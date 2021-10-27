Cupcake & Muffin Pans

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Bakeware
Cupcake & Muffin Pans
Cupcake & Muffin Pans
Share
Cupcake & Muffin Pans
SpicyMedia 12 in. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan
featured
SpicyMedia 12 in. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan
$57.58
wayfairnorthamerica
LFA Jumbo Muffin Pan, Large Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups-Deep Size, EU-Level Non-Stick Muffin Molds For Baking, 2 Pack Jumbo Muffin Tins, Bpa Free
featured
LFA Jumbo Muffin Pan, Large Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups-Deep Size, EU-Level Non-Stick Muffin Molds For Baking, 2 Pack Jumbo Muffin Tins, Bpa Free
$50.21
wayfair
Farberware 12 Cup Non-Stick Cupcake/Muffin Pan (Set of 2)
featured
Farberware 12 Cup Non-Stick Cupcake/Muffin Pan (Set of 2)
$26.12
wayfairnorthamerica
Instant Vortex Official Nonstick Mini Muffin Pan, Gray
Instant Vortex Official Nonstick Mini Muffin Pan, Gray
$14.52
amazon
MingshanAncient Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable in Gray | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable in Gray | Wayfair
$82.66
wayfair
MingshanAncient Brownie Pan Cake Baking Pans Cupcake Pan Scone Pan Brownie Pan w/ Dividers Square Mini Pan Gotham Steel Cookware Non-Stick Metal Utensil
MingshanAncient Brownie Pan Cake Baking Pans Cupcake Pan Scone Pan Brownie Pan w/ Dividers Square Mini Pan Gotham Steel Cookware Non-Stick Metal Utensil
$58.86
($71.99
save 18%)
wayfair
LFA Nonstick Muffin Pan, Mini Cupcake Pan Set, Muffin Tins For Baking, 2 Pack, 12-Cup & 24-Cup, Gold | Wayfair LFA4309185
LFA Nonstick Muffin Pan, Mini Cupcake Pan Set, Muffin Tins For Baking, 2 Pack, 12-Cup & 24-Cup, Gold | Wayfair LFA4309185
$81.99
wayfair
Gotham Steel Diamond 6 Piece Non-Stick Stackable Bakeware, Non-stick, Aluminum, Includes Baking Sheet, Cookie Sheet, Loaf Pan, Muffin Tin and More with Premier Ti-Cerama, Copper
Gotham Steel Diamond 6 Piece Non-Stick Stackable Bakeware, Non-stick, Aluminum, Includes Baking Sheet, Cookie Sheet, Loaf Pan, Muffin Tin and More with Premier Ti-Cerama, Copper
$59.99
walmartusa
Norpro Nonstick 12-Hole Mini Muffin Pan, As Shown
Norpro Nonstick 12-Hole Mini Muffin Pan, As Shown
$9.99
amazon
Michael Graves Design Textured Non-Stick 12 Cup Non-Stick Carbon Steel Muffin Pan, Indigo Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair
Michael Graves Design Textured Non-Stick 12 Cup Non-Stick Carbon Steel Muffin Pan, Indigo Carbon Steel in Black/Gray, Size 9.0 W in | Wayfair
$15.99
wayfair
Nordic Ware Naturals 12 Cup Muffin Pan
Nordic Ware Naturals 12 Cup Muffin Pan
$25.20
($36.00
save 30%)
macys
Kaiser Bakeware Classic Texas Muffin Pan
Kaiser Bakeware Classic Texas Muffin Pan
$15.13
amazon
Home Basics 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair WYF74761
Home Basics 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair WYF74761
$12.99
($19.99
save 35%)
wayfair
Oster 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
Oster 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SLEI Muffin Pan, Standard 12&6 Cup Cupcake Tin Non-Stick Bake Ware Bar Baking Pan & Jumbo Muffin Pans, 20PCS Silicon Cake Cup For Brownies | Wayfair
SLEI Muffin Pan, Standard 12&6 Cup Cupcake Tin Non-Stick Bake Ware Bar Baking Pan & Jumbo Muffin Pans, 20PCS Silicon Cake Cup For Brownies | Wayfair
$52.09
wayfair
Rachael Ray Oven Lovin' Nonstick 6-Cup Muffin Pan In Grey/orange
Rachael Ray Oven Lovin' Nonstick 6-Cup Muffin Pan In Grey/orange
$9.59
($11.99
save 20%)
bedbath&beyond
Recipe Right 12 Cup Mini Muffin Pan, Gray
Recipe Right 12 Cup Mini Muffin Pan, Gray
$18.48
newegg
Trudeau 24 Mini Structured Silicone Muffin pan, Cup, Tropical
Trudeau 24 Mini Structured Silicone Muffin pan, Cup, Tropical
$19.99
amazon
The Sharper Image Super Wave Oven 4-piece Baking Set – Also Made for the Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer: Muffin Pan, Mini Muffin Pan, 2 Mini Loaf Pan
The Sharper Image Super Wave Oven 4-piece Baking Set – Also Made for the Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer: Muffin Pan, Mini Muffin Pan, 2 Mini Loaf Pan
