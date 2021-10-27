Wallpaper Borders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Painting Supplies
Wallpaper Borders
Wallpaper Borders
Share
Wallpaper Borders
August Grove® Kelsea Good Life Signs 15' x 6" 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White/Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair BBC65343B
featured
August Grove® Kelsea Good Life Signs 15' x 6" 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White/Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair BBC65343B
$64.99
wayfair
Dolcie Rhombus Scrolls 15' L x 5.2" W Wallpaper Border
featured
Dolcie Rhombus Scrolls 15' L x 5.2" W Wallpaper Border
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Balems 3D Foam Wall Stickers Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Border Home Decor Removable
featured
Balems 3D Foam Wall Stickers Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Border Home Decor Removable
$6.68
walmart
Primus Birds Birdhouses Fantasy 15' L x 9" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border
Primus Birds Birdhouses Fantasy 15' L x 9" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Candice Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 9" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
Candice Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 9" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Tropical Coastal Nautical Living Wallpaper Border in Gray/Green, Size 10.45 W in | Wayfair CE41A94BA1F2409BAC05C413128D07E2
Bayou Breeze Tropical Coastal Nautical Living Wallpaper Border in Gray/Green, Size 10.45 W in | Wayfair CE41A94BA1F2409BAC05C413128D07E2
$58.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Methuen 15' L x 6.75" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Green | Wayfair 790DC98D048C40A3BE9E3FACD3686F96
Bay Isle Home™ Methuen 15' L x 6.75" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Green | Wayfair 790DC98D048C40A3BE9E3FACD3686F96
$46.99
wayfair
Berne Ancient Rome Lion Lynx Monkey Animal 15' L x 10.5" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border
Berne Ancient Rome Lion Lynx Monkey Animal 15' L x 10.5" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Border - Victorian Faux Crown Molding Wall Border Retro Design, 15 Ft. X 7 In, Self Adhesive Vinyl in Brown
Alcott Hill® Peel & Stick Wallpaper Border - Victorian Faux Crown Molding Wall Border Retro Design, 15 Ft. X 7 In, Self Adhesive Vinyl in Brown
$49.99
wayfair
August Grove® Dalston Gardenia 15' x 6" Floral 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in Gray/White | Wayfair MEA79202B
August Grove® Dalston Gardenia 15' x 6" Floral 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in Gray/White | Wayfair MEA79202B
$66.99
wayfair
August Grove® Presson Rooster Carriage Eggs Village 15' L x 8" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in White | Wayfair AGTG7004 44492277
August Grove® Presson Rooster Carriage Eggs Village 15' L x 8" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in White | Wayfair AGTG7004 44492277
$55.99
wayfair
Botelho Roses Stripes Retro Design 15' L x 7" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
Botelho Roses Stripes Retro Design 15' L x 7" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Berrian Sketched Flowers for 15' L x 4.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/White | Wayfair AGTG8336 45558593
August Grove® Berrian Sketched Flowers for 15' L x 4.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/White | Wayfair AGTG8336 45558593
$52.99
wayfair
Bouton Vintage Flower Baskets Swan Fruits Kitchen Extra Wide 10.25" L x 180" W Food and Beverage Wallpaper Border
Bouton Vintage Flower Baskets Swan Fruits Kitchen Extra Wide 10.25" L x 180" W Food and Beverage Wallpaper Border
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Marchmont Heritage Tin 15' x 5.7" Star 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White, Size 5.7 W in | Wayfair CTR65366B
August Grove® Marchmont Heritage Tin 15' x 5.7" Star 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper Paper in White, Size 5.7 W in | Wayfair CTR65366B
$64.99
wayfair
Dolcie Roses Flowers on Vine 15' L x 5.12" W Wallpaper Border
Dolcie Roses Flowers on Vine 15' L x 5.12" W Wallpaper Border
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hoggard Flower Pots 0.75' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
Hoggard Flower Pots 0.75' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
$50.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abate Floral Flowers 15' x 6.87'' Wallpaper Border
Abate Floral Flowers 15' x 6.87'' Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ridgefield 15' L x 6.5'' W Wallpaper Border
Ridgefield 15' L x 6.5'' W Wallpaper Border
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loring Concord 6' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
