Padlocks & Hasps

featured

BenjiLock by Hampton 43 mm Fingerprint Padlock, Matte Gray

$49.99
homedepot
featured

Master Lock Black Covered Padlock Three Pack

$18.49
blainfarm&fleet
featured

Master Lock 1-3/4" Laminated Steel Padlock

$11.99
blainfarm&fleet

Master Lock No. 1 Padlock

$10.49
blainfarm&fleet

PACLOCK High Security Trailer Padlock w/ PAC-BAND, Keyed Different, UCS Every-Lock-One-Key, Buy American Act Compliant, Blue

$69.97
homedepot

igloohome Smart Padlock, Black, Each (IGP1)

$114.49
staples

LYUMO Hasp Lock, Household Zinc Alloy Drawer Keyed Hasp Safety Locks Hardware for Furniture Cabinet Closet

$10.78
walmart

Master Lock M115XQLF Magnum 1-7/8 in. Wide Covered Laminated Steel Keyed Padlock with 1-1/2 in. Extra Long Shackle (4-Pack), Black

$33.48
homedepot

Master Lock 3QLD 1-9/16 in. Laminated Steel Padlock (4-Pack), Silver

$21.98
homedepot

Master Lock M175XDLF Magnum Heavy Duty Outdoor Combination Padlock, 1 Pack, Silver

$15.98
homedepot

Master Lock® 5D Laminated Padlock, 2"(W)

$61.99
staples

Master Lock Key Padlock, Each (3D)

$13.29
staples
Advertisement

Master Lock 176XDLH Magnum Heavy Duty Outdoor Combination Padlock with Key, 1 Pack, Silver

$19.48
homedepot

Brinks 50 mm Brass Padlock with Adjustable Shackle, Bronze/copper metallic

$13.98
homedepot

Commando Lock Blackout High Security 1-3/4 in. Keyed Padlock Outdoor Weather Resistant Military-Grade W 1-1/8in. Shackle (4-Pack)

$69.99
homedepot

Commando Lock 8 ft. Secure Cooler Cable Lock with 2 Heavy Duty Brass Padlocks Keyed Alike 2-1/4 in. Shackle Outdoor Weatherproof, Bronze/copper metallic

$49.99
homedepot

Commando Lock Heavy Duty Steel Keyed 1-3/4 in. Padlock W 1-1/8 in. Alloy Shackle Weatherproof Outdoor Durable Military, Silver

$14.99
homedepot

Commando Lock Total Guard 1-3/4 in. Bolt Cutter Proof High Security Keyed Padlock W 1-1/8 in. Shackle Weather Resistant (2-Pack), Silver

$69.99
homedepot

Brady Personal Padlock Pouch with Safety Padlocks

$94.06
homedepot

TOLEDO Brass Keyed Padlock (3-Pack), Bronze/copper metallic

$16.10
homedepot

PACLOCK High Security Container Padlock w/ PAC-BAND, Keyed Different, UCS Every-Lock-One-Key, Buy American Act Compliant, Blue

$75.97
homedepot

TOLEDO Black Series 1.73 in. High Security Armored Steel Laminated Padlock

$18.45
homedepot

WORLD AND MAIN (CRANBURY 2-1/2 in. Layered Steel Keyed Padlock (2-Pack), Silver

$15.99
homedepot

WORLD AND MAIN (CRANBURY 1-1/2 in. Laminated Steel Keyed Padlock with Long Shackle (3-Pack), Silver

$17.49
homedepot
Advertisement

WORLD AND MAIN (CRANBURY 2 in. Brass Resettable Combination Padlock, Gold metallic

$19.99
homedepot

ConservCo Hose Bib Lock w/ Padlock, Size 6.0 H x 4.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DSL-2

$23.06
wayfair

Brinks 1-13/16 in. (45 mm) Laminated Steel Padlock with 2-3/8 in. Shackle (3-Pack), Silver

$15.61
homedepot

Brinks 1-3/16 in. (30 mm) Resettable Combination Solid Brass Padlock, Bronze/copper metallic

