Silicone Molds

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Shop
Bakeware
Bakeware
Silicone Molds
Silicone Molds
Silicone Molds
Bluelans 0/1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 Large Silicone Number DIY Cake Mould Birthday Baking Mold Tool | Wayfair 1257592@MT
featured
Bluelans 0/1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 Large Silicone Number DIY Cake Mould Birthday Baking Mold Tool | Wayfair 1257592@MT
$12.60
wayfair
ABS Silicone Popsicle BPA Free Popcylce 10 Ice Pop Maker or Molds
featured
ABS Silicone Popsicle BPA Free Popcylce 10 Ice Pop Maker or Molds
$80.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aimik Easter Chocolate Mold, Baking Molds Silicone Shapes for Chocolate, 3D Three-Dimensional Easter Baking Molds for Cakes Silicone, Impermeable, Easy to Clean
featured
Aimik Easter Chocolate Mold, Baking Molds Silicone Shapes for Chocolate, 3D Three-Dimensional Easter Baking Molds for Cakes Silicone, Impermeable, Easy to Clean
$10.99
walmart
ANMINY Silicone Soap Mold Bar Soaps Making Mould Chocolate Form Tool Homemade Template in White | Wayfair 06FTM0005LWT
ANMINY Silicone Soap Mold Bar Soaps Making Mould Chocolate Form Tool Homemade Template in White | Wayfair 06FTM0005LWT
$13.62
wayfair
Silicone Ice Cube Tray with Lid Square Ice Cubes Baking Mold BPA free Easy to Release for Juice Baby Food Chocolate Cheese Sushi 18 Holes
Silicone Ice Cube Tray with Lid Square Ice Cubes Baking Mold BPA free Easy to Release for Juice Baby Food Chocolate Cheese Sushi 18 Holes
$9.59
walmart
Kootek 4 Pack Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Lid - Flexible 56-Ice Cubes Molds Easy Release Ice Trays with Spill-Resistant Removable Cover, Dishwasher Safe and Stackable Durable (Orange)
Kootek 4 Pack Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Lid - Flexible 56-Ice Cubes Molds Easy Release Ice Trays with Spill-Resistant Removable Cover, Dishwasher Safe and Stackable Durable (Orange)
$10.79
($12.99
save 17%)
amazon
Silicone Mold of Sleeping Kitty for Food and Crafts
Silicone Mold of Sleeping Kitty for Food and Crafts
$23.50
amazon
MingshanAncient 3 Pieces Heart Shaped Baking Pans，Heart Layered Cake Silicone Molds, Cake Pans For Baking | Wayfair X2T610B08XQGL1GP
MingshanAncient 3 Pieces Heart Shaped Baking Pans，Heart Layered Cake Silicone Molds, Cake Pans For Baking | Wayfair X2T610B08XQGL1GP
$52.16
wayfair
MingshanAncient 10 Pieces Silicone Cake Mold Pan 4 Inch Round Baking Pan | Wayfair X2T610B0922MST7H
MingshanAncient 10 Pieces Silicone Cake Mold Pan 4 Inch Round Baking Pan | Wayfair X2T610B0922MST7H
$50.72
wayfair
3Pack Silicone Popsicle Molds For Kids, Ice Pop Molds BPA Free , Homemade Ice Cream Mold Easy Release, Reusable DIY Ice Pop Maker With Lid And Sticks
3Pack Silicone Popsicle Molds For Kids, Ice Pop Molds BPA Free , Homemade Ice Cream Mold Easy Release, Reusable DIY Ice Pop Maker With Lid And Sticks
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MKYUHP DIY Ball Sphere Mold Silicone Cake Chocolate Candy Mould Kitchen Baking Soap Jelly Mold in Indigo | Wayfair SMLAUV19281696B
MKYUHP DIY Ball Sphere Mold Silicone Cake Chocolate Candy Mould Kitchen Baking Soap Jelly Mold in Indigo | Wayfair SMLAUV19281696B
$19.15
wayfair
Cavities Feather Silicone Mold Silicone Pattern Feather Cake Cupcake Backing Mould Fondant Decorating Mold for Sugarcraft, Chocolate, Fondant.
