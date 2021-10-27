Pie Dishes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Bakeware
Pie Dishes
Pie Dishes
Share
Pie Dishes
HOU Porcelain Pie Pan, Round Pie Plate Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge, 10.5 Inches Stoneware | Wayfair Qmpst726657
featured
HOU Porcelain Pie Pan, Round Pie Plate Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge, 10.5 Inches Stoneware | Wayfair Qmpst726657
$65.07
wayfair
Mud Pie THANKFUL PUMPKIN TIDBIT DISH, 4" dia
featured
Mud Pie THANKFUL PUMPKIN TIDBIT DISH, 4" dia
$9.37
amazon
Martha Stewart Stoneware Pie Pan in Turquoise
featured
Martha Stewart Stoneware Pie Pan in Turquoise
$28.49
overstock
Mud Pie Trinkey Dish Box, Home
Mud Pie Trinkey Dish Box, Home
$14.29
amazon
Mud Pie Cracker Dish In Water Hyacinth Basket, 1 3/4" x 12 1/4", Brown
Mud Pie Cracker Dish In Water Hyacinth Basket, 1 3/4" x 12 1/4", Brown
$40.15
amazon
Mud Pie Artichoke Small Baker, dish 1 1/2" x 9 1/2" | spoon 7 1/4", Cream
Mud Pie Artichoke Small Baker, dish 1 1/2" x 9 1/2" | spoon 7 1/4", Cream
$19.90
amazon
Mud Pie RED and Gold Dish Towel Set, 26" x 18"
Mud Pie RED and Gold Dish Towel Set, 26" x 18"
$13.41
amazon
Noritake Colorwave Round Pie Pan Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair 037725545875
Noritake Colorwave Round Pie Pan Stoneware in Gray | Wayfair 037725545875
$30.00
wayfair
MingshanAncient Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware | Wayfair W2YL772B08HQZQ6JT
MingshanAncient Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware | Wayfair W2YL772B08HQZQ6JT
$61.83
($82.99
save 25%)
wayfair
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Pie Dish, 1.60 LB, Multi
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Pie Dish, 1.60 LB, Multi
$29.99
amazon
Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish Stoneware in Red, Size 9" Diameter | Wayfair PG1855-2367
Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish Stoneware in Red, Size 9" Diameter | Wayfair PG1855-2367
$49.95
wayfair
Pyrex Deep Pie Dishes, Set of 2
Pyrex Deep Pie Dishes, Set of 2
$17.49
($36.00
save 51%)
macys
Advertisement
Spode Christmas Tree Sculpted Pie Dish
Spode Christmas Tree Sculpted Pie Dish
$30.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Pyrex Deep Round Pie Dish
Pyrex Deep Round Pie Dish
$9.99
target
10" Stoneware Pie Pan Cream - Threshold
10" Stoneware Pie Pan Cream - Threshold
$15.00
target
Michael Aram Pomegranate Pie Dish
Michael Aram Pomegranate Pie Dish
$200.00
bloomingdale's
Cherry Porcelain Round Pie Dish Bakeware Serving Bowls Set For Cereal, Pasta Fruit Sauce Oven Safe, Lead-Free Stoneware Set Of 4 (Red)
Cherry Porcelain Round Pie Dish Bakeware Serving Bowls Set For Cereal, Pasta Fruit Sauce Oven Safe, Lead-Free Stoneware Set Of 4 (Red)
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bakeware Set With Grips Nonstick Baking Set Including Loaf Pan Pie Pan Roasting Pan Cookie Sheet And Brownie Pan
Bakeware Set With Grips Nonstick Baking Set Including Loaf Pan Pie Pan Roasting Pan Cookie Sheet And Brownie Pan
$72.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Mud Pie TRUCK FARMHOUSE DIPPING DISHES, 4' dia
Mud Pie TRUCK FARMHOUSE DIPPING DISHES, 4' dia
$46.28
newegg
Personalized Classic Ceramic Pie Dish - Red
Personalized Classic Ceramic Pie Dish - Red
$29.99
personalizationmall
10" Stoneware Pie Pan Orange - Threshold
10" Stoneware Pie Pan Orange - Threshold
$15.00
target
Staub Ceramic 9-inch Pie Dish
Staub Ceramic 9-inch Pie Dish
$39.95
wayfairnorthamerica
tarye Ceramic Pie Pans For Baking, 9 Inches Pie Plate For Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, 36 Ounce Deep Dish Pie Pan, Set Of 2 Stoneware | Wayfair
tarye Ceramic Pie Pans For Baking, 9 Inches Pie Plate For Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, 36 Ounce Deep Dish Pie Pan, Set Of 2 Stoneware | Wayfair
$79.87
wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 9-Inch Nonstick Bakeware Deep-Dish Pie Pan
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 9-Inch Nonstick Bakeware Deep-Dish Pie Pan
$10.99
amazon
