Patch & Repair

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Painting Supplies
Paint Applicators & Tools
Patch & Repair
Patch & Repair
Share
Patch & Repair
ALEKO 5 Pieces 150 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, 3.7" x 9" With Holes
featured
ALEKO 5 Pieces 150 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, 3.7" x 9" With Holes
$9.90
walmart
10222 1/2pt Int Spackle
featured
10222 1/2pt Int Spackle
$33.55
walmart
Color Putty 3 68 OZ Jar Redwood Wood Putty 4PK
featured
Color Putty 3 68 OZ Jar Redwood Wood Putty 4PK
$31.19
walmart
Clauss 3-in Steel Putty Knife Stainless Steel | 18733
Clauss 3-in Steel Putty Knife Stainless Steel | 18733
$5.49
lowes
Bon Carbon Steel Pipe Trowel - 12 x 3" (Comfort) (67-257)
Bon Carbon Steel Pipe Trowel - 12 x 3" (Comfort) (67-257)
$31.95
amazon
DAP Fast 'N Final 128-oz White Spackling | 12143
DAP Fast 'N Final 128-oz White Spackling | 12143
$22.48
lowes
125Mm 5 Inch 180Grit Sanding Disc Sandpaper Set Of 10Pcs
125Mm 5 Inch 180Grit Sanding Disc Sandpaper Set Of 10Pcs
$16.15
wayfairnorthamerica
New Color Putty 140 3.7 Ounce Wood Filler Briarwood,1 Each
New Color Putty 140 3.7 Ounce Wood Filler Briarwood,1 Each
$16.80
walmart
Dap 12242 Painter Putty White Pint
Dap 12242 Painter Putty White Pint
$39.88
walmart
CRL 528HP Gray Metal Sash Putty - Half Pint
CRL 528HP Gray Metal Sash Putty - Half Pint
$6.32
walmart
DAP 7079821270 Finishing Putty Maple 3.7 Oz Raw Building Material
DAP 7079821270 Finishing Putty Maple 3.7 Oz Raw Building Material
$11.33
walmart
Didax®Tactile Sandpaper Numerals | Michaels®
Didax®Tactile Sandpaper Numerals | Michaels®
$22.99
michaelsstores
Advertisement
ALEKO 5 Pieces 80 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, 3.7" x 9" With Holes
ALEKO 5 Pieces 80 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, 3.7" x 9" With Holes
$22.14
walmart
3M PPP-16-BB Patch Plus Primer Lightweight Spackling, 16 fl. oz 1 tub, Gray, 16 Ounce
3M PPP-16-BB Patch Plus Primer Lightweight Spackling, 16 fl. oz 1 tub, Gray, 16 Ounce
$12.26
walmart
Bon Razor Stainless Steel Pool Trowel - 18 x 4.5" (Comfort) (67-282)
Bon Razor Stainless Steel Pool Trowel - 18 x 4.5" (Comfort) (67-282)
$53.51
amazon
Garden Hand Tool Set 6 3pc Garden Hand Tools Includes: G011-SY Pail, G007-SY Hand Trowel, G013-SY Apron
Garden Hand Tool Set 6 3pc Garden Hand Tools Includes: G011-SY Pail, G007-SY Hand Trowel, G013-SY Apron
$6.72
($7.77
save 14%)
amazon
DAP 1-Pint(s) White Spackling | 12242
DAP 1-Pint(s) White Spackling | 12242
$7.48
lowes
Sandpaper,10pcs 30x330mm 800/240 Grit Sanding,Grinding Polishing Accessories for Sander Eletronic Rotary Tools
Sandpaper,10pcs 30x330mm 800/240 Grit Sanding,Grinding Polishing Accessories for Sander Eletronic Rotary Tools
$10.41
walmart
Color Putty, Ebony ~ 1 LB.
Color Putty, Ebony ~ 1 LB.
