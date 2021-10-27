Flashlights

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Power Equipment & Tools
Flashlights
Flashlights
Share
Flashlights
Apollo Tools Mr. 7 Hands 8-in-1 Multi-Tool Flashlight (DT1719)
featured
Apollo Tools Mr. 7 Hands 8-in-1 Multi-Tool Flashlight (DT1719)
$34.99
staples
bigtree 2 in 1 led camping tool flashlight with screwdriver set 17 pcs tool household outdoor emergency light bright portable lamp hardware tool.
featured
bigtree 2 in 1 led camping tool flashlight with screwdriver set 17 pcs tool household outdoor emergency light bright portable lamp hardware tool.
$47.99
newegg
BigBlue 250 Lumen Flashlight with Glove, Mini, Blue
featured
BigBlue 250 Lumen Flashlight with Glove, Mini, Blue
$79.95
amazon
ALEKO FL-2 Flashlight Emergency Dynamo Flashlight Camping Lamp
ALEKO FL-2 Flashlight Emergency Dynamo Flashlight Camping Lamp
$14.88
($15.75
save 6%)
walmartusa
Aain(R) LT007 Water Resist 350 Lumens Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight Torch Adjustable Focus Zoomable Light Lamp Water Resistant for Emergency Camping Accessories Hiking Kids Everyday Use Great Gift
Aain(R) LT007 Water Resist 350 Lumens Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight Torch Adjustable Focus Zoomable Light Lamp Water Resistant for Emergency Camping Accessories Hiking Kids Everyday Use Great Gift
$8.85
amazon
Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight, LED Torch, Super Bright 400 Lumens CREE LED, IP65 Water Resistant, 5 Modes High/Medium/Low/Strobe/SOS.
Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight, LED Torch, Super Bright 400 Lumens CREE LED, IP65 Water Resistant, 5 Modes High/Medium/Low/Strobe/SOS.
$22.99
newegg
Aker Leather 541 Flashlight Holder, Black, Basketweave, Fits Standard D Cell Flashlights
Aker Leather 541 Flashlight Holder, Black, Basketweave, Fits Standard D Cell Flashlights
$20.54
amazon
34586 LED Flashlights - 2 Pk
34586 LED Flashlights - 2 Pk
$16.99
amazon
332-Lumen Mini LED Pro Flashlight (Red) - As Described
332-Lumen Mini LED Pro Flashlight (Red) - As Described
$65.73
overstock
NEBO REDLINE Blast Flashlight | 1400 Lumens of High Intensity Light Completely Waterproof High-Beam Flashlight
NEBO REDLINE Blast Flashlight | 1400 Lumens of High Intensity Light Completely Waterproof High-Beam Flashlight
$50.34
amazon
Nitecore NCTIP-GLOD TIP Rechargeable Keychain Gold CREE LED Flashlight Light
Nitecore NCTIP-GLOD TIP Rechargeable Keychain Gold CREE LED Flashlight Light
$39.72
newegg
mecarmy sgn7 aluminum 550 lumen personal attack alarm and multifunction flashlight micro usb rechargeable with 5v/1a usb output power bank.
mecarmy sgn7 aluminum 550 lumen personal attack alarm and multifunction flashlight micro usb rechargeable with 5v/1a usb output power bank.
$82.55
newegg
Advertisement
Nightstick MTU-106 Mini-TAC UV Flashlight with 2 AAA, Black,Small
Nightstick MTU-106 Mini-TAC UV Flashlight with 2 AAA, Black,Small
$24.27
amazon
Maglite 45-Lumen Flashlight, Gray (MGLS3D096)
Maglite 45-Lumen Flashlight, Gray (MGLS3D096)
$26.49
staples
Olight Javelot Turbo Black 1300 Lumen Long Throw Rechargeable Flashlight
Olight Javelot Turbo Black 1300 Lumen Long Throw Rechargeable Flashlight
$229.95
overstock
Nitecore CU6 Chameleon Series Primary UV Flashlight (Dual Mode, 440-Lumens)
Nitecore CU6 Chameleon Series Primary UV Flashlight (Dual Mode, 440-Lumens)
$90.25
($95.00
save 5%)
amazon
combo: 1x nitecore tini 2 dual osram p8 led usb rechargeable keychain light -500 lumen usb-c rechargeable keychain flashlight with 1x nitecore tini.
combo: 1x nitecore tini 2 dual osram p8 led usb rechargeable keychain light -500 lumen usb-c rechargeable keychain flashlight with 1x nitecore tini.
