Bread & Loaf Pans

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Kitchen
Bakeware
Bread & Loaf Pans
Bread & Loaf Pans
Bread & Loaf Pans
SpicyMedia 12 in. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan
featured
SpicyMedia 12 in. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan
$57.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Delish 9'' W x 5'' L Non-Stick Steel Loaf Pan
featured
Delish 9'' W x 5'' L Non-Stick Steel Loaf Pan
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chicago Metallic Nonstick Linked Mini Loaf Pan Metallic Black
featured
Chicago Metallic Nonstick Linked Mini Loaf Pan Metallic Black
$24.99
buybuybaby
1-Lb. Non-Stick Loaf Pan
1-Lb. Non-Stick Loaf Pan
$6.99
($9.95
save 30%)
crate&barrel
Circulon Total 6-Cup Nonstick Mini Loaf Pan grey
Circulon Total 6-Cup Nonstick Mini Loaf Pan grey
$17.99
bedbath&beyond
Cuisinart Loaf Pan Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair SMB-9LP
Cuisinart Loaf Pan Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair SMB-9LP
$16.62
wayfair
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware 9" x 5" Loaf Pans, Set of 4
Circulon Nonstick Bakeware 9" x 5" Loaf Pans, Set of 4
$34.99
($50.00
save 30%)
macys
Circulon Bakeware 5-Piece Bakeware Set: 10" x 15" Cookie Pan, (2) Cake Pans, 9" Loaf Pan, 9" x 13" Cake Pan, Gray, Gray
Circulon Bakeware 5-Piece Bakeware Set: 10" x 15" Cookie Pan, (2) Cake Pans, 9" Loaf Pan, 9" x 13" Cake Pan, Gray, Gray
$46.99
($143.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Chicago Metallic Loaf Pan, One Size , Silver
Chicago Metallic Loaf Pan, One Size , Silver
$16.99
($19.00
save 11%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Coffee Pan de Dulce Concha Humor Sweet Shell Bread PAN DE Dulce/CONCHAS/Spanish Pun : But First Cafecito Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Coffee Pan de Dulce Concha Humor Sweet Shell Bread PAN DE Dulce/CONCHAS/Spanish Pun : But First Cafecito Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Classic Cuisine Meatloaf Insert Nonstick Pan and Removable Perforated Strainer Tray to Drain off Fat-Healthy Cooking with Kitchen Bakeware
Classic Cuisine Meatloaf Insert Nonstick Pan and Removable Perforated Strainer Tray to Drain off Fat-Healthy Cooking with Kitchen Bakeware
$13.13
($13.95
save 6%)
amazon
Bayou Classic® 7476 - Loaf Pan Cast Iron in Black/Gray | Wayfair
Bayou Classic® 7476 - Loaf Pan Cast Iron in Black/Gray | Wayfair
$21.48
wayfair
Circulon Loaf Pans Gray - Six-Count Mini Loaf Pan
Circulon Loaf Pans Gray - Six-Count Mini Loaf Pan
$17.98
($30.00
save 40%)
zulily
Doughmakers Durable Original Non-Stick Pebble Pattern Aluminum Loaf Pan, 8.5" x 4.5"
Doughmakers Durable Original Non-Stick Pebble Pattern Aluminum Loaf Pan, 8.5" x 4.5"
$17.50
($17.95
save 3%)
walmartusa
G & S Metal Products Company OvenStuff Baking and Loaf Pans, Set of 2, Gray
G & S Metal Products Company OvenStuff Baking and Loaf Pans, Set of 2, Gray
$13.18
amazon
EatEx Nonstick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set - 15-Piece Baking Tray Set With Silicone Handles - Oven Safe Cookie Sheets, Baking Pans, Cake Loaf, Muffins & Bread Pan & More
EatEx Nonstick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set - 15-Piece Baking Tray Set With Silicone Handles - Oven Safe Cookie Sheets, Baking Pans, Cake Loaf, Muffins & Bread Pan & More
