106.84
newegg
JYANG Drip Coffee Makers in Black, Size 12.4 H x 6.7 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair JYI02GZJ91130204
JYANG Drip Coffee Makers in Black, Size 12.4 H x 6.7 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair JYI02GZJ91130204
$67.99
wayfair
Coffee Makers & Machines