$37.90
amazon
SpicyMedia Non-Stick Bakeware Cupcake Pan
SpicyMedia Non-Stick Bakeware Cupcake Pan
$45.25
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia 24 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan | Wayfair C2FJ7100B07VGFFWYG
SpicyMedia 24 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan | Wayfair C2FJ7100B07VGFFWYG
$43.76
wayfair
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Banana Bread Mix, Muffin Pan Ready, Made with whole foods, 6 Count (Packaging May Vary)
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Banana Bread Mix, Muffin Pan Ready, Made with whole foods, 6 Count (Packaging May Vary)
$47.94
amazon
StudioCuisine 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 71607
StudioCuisine 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 71607
$18.08
wayfair
Stainless Steeltoaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Rectangular Cake Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable, Dishwashe
Stainless Steeltoaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Rectangular Cake Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable, Dishwashe
$67.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Silicone Baking Molds, Silicone Nonstick Bakeware Set With Baking Pans, Cookie Sheets, Muffin/Bread Pan, Pizza/Cake Pan, Oven Microwave Dishwasher Saf
Silicone Baking Molds, Silicone Nonstick Bakeware Set With Baking Pans, Cookie Sheets, Muffin/Bread Pan, Pizza/Cake Pan, Oven Microwave Dishwasher Saf
$86.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingrol 12-Cup Muffin & Cupcake Pans, Set of 3, Non-stick Bakeware, Standard
Kingrol 12-Cup Muffin & Cupcake Pans, Set of 3, Non-stick Bakeware, Standard
$26.83
newegg
Press 12 Cup Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Pan Silicone in Green, Size 2.0 H x 7.3 W in | Wayfair 77307
Press 12 Cup Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Pan Silicone in Green, Size 2.0 H x 7.3 W in | Wayfair 77307
$12.99
wayfair
NutriChef Non-Stick Carbon Steel Muffin Pans, 2ct. | Michaels®
NutriChef Non-Stick Carbon Steel Muffin Pans, 2ct. | Michaels®
$24.99
michaelsstores
USA Pan (1200MF) Bakeware Cupcake and Muffin Pan & Bakeware Rectangular Cake Pan, 9 x 13 inch, Nonstick & Quick Release Coating, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel
USA Pan (1200MF) Bakeware Cupcake and Muffin Pan & Bakeware Rectangular Cake Pan, 9 x 13 inch, Nonstick & Quick Release Coating, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel
$49.11
amazon
Rubie's Pumpkin Cupcake Pan
Rubie's Pumpkin Cupcake Pan
$8.62
amazon
R&M International Kiddie 6-1/8" x 4" Non-Stick Muffin Pan
R&M International Kiddie 6-1/8" x 4" Non-Stick Muffin Pan
$9.39
amazon
Winco 12 Cup Muffin Pan
Winco 12 Cup Muffin Pan
$16.81
wayfairnorthamerica
chiloyal Silicone Bakeware Set, Silicone Cake Molds, Nonstick Baking Sheet, Silicone Donut Baking Pans, Silicone Muffin Pan in Brown | Wayfair
chiloyal Silicone Bakeware Set, Silicone Cake Molds, Nonstick Baking Sheet, Silicone Donut Baking Pans, Silicone Muffin Pan in Brown | Wayfair
$91.99
wayfair
Bakeware Sets, Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Roasting Pans, Square/Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty, Smooth & Dishwas
Bakeware Sets, Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Roasting Pans, Square/Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty, Smooth & Dishwas
$53.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Muffin pan ready, Good for Baking, Nutrient Dense, 9oz, 6 Count
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Muffin pan ready, Good for Baking, Nutrient Dense, 9oz, 6 Count
$25.80
($31.92
save 19%)
amazon
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Muffin pan ready, Made with whole foods & Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Artisan Bread Mix, Made with whole foods
Simple Mills Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix, Muffin pan ready, Made with whole foods & Almond Flour Baking Mix, Gluten Free Artisan Bread Mix, Made with whole foods
$13.39
amazon
Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Pan With Reinforced Stainless Steel Frame Inside,12 Cup Regular Muffin Baking Mold, 12 Cup Muffin Tin
