Casseroles

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Kitchen
Bakeware
Baking Dishes
Casseroles
Casseroles
Casseroles
10.7-Inch Deep Dish Lasagna Pan Set, Our 2-Pcs Stainless Steel Rectangular Casserole Pans, Oblong Metal Bakeware For Roasting, Baking, Cooking, Non-To
featured
10.7-Inch Deep Dish Lasagna Pan Set, Our 2-Pcs Stainless Steel Rectangular Casserole Pans, Oblong Metal Bakeware For Roasting, Baking, Cooking, Non-To
$58.08
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia 3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
featured
SpicyMedia 3 qt. Non-Stick Aluminum Soup Pot with Lid
$84.82
wayfairnorthamerica
SpicyMedia Ceramic Baking Bowl For Oven Round Casserole Dish Noodle Bowl Bakeware w/ Handle & Lid 37 Oz, Blue Ceramic in White | Wayfair
featured
SpicyMedia Ceramic Baking Bowl For Oven Round Casserole Dish Noodle Bowl Bakeware w/ Handle & Lid 37 Oz, Blue Ceramic in White | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Denmark 5-Qt. Covered Casserole Dish Non-Stick Casserole Dish, One Size , Black
Denmark 5-Qt. Covered Casserole Dish Non-Stick Casserole Dish, One Size , Black
$29.99
($40.00
save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Round Casserole w/ Lid Aluminum/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 2.625 H in | Wayfair 60022HF
Bon Chef Cucina Stainless Steel Round Casserole w/ Lid Aluminum/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 2.625 H in | Wayfair 60022HF
$83.96
wayfair
Crock-pot Stoneware Rectangular Non-Stick Denhoff Ribbed Casserole with Lid
Crock-pot Stoneware Rectangular Non-Stick Denhoff Ribbed Casserole with Lid
$19.57
wayfairnorthamerica
Crock-Pot 2.3 Qt.Stoneware Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Red, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair 950112842M
Crock-Pot 2.3 Qt.Stoneware Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Red, Size 4.0 H in | Wayfair 950112842M
$28.54
wayfair
3.8 Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Square Braiser
3.8 Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Square Braiser
$51.49
overstock
BergHOFF Gem Cast Aluminum 3 Qt. Non-Stick Covered Casserole - Black
BergHOFF Gem Cast Aluminum 3 Qt. Non-Stick Covered Casserole - Black
$79.99
($170.00
save 53%)
macy's
Eclipse 6.25-inch Orange Covered Casserole Dish
Eclipse 6.25-inch Orange Covered Casserole Dish
$49.99
overstock
RON 18/10 8-inch 3.9-quart Covered Casserole
RON 18/10 8-inch 3.9-quart Covered Casserole
$99.99
overstock
Berlinger Haus Casserole 4.3 qt with Lid, Rose Gold Collection
Berlinger Haus Casserole 4.3 qt with Lid, Rose Gold Collection
$71.99
overstock
Blue Crab Bay Co. Round Casserole/Souffle Dish
Blue Crab Bay Co. Round Casserole/Souffle Dish
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bruntmor 8.5 oz Mini Cocotte Ramekins for Baking, Mini Casserole with Lid, Souffle Dish with Lid - Black
Bruntmor 8.5 oz Mini Cocotte Ramekins for Baking, Mini Casserole with Lid, Souffle Dish with Lid - Black
$35.70
($51.00
save 30%)
macy's
Circulon Momentum Stainless Steel Nonstick 4-Quart Covered Casserole with Locking Straining Lid
Circulon Momentum Stainless Steel Nonstick 4-Quart Covered Casserole with Locking Straining Lid
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Stoneware Casserole Set (CB-MGCTC) - in Green, Size 10.08 H in | Wayfair
Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Stoneware Casserole Set (CB-MGCTC) - in Green, Size 10.08 H in | Wayfair
$46.99
wayfair
Denmark 6.25-Qt. Covered Non-Stick Casserole Dish, One Size , Black
Denmark 6.25-Qt. Covered Non-Stick Casserole Dish, One Size , Black
$29.99
($40.00
save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Denby White/Natural Denby Natural Canvas Cast Iron 3.8L Shallow Casserole Dish
Denby White/Natural Denby Natural Canvas Cast Iron 3.8L Shallow Casserole Dish
$160.00
($200.00
save 20%)
belk
Diversified Ceramics Handled Casserole Ceramic in Brown/Orange, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair DC591-TC
Diversified Ceramics Handled Casserole Ceramic in Brown/Orange, Size 2.2 H in | Wayfair DC591-TC