$37.84
walmart
125Mm 5 Inch 1500Grit Sanding Disc Sandpaper Set Of 10Pcs
125Mm 5 Inch 1500Grit Sanding Disc Sandpaper Set Of 10Pcs
$16.15
wayfairnorthamerica
DAP Alex Plus 32-fl oz White Spackling | 18746
DAP Alex Plus 32-fl oz White Spackling | 18746
$10.48
lowes
Gator 220 Grit Waterproof Sandpaper
Gator 220 Grit Waterproof Sandpaper
$0.79
blainfarm&fleet
PPG TIMELESS 8 oz. PPG1062-4 Sandpaper Semi-Gloss Interior/Exterior Paint Sample
PPG TIMELESS 8 oz. PPG1062-4 Sandpaper Semi-Gloss Interior/Exterior Paint Sample
$4.48
homedepot
Old Masters 32401 Stick Putty Quick White 1/ 2 Ounce
Old Masters 32401 Stick Putty Quick White 1/ 2 Ounce
$25.07
walmart
Advertisement
Ricardo Trading Putty Grommet Blackout Curtain - 56 in. W x 36 in. L, Pink
Ricardo Trading Putty Grommet Blackout Curtain - 56 in. W x 36 in. L, Pink
$25.47
homedepot
Red Devil 0544 ONETIME Lightweight Spackling, 1 Quart, Pack of 1, White
Red Devil 0544 ONETIME Lightweight Spackling, 1 Quart, Pack of 1, White
$16.51
newegg
Red Devil Vinyl Spackling
Red Devil Vinyl Spackling
$3.99
blainfarm&fleet
Red Devil Economy Series 4800 Stiff Putty Knife- 1-1/2 | Quill
Red Devil Economy Series 4800 Stiff Putty Knife- 1-1/2 | Quill
$8.29
quill
ROBERTS 1/4 IN. X 1/4 IN. X 1/4 IN. FLAT TOP V-NOTCH ECONOMY TROWEL per 11 Each
ROBERTS 1/4 IN. X 1/4 IN. X 1/4 IN. FLAT TOP V-NOTCH ECONOMY TROWEL per 11 Each
$14.68
walmart
SANDUSKY CA4V361878-07 Clear View Cabinet,36x18x78in.,Putty
SANDUSKY CA4V361878-07 Clear View Cabinet,36x18x78in.,Putty
$722.39
walmart
TACKLIFE PMS01AS-Mouse Detail Sander 12,000 OPM, New Model Electric Sander with Dust Collection System, 12Pcs Sandpapers, Vacuum Cleaner Connecting.
TACKLIFE PMS01AS-Mouse Detail Sander 12,000 OPM, New Model Electric Sander with Dust Collection System, 12Pcs Sandpapers, Vacuum Cleaner Connecting.
$33.97
newegg
You are my sunshine -Approx 19 x 21 inches - Estimated Install 10 minutes - Not Vinyl Decal - Removable Paintable â€“ mounting Plasti-tak putty included
You are my sunshine -Approx 19 x 21 inches - Estimated Install 10 minutes - Not Vinyl Decal - Removable Paintable â€“ mounting Plasti-tak putty included
$9.99
walmart
TACKLIFE Drywall Sander, TACKLIFE 800W Electric Drywall Sander With Automatic Vacuum Dust Collection System & LED Light,12 Pcs Sandpapers And A Carry.
TACKLIFE Drywall Sander, TACKLIFE 800W Electric Drywall Sander With Automatic Vacuum Dust Collection System & LED Light,12 Pcs Sandpapers And A Carry.
$85.99
newegg
Stanley Nylon Handle Putty Knives, 2 | Quill
Stanley Nylon Handle Putty Knives, 2 | Quill
$10.49
quill
Antique Brass Vintage Door Knocker Garden Trowel 7"H Renovator's Supply
Antique Brass Vintage Door Knocker Garden Trowel 7"H Renovator's Supply
$41.95
walmart
Red Devil Vinyl Spackling Compound
Red Devil Vinyl Spackling Compound
$3.99
blainfarm&fleet
Advertisement
Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer In One, 1-Gallon, Satin, Comparable Match of Benjamin Moore* Abingdon Putty*
Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer In One, 1-Gallon, Satin, Comparable Match of Benjamin Moore* Abingdon Putty*
$37.24
amazon
Valspar Reserve Satin Warm Putty 6006-1a Interior Paint (5-Gallon) | 6006-1A-2916586
Valspar Reserve Satin Warm Putty 6006-1a Interior Paint (5-Gallon) | 6006-1A-2916586
$206.00
lowes
4.5 x 5.5 in. 150 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, Grey - 10 Piece
4.5 x 5.5 in. 150 Grit Sandpaper Sheets, Grey - 10 Piece
$10.75
walmart
WEN 120-Grit Oscillating Spindle Sandpaper Sanding Sleeves with 5-5/8-Inch Height, 10 Pack, 6535SP120
WEN 120-Grit Oscillating Spindle Sandpaper Sanding Sleeves with 5-5/8-Inch Height, 10 Pack, 6535SP120
$12.00
walmartusa
