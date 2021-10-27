Paint Brushes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Painting Supplies
Paint Applicators & Tools
Brushes
Paint Brushes
Share
Paint Brushes
Paint Brushes - 1 Set,Wood Handle Paint Brush,Professional Paint Brush Set For House Walls Doors Fences Decks Sash
featured
Paint Brushes - 1 Set,Wood Handle Paint Brush,Professional Paint Brush Set For House Walls Doors Fences Decks Sash
$20.46
walmart
Paint Brush, 2-1/2in., 17-15/16in.
featured
Paint Brush, 2-1/2in., 17-15/16in.
$14.65
walmart
ALEKO Angle Sash Polyester Paint Brush with Wooden Brush Handle - 1.5 Inches for Home Exterior or Interior - 1.5 inch
featured
ALEKO Angle Sash Polyester Paint Brush with Wooden Brush Handle - 1.5 Inches for Home Exterior or Interior - 1.5 inch
$12.49
overstock
Paint Brush, 2in., 17-1/2in.
Paint Brush, 2in., 17-1/2in.
$12.84
walmart
2PC Professional Series Angle Trim Paint Brush 2.5 Wood Handle Wall Decor Tools
2PC Professional Series Angle Trim Paint Brush 2.5 Wood Handle Wall Decor Tools
$9.98
walmart
My First Crayola Washable Paint Brush Pens
My First Crayola Washable Paint Brush Pens
$6.99
crayola
Bulk Buys HW849-24 Medium Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 24 Piece -Pack of 24
Bulk Buys HW849-24 Medium Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 24 Piece -Pack of 24
$50.02
walmart
30 Piece Great Value Multi use(3INCH 2INCH 1.5INCH 1.5ANGLE SASH 1INCH) Paint Brush,Paint Brushes,Paint Brushes Set for Home Furniture Fences and Wall Trim
30 Piece Great Value Multi use(3INCH 2INCH 1.5INCH 1.5ANGLE SASH 1INCH) Paint Brush,Paint Brushes,Paint Brushes Set for Home Furniture Fences and Wall Trim
$46.13
walmart
Purdy 6-in Natural Blending Faux Finish Paint Brush | 523177600
Purdy 6-in Natural Blending Faux Finish Paint Brush | 523177600
$6.24
lowes
Purdy Syntox 2 in. W Extra Soft Flat Trim Paint Brush
Purdy Syntox 2 in. W Extra Soft Flat Trim Paint Brush
$36.67
walmart
Purdy XL Elite Glide 3 in. W Angle Chinex/Polyester Trim Paint Brush
Purdy XL Elite Glide 3 in. W Angle Chinex/Polyester Trim Paint Brush
$35.62
walmart
Purdy White Bristle Adjutant Natural Bristle Angle 2-1/2-in Paint Brush | 144024425
Purdy White Bristle Adjutant Natural Bristle Angle 2-1/2-in Paint Brush | 144024425
$14.48
lowes
Advertisement
Project Source Natural Bristle- Polyester Blend Round Paint Brush Stainless Steel | LPS-24
Project Source Natural Bristle- Polyester Blend Round Paint Brush Stainless Steel | LPS-24
$8.97
lowes
Purdy XL Spring 3-1/2 in. W Flat Nylon Polyester Paint Brush
Purdy XL Spring 3-1/2 in. W Flat Nylon Polyester Paint Brush
$35.62
walmart
1PK-Linzer 3883-4 Polyester Nylon Blend Utility Wall Paint Brush 4 Inch
1PK-Linzer 3883-4 Polyester Nylon Blend Utility Wall Paint Brush 4 Inch
$21.62
walmart
MAGNOLIA BRUSH Water Paint Brushes White Tampico
MAGNOLIA BRUSH Water Paint Brushes White Tampico
$78.99
staples
Premier Montauk 1-1/2 in. W Firm Angle Sash Paint Brush - Case Of: 6;
Premier Montauk 1-1/2 in. W Firm Angle Sash Paint Brush - Case Of: 6;
$68.06
walmart
Purdy XL Glide Nylon- Polyester Blend Angle 2-in Paint Brush | 144152320
Purdy XL Glide Nylon- Polyester Blend Angle 2-in Paint Brush | 144152320
$12.98
lowes
A Richard Tools 80303 3 in. Straight General Purpose Straight Paint Brush
A Richard Tools 80303 3 in. Straight General Purpose Straight Paint Brush
$6.07