Cavities Feather Silicone Mold Silicone Pattern Feather Cake Cupcake Backing Mould Fondant Decorating Mold for Sugarcraft, Chocolate, Fondant.
$10.87
newegg
2 Pack Ice Cube Trays, Silicone Ice Cube Trays Molds,Easy Release Square Ice Cubes, Ideal For Alcoholic Beverages,BPA-Free
2 Pack Ice Cube Trays, Silicone Ice Cube Trays Molds,Easy Release Square Ice Cubes, Ideal For Alcoholic Beverages,BPA-Free
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Food Grade Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Molds With Lid, BPA Free With Spill-Resistant Removable Lid Ice Cube Molds For Chilled Dri
Ice Cube Trays,2 Pack Food Grade Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Molds With Lid, BPA Free With Spill-Resistant Removable Lid Ice Cube Molds For Chilled Dri
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KABOER Christmas House Xmas Cake Chocolate Cookie Baking Mould Silicone Mold, Chocoalte Mold, Candy Mold for Christmas House
KABOER Christmas House Xmas Cake Chocolate Cookie Baking Mould Silicone Mold, Chocoalte Mold, Candy Mold for Christmas House
$9.95
walmart
Chocolate Molds&Candy Molds Silicone Molds Silicone Baking Mold Cupcakes for Muffins,Brownies-Red Soap Mold Silicone Muffin Cups Cake Mold, Light Color
Chocolate Molds&Candy Molds Silicone Molds Silicone Baking Mold Cupcakes for Muffins,Brownies-Red Soap Mold Silicone Muffin Cups Cake Mold, Light Color
$7.36
walmart
Liwarace Half Ball Sphere Round Silicone Cake Mold Muffin Chocolate Cake Baking Mould Purple Silicone | Wayfair FL-9040234PU
Liwarace Half Ball Sphere Round Silicone Cake Mold Muffin Chocolate Cake Baking Mould Purple Silicone | Wayfair FL-9040234PU
$14.99
wayfair
Silicone Mold airplane Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
Silicone Mold airplane Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
$35.00
amazon
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Mold, Large Silicone Ice Bucket, 2 In 1 Ice Cube Maker, Round Portable For Frozen Whiskey Cocktail Beverages Plastic/Acrylic
Prep & Savour Ice Cube Mold, Large Silicone Ice Bucket, 2 In 1 Ice Cube Maker, Round Portable For Frozen Whiskey Cocktail Beverages Plastic/Acrylic
$73.99
wayfair
Unicorn Silicone Mold for Soap, Fondant, Chocolate, etc.
Unicorn Silicone Mold for Soap, Fondant, Chocolate, etc.
$14.75
amazon
Silicone Mold for Santa Face
Silicone Mold for Santa Face
$17.25
amazon
MOBI Frog Silicone Egg and Pancake Mold
MOBI Frog Silicone Egg and Pancake Mold
$8.99
amazon
Silicone Mold Motorcycle Bike2 Rocking Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
Silicone Mold Motorcycle Bike2 Rocking Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
$37.00
amazon
Silicone Mold"Knitting" Diy Planter Home Decor Desk Candle Holder Pot Cup Succulent Tea Lights Candlestick Pen Pencil
Silicone Mold"Knitting" Diy Planter Home Decor Desk Candle Holder Pot Cup Succulent Tea Lights Candlestick Pen Pencil
$71.00
amazon
MingshanAncient Donut Pan Set,Silicone Doughnuts Tin Safe Baking Tray Maker Pan, Non-Stick Cake Mold | Wayfair CFJ7100B07CGLLYJN
MingshanAncient Donut Pan Set,Silicone Doughnuts Tin Safe Baking Tray Maker Pan, Non-Stick Cake Mold | Wayfair CFJ7100B07CGLLYJN
$48.07
wayfair
Lékué Silicone Waffle Molds (Set Of 2) Red
Lékué Silicone Waffle Molds (Set Of 2) Red
$22.99
bedbath&beyond
Silicone mold Rectangular Medium Cube Tray Storage Box Jewelry Box Geometric Mould Cast Concrete Plaster Succulent Candle Holder Square
Silicone mold Rectangular Medium Cube Tray Storage Box Jewelry Box Geometric Mould Cast Concrete Plaster Succulent Candle Holder Square
$89.00
amazon