Advertisement
Creative Co-Op Plates - Blue & Yellow Hand-Painted Pie Dish
Creative Co-Op Plates - Blue & Yellow Hand-Painted Pie Dish
$17.49
($32.99
save 47%)
zulily
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Cutting Tool - Gray
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Cutting Tool - Gray
$19.99
($42.00
save 52%)
macy's
Ceramic Pie Dish, 9 Inches Pie Pan, Pie Plate For Dessert Kitchen, Round Baking Dish Pan For Dinner
Ceramic Pie Dish, 9 Inches Pie Pan, Pie Plate For Dessert Kitchen, Round Baking Dish Pan For Dinner
$79.61
wayfairnorthamerica
ABS Pie Pan Ceramic Pie Dish Pie Plate Porcelain Deep Dish Pie Pan Non-Stick Pie Pans Stoneware in Blue, Size 6.3 H x 14.37 W x 14.37 D in | Wayfair
ABS Pie Pan Ceramic Pie Dish Pie Plate Porcelain Deep Dish Pie Pan Non-Stick Pie Pans Stoneware in Blue, Size 6.3 H x 14.37 W x 14.37 D in | Wayfair
$77.52
wayfair
ABS Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in White, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair ABS2772537
ABS Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in White, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair ABS2772537
$82.51
wayfair
Baker's Advantage Ceramic Pie Dish with 'Smile' Design, 9", Pink
Baker's Advantage Ceramic Pie Dish with 'Smile' Design, 9", Pink
$19.99
overstock
Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool
Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool
$31.99
overstock
BoredKoalas Pizza Pillows Pizza Love Funny Baked Pie Italian Dish Foodie Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
BoredKoalas Pizza Pillows Pizza Love Funny Baked Pie Italian Dish Foodie Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Baker's Advantage Pie Dish
Baker's Advantage Pie Dish
$20.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Stoneware Red Rim St. Nick's Gingerbread Bakery & Sweet Shop Pie Dish, Multi
Creative Co-Op Stoneware Red Rim St. Nick's Gingerbread Bakery & Sweet Shop Pie Dish, Multi
$30.00
amazon
Cool Slow Animal Italian Food Dish Lovers Lazy Art Cute Sloth Funny Love Sluggish Pizza Pie Foodie Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Cool Slow Animal Italian Food Dish Lovers Lazy Art Cute Sloth Funny Love Sluggish Pizza Pie Foodie Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Cutting Too l
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Cutting Too l
$24.99
qvc
Advertisement
Dapota 2 Pack 9 Inches Non-Stick Tart Pan w/ Removable Loose Bottom, Tart Pie Pan, Round Tart Quiche Pan | Wayfair Dapota16fd306
Dapota 2 Pack 9 Inches Non-Stick Tart Pan w/ Removable Loose Bottom, Tart Pie Pan, Round Tart Quiche Pan | Wayfair Dapota16fd306
$66.90
wayfair
Ceramic Pie Pans For Baking, 9 Inches Pie Plate For Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, 36 Ounce Deep Dish Pie Pan, Set Of 2
Ceramic Pie Pans For Baking, 9 Inches Pie Plate For Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, 36 Ounce Deep Dish Pie Pan, Set Of 2
$66.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Cook Pie Pan, Premium Nonstick | CVS
Good Cook Pie Pan, Premium Nonstick | CVS
$5.99
cvs
HOU Pie Pan Ceramic Pie Dish Blue Pie Plate Porcelain Deep Dish Pie Pan Non-Stick Pie Pans Stoneware | Wayfair Qmpst726680
HOU Pie Pan Ceramic Pie Dish Blue Pie Plate Porcelain Deep Dish Pie Pan Non-Stick Pie Pans Stoneware | Wayfair Qmpst726680
$60.07
wayfair
Fiesta Non-Stick Deep Dish Pie Pan Ceramic in Green | Wayfair 487332
Fiesta Non-Stick Deep Dish Pie Pan Ceramic in Green | Wayfair 487332
$21.99
($32.00
save 31%)
wayfair
Fiesta Non-Stick Deep Dish Pie Pan
Fiesta Non-Stick Deep Dish Pie Pan
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fox Run 4871 Pie Pan, 9-Inch, Stainless Steel
Fox Run 4871 Pie Pan, 9-Inch, Stainless Steel
$22.92
newegg
2 Pack 9 Inches Non-Stick Tart Pan With Removable Loose Bottom, Tart Pie Pan, Round Tart Quiche Pan
2 Pack 9 Inches Non-Stick Tart Pan With Removable Loose Bottom, Tart Pie Pan, Round Tart Quiche Pan
$52.91
wayfairnorthamerica
lameishuju Pizza Pan w/ Holes,Removeable 9Inch Carbon Steel Perforated Pie Baking Pan Non Stick Round Pizza Crisper Pan By HYTK (1) Steel | Wayfair