$72.44
newegg
Irvine Home Collection Full Adjustable Bed Base, Loaded Features, Zero Gravity, Anti-Snore, Programmable Memory Positions, Full Body Massage, USB, Under Bed Lighting, Remote Flashlight, Grey (D02F)
Irvine Home Collection Full Adjustable Bed Base, Loaded Features, Zero Gravity, Anti-Snore, Programmable Memory Positions, Full Body Massage, USB, Under Bed Lighting, Remote Flashlight, Grey (D02F)
$593.50
amazon
MiracleLED 604583 Marine Red Flashlight 24 Pack POP Display
MiracleLED 604583 Marine Red Flashlight 24 Pack POP Display
$40.12
amazon
Portable Flashlight LED 20W 5V Micro USB Rechargeable Zoom Flashlight
Portable Flashlight LED 20W 5V Micro USB Rechargeable Zoom Flashlight
$44.99
overstock
Olight I3T Titanium Dual-Output Slim EDC Flashlight
Olight I3T Titanium Dual-Output Slim EDC Flashlight
$36.95
walmart
Nitecore EC23 CREE XHP35 HD E2 LED Flashlight -1800 Lumens, Using one IMR 18650
Nitecore EC23 CREE XHP35 HD E2 LED Flashlight -1800 Lumens, Using one IMR 18650
$54.95
walmart
Nite Ize R200CL-09-R8 Radiant 200 Collapsible Flashlight Lantern, 4/AA
Nite Ize R200CL-09-R8 Radiant 200 Collapsible Flashlight Lantern, 4/AA
$28.97
overstock
Nite Ize T11RA-01-R8 Inova T11R Rechargeable Tactical Power Bank Long Range Waterproof Flashlight, Black
Nite Ize T11RA-01-R8 Inova T11R Rechargeable Tactical Power Bank Long Range Waterproof Flashlight, Black
$362.04
($449.99
save 20%)
amazon
Advertisement
LM01W 12V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact LED Flashlight (Bare Tool)
LM01W 12V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact LED Flashlight (Bare Tool)
$42.34
newegg
Pelican - 7060 Led Flashlight -
Pelican - 7060 Led Flashlight -
$250.21
newegg
GoGreen Power GG-113-24SV 28 LED Professional Flashlight
GoGreen Power GG-113-24SV 28 LED Professional Flashlight
$12.35
amazon
Ozark Trail 10-Pack Aluminum Mini LED Flashlight, 50 Lumen, 10 Colors, Model 3110
Ozark Trail 10-Pack Aluminum Mini LED Flashlight, 50 Lumen, 10 Colors, Model 3110
$10.84
walmartusa
Performance Tool 1981 LED Headlamp and Flashlight Kit
Performance Tool 1981 LED Headlamp and Flashlight Kit
$14.40
amazon
Performance Tool W2356 72 Lumen LED Penlight (Sold as 1 Flashlight)
Performance Tool W2356 72 Lumen LED Penlight (Sold as 1 Flashlight)
$11.84
amazon
SecureBrite Set of 3 Ultimate Flashlight andLantern Bundle
SecureBrite Set of 3 Ultimate Flashlight andLantern Bundle
$25.50
qvc
Performance Tool W2650 Firepoint 2.0 1AA Flashlight
Performance Tool W2650 Firepoint 2.0 1AA Flashlight
$7.20
amazon
Ozark Trail LED Flashlight, 250 Lumens
Ozark Trail LED Flashlight, 250 Lumens
$12.94
($12.97
save 0%)
walmartusa
QVS® 3 LED Extendable Magnetic Flash Light With Flexible Neck, Black
QVS® 3 LED Extendable Magnetic Flash Light With Flexible Neck, Black
$16.19
staples
Ozark Trail LED 40 Lumens 1*D Battery Flashlights
Ozark Trail LED 40 Lumens 1*D Battery Flashlights
$2.87
walmartusa
Project Partner 70525 9 Led Flashlight
Project Partner 70525 9 Led Flashlight
$5.73
amazon
Advertisement
Black Ultra Bright LED Flashlight
Black Ultra Bright LED Flashlight
$24.99
overstock
Maglite Black LED Mini Flashlight
Maglite Black LED Mini Flashlight
$20.99
($27.99
save 25%)
blainfarm&fleet
MAGLITE TRM1RE4 MAGLITE LED MAGTAC Rechargeable Flashlight (533-Lumens; Plain Bezel)
MAGLITE TRM1RE4 MAGLITE LED MAGTAC Rechargeable Flashlight (533-Lumens; Plain Bezel)
$111.99
staples
MagLite, Solitaire Spectrum Series LED Flashlight, AAA, Black Body, Red LED Light
MagLite, Solitaire Spectrum Series LED Flashlight, AAA, Black Body, Red LED Light
$15.08
($28.65
save 47%)
amazon
Maglite 14-Lumen Mini Flashlight with Holster, Black (MGLSM2A01H)
Maglite 14-Lumen Mini Flashlight with Holster, Black (MGLSM2A01H)