Loring Concord 6' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Broward Design Plates Cups Kettle 10.4' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Green/Red | Wayfair AGTG8457 45558755
August Grove® Broward Design Plates Cups Kettle 10.4' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Green/Red | Wayfair AGTG8457 45558755
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Dolcie Flying Angels 15' L x 9" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair CAE49097A9724BE2AE8ED85E9C55F0B4
August Grove® Dolcie Flying Angels 15' L x 9" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Gray | Wayfair CAE49097A9724BE2AE8ED85E9C55F0B4
$56.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Lehmann Jokey w/ Horse 15' L x 6" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Brown | Wayfair ALTH5979 44492321
Alcott Hill® Lehmann Jokey w/ Horse 15' L x 6" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Brown | Wayfair ALTH5979 44492321
$55.99
wayfair
August Grove® Dolcie Country Pinapple House Birds 15' L x 8.25" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Black/Red | Wayfair B4093760E4EE4303A62BE31A9ECC335E
August Grove® Dolcie Country Pinapple House Birds 15' L x 8.25" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Black/Red | Wayfair B4093760E4EE4303A62BE31A9ECC335E
$56.99
wayfair
ArtWall 'Border Twilight' by Dean Uhlinger Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Indigo, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.0 D in
ArtWall 'Border Twilight' by Dean Uhlinger Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas Canvas & Fabric in Brown/Indigo, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.0 D in
$42.99
wayfair
Korth Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 7" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
Korth Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 7" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Knouse 15' L x 6.75" W Damask Wallpaper Border
Knouse 15' L x 6.75" W Damask Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dolcie Nature Bunnies Rabbits 15' L x 10.25" W Wallpaper Border
Dolcie Nature Bunnies Rabbits 15' L x 10.25" W Wallpaper Border
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Borowski Flowers Retro Design Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue | Wayfair AGTG8405 45558685
August Grove® Borowski Flowers Retro Design Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue | Wayfair AGTG8405 45558685
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Pridemore Bathroom Fairy Pictures on Wall 15' L x 9" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/White | Wayfair AGTG7011 44492285
August Grove® Pridemore Bathroom Fairy Pictures on Wall 15' L x 9" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/White | Wayfair AGTG7011 44492285
$55.99
wayfair
August Grove® Billups Tulips in Pots Extra Wide Retro Design 15' L x 10.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Gray/Red | Wayfair
August Grove® Billups Tulips in Pots Extra Wide Retro Design 15' L x 10.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Gray/Red | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
Autmor 3D Waterproof Wallpaper Foam Border Sticker,3.14x90 inch Gray
Autmor 3D Waterproof Wallpaper Foam Border Sticker,3.14x90 inch Gray
$7.33
walmart
Autmor 3D Waterproof Wallpaper Foam Border Sticker,3.14x90 inch Pink
Autmor 3D Waterproof Wallpaper Foam Border Sticker,3.14x90 inch Pink
$7.33
walmart
August Grove® Blanton Flowers Royal Design 15' L x 5.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Pink | Wayfair AGTG8386 45558661
August Grove® Blanton Flowers Royal Design 15' L x 5.25" W Floral & Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Pink | Wayfair AGTG8386 45558661
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Principato Rooster Egg 15' L x 7" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Gray/White | Wayfair AGTG7019 44492295
August Grove® Principato Rooster Egg 15' L x 7" W Wildlife Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Gray/White | Wayfair AGTG7019 44492295
$55.99
wayfair
BRC 3D Foam Wall Stickers Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Border
BRC 3D Foam Wall Stickers Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Border
$8.89
walmart
Waterproof Wall Border Self-Adhesive Foam Sticker Tiles Sticker Peel Removable Wallpaper Borders, White
Waterproof Wall Border Self-Adhesive Foam Sticker Tiles Sticker Peel Removable Wallpaper Borders, White
$8.49
walmart
Kondo Flowers Birds Berries Vintage Retro Design 15' L x 5'' W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border Wallpaper Border