Mold Seahorse Silicone Mold for Crafts and Baking
Mold Seahorse Silicone Mold for Crafts and Baking
$21.50
amazon
Silicone 19 Hole Size Button Shape Print Ice Cube Chocolate Soap Candy Ice Cake Chocolate Sugar Craft Fondant Decor Mold
Silicone 19 Hole Size Button Shape Print Ice Cube Chocolate Soap Candy Ice Cake Chocolate Sugar Craft Fondant Decor Mold
$2.99
newegg
Silicone Mold Volkswagen Classical Bus 1962 Car CAMPERVAN VW Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
Silicone Mold Volkswagen Classical Bus 1962 Car CAMPERVAN VW Mould Fondant Isomalt Sugar Chocolate Candle Fimo Fimo Cake Decoration
$56.00
amazon
M.V. Trading Silicon Food Sushi Mold Cup for Bento Lunch Box, Oval, Set of 3
M.V. Trading Silicon Food Sushi Mold Cup for Bento Lunch Box, Oval, Set of 3
$6.99
amazon
3Pack Silicone Popsicle Molds For Kids, Ice Pop Molds BPA Free , Homemade Ice Cream Mold Easy Release, Reusable DIY Ice Pop Maker With Lid And Sticks
3Pack Silicone Popsicle Molds For Kids, Ice Pop Molds BPA Free , Homemade Ice Cream Mold Easy Release, Reusable DIY Ice Pop Maker With Lid And Sticks
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Mold Cylinder"D" Vase Diy Planter Home Decor Desk Holder Pot Cup Succulent Tea Lights Candlestick Pen Pencil
Silicone Mold Cylinder"D" Vase Diy Planter Home Decor Desk Holder Pot Cup Succulent Tea Lights Candlestick Pen Pencil
$70.00
amazon
Silicone mold Rectangular Low Tray Storage Box Jewelry Box Geometric Mould Cast Concrete Plaster Succulent Candle Holder Square
Silicone mold Rectangular Low Tray Storage Box Jewelry Box Geometric Mould Cast Concrete Plaster Succulent Candle Holder Square
$145.00
amazon
Handmade Silicone Fondant Mold/new Lace Mold 547g
Handmade Silicone Fondant Mold/new Lace Mold 547g
$39.00
amazon
Candle, resin, plaster, chocolate, soap Greek Goddess Aphrodite silicone mold
Candle, resin, plaster, chocolate, soap Greek Goddess Aphrodite silicone mold
$42.00
amazon
Freshware 15 Cavity Christmas Silicone Mold Pan Silicone, Size 0.5 H x 8.2 W in | Wayfair CB-119RD
Freshware 15 Cavity Christmas Silicone Mold Pan Silicone, Size 0.5 H x 8.2 W in | Wayfair CB-119RD
$11.99
wayfair
Handmade Silicone Fondant Mould/new Lace Mold 4753333ss
Handmade Silicone Fondant Mould/new Lace Mold 4753333ss
$28.00
amazon
Freshware 5 Cavity Silicone Small Spoon Mold Pan Silicone | Wayfair CB-617BR
Freshware 5 Cavity Silicone Small Spoon Mold Pan Silicone | Wayfair CB-617BR
$9.91
wayfair
GoodDogHousehold Silicone Jumbo Muffin Pan Silicone Cupcake Pan,Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Tray,Egg Muffin Pan,Food Grade Muffin Molds | Wayfair
GoodDogHousehold Silicone Jumbo Muffin Pan Silicone Cupcake Pan,Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Tray,Egg Muffin Pan,Food Grade Muffin Molds | Wayfair
$55.75
wayfair
Freshware 12 Cavity Mini Valentine Heart Muffin Silicone Mold Pan Silicone in Red | Wayfair SM-110RD
Freshware 12 Cavity Mini Valentine Heart Muffin Silicone Mold Pan Silicone in Red | Wayfair SM-110RD
$12.99
wayfair
Genkent 6 Cavity Holes Easter Egg Shaped Silicone Cake Mold 4 Pack | Wayfair 50338-0PK-X41
Genkent 6 Cavity Holes Easter Egg Shaped Silicone Cake Mold 4 Pack | Wayfair 50338-0PK-X41
$15.79
wayfair
silicone mold/Full Pearl Mold Sugarcraft Molds Polymer Clay Cake Border Mold Soap Molds Resin Candy Chocolate Cake Decorating Tools
silicone mold/Full Pearl Mold Sugarcraft Molds Polymer Clay Cake Border Mold Soap Molds Resin Candy Chocolate Cake Decorating Tools
$16.00
amazon
silicone mold/elegance-frame-mold 456 Cake Decorating Fondant Baking Mould Tool