$58.99
walmartusa
Easy Grab 1.5-quart Glass Loaf Pan with Red Lid
Easy Grab 1.5-quart Glass Loaf Pan with Red Lid
$13.00
corelle
Michael Graves Design Textured Non-Stick 6” X 11” Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, Indigo Carbon Steel in Black/Blue/Gray, Size 7.0 W in | Wayfair WYF84824
Michael Graves Design Textured Non-Stick 6” X 11” Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, Indigo Carbon Steel in Black/Blue/Gray, Size 7.0 W in | Wayfair WYF84824
$13.99
wayfair
Nordic Ware Â® Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan
Nordic Ware Â® Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan
$29.95
crate&barrel
MingshanAncient Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable in Gray | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable in Gray | Wayfair
$82.66
wayfair
Peugeot, 10.3 x 4.3 x 3.1 inch interior Appolia Ceramic Loaf Pan, Slate
Peugeot, 10.3 x 4.3 x 3.1 inch interior Appolia Ceramic Loaf Pan, Slate
$34.95
amazon
Bread Pans For Baking, Nonstick Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, 9 X 5 Inch, Set Of 4, Oven Mitt Included
Bread Pans For Baking, Nonstick Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, 9 X 5 Inch, Set Of 4, Oven Mitt Included
$52.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Loaf Pans - Rattan Oval Bread Proofing Basket & Liner
Mrs. Anderson's Baking Loaf Pans - Rattan Oval Bread Proofing Basket & Liner
$17.79
($29.99
save 41%)
zulily
Nonstick Baking Pan Carbon Steel Loaf Pan For Baking Bread
Nonstick Baking Pan Carbon Steel Loaf Pan For Baking Bread
$46.37
wayfairnorthamerica
Restaurantware 2.56" W x 6.5" L Aluminum Loaf Pan in Brown | Wayfair RWM0019CF
Restaurantware 2.56" W x 6.5" L Aluminum Loaf Pan in Brown | Wayfair RWM0019CF
$59.61
wayfair
Nordic Ware Wheat & Pumpkin Loaf Pan, Brown
Nordic Ware Wheat & Pumpkin Loaf Pan, Brown
$38.99
kohl's
Our Table 9" X 5" Textured Meatloaf Pan Champagne
Our Table 9" X 5" Textured Meatloaf Pan Champagne
$8.00
bedbath&beyond
Rachael Ray Loaf Pan, One Size , Brown
Rachael Ray Loaf Pan, One Size , Brown
$14.99
($19.00
save 21%)
jcpenney
Rachael Ray Non-stick Bakeware Loaf Pan
Rachael Ray Non-stick Bakeware Loaf Pan
$20.11
wayfairnorthamerica
Range Kleen Non-Stick 6" Mini Loaf Pans (Set Of 2) grey
Range Kleen Non-Stick 6" Mini Loaf Pans (Set Of 2) grey
$8.99
buybuybaby
Rachael Ray Bakeware Meatloaf/Nonstick Baking Loaf Pan with Insert, 9 x 5 Inch, Gray & Nonstick Bakeware with Grips Nonstick Baking Pan With Lid and Grips/ Nonstick Cake Pan, 9 x 13 Inch, Gray
Rachael Ray Bakeware Meatloaf/Nonstick Baking Loaf Pan with Insert, 9 x 5 Inch, Gray & Nonstick Bakeware with Grips Nonstick Baking Pan With Lid and Grips/ Nonstick Cake Pan, 9 x 13 Inch, Gray
$33.57
($41.98
save 20%)
amazon
Sassafras Loaf Pans - Blue Glaze Superstone La Cloche
Sassafras Loaf Pans - Blue Glaze Superstone La Cloche
$69.99
($118.00
save 41%)
zulily
Aluminum 1 Lb. Loaf Pans with Clear Snap on Lid #5000p (50)
Aluminum 1 Lb. Loaf Pans with Clear Snap on Lid #5000p (50)
$39.89
newegg
Bread Pans For Baking, Nonstick Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, 9 X 5 Inch, Set Of 4, Oven Mitt Included
Bread Pans For Baking, Nonstick Carbon Steel Loaf Pan, 9 X 5 Inch, Set Of 4, Oven Mitt Included