Kondo Flowers Birds Berries Vintage Retro Design 15' L x 5'' W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Kolb Leaves Vintage Retro Design 15' L x 8.25" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Green | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Kolb Leaves Vintage Retro Design 15' L x 8.25" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Brown/Green | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Amoll Guardian Angels Striped Checkered 15' L x 7" W Abstract Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Brown/Red | Wayfair AGTG7887 45301249
August Grove® Amoll Guardian Angels Striped Checkered 15' L x 7" W Abstract Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Blue/Brown/Red | Wayfair AGTG7887 45301249
$55.99
wayfair
879581 Country Signs Die-Cut Wallpaper Border - Navy BS7092b
879581 Country Signs Die-Cut Wallpaper Border - Navy BS7092b
$24.85
walmart
A-Street Prints Dunstan Cream Basketweave Wallpaper Border Sample, White
A-Street Prints Dunstan Cream Basketweave Wallpaper Border Sample, White
$5.00
homedepot
Wall Decals Skirting Line Sticker Self Adhesive Wall Border Strip sealing strip
Wall Decals Skirting Line Sticker Self Adhesive Wall Border Strip sealing strip
$18.70
walmart
Roll Waterproof 3D Pattern Wall Paper Border Home Wall Decor Removable DIY Sticker Silver
Roll Waterproof 3D Pattern Wall Paper Border Home Wall Decor Removable DIY Sticker Silver
$9.31
walmart
August Grove® Bovee Fruit Basket Bouquet Wine Bottles on Mantel Kitchen Vintage 9' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
August Grove® Bovee Fruit Basket Bouquet Wine Bottles on Mantel Kitchen Vintage 9' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Belote Retro Design American Flag Rooster Fruit Basket Sunflower Watermelon Birdhouse Kitchen 7" L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl
August Grove® Belote Retro Design American Flag Rooster Fruit Basket Sunflower Watermelon Birdhouse Kitchen 7" L x 180" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl
$52.99
wayfair
August Grove® Constantina 15' x 7" Border Wallpaper Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair KB79738
August Grove® Constantina 15' x 7" Border Wallpaper Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair KB79738
$20.99
wayfair
Sturbridge Birdhouses in Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 8.6'' W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
Sturbridge Birdhouses in Flowers on Vine Retro Design 15' L x 8.6'' W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Border
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Koury Animal Bear Moose Pine Trees 15' L x 6.87" W Wallpaper Border
Koury Animal Bear Moose Pine Trees 15' L x 6.87" W Wallpaper Border
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hymel Moose Lake Portrait 15' x 6" Wildlife 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper
Hymel Moose Lake Portrait 15' x 6" Wildlife 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wall Decals Skirting Line Sticker Self Adhesive Wall Border Strip
Wall Decals Skirting Line Sticker Self Adhesive Wall Border Strip
$17.00
walmart
Millwood Pines Koury Animal Horses 15' L x 10.24" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair 38AACDECF9B740FBB2EDD245D6532AC7
Millwood Pines Koury Animal Horses 15' L x 10.24" W Wallpaper Border Vinyl in White/Brown | Wayfair 38AACDECF9B740FBB2EDD245D6532AC7
$56.99
wayfair
Norwall Casual Rose Wallpaper Border Vinyl Roll (Covers 15 sq. ft.), Teal/ Pink and Sage
Norwall Casual Rose Wallpaper Border Vinyl Roll (Covers 15 sq. ft.), Teal/ Pink and Sage
$13.32
homedepot
Millwood Pines Ketchum Bear Paw 15' x 6" Wildlife Border Wallpaper Paper in Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair TLL01561B
Millwood Pines Ketchum Bear Paw 15' x 6" Wildlife Border Wallpaper Paper in Brown, Size 6.0 W in | Wayfair TLL01561B
$67.99
wayfair
Imperial Wallpaper Border - For the Love of Gardening
Imperial Wallpaper Border - For the Love of Gardening
$14.99
walmart
Duncombe Mosaic Jumping Dolphins 15' L x 5" W Abstract Wallpaper Border
Duncombe Mosaic Jumping Dolphins 15' L x 5" W Abstract Wallpaper Border
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
879703 Strawberry Flower Vine and Pansy Wallpaper Border 12773
879703 Strawberry Flower Vine and Pansy Wallpaper Border 12773
$23.85
walmart
PURATEN Waist Line Removable Floral Printed Kitchen Self Adhesive Wall Border Sticker
PURATEN Waist Line Removable Floral Printed Kitchen Self Adhesive Wall Border Sticker
$11.89
walmart
Kitchen Window 3D Waterproof Baseboard Self Adhesive Wallpaper Border Stickers Wall Decor Removable edge gap Sticker
Kitchen Window 3D Waterproof Baseboard Self Adhesive Wallpaper Border Stickers Wall Decor Removable edge gap Sticker
$6.99
walmart
3D Border Foam Sticker, Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper, Removable Sticker for Walls, Doors, Window, Toilet, Glass, and Other Hard Smooth Surfaces
3D Border Foam Sticker, Waterproof Self-Adhesive Wallpaper, Removable Sticker for Walls, Doors, Window, Toilet, Glass, and Other Hard Smooth Surfaces
$7.59
walmart
Wallpaper Borders