$169.99
wayfair
Personalized Round 2 QT Glass Casserole Bowl - Custom Large Casserole Bowl with Lid - Large Casserole Bowl with Recipe or Custom Text
Personalized Round 2 QT Glass Casserole Bowl - Custom Large Casserole Bowl with Lid - Large Casserole Bowl with Recipe or Custom Text
$169.95
amazon
BIOL 6.3 Qt. Cast Iron Round Casserole w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 7.7 H in | Wayfair 159922
BIOL 6.3 Qt. Cast Iron Round Casserole w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 7.7 H in | Wayfair 159922
$64.99
wayfair
Dansk Rondure Rye 3 Quart Round Covered Casserole
Dansk Rondure Rye 3 Quart Round Covered Casserole
$119.95
($129.95
save 8%)
replacementsltd
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pro Nonstick 5 Qt. Hard-Anodized Covered Casserole Pan Black
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pro Nonstick 5 Qt. Hard-Anodized Covered Casserole Pan Black
$49.99
bedbath&beyond
China Pearl Apples (Casuals) 2 Qt Round Covered Casserole
China Pearl Apples (Casuals) 2 Qt Round Covered Casserole
$69.95
($89.95
save 22%)
replacementsltd
Chantal Induction 21 Steel® 6 Qt. Round Casserole
Chantal Induction 21 Steel® 6 Qt. Round Casserole
$99.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Dansk Kobenstyle (Stainless,Cookware) 6 Qt Round Covered Casserole
Dansk Kobenstyle (Stainless,Cookware) 6 Qt Round Covered Casserole
$79.95
($189.95
save 58%)
replacementsltd
Denby-Langley Storm 2 Qt Round Covered Casserole
Denby-Langley Storm 2 Qt Round Covered Casserole
$149.95
replacementsltd
Bay Isle Home Herschel Round Casserole
Bay Isle Home Herschel Round Casserole
$34.21
wayfairnorthamerica
BIOL 3.2 Qt. Cast Iron Round Casserole w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 10.7 H in | Wayfair 187466
BIOL 3.2 Qt. Cast Iron Round Casserole w/ Lid Cast Iron in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 10.7 H in | Wayfair 187466
$52.99
wayfair
Alessi Mami Steel Round Casserole Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 3.27 H in | Wayfair SG102/28 B
Alessi Mami Steel Round Casserole Steel in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 3.27 H in | Wayfair SG102/28 B
$245.99
wayfair
BergHOFF Comfort Stainless Steel 7" Covered Casserole - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Comfort Stainless Steel 7" Covered Casserole - Stainless Steel
$44.99
($100.00
save 55%)
macy's
Berlinger Haus Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish with Lid
Berlinger Haus Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish with Lid
$94.18
wayfairnorthamerica
Crock Pot Denhoff 8.5" Ribbed Casserole with Lid, One Size , Red
Crock Pot Denhoff 8.5" Ribbed Casserole with Lid, One Size , Red
$39.99
jcpenneyaffiliate
Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless 3-Quart Casserole with Cover
Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless 3-Quart Casserole with Cover
$59.95
amazon
Denby Natural Canvas 4.23 Qt. Round Covered Casserole Cream
Denby Natural Canvas 4.23 Qt. Round Covered Casserole Cream
$143.99
buybuybaby
Cuisinart 6 Quart Oval Covered Casserole Cast Iron in Blue, Size 10.94 H x 6.25 W x 15.62 D in | Wayfair CI755-30BG
Cuisinart 6 Quart Oval Covered Casserole Cast Iron in Blue, Size 10.94 H x 6.25 W x 15.62 D in | Wayfair CI755-30BG
$99.95
wayfair
Chantal 3 Qt. Steel Rectangular Casserole
Chantal 3 Qt. Steel Rectangular Casserole
$99.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Crock-Pot Artistan 2.3 Quart Round Casserole 2 Piece Set with Lid - Red
Crock-Pot Artistan 2.3 Quart Round Casserole 2 Piece Set with Lid - Red
$33.99
($59.99
save 43%)
macy's
Dansk Tjorn White 2.5 Qt Round Covered Casserole
Dansk Tjorn White 2.5 Qt Round Covered Casserole
$43.99
($89.95
save 51%)
replacementsltd
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Triple Ply Stainless Steel 3-qt. Casserole Pan, Grey, 3 QT
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Triple Ply Stainless Steel 3-qt. Casserole Pan, Grey, 3 QT
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
kohl's