Non-Stick Silicone Muffin Pan With Reinforced Stainless Steel Frame Inside,12 Cup Regular Muffin Baking Mold, 12 Cup Muffin Tin
$57.30
wayfairnorthamerica
Trudeau 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 05117569
Trudeau 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 05117569
$13.75
wayfair
Winco 24 Cup Muffin Pan Aluminum in Gray | Wayfair AMF-24
Winco 24 Cup Muffin Pan Aluminum in Gray | Wayfair AMF-24
$29.90
wayfair
USA Pan Bakeware Crown Muffin and Cupcake Pan, Nonstick Quick Release Coating, 12-Well, Aluminized Steel
USA Pan Bakeware Crown Muffin and Cupcake Pan, Nonstick Quick Release Coating, 12-Well, Aluminized Steel
$29.45
amazon
Ayesha Curry Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan - Coppe r
Ayesha Curry Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan - Coppe r
$17.74
qvc
BakerEze 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, Muffin Cake & Pizza Pans
BakerEze 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, Muffin Cake & Pizza Pans
$16.97
($19.97
save 15%)
walmartusa
Circulon Muffin Pan, One Size , Brown
Circulon Muffin Pan, One Size , Brown
$22.00
jcpenney
Cuisinart 12-Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
Cuisinart 12-Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
$19.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Ayesha Curry Bakeware 2 Piece Muffin Pan Set
Ayesha Curry Bakeware 2 Piece Muffin Pan Set
$31.00
qvc
Anolon Advanced Bronze Nonstick Muffin Pan with Lid, Brown
Anolon Advanced Bronze Nonstick Muffin Pan with Lid, Brown
$49.99
kohl's
Calphalon Signature 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1826047
Calphalon Signature 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 1826047
$29.99
($34.99
save 14%)
wayfair
Circulon Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan
Circulon Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan
$14.99
qvc
6-Cup Muffin Baking Pan Durable Silicone by Amercook (11x6 in)
6-Cup Muffin Baking Pan Durable Silicone by Amercook (11x6 in)
$19.49
overstock
Ayesha Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin and Cupcake Pan, Set of 2
Ayesha Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin and Cupcake Pan, Set of 2
$34.99
($50.00
save 30%)
macys
Bluelans 6-Cup Non-Stick Cake Mold Baking Cupcake Tray Pan Kitchen DIY Bakeware Tool in Black | Wayfair 2312529@MT
Bluelans 6-Cup Non-Stick Cake Mold Baking Cupcake Tray Pan Kitchen DIY Bakeware Tool in Black | Wayfair 2312529@MT
$9.94
($17.99
save 45%)
wayfair
Chicago Metallic 12 Cup Non-Stick Mini Popover Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 26121
Chicago Metallic 12 Cup Non-Stick Mini Popover Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 26121
$22.49
($23.99
save 6%)
wayfair
Gem 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
Gem 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan
$39.99
overstock
Chicago Metallic Muffin Pan, One Size , Silver
Chicago Metallic Muffin Pan, One Size , Silver
$24.99
($29.00
save 14%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan, Gray
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan, Gray
$24.22
overstock
Calphalon 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan with Cover
Calphalon 12 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan with Cover
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Craft Kitchen 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 80220
Craft Kitchen 6 Cup Non-Stick Muffin Pan Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair 80220
$11.99
wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 24-Cup Mini Muffin Pan, Champagne
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 24-Cup Mini Muffin Pan, Champagne
$16.99
amazon
Giant Cupcake Pan by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
Giant Cupcake Pan by Celebrate It® | Michaels®
$37.99
michaelsstores
Fox Run Brands 24 Cup Stainless Steel Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 4866
Fox Run Brands 24 Cup Stainless Steel Muffin Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 4866
$24.99
($30.49
save 18%)
wayfair
Cupcake & Muffin Pans