silicone mold/elegance-frame-mold 456 Cake Decorating Fondant Baking Mould Tool
$49.00
amazon
Waves & Shells Silicone Fondant Border Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Waves & Shells Silicone Fondant Border Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Hi.FANCY Silicone Mold 140-Cavity Mini Round Candy Biscuit Mould BBQ Baking Mat Pot Food Pad Bakeware, Orange
Hi.FANCY Silicone Mold 140-Cavity Mini Round Candy Biscuit Mould BBQ Baking Mat Pot Food Pad Bakeware, Orange
$13.57
walmart
Popsicle Molds 6 Pieces With Reusable Sticks Silicone Ice Pop Molds Ice Cream Maker Reusable Popsicle Mold Easy Clean Easy Release Silicone DIY Popsic
Popsicle Molds 6 Pieces With Reusable Sticks Silicone Ice Pop Molds Ice Cream Maker Reusable Popsicle Mold Easy Clean Easy Release Silicone DIY Popsic
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LFA Jumbo Muffin Pan, Large Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups-Deep Size, EU-Level Non-Stick Muffin Molds For Baking, 2 Pack Jumbo Muffin Tins, Bpa Free
LFA Jumbo Muffin Pan, Large Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups-Deep Size, EU-Level Non-Stick Muffin Molds For Baking, 2 Pack Jumbo Muffin Tins, Bpa Free
$50.18
wayfair
Bluelans 4 Grids Reusable Silicone Popsicle Maker Mould Frozen Ice Cream Mold DIY Tool in White | Wayfair 1941837@MT
Bluelans 4 Grids Reusable Silicone Popsicle Maker Mould Frozen Ice Cream Mold DIY Tool in White | Wayfair 1941837@MT
$17.44
wayfair
Flowers Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Flowers Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Fashion Silicone Fondant Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Fashion Silicone Fondant Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$7.99
michaelsstores
Square Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Square Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Junk Food Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Junk Food Silicone Candy Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$4.99
michaelsstores
Nugget Silicone Treat Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Nugget Silicone Treat Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Besufy Silicone Heart Shape Cake Bread Chocolate Biscuit Cookie Cutter Baking Tool Mold
Besufy Silicone Heart Shape Cake Bread Chocolate Biscuit Cookie Cutter Baking Tool Mold
$10.44
walmart
Spider Silicone Mold Spider by Celebrate It® Halloween | Michaels®
Spider Silicone Mold Spider by Celebrate It® Halloween | Michaels®
$2.99
($5.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Silicone Number Mold by Celebrate It™ in Blue | Numeral 3 | 4.13" x 4.88" | Michaels®
Silicone Number Mold by Celebrate It™ in Blue | Numeral 3 | 4.13" x 4.88" | Michaels®
$1.00
($1.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Crocodile Pattern Silicone Fondant Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Crocodile Pattern Silicone Fondant Mold by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Dapota Silicone Popsicle Molds, 4 Pack Ice Pop Molds For Kids, Reusable Easy Release Cake Popsicle Mold, Size 7.1 H x 3.6 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair
Dapota Silicone Popsicle Molds, 4 Pack Ice Pop Molds For Kids, Reusable Easy Release Cake Popsicle Mold, Size 7.1 H x 3.6 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair
$68.70
wayfair
Aptoco 4 Pcs Easter Egg Mold Silicone Trays Cooking Tool, Size 8.1 H x 5.1 W in | Wayfair L-50338-X42
Aptoco 4 Pcs Easter Egg Mold Silicone Trays Cooking Tool, Size 8.1 H x 5.1 W in | Wayfair L-50338-X42
$21.99
wayfair
Silicone Molds