walmart
Proform CO3.0VS Contractor Oval Handle Stiff Paint Brush 3-Inch, Traditional style wooden beaver tail handle contoured to fit your hand By PROFORM TECHNOLOGIES
Proform CO3.0VS Contractor Oval Handle Stiff Paint Brush 3-Inch, Traditional style wooden beaver tail handle contoured to fit your hand By PROFORM TECHNOLOGIES
$24.98
walmart
Proform PIC1-2.0 Picasso Oval Angle Sash Paint Brush, 2"
Proform PIC1-2.0 Picasso Oval Angle Sash Paint Brush, 2"
$14.80
overstock
Purdy XL Elite Glide 2-1/2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
Purdy XL Elite Glide 2-1/2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
$42.27
walmart
Purdy 144080115 Clearcut Series Dale Angular Trim Paint Brush, 1-1/2 inch
Purdy 144080115 Clearcut Series Dale Angular Trim Paint Brush, 1-1/2 inch
$13.80
walmart
Purdy 144360130 Nylox Black Series Nylo-Scoter Wall Paint Brush, 3 inch
Purdy 144360130 Nylox Black Series Nylo-Scoter Wall Paint Brush, 3 inch
$40.27
walmart
Advertisement
Purdy Paint Brush Comb, Black, Wire - 140910100
Purdy Paint Brush Comb, Black, Wire - 140910100
$37.82
walmart
Purdy 144424425 XL High Capacity 2.5" Paint Brush
Purdy 144424425 XL High Capacity 2.5" Paint Brush
$28.77
walmart
MEGAWHEELS Paint Pen Repair Wall Repair Tool Patching Tool Slobproof Touch-Up Fillable Paint Brush Pen For Interior Paint
MEGAWHEELS Paint Pen Repair Wall Repair Tool Patching Tool Slobproof Touch-Up Fillable Paint Brush Pen For Interior Paint
$10.76
walmart
Jolie Flat Brush, Synthetic Bristle Paint Brush for Jolie Paint, Made in Italy, Large
Jolie Flat Brush, Synthetic Bristle Paint Brush for Jolie Paint, Made in Italy, Large
$18.95
walmart
Bulk Buys HW848-48 Small Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 48 Piece -Pack of 48
Bulk Buys HW848-48 Small Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 48 Piece -Pack of 48
$55.19
walmart
Linzer Home Decor 2 in. W Flat Paint Brush (Pack of 12)
Linzer Home Decor 2 in. W Flat Paint Brush (Pack of 12)
$46.16
walmart
Bulk Buys HW848-24 Small Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 24 Piece -Pack of 24
Bulk Buys HW848-24 Small Nylon Bristle Paint Brush - 24 Piece -Pack of 24
$34.32
walmart
Purdy Clearcut Dale Nylon- Polyester Blend Angle 1-1/2-in Paint Brush | 144080115
Purdy Clearcut Dale Nylon- Polyester Blend Angle 1-1/2-in Paint Brush | 144080115
$11.48
lowes
23 Pk- 2 inch Chip Paint Brushes for Paint, Stains,Varnishes,Glues,Gesso
23 Pk- 2 inch Chip Paint Brushes for Paint, Stains,Varnishes,Glues,Gesso
$15.99
walmart
Purdy Nylox Glide Nylon Angle 2-in Paint Brush | 144152220
Purdy Nylox Glide Nylon Angle 2-in Paint Brush | 144152220
$14.98
lowes
Purdy 144380325 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
Purdy 144380325 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
$18.10
walmart
Purdy 144100325 Xl-Elasco Nylon/Poly Flat Sash Paint Brush, 2.5"
Purdy 144100325 Xl-Elasco Nylon/Poly Flat Sash Paint Brush, 2.5"
$32.75
walmart
Advertisement
Purdy 144380320 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2 inch
Purdy 144380320 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2 inch
$16.17
walmart
Apple Barrel 44287E Paintbrush Set, Natural Bristle Chip Value Set, 3 Piece
Apple Barrel 44287E Paintbrush Set, Natural Bristle Chip Value Set, 3 Piece
$7.75
($10.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Purdy Clearcut Glide 2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