$52.46
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia Square Cake Pan Bread Pan Nonstick Heavy Carbon Steel Bakeware For Brownies, Chicken Wings Etc Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair
SpicyMedia Square Cake Pan Bread Pan Nonstick Heavy Carbon Steel Bakeware For Brownies, Chicken Wings Etc Carbon Steel in Black/Gray | Wayfair
$49.27
wayfair
Stainless Steeltoaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Rectangular Cake Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable, Dishwashe
Stainless Steeltoaster Oven Baking Pan Set, Rectangular Cake Lasagna Pan, Square & Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Durable, Dishwashe
$67.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Starfrit Silicone Mini Loaf Pans 5.75"H x 2.75"W, Set of 3(080335-006-0000)
Starfrit Silicone Mini Loaf Pans 5.75"H x 2.75"W, Set of 3(080335-006-0000)
$12.99
staples
Bakeware Sets, Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Roasting Pans, Square/Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty, Smooth & Dishwas
Bakeware Sets, Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Baking Roasting Pans, Square/Round Cake Pan, Loaf Pan & Muffin Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty, Smooth & Dishwas
$53.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set without Grips includes Nonstick Bread Pan, Baking Pans, Cake Pans, Cookie Sheet / Baking Sheet - 10 Piece, Silver
Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set without Grips includes Nonstick Bread Pan, Baking Pans, Cake Pans, Cookie Sheet / Baking Sheet - 10 Piece, Silver
$89.99
amazon
Bakeware Set With Grips Nonstick Baking Set Including Loaf Pan Pie Pan Roasting Pan Cookie Sheet And Brownie Pan
Bakeware Set With Grips Nonstick Baking Set Including Loaf Pan Pie Pan Roasting Pan Cookie Sheet And Brownie Pan
$72.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Spode Christmas Tree Bake Loaf Pan Ceramic in Green/White | Wayfair 1577114
Spode Christmas Tree Bake Loaf Pan Ceramic in Green/White | Wayfair 1577114
$28.99
wayfair
Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Loaf Pan Cast Iron in Black/Gray | Wayfair 13102323
Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Loaf Pan Cast Iron in Black/Gray | Wayfair 13102323
$199.95
wayfair
Trudeau Loaf Pans - Cream & Blue Multicolor Confetti Loaf Pan
Trudeau Loaf Pans - Cream & Blue Multicolor Confetti Loaf Pan
$12.99
($15.99
save 19%)
zulily
USA PanÂ® Patriot Nonstick Metal Loaf Pan by World Market
USA PanÂ® Patriot Nonstick Metal Loaf Pan by World Market
$14.99
costplusworldmarket
Wilton Perfect Results Non-Stick Mini Loaf Pan, 8-Cavity & Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Bar Baking Pan, Ideal for Brownies, Cakes and Bar-Cookies, 12-Cavity
Wilton Perfect Results Non-Stick Mini Loaf Pan, 8-Cavity & Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Bar Baking Pan, Ideal for Brownies, Cakes and Bar-Cookies, 12-Cavity
$25.98
($31.18
save 17%)
amazon
Wilton 3" W x 5.75" L Non-Stick Steel Loaf Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 2105-949
Wilton 3" W x 5.75" L Non-Stick Steel Loaf Pan Steel in Gray | Wayfair 2105-949
$10.01
wayfair