White Small Ceramics Rectangular Casserole Dish Baking Dishes With Handle For Oven Ceramic Baking Pan Lasagna Casserole Pan Individual Bakeware 9X5 In
White Small Ceramics Rectangular Casserole Dish Baking Dishes With Handle For Oven Ceramic Baking Pan Lasagna Casserole Pan Individual Bakeware 9X5 In
$52.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Cook N Home 3 Quart Stainless Steel Sauce Pot Casserole with Lid
Cook N Home 3 Quart Stainless Steel Sauce Pot Casserole with Lid
$30.97
overstock
Circulon Momentum 4-Qt Stainless Nonstick Casse role w/ Lid
Circulon Momentum 4-Qt Stainless Nonstick Casse role w/ Lid
$60.49
qvc
Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Nonstick 5.5-Quart Casserole with Lid
Circulon Symmetry Hard-Anodized Nonstick 5.5-Quart Casserole with Lid
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Stoneware Casserole Set (CB-MGCTC) - Green
Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Stoneware Casserole Set (CB-MGCTC) - Green
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Cast-Iron 7-qt Round C asserole
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Cast-Iron 7-qt Round C asserole
$114.95
qvc
InDit Eleganza 2400mL Glass Lid Thermoware Casserole Hot Pot Food Warmer/Cooler, 2.4-Liter, Color may vary
InDit Eleganza 2400mL Glass Lid Thermoware Casserole Hot Pot Food Warmer/Cooler, 2.4-Liter, Color may vary
$26.97
amazon
Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick Casserole Dish/ Casserole Pan / Dutch Oven with Lid - 7 Quart, Chocolate
Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Nonstick Casserole Dish/ Casserole Pan / Dutch Oven with Lid - 7 Quart, Chocolate
$89.72
amazon
24cm Stainless Steel Deep Stock Cooking Pot W/ Lid Cater Stew Casserole Boiling
24cm Stainless Steel Deep Stock Cooking Pot W/ Lid Cater Stew Casserole Boiling
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiesta 2.81 Qt. Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Orange, Size 6.25 H in | Wayfair 1466338
Fiesta 2.81 Qt. Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Orange, Size 6.25 H in | Wayfair 1466338
$89.99
($129.00
save 30%)
wayfair
Noritake Colorwave Sand Covered Casserole Dish Bakeware
Noritake Colorwave Sand Covered Casserole Dish Bakeware
$79.99
noritakeco
Denby Natural Canvas Cast Iron 4.5 Qt. Oval Covered Casserole - Cream
Denby Natural Canvas Cast Iron 4.5 Qt. Oval Covered Casserole - Cream
$114.09
($233.00
save 51%)
macy's
Fiesta 0.41 Qt. Ceramic Oval Casserole Ceramic in Orange, Size 2.12 H x 5.63 W x 9.13 D in | Wayfair 587338
Fiesta 0.41 Qt. Ceramic Oval Casserole Ceramic in Orange, Size 2.12 H x 5.63 W x 9.13 D in | Wayfair 587338
$18.99
wayfair
Fiesta Small Casserole / Tortilla Warmer
Fiesta Small Casserole / Tortilla Warmer
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elite Gourmet MST-5240SS Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Stainless Steel
Elite Gourmet MST-5240SS Crock Slow Cooker, Locking Lid Adjustable Temperature Keep Warm Oven & Dishwasher-Safe Casserole Pan, 3.5Qt Capacity, Stainless Steel
$43.99
amazon
MingshanAncient Small Rectangular Cake Pan, 9.3’’ X 7’’ X 2’’, Stainless Steel Baking Lasagna Casserole Brownie Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Small Rectangular Cake Pan, 9.3’’ X 7’’ X 2’’, Stainless Steel Baking Lasagna Casserole Brownie Pan, Healthy & Heavy Duty | Wayfair
$54.76
wayfair
Omniware Stoneware Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Red, Size 5.5 H in | Wayfair 1170625
Omniware Stoneware Round Casserole w/ Lid Stoneware in Red, Size 5.5 H in | Wayfair 1170625
$39.99
wayfair
Personalized Iridescent Teal Ceramic 3qt Square Casserole Dish- Initial
Personalized Iridescent Teal Ceramic 3qt Square Casserole Dish- Initial
$59.99
walmartusa
Nambe Butterfly 1-Quart Covered Casserole
Nambe Butterfly 1-Quart Covered Casserole
$133.83
amazon
MingshanAncient Ceramic Baking Dish,Cat Baking Pan Ceramic Brownie Pan Casserole Dish Lasagna Pans For Cooking, Kitchen, Cake Dinner in White
MingshanAncient Ceramic Baking Dish,Cat Baking Pan Ceramic Brownie Pan Casserole Dish Lasagna Pans For Cooking, Kitchen, Cake Dinner in White
$53.32
wayfair
Casseroles