"Uxcell 9" x 3.6" (230mm x 90mm) 120 Grits Wet Dry Waterproof Sandpapers Blue 15 Pack"
"Uxcell 9" x 3.6" (230mm x 90mm) 120 Grits Wet Dry Waterproof Sandpapers Blue 15 Pack"
$9.89
walmart
WEN 240-Grit Adhesive-Backed 6" Disc Sandpaper, 10-Pack
WEN 240-Grit Adhesive-Backed 6" Disc Sandpaper, 10-Pack
$10.25
($18.00
save 43%)
walmartusa
J-B Weld 40004 Wood Restore Repair Putty - 757mL, J B WOOD RESTORE REPAIR PUTTY WOOD FILLER: Provides a permanent repair to damaged, rotted wood. Our professional.., By Visit the JB Weld Store
J-B Weld 40004 Wood Restore Repair Putty - 757mL, J B WOOD RESTORE REPAIR PUTTY WOOD FILLER: Provides a permanent repair to damaged, rotted wood. Our professional.., By Visit the JB Weld Store
$38.66
walmart
10 Pcs Sandpaper Cleaner7-3/4 long x 1-1/2 wideBelt and disc cleaner
10 Pcs Sandpaper Cleaner7-3/4 long x 1-1/2 wideBelt and disc cleaner
$70.30
walmart
WEN 1/4-Sheet Sander 40-Grit Hook-and-Loop Sandpaper, 10-Pack
WEN 1/4-Sheet Sander 40-Grit Hook-and-Loop Sandpaper, 10-Pack
$9.72
($23.20
save 58%)
walmartusa
WEN Drywall Sander 150-Grit Hook and Loop 9-Inch Sandpaper, 10-Pack, 6369SP150
WEN Drywall Sander 150-Grit Hook and Loop 9-Inch Sandpaper, 10-Pack, 6369SP150
$14.99
($24.50
save 39%)
walmartusa
WEN 1/4-Sheet Sander 120-Grit Hook-and-Loop Sandpaper, 10-Pack
WEN 1/4-Sheet Sander 120-Grit Hook-and-Loop Sandpaper, 10-Pack
$10.56
($23.20
save 54%)
walmartusa
50x Set 140 X 90mm Mouse Detail Sander Sandpaper Sanding Paper Hook & Loop Useful
50x Set 140 X 90mm Mouse Detail Sander Sandpaper Sanding Paper Hook & Loop Useful
$149.92
newegg
Advertisement
3M 5000 Trizact Grit Performance Sandpaper
3M 5000 Trizact Grit Performance Sandpaper
$6.79
blainfarm&fleet
BLACK+DECKER MS2000 Multi Sander with Smart Select with BLACK+DECKER BDAMX Mouse Assorted Sandpaper 12-Pack
BLACK+DECKER MS2000 Multi Sander with Smart Select with BLACK+DECKER BDAMX Mouse Assorted Sandpaper 12-Pack
$65.27
($83.38
save 22%)
amazon
3M SandBlaster™ No-Slip Grip Sandpaper in 320 Very Fine Grit | 3.66" x 9" | Michaels®
3M SandBlaster™ No-Slip Grip Sandpaper in 320 Very Fine Grit | 3.66" x 9" | Michaels®
$8.99
michaelsstores
3M SandBlaster Pro 15-Pack 9-in W x 11-in L 220-Grit Premium Paper Sandpaper | 21220-SBP-15
3M SandBlaster Pro 15-Pack 9-in W x 11-in L 220-Grit Premium Paper Sandpaper | 21220-SBP-15
$12.98
lowes
ALEKO 10 Pieces 80 Grit Mouse Sandpaper Sheets With 12 Holes 6.5"
ALEKO 10 Pieces 80 Grit Mouse Sandpaper Sheets With 12 Holes 6.5"
$5.50
walmart
3M 9084NA "Waterproof" Silicon Carbide Sandpaper 9''X11''
3M 9084NA "Waterproof" Silicon Carbide Sandpaper 9''X11''
$14.46
overstock
3M™ General Purpose Sandpaper, 150 Grit | Michaels®
3M™ General Purpose Sandpaper, 150 Grit | Michaels®
$3.99
michaelsstores
Wood Putty,No 13619, Minwax Company, The, 3PK
Wood Putty,No 13619, Minwax Company, The, 3PK
$24.29
walmart
LYUMO 46Pcs Electric Grinding Machine Air Grinding Accessories Cutting Sanding Polishing Kit Sandpaper Steel Wire Brush Stone Grinding Head Grinding Head
LYUMO 46Pcs Electric Grinding Machine Air Grinding Accessories Cutting Sanding Polishing Kit Sandpaper Steel Wire Brush Stone Grinding Head Grinding Head
$6.06
walmart
K Tool International 4PC SCRAPER/PUTTY KNIFE SET
K Tool International 4PC SCRAPER/PUTTY KNIFE SET
$24.04
walmartusa
Htovila 50pcs Sandpaper Nail File for Manicure 100/180 Professional Manicure Nail Sanding Tool Double side Nail Care Tool
Htovila 50pcs Sandpaper Nail File for Manicure 100/180 Professional Manicure Nail Sanding Tool Double side Nail Care Tool
$37.98
walmart
JB Weld 8267 2 oz Steelstik Reinforced Putty
JB Weld 8267 2 oz Steelstik Reinforced Putty
$11.64
newegg
Load More
Patch & Repair
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.