$15.79
staples
Nite IzeT5D-01-R7 Inova T5 Tactical LED Flashlight, Black
Nite IzeT5D-01-R7 Inova T5 Tactical LED Flashlight, Black
$103.99
($129.99
save 20%)
amazon
Nightstick Red XPP-5466R Intrinsically Safe Helmet-Mounted Multi-Function Dual-Light Flashlight, One Size
Nightstick Red XPP-5466R Intrinsically Safe Helmet-Mounted Multi-Function Dual-Light Flashlight, One Size
$107.99
amazon
mag instrument maglite mini led 2-cell aaa flashlight black - sp32016, 2 pack
mag instrument maglite mini led 2-cell aaa flashlight black - sp32016, 2 pack
$85.07
newegg
lumilite all purpose 2aa flashlight (red)
lumilite all purpose 2aa flashlight (red)
$9.86
newegg
Combo: NITECORE E4K Next generation Flashlight - 4400 Lumens w/Tip2 Keychain Light -720 Lumens
Combo: NITECORE E4K Next generation Flashlight - 4400 Lumens w/Tip2 Keychain Light -720 Lumens
$111.95
walmart
Performance Tool W2484 22 Lumen Mini LED Worklight, 2 Pack (Sold as 1 Flashlight set)
Performance Tool W2484 22 Lumen Mini LED Worklight, 2 Pack (Sold as 1 Flashlight set)
$16.12
amazon
nitecore tip 360 lumen usb rechargeable keychain flashlight green color body with edisonbright brand usb charging cable
nitecore tip 360 lumen usb rechargeable keychain flashlight green color body with edisonbright brand usb charging cable
$48.23
newegg
Advertisement
Olight Odin Turbo 330 Lumen 1148 Yard Long Throw LEP Flashlight
Olight Odin Turbo 330 Lumen 1148 Yard Long Throw LEP Flashlight
$249.95
overstock
Olight Seeker 2 3000 Lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight
Olight Seeker 2 3000 Lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$109.95
overstock
Performance Tool W2462 123 Lumen Camo Compact LED Work Light With Hook & Magnetic (Sold as 1 Flashlight)
Performance Tool W2462 123 Lumen Camo Compact LED Work Light With Hook & Magnetic (Sold as 1 Flashlight)
$11.29
amazon
OLIGHT PL-MINI 2 Valkyrie OD Green 600 Lumens Magnetic USB Rechargeable Compact Pistol Gun Light Bundle Olight I3T EDC Light Flashlight
OLIGHT PL-MINI 2 Valkyrie OD Green 600 Lumens Magnetic USB Rechargeable Compact Pistol Gun Light Bundle Olight I3T EDC Light Flashlight
$109.90
newegg
OLIGHT Baton3 Premium Edition Black USB & Wireless Rechargeable EDC Pocket Flashlight Tailor-Made Wireless Charger 1,200-Lumen 166-Meter High.
OLIGHT Baton3 Premium Edition Black USB & Wireless Rechargeable EDC Pocket Flashlight Tailor-Made Wireless Charger 1,200-Lumen 166-Meter High.
$99.95
newegg
LED Flashlight High Powered LFX2000, Brightest High Lumen Light with 5 Modes, Zoomable and Water Resistant, Best Flashlights For Camping, Dog.
LED Flashlight High Powered LFX2000, Brightest High Lumen Light with 5 Modes, Zoomable and Water Resistant, Best Flashlights For Camping, Dog.
$25.99
newegg
moulin roty - kids story flashlight / storybook torch - 'les cousins'
moulin roty - kids story flashlight / storybook torch - 'les cousins'
$33.31
newegg
natico ultra bright l.e.d flashlight, black, one size
natico ultra bright l.e.d flashlight, black, one size
$38.69
newegg
Nitecore Tube Tiny Keychain USB 45 lm Rechargeable LED Flashlight, Pink, Left/Right
Nitecore Tube Tiny Keychain USB 45 lm Rechargeable LED Flashlight, Pink, Left/Right
$12.00
amazon
MaxWorks 80663 Weather Resistant 2D LED Flashlight for Camping, Hiking, Hunting, Fishing, Black
MaxWorks 80663 Weather Resistant 2D LED Flashlight for Camping, Hiking, Hunting, Fishing, Black
$9.88
amazon
MagLite K3A012M Solitaire Flashlight, Black
MagLite K3A012M Solitaire Flashlight, Black
$11.73
amazon
MAGLITE ML50L-S3016 MAGLITE ML50L LED Flashlight (3 Cell) | Quill
MAGLITE ML50L-S3016 MAGLITE ML50L LED Flashlight (3 Cell) | Quill
$57.99
quill
Load More
Flashlights
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.