Purdy Clearcut Glide 2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
$33.84
walmart
Purdy 144080230 Nylox Series Dale Angular Trim Paint Brush, 3 inch
Purdy 144080230 Nylox Series Dale Angular Trim Paint Brush, 3 inch
$22.34
walmart
Purdy Nylox 3 in. W Flat Nylon Paint Brush
Purdy Nylox 3 in. W Flat Nylon Paint Brush
$38.36
walmart
Pro Grade - Premium Paint Brushes - 1 inch Angle Sash Brush - 3 Pack - Paint Brush Set - Interior and Exterior Painting
Pro Grade - Premium Paint Brushes - 1 inch Angle Sash Brush - 3 Pack - Paint Brush Set - Interior and Exterior Painting
$9.99
walmart
Purdy XL Spring 2-1/2 in. W Flat Paint Brush
Purdy XL Spring 2-1/2 in. W Flat Paint Brush
$38.93
walmart
Purdy 144152325 XL Series Glide Angular Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
Purdy 144152325 XL Series Glide Angular Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
$18.59
walmart
Purdy XL 2 in. W Flat Trim Paint Brush
Purdy XL 2 in. W Flat Trim Paint Brush
$36.62
walmart
Blue Hawk 5-Pack Natural Bristle Round Multiple Sizes Paint Brush | LS-7013
Blue Hawk 5-Pack Natural Bristle Round Multiple Sizes Paint Brush | LS-7013
$3.48
lowes
Crayola® Color Wonder Mess Free™ Paintbrush Pens By Crayola Color Wonder | Michaels®
Crayola® Color Wonder Mess Free™ Paintbrush Pens By Crayola Color Wonder | Michaels®
$13.99
michaelsstores
Paint Brush, 3in., 18-5/16in.
Paint Brush, 3in., 18-5/16in.
$16.01
walmart
Advertisement
Paint Brush, 1 in. Sz, Angle Sash, Tan, Wood
Paint Brush, 1 in. Sz, Angle Sash, Tan, Wood
$12.16
walmart
Long Handle Gold Synthetic Paintbrush Set By Artist's Loft® Necessities™ | Michaels®
Long Handle Gold Synthetic Paintbrush Set By Artist's Loft® Necessities™ | Michaels®
$10.99
michaelsstores
Bestt Liebco 99031715 Value Series Paint Brush, 1-1/2"
Bestt Liebco 99031715 Value Series Paint Brush, 1-1/2"
$12.98
overstock
12 PC 3" Paint Brushes Chip Brush Adhesives Paint Touchups Stain Disposable
12 PC 3" Paint Brushes Chip Brush Adhesives Paint Touchups Stain Disposable
$13.99
walmart
Project Select 1" Varnish & Wall Good Trim Paint Brush 10PK
Project Select 1" Varnish & Wall Good Trim Paint Brush 10PK
$28.46
walmart
Acrylic Paint Pots & Paintbrush By Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
Acrylic Paint Pots & Paintbrush By Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Paintbrush Pouch by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
Paintbrush Pouch by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
$7.49
michaelsstores
East Urban Home Triple C Paint Brush Strokes Pattern Modern & Contemporary Frameless Wall Mirror, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 0.24 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Triple C Paint Brush Strokes Pattern Modern & Contemporary Frameless Wall Mirror, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 0.24 D in | Wayfair
$179.99
wayfair
Purdy Pro Extra Glide Paint Brush
Purdy Pro Extra Glide Paint Brush
$16.99
blainfarm&fleet
Purdy Uniform Flow Nylon Angle Paint Brush | 14408UF10
Purdy Uniform Flow Nylon Angle Paint Brush | 14408UF10
$16.99
lowes
Master Painter Select 3" Polyester Wall & Trim Paint Brush 5PK
Master Painter Select 3" Polyester Wall & Trim Paint Brush 5PK
$52.28
walmart
Riverdale 17250 Extra Stiff Thin Angle Paint Brush
Riverdale 17250 Extra Stiff Thin Angle Paint Brush
$17.28
($19.20
save 10%)
overstock
Load More
Paint Brushes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.