$7.42
homedepot

Go Green Power 4 Digit Combination Padlock in Red - TSA Approved

$8.83
homedepot

Top Deals Baby infant Safety Lock Corner Cabinet Drawer Padlock Protection Children Security Door Safety Lock White

$7.99
walmart

First Watch Security 4-1/2 in. Chrome Keyed Alike Hasp Lock, Grey

$11.35
homedepot

TOLEDO 25 mm Brass Keyed Padlock, Bronze/copper metallic

$4.41
homedepot

Master Lock 7-1/4" Hardened Steel Straight Bar Hasp

$12.49
blainfarm&fleet

PACLOCK High Security Job-Box/Job-Site Padlock, Keyed Different, UCS Every-Lock-One-Key, Buy American Act Compliant, Blue

$35.97
homedepot

Master Lock Combination Padlock, 12/Pack (1500)

$132.99
staples

Master Lock Keyed Alike No. 5LF Padlock Three Pack

$29.49
blainfarm&fleet
Advertisement

Master Lock M530XQLH Magnum 1-3/4 in. Solid Steel Keyed Padlock with 2 in. Extra Long Shackle (4-Pack), Silver

$37.97
homedepot

Master Lock Steel Lockout Hasp, Steel/Vinyl, 2 3/8", Red

$7.95
($12.64 save 37%)
walmartusa

Master Lock Combination Padlock, 2/Pack (1500T)

$13.29
staples

Master Lock M930XDLH Magnum Heavy Duty Outdoor Padlock with Key, 1-Pack, Silver

$23.57
homedepot

Master Lock Key Padlock, Each (7D)

$6.79
staples

Master Lock 3/4 in. Solid Brass Padlock, Bronze/copper metallic

$4.89
homedepot

Master Lock M40XTRI Magnum 2-3/4 in. Wide Stainless Steel Discus Keyed Padlock with 5/8 in. Long Shrouded Shackle (3-Pack), Silver

$33.59
homedepot

Master Lock® 410 Safety Series™ Lightweight Xenoy Thermoplastic Safety Padlock, 6 Pin, Purple

$99.99
staples

WORLD AND MAIN (CRANBURY 2 in. Solid Brass Keyed Padlock with Long Shackle, Gold metallic

$13.43
homedepot

IGLOOHOME Silicon Cover for IGP1 Smart Padlock, Gray

$29.99
homedepot

TOLEDO 50 mm Brass Keyed Padlock, Yellow

$8.54
homedepot

TOLEDO Black Series Super Duty Solid Steel Padlock with Black Electric-Coating

$30.35
homedepot
Advertisement

Master Lock 3-Pack 1-7/8" Laminated Steel Padlock

$27.99
blainfarm&fleet

Master Lock 2-1/2" Solid Steel Body Padlock

$26.99
blainfarm&fleet

Master Lock® Laminated Steel Pin Tumbler Padlock, 4/Bx

$99.99
staples

Master Lock M115XTRILF Magnum Heavy Duty Outdoor Padlock with Key, 3-Pack Keyed-Alike, Black

$19.58
homedepot

Master Lock Combination Padlock, Each (175D)

$24.49
staples

Master Lock Combination Padlock, Each (1500D)

$9.29
staples

Premier Lock 2 in. Nickel Plated Laminated Steel Keyed Padlock with Vinyl Bumper and 2 Keys, Silver

$5.27
homedepot

Master Lock® 411 Safety Series™ Lightweight Xenoy Thermoplastic Safety Padlock, 6 Pin, Yellow

$114.99
staples

Master Lock® Safety Tumbler Padlock, 6 pin, Xenoy, Red, Keyed Different, 6/BX

$108.99
staples

Master Lock 1-3/4" Solid Steel Padlock

$15.99
blainfarm&fleet

Schlage 4 ft. Double Loop Cable with Weatherproof Padlock, Silver

$14.28
homedepot

BenjiLock by Hampton 43 mm Fingerprint Padlock, Dark Navy, Blue

$49.99
homedepot
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com