tokyolongco Nonstick Bakeware Sets 6-Piece w/ Loaf Pan, Cookie Sheet Set, Round Cake Pan, Roasting Pan, Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Premium Baking Pan
tokyolongco Nonstick Bakeware Sets 6-Piece w/ Loaf Pan, Cookie Sheet Set, Round Cake Pan, Roasting Pan, Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Premium Baking Pan
$93.64
wayfair
Wilton Advance Select Premium Nonstick 9" X 5" Loaf Pan Gunmetal
Wilton Advance Select Premium Nonstick 9" X 5" Loaf Pan Gunmetal
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
7 Piece Baking Pan Set Non-Stick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set With Red Silicone Handles, Cookie Sheet, Loaf Pan, Muffin Pan, Roasting Pan,Cake Pans Oven
7 Piece Baking Pan Set Non-Stick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set With Red Silicone Handles, Cookie Sheet, Loaf Pan, Muffin Pan, Roasting Pan,Cake Pans Oven
$84.44
wayfairnorthamerica
YANYU 4.4'' W x 12'' L Aluminum Bread Pan
YANYU 4.4'' W x 12'' L Aluminum Bread Pan
$26.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Patisse Non-stick Loaf Pan, 11-3/4" (30 cm), Black color, 11.75"
Patisse Non-stick Loaf Pan, 11-3/4" (30 cm), Black color, 11.75"
$9.94
amazon
futurecitytrading Lasagna Pan Kit Roasting Pan Set Bread Pan Kit, Casseroles Pans, Roaster Pan Kit Nonstick Bakeware Set | Wayfair QUYK6B07YHG6B86
futurecitytrading Lasagna Pan Kit Roasting Pan Set Bread Pan Kit, Casseroles Pans, Roaster Pan Kit Nonstick Bakeware Set | Wayfair QUYK6B07YHG6B86
$139.90
wayfair
Bread Loaf Pan Set Of 2,Small Baking Pan Nonstick Bakeware Set,Carbon Steel Bread Pans Long Bread Toast Mold For Baking,Oven,9.5 X 5 X 1.9 Inch(Golden
Bread Loaf Pan Set Of 2,Small Baking Pan Nonstick Bakeware Set,Carbon Steel Bread Pans Long Bread Toast Mold For Baking,Oven,9.5 X 5 X 1.9 Inch(Golden
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Williams-Sonoma Twas the Night Before Christmas Loaf Pan
Williams-Sonoma Twas the Night Before Christmas Loaf Pan
$59.99
($79.95
save 25%)
replacementsltd
Wilton Brands Non-Stick Loaf Pan, One Size , Gray
Wilton Brands Non-Stick Loaf Pan, One Size , Gray
$29.99
($40.00
save 25%)
jcpenney
The Sharper Image Super Wave Oven 4-piece Baking Set – Also Made for the Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer: Muffin Pan, Mini Muffin Pan, 2 Mini Loaf Pan
The Sharper Image Super Wave Oven 4-piece Baking Set – Also Made for the Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer: Muffin Pan, Mini Muffin Pan, 2 Mini Loaf Pan
$37.90
amazon
Wilton Recipe Right Non-Stick Mini Loaf Pan, 4-Cavity (2105-9101)
Wilton Recipe Right Non-Stick Mini Loaf Pan, 4-Cavity (2105-9101)
$15.99
amazon
USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Meat Loaf Pan with Insert
USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Meat Loaf Pan with Insert
$27.71
amazon
Anolon Advanced Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips includes Nonstick Bread Pan, Cookie Sheet / Baking Sheet and Baking Pan - 3 Piece, Bronze Brown
Anolon Advanced Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips includes Nonstick Bread Pan, Cookie Sheet / Baking Sheet and Baking Pan - 3 Piece, Bronze Brown
$39.99
amazon
Anolon Advanced Nonstick 9" X 5" Loaf Pan Steel
Anolon Advanced Nonstick 9" X 5" Loaf Pan Steel
$17.99
buybuybaby
Bread & Loaf Pans