lameishuju Pizza Pan w/ Holes,Removeable 9Inch Carbon Steel Perforated Pie Baking Pan Non Stick Round Pizza Crisper Pan By HYTK (1) Steel | Wayfair
$48.55
wayfair
Funny Kitchen Towel, Pie Lovers Kitchen Towel, Flour Sack Towels, Baker Gift, Host Gift, Cute Dish Towel, House Warming Gift, 100% Cotton Towel, Printed Design on White Towel, Made in USA
Funny Kitchen Towel, Pie Lovers Kitchen Towel, Flour Sack Towels, Baker Gift, Host Gift, Cute Dish Towel, House Warming Gift, 100% Cotton Towel, Printed Design on White Towel, Made in USA
$16.95
amazon
feidigeluo 12 Inch Pizza Pan Set Of 2,Stainless Steel Pizza Pie Pan Tray Platter, Healthy Metal Pizza Baking Cooking Pan For Oven in Gray | Wayfair
feidigeluo 12 Inch Pizza Pan Set Of 2,Stainless Steel Pizza Pie Pan Tray Platter, Healthy Metal Pizza Baking Cooking Pan For Oven in Gray | Wayfair
$58.67
wayfair
zhongshanginter 3Pcs Silicone Cake Molds 10 Inch Round Cake Tins Non Stick Baking Molds Bakeware Tray For Chocolate Cookies Breads Pie Pizza Pan Silicone
zhongshanginter 3Pcs Silicone Cake Molds 10 Inch Round Cake Tins Non Stick Baking Molds Bakeware Tray For Chocolate Cookies Breads Pie Pizza Pan Silicone
$66.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Wilton 9" Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Deep Pie Pan
Wilton 9" Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Deep Pie Pan
$10.39
($12.99
save 20%)
blainfarm&fleet
tokyolongco Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware, Size 1.57 H x 10.0 D in | Wayfair G6B2DB08HQZQ6JT
tokyolongco Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware, Size 1.57 H x 10.0 D in | Wayfair G6B2DB08HQZQ6JT
$59.80
wayfair
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyi2772537
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyi2772537
$76.60
wayfair
qingzoe Tart Pan Pizza Pie Tart Pan Mold Baking Tools Bakeware For Kitchen Cooking & Baking in Black | Wayfair 3538F708P5MKXNB
qingzoe Tart Pan Pizza Pie Tart Pan Mold Baking Tools Bakeware For Kitchen Cooking & Baking in Black | Wayfair 3538F708P5MKXNB
$55.99
wayfair
Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware
Pie Pan Ceramic Baking Dish For Oven 10 Inch Pie Plate Round Bakeware
$60.13
wayfairnorthamerica
ABS Porcelain Pie Pan, 9 Inches Pie Plate, Round Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge Stoneware in White, Size 2.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair ABS4095837
ABS Porcelain Pie Pan, 9 Inches Pie Plate, Round Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge Stoneware in White, Size 2.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair ABS4095837
$79.52
wayfair
Bakers Advantage 9.5-inch Teal Ceramic Deep Pie Dish
Bakers Advantage 9.5-inch Teal Ceramic Deep Pie Dish
$16.10
($19.00
save 15%)
walmartusa
ABS Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair ABSbb29d8e
ABS Ceramic Pie Dish For Baking in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 9.0 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair ABSbb29d8e
$82.51
wayfair
Set Of 2 Modern Ceramic Pie Pan, 9.5 Inch Tart Pan - Round Pie Plate Baking Dish With Ribbed Edges, W/ Side Handles
Set Of 2 Modern Ceramic Pie Pan, 9.5 Inch Tart Pan - Round Pie Plate Baking Dish With Ribbed Edges, W/ Side Handles
$84.89
wayfairnorthamerica
ABS Porcelain Pie Pan, 9 Inches Pie Plate, Round Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge Stoneware in Red, Size 2.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair ABS8379ace
ABS Porcelain Pie Pan, 9 Inches Pie Plate, Round Baking Dish w/ Ruffled Edge Stoneware in Red, Size 2.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair ABS8379ace
$78.49
wayfair
Bruntmor Set Of 2 Quiche Pan Ceramic Pie Pan, 8 Inch Tart Pan Round Pie Plate Baking Dish, Elagent Ribbed Design
Bruntmor Set Of 2 Quiche Pan Ceramic Pie Pan, 8 Inch Tart Pan Round Pie Plate Baking Dish, Elagent Ribbed Design
$33.99
overstock
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Biscuit (Beige) Pie Dish
Portmeirion Sophie Conran Biscuit (Beige) Pie Dish
$25.99
replacementsltd
Load More
Pie Dishes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.